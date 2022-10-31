Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $21k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $21,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $20,000 support.

Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $21,000 resistance zone.

The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $20,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start another upward move if it stays above the $20,000 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Starts Downside Correction

Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $21,000 resistance zone. However, BTC failed to gain momentum above the $21,000 resistance zone.

A high was formed near $21,074 and the price started a fresh downside correction. There was a move below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels. The bears pushed the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,029 swing low to $21,074 high.

Bitcoin price is now trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $20,700 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The price is now holding the $20,450 support zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $20,029 swing low to $21,074 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance sits near the $20,700 level and the channel trend line. The next major resistance is still near $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might start a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance. Any more gains open the doors for a test of the $22,500 resistance zone.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,700 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,450 zone.

The next major support is near the $20,200 zone. The main support sits at $20,000. A downside break and close below $20,000 might open the doors for a substantial decline in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $20,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $20,700 and $21,000.