ASK IRA: Should Heat have the Lakers on speed dial?
Q: A few days ago, one of your readers brought up a possible trade scenario of Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook. I think that trade would be an absolute win-win for both teams. The Lakers would get much needed court leadership and shooting, while we would get Westbrook’s $47 million expiring contract to use next year for re-signing Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven, as well as have enough left over to sign another quality free agent. – Greg, Jacksonville.
A: What such a deal would do is get considerable money off the Heat books going forward, including the $29.7 million due Kyle Lowry next season, as well as the three seasons after this on Duncan Robinson’s deal at $57 million. But that still wouldn’t put the Heat into the cap-space game (although, as you point out, it would significantly ease luxury-tax pressure). Still, it also would be somewhat of a punt for the Heat. And this is not a team that punts playoff chances (plus, this early, it would be like punting on first down). And then, from a Lakers perspective, why lock in such a cap commitment when you can otherwise use cap space next summer for the likes of a Kyrie Irving?
Q: Among the many Heat problems this season is that Gabe Vincent’s play seems to be regressing from the way he played last season. – Joel.
A: Even though the roster largely has remained the same, the change to the starting lineup has led to a change in the rotation. Gabe Vincent is being played more often alongside Kyle Lowry this season, and that creates a different dynamic. Not necessarily a better or worse dynamic, just different. And that can take time. We’re still less than two weeks in. Gabe is as level-headed as anyone on the roster. He knows how to get to a better place.
Q: These disgusting games must end or the Heat will deserve to be lottery bound. Giving up 71 first half points? Seriously outrebounded again. Defense is sieve. Tyler Herro only has eyes for the basket. What gives with this team? – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: And yet the calendar says it’s still October. Some of the instant reaction to the Heat at the moment is scarier than most of what will be seen on the streets on Halloween night. Breathe in. Breathe out. Exhale. And get back to us in November (which, granted, is only another day).
Katie Ledecky set a new record for the 1,500-meter run — by almost 10 seconds: NPR
Anna Szilagyi/AP
US Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky broke the 1500m freestyle world record by almost 10 seconds.
At the Swimming World Cup in Toronto on Saturday, Ledecky clocked 15 minutes and 8 seconds, breaking the record of 15 minutes and 18 seconds set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock in 2019.
“I knew this record was in reach, just based on some things I did in training, especially my distance stuff felt really good this fall,” she said. . “So I felt locked into a rhythm and probably dropped a bit towards the end…but held it down enough to get the job done.”
SOUND ON 🔊 Open mic for tonight’s winners! #Swimming World Cup DAY 2 👇 pic.twitter.com/2ZB4X7o3dC
— FINA (@fina1908) October 30, 2022
Ledecky, 25, has the most Olympic gold medals of any female swimmer, at seven. On Sunday, she also came close to breaking the world record for the 800m freestyle in eight minutes. The record is seven minutes and 59 seconds. Still, she broke the American record for the event.
St. Paul City Council backs deeply affordable housing at Farwell Yards, Highland Bridge with TIF dollars
The St. Paul City Council has approved a new $24 million tax increment financing district to support development of Farwell Yards, two new apartment buildings by the intersection of Plato Boulevard and Water Street.
The funds will support, in part, a mix of affordable and deeply affordable housing and the creation of a new navigable street connecting Plato and Water where the vacated Bidwell Road currently sits.
The city also will dip into existing “TIF” dollars to upgrade a sanitary sewer system in the area, which is at capacity.
Buhl Investors of Edina plans one market-rate, mixed-use building at 150 Water St. and an affordable residential building at 115 Plato Boulevard. The mixed-used building will consist of 221 rental housing units and 2,600 square feet of retail space. The affordable housing will span 63 units, including 49 one-bedroom apartments.
Six units will be prioritized for the homeless or disabled, targeted to residents earning no more than 30 percent of area median income. Another 45 units will be set aside for households earning no more than 50 percent of area median income, and 12 units will be reserved for those earning 60 percent of area median income.
The existing site spans two long-vacant warehouse buildings, a garage with metal pole-barn structures and a vacant varnish plant, which will all be demolished.
How TIF works
The $24 million tax increment financing district works like this: The vacant properties currently have an assessed market value of $3.48 million. Once built, Farwell Yards is expected to have a market value of $62.5 million. At full build-out, the difference — $59 million — will generate more than $900,000 annually in property tax payments above the current value.
Rather than flow to the city’s general fund, the tax increment will be used instead to cover site improvements such as the new road on Bidwell Street. From the year 2025 to 2050, the developer will pay $912,000 annually toward the TIF district, for a total of $23.5 million, as well as an additional $700,000 in interest and investment earnings.
