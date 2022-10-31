Bart Scott says losing the Jets to the Patriots is like ‘playing your dad’

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
patriots
The Patriots beating the Jets is nothing new. New England have won 13 in a row against rivals New York.
Even this year, the Patriots team, which was strangled the previous week by the Bears, found a way to snap the Jets’ four-game winning streak.
Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott compared the Jets’ struggles against the Patriots to a son trying to beat his father in a game.
“It’s like when you’re playing against your dad and you’re sitting there and you know you’re better than him,” Scott said on SNY’s postgame show. “You are more athletic. You are stronger. You are lively. And he beats you with that old man game. He beats you when he puts the ball between his legs with a hook shot or something crazy like that. Like, they’re the best team, but they let the Patriots drag them into a lousy shitty game.
The Jets lost two of their best players, running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera Tucker, to season-ending injuries. But New York has always played down its competition, Scott said.
“They let it hang out and the Patriots did what they always do,” Scott said. “They allow you to fight.”
The night before Halloween, it looked like the Patriots saw Jets quarterback Zach Wilson see ghosts. He threw three interceptions, including two on Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty.
“Zach Wilson fought. You talk about being nervous in the pocket. Don’t trust,” Scott said. “The protection was excellent, he was only fired once [Sunday]. But he’s nervous in the pocket, making misguided throws. Throw from his back foot. Throwing an interception when trying to throw the ball. These are things you can’t have if you want to be considered a functional quarterback.
Rhamondre Stevenson was the Patriots’ leading receiver with 7 catches for 72 yards. He was nearly as productive on the ground, adding 71 more yards.
“We knew he was the one player they had in prime time that was the difference maker and they let him win the game,” Scott said.
While it wasn’t a result Jets fans expected, their broadcasters can’t deny that Sunday’s game was something new.
“Everyone thought from the Jets’ perspective this would be the game, they said things had changed. This team had a game that we’ve seen about 1,000 times between these two,” Steve said. SNY Gelbs.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
“Stay,” tweeted lawyer and MSNBC commentator Tristan Snell after the news of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. “Hold on like a Ukrainian.”
Sorry what?
I’m used to the nonsensical declarations of the ultra-woke brigade, but that was something else; a supposedly smart man was genuinely comparing the purchase of a social media platform by a free-speech-loving maverick billionaire to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s illegal and barbaric invasion of a sovereign democratic country.
Snell’s hysterical response came in response to the predictable blizzard of celebrities and leftist pundits throwing their toys out of strollers and announcing they were quitting Twitter to protest Musk’s new ownership, including the Hall of Fame. of WWE Mick Foley and former Vermont Governor Howard. Dean.
Call me cynical, but I bet they all come crawling back.
In April, when news of Musk’s offer first emerged, ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ actress Jameela Jamil tweeted, “The good thing about Elon buying Twitter , is that I’m *FINALLY* going to leave and stop being a total threat to society here.. So it’s really a win-win for all of you.
It would have been, but unfortunately she didn’t mean it; Jamil has been tweeting in his usual irritating fashion since the deal was done.
We saw the same hysteria and hypocrisy when Donald Trump became president in 2016 and Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus and Cher all vowed to leave America in fury and despair, but all stayed.
So, I confidently predict that none of those currently shouting “I QUIT!” will refrain from tweeting for a long time. They are too addicted to attention and the slavishly approving sound of the echo chamber of their own constantly whiny voices.
But the ridiculous overreaction to Musk’s takeover of Twitter exposed many of the very problems the genius at Tesla and Space X has identified and wants to address.
Most notably, the resolute refusal of many on the left to accept even being confronted with contrary opinions without wanting to shame, vilify and nullify those who express them.
As podcast king Joe Rogan said, praising Musk for wanting to restore a “reasonable exchange of ideas”: “I think we have a real problem with discourse on Twitter. What some would like to do is is to silence those who have opposing points of view, and then you will get all these positive comments from all the people who agree with you.
It’s the same dangerous mindset that has corroded free speech in modern society, from college campuses and corporate boardrooms to the world of comedy where comedians are now physically attacked for made jokes.
After the deal was done, Musk tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”
I replied with two laughing emojis and a thumbs-up, which he quickly “liked” — the new Twitter equivalent of a papal blessing.
But imagine reading Musk’s tweet and not a) laughing and b) thanking God that eventually someone was going to save us from the censorship hellish wrath of the Joyless Awoken Warriors?
