Why The DOGE Price Rally Could Foretell An Altcoin Season

Dogecoin
The DOGE price action brings reminisces of the 2021 bull run to crypto traders and market participants. The meme coin is trending to the upside, supported by the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire purchased the social media for over $40 billion, and the market expects Dogecoin to play a role in its future. 

At the time of writing, the DOGE price stands at $0.13 for the first time since May 2022. The meme coin records a massive profit of 56% in the last 24 hours and 121% over the previous seven days. The general sentiment in the market is optimistic for the first time since the Ethereum “Merge.” 

DOGE’s price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: DOGEUSDT Tradingview

DOGE Price Forecast Better Days For Altcoins?

Across social media platforms, crypto traders speculate about a potential upside move for altcoins and meme coins. In addition to the DOGE price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded positive momentum and a 35% profit in the past week. 

According to a pseudonym trader, SHIB’s price lags behind DOGE and could see further upside in the short term. On its way to the upside, SHIB’s 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) could operate as critical resistance. 

Traders are betting on the DOGE price failure. If too many shorts piled up on the token’s price action, DOGE might have fueled to extend its bullish momentum. However, if the DOGE price continues to trend upward, SHIB and other altcoins might break past their resistance levels. 

In that sense, leverage positions to the upside or downside could risk more spikes in Dogecoin’s volatility. With the looming announcement of a Twitter integration, DOGE might see more price action finally breaking out from a tight sideways range. 

Sam Trabucco, the former CEO at Alameda Research in 2021, highlighted that the DOGE price is susceptible to “bullish impetuses.” This phenomenon makes the meme coin’s moves more extreme, with the potential to surpass market expectations. 

Bitcoin About To Be Outperform By DOGE And Meme Coins

Dogecoin’s influence over the crypto market is starting to influence critical metrics. Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D), used to measure the percentage of the market formed by BTC’s market capitalization, is taking a massive loss. 

Bitcoin Doge Price Btc Dominance
BTC’s dominance trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: BTC.D Tradingview

This metric was starting to rebound after a massive selloff. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap is showing bullish momentum, but altcoins could be about to steal its shine. 

If the downside trend in Bitcoin dominance continues, DOGE will likely trend higher, pushing the altcoin sector up with it. Still, at this point in the Dogecoin rally, any position is high risk and vulnerable to volatility. 

THETA Shows Renewed Vigor – How Far Can The Coin Push Ahead?

Theta
THETA, the 51st ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization according to online tracker Coingecko, is performing relatively well now as it stays on the green zone as far its short-term and long-term price monitoring is concerned.

  • THETA is all green in the charts except for its year-to-date progress
  • The altcoin is sitting on a 17.2% 14-day increase
  • A test of the $1.2 resistance zone is likely to happen for THETA

At press time, the asset is trading at $1.16 and is up by 1.5% over the last day. On a weekly and biweekly timeframe, the crypto increased by 16.8% and 17.2%, respectively. Moreover, the past 30 days also saw the altcoin go up by 5.9%.

It is still enjoying some residual momentum from the rally that the crypto market did just few days ago but still has long ways to go if it hopes surpass or even to just get closer to its April 16, 2021 all-time high value of $15.72.

Nonetheless, THETA is still one of the better performers of the crypto space right now but interested buyers must first consider knowing even just a little of its price analysis before making the decision to accumulate.

Diving Into THETA Price Action

Over the last two months, the crypto market was filled with uncertainty and was also plagued by massive sell-off from different assets.

THETA managed to buckle down despite all of these and in doing so had placed its price in a falling wedge pattern as it was bullish but was eventually headed to an immediate correction.

Source: TradingView

During the last five days, the altcoin’s charts were filled with green candles as it went up by 15% on the way to testing the $1.2 marker.

Meanwhile, the asset’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered the overbought zone, indicating the need to somehow put a stop to aggressive buying from traders in order to stabilize the price rally.

Moreover, during the recent crypto market rally, THETA price increased rapidly and, owing to its current pattern, needs to undergo correction before resuming its recovery and eventual upward movement.

Price Forecast for the Crypto Asset

As suggested earlier, the next few days will be painted in red for THETA as it is heading towards its impending price stabilization.

According to Coincodex, over the next five days, the asset will slightly decline to trade at $1.15. The sharp correction will happen within the next 30 days as it is likely to plummet all the way down to $0.58.

The token has 17 technical indicators that are giving off bearish signals and has settled in the Fear Region of the Fear and Greed Index.

Investors and prospective buyers, however, must remember that if THETA stays true to the nature of its pattern, it will try to bounce back and make a rally of its own after its price dump.

Hdez4Ydm

THETA market cap at $1.16 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from BlockchainReporter, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author’s personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Coin98 Adds Fiat Buyout For Multiple Crypto’s Including SHIB

Shiba Inu (Shib) Price In Downswing-Gloomy Stats