The developer will receive $2.2 million upfront from the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority in the form of a pay-as-you-go note to acquire and improve Bidwell Street.
Acting as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the council voted 7-0 on Wednesday to approve the new TIF district.
Affordable housing at Highland Bridge
Also last week, the city council approved using $5 million derived from other existing TIF districts to upgrade sanitary sewers in the area spanned by Mississippi River on the north, Wabasha Street on the east, Smith Avenue on the west and the bluff on the south.
A report from SEH engineers commissioned by St. Paul Public Works last year found that the sewer hit full capacity during peak flow events and needed some $9.8 million in upgrades.
The city determined it could recoup some of the cost through a special sanitary sewer district that would apply a finance charge on new development, but it would need the $5 million in existing TIF to reduce the cost burden.
Buhl Investors had indicated that without city backing for the required improvements, Farwell Yards could not move forward.
Two Project for Pride in Living buildings within Highland Bridge
Meanwhile, the city council also approved financing for two Project for Pride in Living buildings within Highland Bridge, formerly the site of the Ford Motor Co.’s Twin Cities auto manufacturing plant in Highland Park. Both projects will provide affordable housing supported by conduit multi-family housing revenue bonds, as well as “pooled” TIF loans backed by nearby market-rate housing — Presbyterian Homes’ 182-unit independent senior living and memory care building.
The five-story “Restoring Waters” project at 801 Mount Curve Boulevard and 2265 Hillcrest Ave. will span 60 units of affordable rental housing — mostly efficiency units and a few one-bedrooms — geared toward previously homeless women and their dependent children.
It will include nonprofit service provider Emma Norton’s corporate offices, and all 60 units will be reserved for individuals earning no more than 30 percent of area median income, including nine units for the disabled.
The five-story “Nellie Francis Court” building at 2285 Hillcrest Ave. will span 75 units of affordable rental housing for households at or below 50 and 60 percent of area median income, including 26 efficiency units, 30 one-bedrooms and 19 two-bedroom units. The project will be connected to Restoring Waters through underground parking.
Workers flee COVID-19 lockdown at China’s biggest iPhone factory
Screenshot from a viral video. Image Courtesy: @StephenMcDonell/Twitter
beijing: Large numbers of migrant workers have fled to their hometowns from Apple’s biggest iPhone assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, amid a lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In videos that have gone viral on social media, several people can be seen jumping a fence outside the factory, owned by manufacturer Foxconn, in Zhengzhou. Meanwhile, it remains unclear how many COVID-19 cases have been identified at the plant.
While sharing some videos on Twitter, BBC China Correspondent Stephen McDonell wrote: “Workers have escaped from Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping Zero Covid lockdown at Foxconn in Zhengzhou. After sneaking in, they march to hometowns over 100 kilometers away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. China”.
The workers escaped #Applethe largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lock at foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking in, they march to hometowns over 100 kilometers away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU
—Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022
In another post, McDonell recounted how some of the employees were forced to “walk over 100 miles to their hometowns.”
“So they may think Zero #Covid is fine, but here are other Foxconn workers who escaped from Apple’s largest assembly site in #Zhengzhou to escape a Zero #Covid lockdown and walk to to hometowns over 100 miles away to beat #China’s phone app restrictions,” he wrote.
Interestingly, the truck drivers, who drove the Foxconn workers, also went into mandatory quarantine, McDonell said.
Why did the workers leave the factory?
“Two big factors that led to the mass exodus of #Foxconn workers: wild rumors about how they were going to be treated under #Covid and incredible widespread ignorance about #Coronavirus as a disease,” wrote the BBC correspondent in a series of Twitter posts.
Another rumor he pointed to was that workers believed the Chinese military was going to impose a giant “living with Covid” experiment in this part of Zhengzhou.
(With agency contributions)
Chicago Bears call their defensive performance ‘embarrassing’ and ‘unacceptable’ in a 49-29 loss: ‘It was simple mistakes, but they cost us big’
Of the many stats that showed the inability of the Chicago Bears defense to stop the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, here’s one that didn’t make the game book.
In the visitors locker room after the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith used the word “embarrassing” three times and “unacceptable” three times, with one “inexcusable” and one “frustrating” mixed in.
Safety Eddie Jackson added to that count.
“That’s what it is — it’s embarrassing,” Jackson said. “The offense put up (almost) 30 points. It’s like, what more can you really expect?”
On an afternoon when the Bears offense showed continued signs of growth, the defense was nearly powerless from the start to stop quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Tony Pollard.