And speaking of laughter, it’s been a lot of fun to watch the same people who celebrated President Trump’s Twitter kickoff now react in horror to the idea that he might be allowed to return.
As conservative comedians, the Hodgetwins tweeted, “The left has gone from ‘Twitter is a private company, it can do whatever it wants!’ to ‘Twitter is dangerous and needs to be shut down!’ all in a week.
But surely Musk — who is a Bernie Sanders fan who is historically biased politically to the left — would be right to lift Trump’s ban?
It always seemed completely absurd to me that a recent President of the United States was not allowed to tweet, but Russian dictator Putin, the Taliban leaders and Iran’s Supreme Leader all still have active accounts.
Despite all its flaws, I love Twitter.
It’s an unrivaled source of news and commentary, and if you love a good argument as much as I do, then this is the Utopia debate.
But there are far too many anonymous bots manipulating the political conversation and therefore possibly voting preferences, and too many tweets espousing racism, harassment or death threats.
Musk knows this and wants to fix it.
He made it clear that he did not want his site deliberately misused to rig elections or promote violence and hate bigotry.
But as a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” he wants it to be a place where people of all political persuasions, colors and creeds can speak freely without fear of being platformless or overruled. .
Fundamentally, and apparently unlike many members of Twitter’s previous leadership team, he doesn’t instinctively view all conservatives as an unacceptable enemy to be weeded out and purged from public view.
Musk was horrified to see Twitter ban the New York Post for posting an all-true and highly damaging scoop just before the 2020 election on Hunter Biden’s laptop, calling it “incredibly inappropriate.”
Yes it was.
And you can bet all the money the richest man in the world is worth ($223 billion) that there will be no repeat of this free speech atrocity under his watch.
The great irony of those liberals like Tristan Snell shouting, “Hang on like a Ukrainian! against each other to stop the supposedly aggressive invader oppressor from destroying their tweeting lives is that Elon Musk spent $100 million to help heroic Ukrainians by supplying 20,000 of his Starlink satellite terminals to that their military can stay connected during the war even when the cell phone and internet networks have been destroyed.
He doesn’t just talk about free speech and democracy, he walks the talk – while his critics pretend to be liberals but behave like fascists.
As Musk said in response to those threatening to quit, “I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what free speech means.”
Exactly.
And if they still want to leave after hearing him say that, then let them – the little screaming illiberal whiners.
New York Post
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich challenged President Joe Biden on Sunday over his gender obsessions, slamming his decision to invite a transgender activist to the White House as the nation stumbles under the triple burden of rising crime , chaos on the southern border and inflation.
In an op-ed for FOX News, the former Republican congressman said the upcoming midterm elections were “doomed” for Democrats by Biden’s focus on “gender-affirming care” for minors then that a host of other pressing issues demanded attention.
Gingrich’s criticism came a week after Biden met with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, 25, in a panel of six progressive activists for NowThis News, as reported by Breitbart News.
The president said he was embracing ‘gender-affirming care’ at the meeting, saying he doesn’t believe a state should have the right to pass laws limiting access to transgender treatment, before saying ask Mulvaney for help.
“As a moral issue and as a legal issue, I just think that’s wrong,” Biden lamented, continuing a theme of anti-transgenderism that has been a defining tenet of his presidency almost since day one.
Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order granting extended “rights” to men and women who want to live as the opposite biological sex.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 22, 2021
In his article for FOX News, Gingrich had none of that. He wrote that the White House had made a mistake doubling down on transgender rights with the approaching midterm elections and that a clear focus on broader issues was needed in the Oval Office.
“There are only weeks left until the midterm elections, which will keep the agenda of Joe Biden and the Washington Democrats on life support – or shut it down altogether,” he wrote, adding:
The American people are deeply concerned about the cost of gas and groceries, crime on the streets, and the chaos on the southern border (which their program has caused).
White House staff therefore scheduled a meeting between Biden and a radical lifestyle activist who represents a movement most Americans disagree with.
Here we have the embattled Democrats deciding that the key to the election isn’t securing the border, locking up criminals, reining in inflation, or solving the nation’s education crisis. The key to winning is meeting a transgender activist on TikTok and supporting transgender.
Gingrich went on to cite a recent survey by America’s New Majority Project, which found that transgender is hardly a major issue among American voters.
Nor are they as consumed by it as some media that define sexuality among school-aged children as an “art form” to be discussed at length.
