Win over Rutgers doesn’t mean Gophers have fixed three key problem areas
The Gophers’ 31-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday looked convincing and complete. It was a blowout over the point spread — Minnesota was a 14-point favorite — and produced the Gophers’ second shutout this season.
But were the warts that rose to the surface during the three-game losing streak frozen off? Or did the game’s makeup just temporarily conceal them?
When Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) lost consecutive games to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State, three problem areas emerged: a lack of a consistent pass rush, receivers failing to get open/win contested catches, and an offensive line that did not exert its will.
Here’s a look at those three areas from Saturday:
Blocking
Minnesota started the game grinding out two incredibly long touchdown drives — a 19-play, 99-yard drive to start the game, followed by an 86-yard march over 13 plays.
It helps to have All-America candidate Mo Ibrahim running the ball. He broke a tackle for a would-be safety on the first offensive play, and finished his day with a 4.4-yard average on 36 carries, the second-most rushes of his career.
Head coach P.J. Fleck often has called Ibrahim an “eraser,” for how he is able to remove other issues. “I think everybody understands how important a healthy Mohamed Ibrahim is — not afraid to say that,” Fleck shared postgame. “I’m a way better coach when Mohamed is healthy.”
Rutgers is 1-4 in the Big Ten, but the Scarlet Knights’ rush defense entered the game ranked among the top 10 in the nation.
“I did feel like we were denting them,” Fleck said of his O-line and tight ends. “Those 3- to 4-yard runs come the end of the game, you saw what happened. They come spitting out.”
In a 17-point fourth quarter, Ibrhaim’s popped a 28-yard touchdown and Trey Potts had a 40-yard rush to set up Bryce Williams’ late 3-yard touchdown run.
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was not sacked, and Pro Football Focus College credited Rutgers with only four pressures. Yet left guard Axel Ruschmeyer was the only offensive lineman with a pass-blocking grade over 70.0.
On the opening drive, Morgan ran for a 15-yard gain to keep it alive.
“I think we had a little too much pressure in the drop-back game,” Fleck said.
Pass-catching
The Gophers ran the ball on 72 percent of plays Saturday — a number more reminiscent of former offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. Playing with the lead didn’t require Minnesota to throw in order to get back into the game — a luxury the Gophers might not have in the final four games.
Minnesota will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., followed by home games against Northwestern and Iowa before a regular-season finale at Wisconsin two days after Thanksgiving.
On Saturday, Daniel Jackson had a solid start after two quiet games against Illinois and Penn State. He finished with six receptions on eight target for 51 yards to lead the team.
But Minnesota took no shots down the field — zero pass attempts over 20 yards and only four throws over 10 yards.
Plus, U pass-catchers dropped multiple passes. On the third drive of the game, Morgan threw behind Jackson on a short pass for an incompletion to force a punt.
Rutgers went nowhere on its ensuing drive, but Quentin Redding didn’t catch the Scarlet Knights’ punt at the 35 and Minnesota started at its own 22.
The U ran the ball three times to end the half, and fans booed the conservative approach.
“Last thing I want to do is be able to give them the ball in that territory — something happens,” Fleck said. “That is the only way I felt like the game could go opposite of that, if we were too aggressive right before the half.
“… When your defense is playing that good, you’ve got to make calls based on what you see in front of you — whether that is popular or not — because you have to get to the end of the game with a W, period.”
Pass rush
With the Gophers last in the Big Ten in sacks, Fleck shared their defensive line was challenged to respond this week. Minnesota had just one sack Saturday, but PFF had the U with nine pressures.
“I felt the pass rush more (on Saturday) than I have,” Fleck said. “That offensive line averages 325 (pounds) across the board, but I felt them (Saturday). They condensed the pocket down. We have to get better at some things. We overran the quarterback too much, allowed some step-up holes.”
Edge rushers Danny Striggow and Jah Joyner combined for a sack, and Joyner could have had a second if not for Gavin Wimsatt scrambling for a short gain before being taken down.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was looking for more push from the interior D-Line, and that remained wanting against Rutgers.
Joyner, who leads the team with 13 pressures, played only 13 pass-rush snaps Saturday. “He’s shown the ability to get free and get some wins,” Rossi said. “He’s got to be able to finish at the top of the rush though.”
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi ‘disgusting’ but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged attacker
CNN
—
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, “disgusting,” but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories shared by the alleged abuser on social media. .
“It’s disgusting, this violence is horrible,” Scott said on “State of the Union” in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “We had a door knocker in Florida that was attacked. I mean, this stuff has to stop. … And my heart goes out to Paul Pelosi, and I hope he makes a full recovery.
Asked by Bash if Republicans should do more to dismiss the false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising that were shared on social media by alleged attacker Paul Pelosi, Scott didn’t not directly answered.
