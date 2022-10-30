Women’s hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes rally to beat No. 2 Gophers 5-4 in shootout

Pennsylvania Republican candidate for US Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz appeared on Sirius XM Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle where he offered his analysis of his debate with Democrat John Fetterman and lambasted the Democrat’s radical crime record.

Oz and Fetterman debated for the one and only time on Tuesday, during which the Democrat, who suffered a stroke in May, repeatedly struggled with his words and relied on a captioning system coded due to his auditory processing issues. With 82% of voters declaring Oz the winner in a post-debate poll conducted by WPXI, Boyle on Saturday asked Oz for his analysis of how the debate unfolded.

ABC News 27

“Well, surgeons are very disciplined, as you know,” Oz said. “We’re laser-focused on the patient in front of us, so my goal was to make sure people appreciate that I bring balance to Washington and I should point out some of the extreme positions taken by my opponent, John Fetterman. , and I think I have achieved these goals.

“That’s why, time and time again, using his own words, I would articulate that John Fetterman said we should free a third of all prisoners, or that the main objective if you had a magic wand, was to get rid of life sentences for felony murder. And because of that, he voted many times, dozens of times, against even other members of the parole board’s desire to free murderers,” added Oz, referring to the Democratic chair of Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons as lieutenant governor.

WATCH: Democrat John Fetterman has called for releasing a third of prisoners at least 7 times. pic.twitter.com/NF8onX8wu6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2022

Under his leadership, clemency recommendations for felons serving life sentences from the five-person board to Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) skyrocketed. From March 2019 to April 2022, the board sent at least 46 switch recommendations to Gov. Tom Wolf (D), as Julia Trerruso of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in May.

“It’s relative to only six in Wolf’s first termnone under former Republican Governor Tom Corbett, and only five during former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell’s eight years in office,” Terruso wrote.

Oz went deeper into Fetterman’s case at the Board of Graces later in the interview.

LISTEN:

Breitbart Dr. Mehmet Oz – October 29, 2022

“He’s made it his mission to get rid of life sentences for murder,” Oz said. “This has led him, in dozens of cases, to push for the release of people convicted of murder by a jury sentenced to life in prison by a judge. And then he’ll say things like, “Well, they learned yoga in prison, or they studied horticulture…I don’t think they could have committed that crime,” and then he’ll set them free. conditional. Now there are other members of the parole board, and they will often say, “What are you talking about? There’s no way this person will get out.

“And the families, of course, are always ignored in this process,” Oz continued. “And that’s why I continue… to challenge Fetterman to be honest with… the fact that he seems to pay more attention… to the feelings of the criminals than the feelings of the innocent.” But he threatened other members of the parole board if they did not follow him. So trying to force other members of the parole board also sends the message that he just thinks he knows more than the others, even though there’s no objective reason to think that’s the case. And that’s why it’s emblematic of his weak-on-crime, soft-on-crime approach.

Oz pointed out that he received endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police of Pennsylvania over Fetterman because “they don’t think he has his back.”

“He also undermined them in many other areas. He had taken positions that they found simply wrong,” Oz added. “And I keep saying that I want to defund the police, give them the equipment and the tools they need, allow them to talk to the federal government, because I don’t think sanctuary cities make sense. “