Recent headlines about the disruption of drag events and their portrayal as sexual and harmful to children may obscure the art form and its rich history.
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 31, 2022
The investigation, according to Daily mailfound that 62% of Americans think it’s “never appropriate” to discuss gender reassignment with children in kindergarten through 12, and 80% think parents should be told about such changes in advance. talks.
At the same time, 59% of Americans think it should be illegal to provide puberty blockers to teens, and 56% think gender transition surgery is child abuse.
“The image of President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden sitting and watching ‘Days of Girlhood’ while inflation mounts, crime reigns and our children’s future crumbles is one of those images that condemn the election,” Gingrich wrote of Mulvaney’s TikTok series in which a transition to female is documented.
He added: “Nothing says ‘detached from reality’ more clearly in the minds of voters.”
The former congressman then despaired: “My hunch is that it was an act of desperation.”
Breitbart News
It’s basically the halfway point of the season and if the Dolphins (5-3) repeat what they did in the first half, they’ll win 10 or 11 games and, most likely, end their five-year playoff drought.
With this being a 17-game season, if the Dolphins pick up where they left off after Sunday’s 31-27 win at Detroit, they will have a legitimate shot at an elusive postseason berth.
The Dolphins have missed the playoffs in 18 of the last 20 years. They haven’t won a postseason game in 21 years, dating back to a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts on Dec. 30, 2000.
With a favorable schedule the next few weeks (at Chicago, vs, Cleveland, vs. Houston), they should strengthen their hold on one of the AFC’s seven playoff berths.
The combined record of the Dolphins’ first eight opponents is 33-27 (.550).
The combined record of the Dolphins’ final nine opponents is 32-35-1 (.478).
The Dolphins, who currently hold the No. 6 AFC playoff spot, should fare better in the second half of the season.
But beware. The schedule at the end f the season is a bit back-loaded.
The combined record of the Dolphins’ last six opponents is 26-20 (.565).
And the Dolphins, who are 2-2 on the road, have five road games among their final nine, including a stretch of three in a row.
Still, the outlook is promising.
Tua Tagovailoa (12 touchdowns, three interceptions, league-best 112.7 passer rating) seems to be hitting his stride after a two-game absence in concussion protocol. His three-touchdown, 382-yard performance against Detroit was his best game of the year.
“I was very happy with the way the quarterback played and the decisions that he made, just playing within himself and making plays when they were there,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
Receivers Tyreek Hill (league-best 961 yards receiving, two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (727 receiving yards, fourth in the league, and five touchdowns) have been virtually unstoppable.
The offense showed diversity against the Lions with a rushing touchdown from fullback Alec Ingold, receiving touchdowns from Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki, and what should have been a receiving touchdown for receiver Trent Sherfield (he was ruled down just short of the goal line). All are encouraging signs.
“We had a bunch of key plays from Mike Gesicki, Trent Sherfield, (running back Raheem) Mostert, and then the play that Tua had,” McDaniel said.
“If we can get that every week, that’s a winning formula. That is tough to stop.”
The defense, for the most part, is making plays when necessary.
The statistics aren’t ideal. The Dolphins are 23rd in yards per game at 362.8, but they make timely plays such as keeping Detroit scoreless in the second half and getting two interceptions in the final three minutes to preserve the Pittsburgh victory.
Dolphins fans should be optimistic.
Well, cautiously optimistic.
Significant injuries continue to mount even as the Dolphins are getting healthier overall.
Left guard Liam Eichenberg was the most recent, sustaining a knee injury against Detroit. He was replaced by Robert Jones.
The Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) the previous week against Pittsburgh.
All told, the Dolphins have lost four starters or projected starters to season-ending injuries or for significant time due to injury — Brandon Jones (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle). It should be noted Tagoaviloa missed two and a half games due to concussion protocol.
And turnovers and penalties are still concerning.
The Dolphins are minus-3 in turnover margin, tied for 24th.
The Dolphins are tied with Dallas for fourth-most penalties (55) and are ninth in penalty yards (416).
“You just have to make a point of emphasis, take each penalty individually and coach off of it, so that we can improve and not put ourselves in such tough spots on both sides of the ball unnecessarily,” McDaniel said.
The ground game, which has shown signs of life recently by totaling at least 100 yards in three of the last four games, still isn’t at full speed.
The Dolphins are 28th in rushing at 88.1 yards per game.
The Dolphins are 16th in scoring at 22.3 points per game, and 24th in points allowed at 24.0 points a game.
In points allowed vs. points scored, the Dolphins are minus-14. They’re one of three teams to have a winning record and be upside down in that category, joining Tennessee (5-2, minus-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, minus-25).
As for special teams, kicker Jason Sanders remains 0 for 3 on field goal attempts of 50 yards or beyond but perfect on anything shorter, and punter Thomas Morstead is constantly flipping the field and helping the defense. However, the Dolphins remain spotty in special teams as miscues such as Detroit’s successful fake punt keep occurring.
But the offense seems to be getting into a groove, the defense continues making plays, and most importantly, the Dolphins have a winning record and remain in the thick of the playoff hunt.
()
Keith Srakocic/AP
DES MOINES, Iowa — People showed up at convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations across the country to grab lottery tickets and try their luck at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
The jackpot skyrocketed after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s draw. It is the fifth largest lottery jackpot in US history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.
No one has hit all six numbers since August 3, which shows how slim the odds of winning the jackpot are: one in 292.2 million.
The $1 billion jackpot is for winners who choose to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Almost all of the winners opt for a lower cash payout, which for Monday’s draw would be estimated at $497.3 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
NPR News
The world will only take meaningful action against the climate crisis when people in rich countries begin to die in greater numbers from its effects, Gabon’s environment minister has said, while warning that broken promises on billions of dollars in adaptation funding have left a “sense of betrayal”. before COP27.
Lee White said governments are not yet behaving as if global warming is a crisis and he fears for the future he is leaving for his children. He said the $100 billion in climate finance pledged by rich countries was not reaching poor countries, fueling distrust of the UN climate process.
The UN has called COP27, which begins next week in Sharm el-Sheikh, an “African climate conference”, and financing loss and damage for countries bearing the worst consequences of global warming will be a key issue. .
“With everything that happened last year in the Horn of Africa and Pakistan – those places really matter,” White said. “But with the once-in-500-year drought in Europe, the fires in France, and the New York City subway becoming Niagara Falls, we may be at a point where things are getting bad enough that developed countries are starting to take the climate more seriously.” seriously.
“It’s a horrible thing to say, but until more people in developed countries die from the climate crisis, that’s not going to change,” White said.
Recent reports show how close the planet is to climate catastrophe, with scientists warning the world has reached a “truly dark time”.
Gabon, one of the most forested countries and home to more than half of Africa’s critically endangered forest elephants, holds one of the largest carbon credit sales ever, generated by the protection of its part of the Congo Basin rainforest, the second largest in the world. and the last one that sucks in more carbon than it releases.
White said his country, which derives about 60% of its revenue from oil, has accepted that the oil economy is going and that there needs to be more emphasis on sustainable forestry and wood.
“We haven’t really actively promoted the death of the oil industry like Costa Rica,” he said, referring to the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance launched at Cop26 in Glasgow by the country. Central America and Denmark. “We recognize that the oil industry is going to disappear.”
The politician, from Manchester, said he had seen only small amounts of climate finance for his country despite big pledges, causing frustration with the UN climate process.
“Time and time again, developed countries have pledged and failed to deliver. They are committed to reducing emissions and they are not delivering enough. They committed to funding and that funding never seems to materialize. We didn’t create the problem and so you would expect a more sincere commitment from developed countries and you would expect them to stick to their word and their commitments,” he said.
“I have three children. I tell them that my absences are to try to save the planet. They get it, because it’s real. We are creating a very big problem for the next generation.
theguardian
These Florida lotteries were drawn on Sunday:
Cash4Life: 07-09-22-58-60, Silver Ball: 3
Fantasy 5: 04-09-30-31-36
Estimated Mega Millions Jackpot: 87,000,000
Choose 2 evenings: 2-8, Facebook: 6
MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY DRAW: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES
Choose 2 noon: 3-7, Facebook: 5
Choose 3 evenings: 2-1-7, Facebook: 6
Choose 3 noon: 2-3-6, Facebook: 5
Choose 4 evenings: 0-5-8-8, Facebook: 6
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Choose 4 noon: 9-1-5-7, Facebook: 5
Choose 5 evenings: 7-1-8-8-6, Facebook: 6
Choose 5 noon: 6-0-1-9-1, Facebook: 5
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Estimated Powerball Jackpot: 1,000,000,000
Fox
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches