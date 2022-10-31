Bjp Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Civic Poll Results In Vijayapura, Karnataka

A woman has revealed she left a hole in her body after botching fat injections in a bid to make herself plumper.

Shauna Brooks, 33, a transgender activist, actress and model from Atlanta, says her body was ruined by silicone injections – which were made of a cancerous substance – and had to have them immediately removed from her body, the leaving with a hole in her hip.

Shauna had been getting these injections since she was 16, with the goal of having a more feminine body during her transition.

No adverse side effects were noticed until a decade later when she began experiencing excruciating pain, skin discoloration and dimpling.

Transgender activist, actress and model Shauna Brooks, 33, has revealed how botched fat injections left her in excruciating pain and ‘disfigured’ her body

Shauna (pictured after surgery to remove the injected substance) was left with a ‘hole’ in her hip following the procedure

Shauna said, “I was young and naive when I did it.

“I have so many regrets because now I have a hole in my hip.

“It is radically disfiguring, disgusting and a horrific process.

“If I hadn’t removed it, I would have ended up in a wheelchair, or even worse, I could have died.

“Growing up, I was regularly attacked for my gender expression. This led me to want to feminize my look.

“There was a trans woman known within the LGBTQ community for providing cosmetic enhancements to trans women.

The actress revealed that if I hadn’t removed the silicone, she ‘would have ended up in a wheelchair’ – or might even have died

Shauna (pictured before having surgery to remove the injected substance) started getting injections when she was 16, then started experiencing pain and dimples 10 years later

“I was only 16 at the time so I was young and naive, but others had trusted him to do edits so it seemed like a good idea at the time.

“I thought the enhancements would make people see me more as a woman if I had a more enhanced female figure.”

“I had 30ml of what I thought was silicone injected into each hip, and the whole thing cost me around $800.

“I recently discovered that it was not medical grade silicone and was in fact a cancerous substance.”

Shauna revealed that she started noticing unwanted side effects a decade later when the lower half of her body started giving her a series of problems.

She couldn’t get out of bed, walk, stand, or sit for too long. The plane rides were excruciating and she was starting to feel tingles in her hips. The skin on her hip began to change color.

Following the botched procedure, Shauna had to remove the silicone and insert drains (pictured) into the area to remove the fluid

Surgery: According to Shauna (pictured with bandages and a drain after the silicone was removed), she left ‘horrible scars’

Shauna added: “I’ve been struggling with the pain and the side effects for two or three years.

“At first I thought the pain was due to the fact that I was no longer taking hormones. I never imagined that it could be related to my injections.

“For the past two years, the pain has been intolerable. I only found out it was because of the botched injections after I went to see a doctor about complications with my breast implants, and he showed me my hips.

“I was sent for an MRI two months ago, and when the results came back, the doctor said it was cancerous, and he needed to get it out as soon as possible.”

Shauna has sunken skin, drains inserted to remove fluid and horrific scarring which she says is now affecting her acting and modeling career.

She continued, “Removing the silicone was painfully exhausting and emotionally draining.

“Fortunately his surgeon has been able to remove 95% of it so far, but now I have a hole in my hip.”

“It’s terribly disgusting to endure, and it affected me not only physically but also psychologically.”

Now the activist and actress wants to make sure ‘nobody else goes through this by getting injectables in their body’, and shares her story

The 33-year-old says she is considering having reconstructive surgery if all goes well with her recovery process

“I want to make sure no one else goes through this by getting injectables into their body.

“There is no reason for anything to be injected into the human body that is not medically approved.

“If my doctor hadn’t noticed this when removing my ruptured encapsulated breast implant and I hadn’t had it removed, I very well could have ended up losing my mobility left in a wheelchair.

“It was a devastating trip that ruined my life.

“If all goes well with my recovery process, I hope to do fat transfers to try to rebuild my hips in the future to help me recover my body.”