“I think what we need to do is, first, we need to condemn the violence, and then we need to do whatever we can to bring people in – make sure people feel comfortable with these elections “said the senator.
“I think what’s important is that everyone does everything in their power to make this election fair,” he repeated when Bash asked him about it again.
An intruder, identified by police as David DePape, 42, confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer early Friday morning at his home in San Francisco, shouting, “Where’s Nancy?” Where is Nancy? according to a police source. The attacker tried to tie up Pelosi “until Nancy gets home,” two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
The alleged attacker had posted memes and conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on Facebook, and an acquaintance told CNN he seemed “out of touch with reality”.
On Sunday, Bash asked Scott if his successor as Florida governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, should attend an upcoming South Florida rally led by former President Donald Trump. The rally will feature Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who like DeSantis is also running for re-election next month, but not DeSantis, amid reports that Trump’s relationship with the governor has grown distant before a possible presidential confrontation in 2024.
“It’s a choice that everyone makes. I mean, I know President Trump is trying to make sure we get a majority in the Senate,” Scott said.
Scott, who chairs the Republican National Senate Committee, also predicted that the GOP will control “more than 52” Senate seats after the midterm elections.
“Herschel Walker will win Georgia. We will keep our 21s. (Mehmet) Oz will win against Fetterman in Pennsylvania. And Adam Laxalt will win in Nevada,” he said, while expressing optimism about the GOP’s chances in Arizona and New Hampshire and noting that Republicans “have shots” in Washington state, the Colorado and Connecticut.
“This is our year,” Scott said.
‘It was all hazy’ – Tyson Fury reveals short-term memory loss after being knocked down twice in trilogy win over Deontay Wilder
Tyson Fury has revealed the dark side of his trilogy win over Deontay Wilder.
In October 2021, Fury and Wilder faced off for the third time and it was ‘The Gypsy King’ who emerged victorious, winning by knockout in the eleventh round.
On his way to victory, however, Fury was knocked down twice in round four and while he got up both times he has since revealed it cost more than he could have clearly seen. at first.
“So although getting punched in the face for a living has put millions of pounds in the bank, a fighter must know when his time is up and mine is near,” Fury said in his autobiography, “Gloves Off “.
“Getting away from boxing is possibly the hardest thing I’ve ever done.
“All I know is that I don’t want to extend my home, ruin my legacy or die from a big right to the side of the head.
“And believe me, an ending like that felt ominous at times.
“I even suffered short-term memory loss following that deadly encounter with Wilder in 2021, when, within hours of the win, my head was covered in pieces the size of tennis balls. , it was impossible to remember how many times I had gone down .
“Everything was foggy and the experience scared me.
“I don’t want to end my days in a wheelchair or eat my dinners through a straw.
“After that fight with Wilder, I told my promoter Frank Warren that I intended to retire.”
As we now know, Fury is out of retirement and he’s set to fight Derek Chisora in another trilogy fight on December 3.
In the first fight between the two men in 2011, Fury won by unanimous decision before following up with a stoppage victory in the rematch in 2014.
Thousands of people commemorate the Italian fascist dictator in a crypt
Organizers have warned attendees, who have arrived from as far away as Rome, Belgium and the United States, not to throw the Roman salute used by fascists or risk prosecution. Still, some could not resist as crowds stopped outside the cemetery where Mussolini rests for prayers and greetings from Mussolini’s great-granddaughter, Orsola.
“After 100 years, we are still here to pay tribute to the man that this state wanted and that we will never stop admiring,” said Orsola Mussolini to cheers.
She listed the achievements of her great-grandfather, citing an infrastructure boom that built schools, hospitals and public buildings, reclaimed malaria-ridden swamps for towns and the extension of a pension system. non-governmental workers. She was joined by her sister Vittoria, who led the crowd in a prayer.
The crowd let out a final shout of “Duce, Duce, Duce”, Mussolini’s honorific title as Italian dictator.
Anti-fascist activists staged a march in Predappio on Friday, to mark the anniversary of the city’s liberation – and to stop fascists from marching on the exact anniversary of the March on Rome.
Inside the cemetery on Sunday, admirers of the Duce lined up to enter his crypt tucked into a back corner, a handful at a time. Each received a memory card signed by their great-granddaughters with a photo of a smiling Mussolini holding his leather-gloved hand in a Roman salute. “History will prove me right,” the card read.
Italy’s inability to fully come to terms with its fascist past has never been so glaring as it is now, as Italy’s new prime minister Giorgia Meloni seeks to steer her far-right Brethren of Italy party away from its neo roots. -fascists. This week she denounced the undemocratic nature of fascism and called its race laws, which sent thousands of Italian Jews to Nazi death camps, a “low point”. Historians would also add Mussolini’s alliance with Nazi Germany and Japan during World War II and his disastrous colonial campaign in Africa to his devastating legacy.
