News
Alvin Kamara fires Raiders for three touchdowns as trade rumors heat up
Alvin Kamara was the Las Vegas Raiders’ worst nightmare on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints earned all three touchdowns for a 24-0 shutout at Caesars Superdome.
Kamara did it both on the ground and in the air, rushing for a score and catching his other two from quarterback Andy Dalton. He finished with 62 rushing yards on 18 carries while throwing in nine receptions for 96 yards to lead the Saints in both categories.
Two of those touchdowns came in the first half as the Saints defense kept the ball in the hands of the offense with solid play and a few turnovers.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
On the Saints’ second practice, Kamara capped an 11-play walk with a 3-yard touchdown run. Then, after Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a pass, Kamara completed a six-play drive by going 16 yards on a pass from Dalton.
And once the second half started with the Saints driving, Kamara made a short pass down the middle through a porous Raiders secondary for his third score of the day to make it 24-0.
SAINTS’ ALVIN KAMARA FACED TRIAL AFTER FEBRUARY ASSAULT CHARGE AT LAS VEGAS CASINO
Kamara’s performance comes two days before the NFL’s trade deadline, which the dynamic back could be a part of. The Saints, despite the win, are still below .500. Still, they’re playing in an NFC South division that’s been brutal so far.
Kamara won’t be a free agent until the 2026 season, so it would take a long time to land him.
The Saints defense made it easier at the end of the day with three sacks, a turnover and an interception by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who had just 101 for 15 yards for 26 through the air. Jarrett Stidham would eventually come in late in the game to throw for 72 yards on 8 for 13.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a problem last week against the Houston Texans, rushing for over 100 yards with three touchdowns. But the Saints kept it quiet in this one, rushing for just 43 yards on 10 carries.
COWBOYS GET HELP FROM THE DEFENSIVE LINE VIA TRADE WITH THE RAIDERS
The Raiders had 183 total rushing yards to the Saints’ 367 yards.
Taysom Hill assisted in the running game, getting the call 10 times for 61 yards to assist Kamara. Chris Olave also had 52 yards in the receiving game on five catches.
The 3-5 Saints will have a tougher task next week in the Superdome when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night for another prime-time game.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Raiders, looking to get out of their 2-5 rut, will travel to Jacksonville to face a Jaguars team returning from London with their fifth straight loss.
Fox
News
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa electric in Dolphins’ win over Detroit — can he be that guy consistently now?
There he was. There was the quarterback the Miami Dolphins saw in drafting him. There was the thinking, the accuracy, the playmaking and fully-functioning package right down to the aftermath when Tua Tagovailoa talked about his favorite play in a day of favorites, an 11-yarder to receiver Trent Sherfield, that was ruled just short of the end zone in the third quarter.
“I think they took away his touchdown,” Tua said to the media after the Dolphins’ 31-27 win against Detroit.
He singled out this play for more than his telling coach Mike McDaniel not to use it, that he didn’t like it, and being proved wrong after seeing Sherfield open across the middle. All day Tagovailoa made magic with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He wanted Sherfield to be rewarded with a touchdown, too.
“They took that away — do we agree?” he asked, then turned to another reporter and asked. And another. And …
“That’s five, six,” he said, still counting, having fun now. “There’s about 12 people raising their hand.”
He smiled here, still fighting for another yard Sunday when his offense had a full load of them. Tua had a big fourth quarter in coming back against Baltimore more than a month ago. This was the first game in three years his offense put the accelerator down from the first play and didn’t let up until he was done completing 29-of-36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.
Did he feel unstoppable?
“Well, we feel the only guys that can stop us is ourselves,” he said.
His best complete game?
“I wouldn’t say so, not yet,” he said. “Too early still.”
Ever since he arrived, the parade was ahead of Tua, as if he’d already accomplished what people hoped he would. Now some accomplishments have started this year. It was true he was great on Sunday. It’s also true he did what most every quarterback does against 1-6 Detroit, too.
The Dolphins (5-3) 31 points in their strong performance?
They didn’t match the average 32.3 points Detroit’s defense surrendered the previous six games.
So there’s room to say this Dolphins offense showed the signs of impact you want and say they have to show it consistently to say something special is at work here. Does this game allow this offense to get on tracked now? Does it show this type of game next Sunday against a good Chicago (3-5) defense?