The Cowboys got in the end zone on their first four drives and 6 of 9 overall before the final kneel-down. They punted twice, and Jackson intercepted Prescott on the other drive, one of the few big plays from the defense. The Cowboys converted 9 of 11 third downs, with Bears coach Matt Eberflus saying the Cowboys had too many third-and-short situations.
“Everyone has to look themselves in the mirror and we just have to grow from this and get better,” Smith said. “Because there were mistakes out there. It was simple mistakes, but they cost us big.”
Prescott was playing in his second game after a thumb injury kept him out for five games, but he didn’t show any of the rust he had in Week 7. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears sacked Prescott only once, and Jackson said Bears players got “riled up” when the Cowboys went up-tempo. A couple of other Bears players mentioned not being ready for the Cowboys game plan.
“There was nothing where we said, ‘Oh, they can’t handle it,’” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of going up-tempo. “It was just really we’ve been averaging, what, 58 plays a game? So we wanted to get up and get as many punches as possible regardless of who the opponent was. I think it speaks to the confidence that we have as an offense.”
While the Cowboys showed injured running back Ezekiel Elliott cheering on the sideline on their massive video board above the field, Pollard made sure they hardly missed Elliott. Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries — 9.4 yards per carry.
Pollard’s 54-yard touchdown run on third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter was the Cowboys’ final dagger. Jackson got behind the line of scrimmage to chase Pollard, but Jackson and Smith got tripped up on each other. Pollard left linebacker Nicholas Morrow diving at his ankles at the 50-yard line and safety Jaquan Brisker grasping at his feet at the 5.
It was far from the only time Pollard evaded Bears defenders, including a nasty cut to get by Jackson on an 18-yard, second-quarter touchdown run.
“He’s a shifty guy, speedy guy,” Jackson said. “Hits holes, gets to the second level good and tries to make guys miss. Today he did that. We saw that on film, what he does. We didn’t do a great job keeping him under control.”
The Bears defense had an emotional week. After a 33-14 upset victory over the New England Patriots on Monday, general manager Ryan Poles traded respected veteran and team captain Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday. Bears players admitted during the week that the trade was tough for them on and off the field.
But Jackson, who was named a captain to replace Quinn, wasn’t using that as an excuse.
“I’m not going to blame this on that,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a job to do as men. We’ve got to come out here and prepare well and we’ve got to execute. I felt like today it wasn’t good execution.
“To come out and let them score the first (four) drives, that’s not us. So we’ve got to get that fixed — and fast.”
Jackson’s fourth interception of the season — on the drive after a Justin Fields touchdown pass — seemed to give the Bears momentum going into halftime. Kicker Cairo Santos made a field goal to cut the Cowboys lead to 28-17.
But after the Bears cut that lead to five points in the third quarter, the Cowboys put together a 75-yard touchdown drive, fueled by Prescott hitting tight end Dalton Schultz for 30 and 14 yards. Pollard capped it with his second touchdown run, a 7-yarder.
Three plays later, linebacker Micah Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown to swing the momentum solidly back in the Cowboys’ favor.
The performance came after the Bears held the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots to 12 and 14 points in back-to-back weeks. Eberflus stressed that Bears defenders need to get back to fundamentals as they look to bounce back from the rough outing.
“We didn’t do a very good job, really all day, on run defense,” Eberflus said. “We didn’t do a good job of sustaining our gaps, maintaining our responsibilities.
“I told the guys after the game, guys are going to look at the tape and you’re going to see it. You’re going to see there’s no mystery here. It’s about good fundamentals, technique. And you’ve got to do that down in and down out to play good defense.”
Key Ukrainian infrastructure hit by Russian strikes: officials
Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities.
The strikes appeared to be retaliation for what Moscow claimed was Ukraine’s attack this weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
Loud explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Monday morning. Some residents have received text messages from the emergency services about the threat of a missile attack. Air raid sirens were heard for three consecutive hours.
Vast areas of Kyiv’s electricity and water supply have been cut off due to the strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. He also said local officials were working to restore a damaged energy facility that supplies 350,000 apartments with electricity.
RUSSIAN AGENTS MAY HACKED PHONE OF FORMER UK PM LIZ TRUSS: REPORT
Two strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, officials said. The region’s metro has ceased to operate.
Officials also warned of strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia that would lead to power outages there.
Critical infrastructure was also affected in the Cherkasy region, located southeast of Kyiv. Explosions were also reported in other regions of Ukraine.
In central Ukraine, a power plant in the Kirovohrad region was hit, authorities said. A missile in Vinnytsia that was shot down landed on civilian buildings, causing damage but no casualties were reported, regional governor Serhii Borzov said.