Now in power, Meloni is seeking a moderate path for a new centre-right government comprising Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. But his victory gives far-right activists a sense of vindication even as they see themselves further to the right.
“I would have voted for Lucifer if he could have beaten the left,” said organizer Mirko Santarelli, who heads the Ravenna chapter of Arditi, an organization that started as a group of veterans of the First World War and evolved to include the memory of Mussolini. “I am happy that there is a Meloni government, because if there is nothing worse than the Italian left. It is not the government that reflects my ideas, but it is better than nothing.
He said he would like to see the new government remove laws that prosecute incitement to hatred and violence motivated by race, ethnicity, religion and nationality. This includes the use of emblems and symbols – many of which were present during Sunday’s march.
Santarelli said the law punishes “the crime of opinion”.
“It is used as castor oil by the left to silence us. When I am asked my opinion on Mussolini, and it is clear that I speak well of him, I risk being denounced,” said Santarelli.
Lawyer Francesco Munitillo, a far-right activist who represents the organizers, said Italy’s High Court has ruled that protests are permitted as long as they are commemorative, “and do not meet criteria that risk re-enacting the fascist party”.
Yet, he said, magistrates have in recent years opened investigations into similar protests in Predappio and elsewhere to ensure they do not violate the law. One such case was dismissed without charge last week.
To prevent their message from being distorted, Santarelli asked the base present not to speak to journalists, saying that the words of the hotheads are often misinterpreted. Most complied.
Rachele Massimi traveled with a four-hour group from Rome on Sunday morning to take part in the event, bringing her 3-year-old child who watched the march from a stroller. “It’s historic,” Massimi said. “It’s a memory.”
Washington seeks to weaken the EU – Moscow – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said US policy was driven by its “ideological superiority complexes”.
The United States aims to weaken the EU, both militarily and economically, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed.
Europeans are already suffering from anti-Russian sanctions”much more than the United States,he said in an interview published on Sunday.
“There is a growing number of economists, not only in our country, but also in the West, who are coming to the conclusion that the American objective is to completely ‘bleed’ and deindustrialize the European economy,” he said.
“It is also in Washington’s interest to weaken Europe militarily. To keep him constantly under pressure, to force him to pump weapons into Ukraine, and in return fill the arms depots of EU countries with American supplies,” said Lavrov.
In pursuing such a policy, Washington was guided by “economic calculations, purely selfish, as well as by ideological complexes of superiority”, he suggested.
Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Americans were doing “crazy moneyby selling gas to European states at exorbitant prices amid EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies.
He said this would inevitably lead to the “de-industrializationof the EU which, in turn, will have “Very, very deplorable consequences” for the block “over the next 10 to 20 years.
Following the sweeping sanctions that the EU imposed on Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, gas prices have risen. The bloc is now grappling with the prospect of winter energy shortages and runaway inflation. Brussels has largely followed Washington’s position, which seeks to weaken Moscow by imposing sanctions, while supporting kyiv with arms supplies and financial aid.
Heys leads Quakers to highest OAC ranking in program history
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Four Fightin’ Quakers earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors on Saturday as the Wilmington College men’s cross country team placed third at the OAC Men’s Cross Country Championships 2022.
The third-place finish is the program’s best finish in conference play since joining the OAC for the 2000 season. The Quakers finished just 7 points behind second-place Otterbein, while John Carroll ran away with the conference championship.
On the women’s side, the team placed ninth while junior Milena Wahl earned second-team OAC honors with her result.
Wahl, a graduate of Lebanon High School, completed the six-kilometre course in 24:26.4 to place 20th in a field of 113 runners. Host Fighting Muskies’ Macy McAdams won the individual title with a time of 22:29.6.
John Carroll University won the OAC team title with 36 points.
The senior trio of AJ Houseman (Clinton-Massie), Julia Bystrom and Jordan Snarr (Wilmington HS) ran their last run together as the Quakers close out the regular season. Houseman and Bystrom finished side by side as the two finished in the top 100 for the team. Snarr battled through the hilly course and finished with a time of 38:39 in what may have been her last collegiate race.
“We knew the course was going to be one of the toughest we’ve ever run,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “I think the team raced well and dropped everything on the course today.”
On the men’s side, Simon Heys (Wilmington HS), Noah Tobin and George Rickett led the way on a gruesome journey where time was not the goal. Heys walked away with a third-place finish in 25:49. Tobin was close in sixth (26:09) while Rickett was eighth in 26:24.
Eric Reynolds had a career run as he was able to claim 18th and second team All-OAC. Tate Yoder completed the scoring for Wilmington as the rookie finished 57th.
“At the start of the day, if you told me the men’s team would finish third, I’d say that’s spectacular,” Combs said. “The team ran a brave race, and I’m proud of them.”
The Quakers are taking a week off to prepare for the Great Lakes Regional Championships in Holland, Michigan on November 12.
Why UCLA’s win over Stanford really mattered – Orange County Register
PASADENA – Ho hum? Saturday night’s game against Stanford, the once-mighty foe who has fallen so far in this wild new world of college football that UCLA have become favorites with 16½ points – a yawn?
Kick-off was late, after dark at 7:30 p.m. – but no way.
Alert and motivated, UCLA won a big game on Saturday night. One of his biggest of the season.
Because it was a game the Bruins were supposed to win. Not a game they would necessarily stand up to win, but a game they needed.
They needed that W if they planned to keep pace with fellow Pac-12 leaders USC, Oregon and Utah to keep their conference championship and college football playoff dreams alive.
Still, human nature and an overmatched opponent can create an unsatisfying stew of disappointment, especially when coming off an emotionally draining game at Oregon.
But the No. 12-ranked Bruins (7-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) had no appetite for another disappointment.
They scuttled Stanford 38-13, handling business like a good team should, like a team that takes nothing for granted.
“I only have four or five weeks left here as a Bruin before I start a bowling game,” said fifth-year UCLA senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was fired two times and shook on Saturday, going in and out of the hospital. attempts between completing 18 of 29 passes for 199 yards.
Thompson-Robinson went through some pain and stayed in the game longer than most UCLA fans would have liked, probably because, well, “I try to take every opportunity I can.” did he declare.
That included Saturday against Stanford, which had won back-to-back games despite telltale walkout numbers; the Cardinal (3-5, 1-5) entered the Rose Bowl with the nation’s 94th offensive and 83rd defensive.
And although the Bruins stalled midway through Saturday’s contest, they didn’t make futz early, as they were scheduled to start the season against Bowling Green, or a few games later, against South Alabama, the opponent of FBS who squandered an upset opportunity with a misguided false field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
All that ancient history was irrelevant on Saturday, when UCLA put its proverbial foot down, building a buffer as big as 32 points before the Cardinal finally found the end zone with about four minutes left (pay the dirt for the first time since his opening practice against Notre Dame on October 15, some 10 football quarters earlier).
The Bruins weren’t perfect, but they were good enough, thanks to Zach Charbonnet’s monstrous performance (three touchdowns and 198 rushing yards for his fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing game) and proud defensive recovery (the Bruins n allowed only 270 total yards and only two trips into the red zone).
So if anyone is unconvinced by the prowess of these Bruins, or perhaps has forgotten how dynamic they were in wins over then-No. 15 Washington and No. 11 Utah, Saturday’s performance reinforced that Chip Kelly runs a serious football team.
With a case of healthy selective amnesia.
While crucial, it wasn’t a victory that inspired the crowd of 43,850 fans to storm the pitch or attack the goal posts. Most of those on hand had already evacuated by the middle of the fourth quarter, creating a tangle of red brake lights in LA’s age-old tradition of trying to beat traffic.
It might be a good thing for drivers that Kelly had to stay and speak with the media and couldn’t be among the people driving a vehicle outside the Rose Bowl because the man apparently has no use for the mirrors.
A return to Oregon was enough for the former Ducks coach, who preferred not to look back on the previous weekend’s 45-30 loss at Eugene, UCLA’s first loss this season.
On Saturday, his Bruins not only succeeded against a former foe (Stanford recently enjoyed an 11-game winning streak against UCLA and arrived in LA having won each of their previous six Rose Bowl games), they rinsed their last bitter memory too.
“We don’t talk about that,” Kelly said. “It’s not our world. Our world is every week is an entirely new season – whether you win or lose. We just got back on Monday, and I thought our guys were great on Monday…
“I think when you live your life in the past, I feel really bad for people who do that. We don’t live our life in the past. We don’t have a rearview mirror in our office. We don’t have a rear view mirror on our driving range. We are always looking for the next opponent and who we have next.
“And it’s the same with these guys. They can enjoy this win all they want tomorrow, but when we come back Monday morning, we’ll have to aim for Arizona State.
That game against the Sun Devils 3-5? Another big game, another gimme – if there was such a thing.
“That’s what we wanted, that’s what we expected,” said Thompson-Robinson, a reliable team spokesman and veteran caller. “And now that it’s here, it’s time for the real work to begin. We haven’t been in this position, at least since I’ve been here, so we need to find some deep digs to do and really clean some things up so we can do this job.
