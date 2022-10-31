Automobile Giant General Motors (Gm) Halts Twitter Ads

Several advertisers have threatened to pull their money if Trump’s ban is revoked.

GM is a direct rival of Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle startup.

Twitter has come under assault from companies and current advertisers in the days after Elon Musk seized control of the company’s headquarters. If Elon Musk chooses to reinstate former US President Donald Trump to Twitter, several advertisers have threatened to pull their money.

In the past, Musk has criticized Twitter’s move to ban Trump as a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” May also saw him call the ban “a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Twitter said on January 8 that it has permanently banned Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” after the rioting in the Capitol that broke out after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

General Motors Pulls the Plug

Just this past Saturday, General Motors, the Detroit automaker behemoth, said it will cease all Twitter advertising efforts. In light of Twitter’s recent policy shift, GM, a direct rival of Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle startup, has informed major media outlets that it would be postponing advertising campaigns until it can evaluate the implications of the change. General Motors said it will stop buying advertising space on the platform but would continue using it to interact with consumers.

To better compete with Tesla in the battery electric car sector, the Detroit-based company was one of the first to declare billions of dollars in investment under CEO Mary Barra.

The Ford Motor Company, another Tesla rival, has confirmed that it does not participate in Twitter advertising and has never done so, even before Elon Musk’s take-private arrangement. They said, “We will continue to evaluate the direction of the platform under the new ownership.”