Parts of Ukrainian Railways were also cut off from power, according to Ukrainian Railways.
The strikes were launched two days after Russia claimed a Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine has denied responsibility for the attack, saying instead that Russia mismanaged its own weapons.
However, Moscow has announced that it is stopping its participation in a UN-brokered agreement that would allow the safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.
In response to the Russian strikes, Ukrainian presidential office chief Andriy Yermak said Russian forces “continue to fight with civilian installations.”
RUSSIA SUSPENDS PARTICIPATION IN UN AGREEMENT ON GRAIN EXPORT AFTER DRONE ATTACKS ON BLACK SEA FLEET
“We will persevere and generations of Russians will pay a heavy price for their disgrace,” Yermak said.
Monday’s attack was the second time this month that Russia has launched a barrage of strikes against infrastructure in Ukraine. A similar attack on October 10 hit the Kerch Bridge linking annexed Crimea with mainland Russia, an attack Moscow blames on Kyiv.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
15 Best Bhagavad Gita Quotes In Hindi To Change Your Life
The Bhagavad Gita is one of the most famous texts in Hinduism, next to the Vedas and Upanishads, and the Mahabharata which it is part of. Ever since it was written, the Bhagavad Gita has been one of the most widely read and respected scriptures in Hinduism. Its poetic verses are loved by many, and they inspire all kinds of people to follow its spiritual guidance and advice. Here are some of the best Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi that will change your life if you let them.
Best Bhagavad Gita Quotes In Hindi
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“जिन्होंने आपके साथ बुरा किया, उनको माफ़ करके और जिनका आपने बुरा किया उनसे माफ़ी मांग के मुक्ति पाई जा सकती है।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“हमें अपने लक्ष्य से बाधाओं ने नहीं, बल्कि एक ऐसे आसान रास्ते ने रोका है जिसपर कोई लक्ष्य ही नहीं।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जिन्होंने आपके साथ बुरा किया, उनको माफ़ करके और जिनका आपने बुरा किया उनसे माफ़ी मांग के मुक्ति पाई जा सकती है।”
Quotes of Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जब तक आत्मा इन चारो दरवाज़ों धर्म, काम, अर्थ और मोक्ष को समझ नहीं लेती तब तक आत्मा को बार बार इस मनुष्य रूप में आना ही पड़ेगा।”
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“निस्वार्थ सेवा के माध्यम से, आप हमेशा फलदायी रहेंगे और अपनी इच्छाओं की पूर्ति पाएंगे।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“जो पैदा हुआ है उसकी मृत्यु भी निश्चित है, जैसे जो मृत है उनके लिए जन्म। इसलिए जिसे बदल नहीं सकते उसके लिए शोक मत करो।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“एक महान व्यक्ति द्वारा जो भी कार्य किया जाता है, आम आदमी उसके नक्शेकदम पर चलता है, और जो भी मानक वह अपने कार्य द्वारा निर्धारित करता है, उन्हें सारी दुनिया अपनाती है।”
Quotes of Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“ये मन ही है जो किसी का मित्र और किसी का शत्रु होता है।”
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“अपना अनिवार्य कर्तव्य निभाएं, क्योंकि कर्म करना वास्तव में कर्म न करने से बेहतर है।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“प्रेम, सहिष्णुता और निस्वार्थता को अपने जीवन में लाना चाहिए।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“वासना, क्रोध और लोभ नरक के तीन द्वार हैं।”
Quotes of Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जो लोग दिमाग को नियंत्रित नहीं करते वह उनके लिए एक दुश्मन की तरह काम करता है।”
Bhagavad Gita quotes in Hindi:
“सदैव संदेह करने वाले व्यक्ति को प्रसन्नता ना इस लोक में मिलती है ना ही कहीं और।”
Geeta quotes in Hindi:
“मनुष्य अपने विश्वास से बनता है। जैसा वह मानता है, वैसे ही वह बन जाता है।”
Quotes from Bhagavad Gita in Hindi:
“जो हुआ वह अच्छे के लिए हुआ है, जो हो रहा है वह भी अच्छे के लिए ही हो रहा है, और जो होगा वह भी अच्छे के लिए ही होगा।”
It is said that the Bhagavad-Gita teaches the timeless wisdom of Hinduism in a comprehensible and practical way to our times. It is a dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a battlefield before they start fighting. This ancient text has been translated into many languages. These were some of the best quotes from the Bhagavad Gita in Hindi. Even though you’ll find numerous translations and interpretations of it, no one can deny how powerful these Bhagavad Gita Quotes In Hindi are and how much knowledge it contains.