Is this what to expect from Tagovailoa now, too? That’s the real question here, the one that’s been asked in some form since draft day.
So this performance by this offense, including Tua, only matters beyond Sunday if it builds to something more. There were signs all through the day. McDaniel went to a play in which Tua threaded an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki to give the Dolphins lead in the third quarter they held to the end.
“That was the fourth option,” McDaniel said.
That was the quarterback they drafted, the one they wanted, the arm that’s been given the league’s fastest supporting cast with Hill and Waddle. Hill is the MVP of this team, the guy defense’s fear. He had 12 catches for 188 yards on Sunday. That’s four times he’s caught more than 160 yards this year. Mark Duper holds the team record with eight such games. It took Duper 69 games to get there.
“We didn’t want it to be a track meet,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said
It was a track meet where the Dolphins took gold and silver with Hill and Waddle, just as they will against most teams. Tua fit into that perfectly Sunday. Look at his third-down stats: 9 for 9 for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
He also ran 18 yards on a third down and then did something equally important. He slid to the ground as a Detroit defender closed on him. His teammates cheered that slide as much as the play considering the hits he’s taken this year.
“The guys were happy to see that,” Tua said.
He stood here, the end of his best game, even if he didn’t want to say it.
“This is sort of what I envisioned [Sunday], but the greatest thing about this game is you can never get content,” Tagovailoa said. “You’ve got to continue to keep growing. We’ll go and watch the film and look at things that you know we could have done better. That’s the best part of it.”
There he stood, the player the Dolphins saw in drafting him. The next question is if he can be that player most Sundays.
()
News
Marshall Space Flight Center building 4200 imploded
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – The house of the administrative headquarters of the Marshall Space Flight Center was demolished on Saturday morning.
Building 4200 served as the administrative headquarters for 63 years, seeing incredible feats accomplished in NASA’s history. The Marshall Space Flight Center played an unprecedented role in space exploration with the development of the Saturn V rocket that powered the Apollo missions to the Moon.
Other projects included engines and propulsion hardware for the Space Shuttle program, science communications for the International Space Station, and space launch system management.
The first Flight Center employees began moving into the building in June 1963 after it was constructed by Electronic and Missile Facilities Inc. of Valley Stream, New York. In addition to housing the Research Projects Division, Aeroballistics Division, Future Projects, and Launch Operations Directorate, there was a hair salon, library, cafeteria, and other services in Building 4200.
Building 4200 which was demolished on Saturday morning was the former MSFC headquarters.
Many well-known personalities have visited the building, including First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson and General Chuck Yeager.
Marshall Space Flight Center Historic Preservation Officer Scott Worley said it best with the demolition of the building.
“Buildings are collapsing,” Worley said in a statement. “But the rockets keep going up. Our work is beyond the sky.
Watch the implosion in the video at the top of this story.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
“I’m trying to calm him down!”
James Tarkowski has praised Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford, describing the goalkeeper as “incredible”.
The centre-back moved to Goodison Park over the summer after completing his contract with Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.
While the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation last season, this season has been a marked improvement for Frank Lampard’s side who sit 12th in the table.
Tarkowski came to life with Everton like a duck to water and hails the impact of Pickford and fellow England international Conor Coady for making life easier for him at his new club.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Tarkowski said: “I think it’s key, especially when you can get consistency in your partnership.
“I had it with Ben Mee and Nick Pope at Burnley which worked pretty well and right now I have the same with [Conor] Coady and Jordan [Pickford].
“Jordan is an incredible goalie. You can see with some of the saves he made against Fulham he is the best.
“He’s been doing it for years now and Coady’s experience, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve seen. The way he talks and the way he plays, it’s been a pleasure to play with. those two.
shock
Man United 1-0 West Ham LIVE REACTION: Rashford’s 100th goal seals dramatic win
hero
Ferdinand stopped Ronaldo’s move to Man City with 3am intervention, new book claims
GAME DAY
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE REACTION: Superb gunners return to top of table
struck
Arteta gives positive update on Saka as Arsenal star limps in Forest win
PIE
Ronaldo clears Neville much to Carragher’s delight after criticizing Man United star
to like
Luiz calls Pereira emotional after Copa Libertadores win after 2021 heartbreak
Pickford is renowned for his vocal nature between the sticks and Tarkowski joked he was considering more extreme measures to stop the goalkeeper being in his ear during games.
He explained: “I’m trying to calm him down. I’m going to start fining him when he gets out of his box because he’s still out there talking to me!
“He’s good, to be fair, because he can see the whole game behind you and he knows his football, so he comes out to let me know what’s going on so we’re not caught off guard.
” He is classy. That’s how he likes to play football, he’s full of energy and it shows when he plays but honestly what a goalkeeper and against Fulham you saw the best of him.
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Men acquitted of Malcolm X murder will receive $36 million
Shanies said the settlements send a message that “misconduct by police and prosecutors is causing enormous damage, and we must remain vigilant to identify and correct injustices.”
Last year, a Manhattan judge threw out the convictions of Aziz, now 84, and Islam, who died in 2009, after prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and of exculpatory evidence had undermined the case against the men. Then-district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. apologized for the “serious and unacceptable violations of the law and the public trust” by law enforcement.
The New York City Legal Department, through a spokesperson, said Sunday it “stands” for Vance’s view that the men were wrongfully convicted and that the financial settlement “brings some measure of justice to people who have spent decades in prison and carried the stigma of being falsely convicted.” accused of the murder of an emblematic figure.
Shanies said that over the next few weeks the settlement papers will be signed and the New York court dealing with probate matters will have to approve the settlement of Islam’s estate. The $36 million total will be split equally between Aziz and Islam’s estate.
Aziz and Islam, who have maintained their innocence since the start of the 1965 murder at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, urging black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary”. His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Towards the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split from the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, began to speak of the potential for racial unity. This earned him the wrath of some members of the Nation of Islam, who considered him a traitor.
He was shot while beginning a speech on February 21, 1965. He was 39 years old.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim – also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan – admitted shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case relied on eyewitnesses, although there were inconsistencies in their testimony.
Lawyers for Aziz and Islam said in complaints that Aziz and Islam were at their home in the Bronx when Malcolm X was killed. They said Aziz had spent 20 years in prison and more than 55 years living with the hardships and indignity of being unjustly labeled the convicted murderer of one of the city’s most prominent civil rights leaders. the story.
Islam spent 22 years in prison and died hoping to clear his name.
Politices
News
Halfway through the season, the Jets still have a quarterback problem
For weeks, the Jets have been skating by because of their defense, running game and special teams.
On Sunday, the teacher Bill Belichick took Gang Green to school and forced quarterback Zach Wilson to beat the Patriots. The problem is, Wilson couldn’t and it showed during the Jets 22-17 loss to New England.
Wilson did have the first 300-yard passing day of his career as he completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. However, Wilson threw three interceptions, two of which were head-scratching.
One of them in particular, Wilson was trying to throw the ball away, but Devin McCourty was near the sideline and picked it off.
“I need to play better,” Wilson said on Sunday.
Understatement of the year as Wilson’s interception put the Jets defense in bad situations. New England generated 10 points off of Wilson’s interceptions. That was clearly the difference in a five-point game.
During the Jets four-game winning streak, the team was winning in spite of Wilson’s play. Since returning from his meniscus and bone bruise injuries, Wilson has thrown for 1,048 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions in five games. He is completing only 54.9 percent of his passes and has a quarterback rating of 71, which is 34th in the league.
“I don’t care about stats,” Wilson said. “I don’t look at it like that, I take it one play at a time and one game at a time.”
Winning the way the Jets were wasn’t obtainable, especially in a league where quarterback play is essential now more than ever. The more significant issue with Wilson’s play this year is he isn’t improving.
Sure, he went three games without committing a turnover. But that was a product of a well-established running game and the Jets handcuffing him a bit offensively.
Without Breece Hall due to a torn ACL he suffered against the Broncos last week, the Jets need Wilson to throw the ball more and consistently make sound decisions inside and outside of the pocket. He has yet to show that 18 games into his career and it remains to be seen if he will.
The Jets have a good enough team to be a playoff contender with the play of its defense. But Wilson will only continue to hold this team back if he doesn’t make that next leap as a second-year quarterback.
“The last two, three weeks, played three really, really good defenses,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Obviously, we have to perform against really good defenses.
“Denver did it against Trevor Lawrence today, so he has been playing some really good defenses. But the self-inflicted wounds is what we gotta get cleaned up.
“They’re going to make it hard enough. We just don’t need to compound it by making mistakes that help them.”
Yes, Green Bay, Denver and New England all have good defenses, but the Jets will play another tough defense next week when they host the Bills. And after the bye week, the Jets will travel to Foxboro to play this same Patriots team once again.
A lot of defenses will be tough, but Wilson will need to play better if the Jets have any plans to contend for a playoff spot. Saleh says the team has faith in him, but it will be challenging, especially if Wilson consistently makes boneheaded decisions like the ones he did against the Patriots.
Outside of that fourth quarter against the Steelers, Wilson has been a below-average quarterback throughout his career. The numbers don’t lie as he has thrown for 3,382 yards, 12 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 18 games. These are not numbers you want to see from a former No. 2 overall pick.
Fans at MetLife Stadium were restless as the Jets offense was stagnant during the second half outside of a garbage time touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Some even booed Wilson and the offense as they failed to keep the momentum from the second half going.
Those boos will only get louder if Wilson continues to put up mediocre performances like this. While they may not be ready to pull the cord on Wilson just yet, the clock is ticking for Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to find an answer at the quarterback position.
It remains to be seen if Wilson is the guy to lead the Jets to the heights the team hasn’t been to since Super Bowl III. But the players, at least publicly, have faith in the former BYU star for now.
“I trust Zach,” cornerback D.J. Reed said. “They played better than us today.
“Zach has been doing a great job managing the game, not turning the ball over, as we won four in a row because of it. It is what it is, it was one of those games.
“He’s going to get better, he’s going to learn from this and we have to move on. We win as a team, we lose as a team.”
()
News
Mikel Arteta gives positive update after Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was forced into injury against Nottingham Forest with the World Cup just three weeks away
Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka as his injury eclipsed Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
The Gunners led 1-0 in the fifth minute through Gabriel Martinelli, but their afternoon took a turn as the star winger was pulled out with a suspected ankle injury in the first half hour.
Shortly after setting up his first game, the youngster was seen returning to the pitch after colliding with the billboard.
He then continued to play despite an obvious injury to his left ankle.
Saka fell back shortly after being challenged, but got back to his feet and carried on.
As the game approached the half hour mark, he was on the ground again, clutching his ankle and calling for medical help.
Mikel Arteta then withdrew the England international, who is due to travel to the World Cup with the Three Lions next month, marking a worrying moment for the Gunners boss and Gareth Southgate.
The tournament in Qatar begins in exactly three weeks, with England taking on Iran on Monday, November 21.
GAME DAY
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE REACTION: Superb gunners return to top of table
PIE
Ronaldo clears Neville much to Carragher’s delight after criticizing Man United star
to like
Luiz calls Pereira emotional after Copa Libertadores win after 2021 heartbreak
stopped
Auba unlikely to be at Chelsea next season and Cucurella ‘seems lost’, says ex-Blue
MORE
Van Dijk loses opener at Anfield as Klopp bemoans ‘limited squad’ in Leeds loss
send a message
Maddison reveals what Guardiola told her during heated chat: ‘It’s not that easy’
Southgate already have a number of injury issues ahead of the tournament with the likes of Reece James, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips all battling to be ready.
The 21-year-old was replaced by Reiss Nelson in the 27th minute, the youngsters’ first appearance since last season’s opener – the away defeat at Brentford.
Fellow Arsenal academy graduate Saka also rose to the challenge, scoring twice and assisting another of his side’s goals in what was a five-star performance for the Gunners.
Luckily for the Gunners, Arteta gave a positive view of the winger.
He said: “I hope not [the World Cup in doubt]. It was a bad kick, he was limping but I don’t see it further than that. In the foot and ankle, he received several kicks.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Alvin Kamara fires Raiders for three touchdowns as trade rumors heat up
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa electric in Dolphins’ win over Detroit — can he be that guy consistently now?
Marshall Space Flight Center building 4200 imploded
“I’m trying to calm him down!”
Men acquitted of Malcolm X murder will receive $36 million
Halfway through the season, the Jets still have a quarterback problem
Mikel Arteta gives positive update after Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was forced into injury against Nottingham Forest with the World Cup just three weeks away
Gophers women’s basketball opens with 104-64 exhibition win over River Falls
Berlusconi suggests way to end conflict in Ukraine — RT World News
Chronicle: Elon Musk takes Twitter into the sewers
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News4 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches