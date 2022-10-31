Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.
Bridge collapse in India kills at least 132 people, mostly teenagers, women and elderly (responsible)
Officials in the western Indian state of Gujarat said at least 132 people were killed after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu River on Sunday night.
Authorities said the century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed because it could not support the weight of the large ground that had accumulated. The bridge had just reopened four days before the collapse. It had been closed for renovations for nearly six months previously.
The Hindu festival season has drawn hundreds of people to the newly opened tourist attraction.
Hundreds of people were sent plunging into the water when the bridge gave way. State Minister Harsh Sanghvi said those killed and injured were mostly teenagers, women and the elderly.
AT LEAST 60 DEAD, MANY MORE INJURED AFTER BRIDGE COLLAPSE IN INDIA: REPORT
Officials said it was unclear exactly how many people were on the 761ft-long bridge, but they fear the death toll could rise.
Sanghvi told reporters that 132 people have died so far and many have been admitted to hospitals in critical condition.
Emergency responders and rescuers have been searching for survivors since the collapse.
Indian army, navy and air force teams were dispatched to assist in the rescue.
INDIA’S SUPERIOR COURT DIVIDED OVER MUSLIM SCARF BAN IN SCHOOLS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy”.
His office announced compensation to the families of the dead and called for swift rescue efforts.
The state government said it had formed a special team to investigate the disaster.
INDIA HAS RESCUED AT LEAST 130 WORKERS HELD CAPTIVE AND FORCED FROM CYBER FRAUD
The bridge collapse is the third major disaster in Asia involving large crowds in a month.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
On Saturday, a wave of Halloween crowds killed more than 150 people, mostly young people, who attended the festivities in Itaewon, a district of Seoul, South Korea.
On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Rob Reiner claims Trump is ‘directly’ responsible for attack on Paul Pelosi, seeks impeachment
Director, actor and longtime Democratic activist Rob Reiner blamed former President Donald Trump for the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi, saying she was ” directly” linked to Trump challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
In a Friday tweet, Reiner accused the former president of “spreading The Big Lie for 2 years.”
Trump’s questioning of the election results, Reiner argued, “directly” inspired the recent attack on the Pelosi House.
“The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempted assassination of President Pelosi are directly linked to this lie,” wrote the Oscar-nominated director and actor.
As a result, Reiner asserted that “Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and Jan. 6” and “must be charged and never be allowed to hold office.”
Donald Trump has been spreading The Big Lie for 2 years. The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempted assassination of President Pelosi are directly linked to this lie. Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and January 6th. He must be charged and never be allowed to perform his duties.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 28, 2022
In response, many ridiculed the leftist filmmaker for his comments.
“It is impossible to imagine someone so stupid. You are truly baffling with all due respect of course,” Professor Gad Saad wrote.
It is impossible to imagine someone so stupid. You are really disconcerting with all due respect of course.
—Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 30, 2022
“The only lie I’ve seen is Russian collusion, which you’ve been spreading for 6 years now,” wrote conservative commentator Tim Young.
“Because everyone knows San Francisco is MAGA country,” mocked author Larry Alex Taunton.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized Friday after an attacker broke into their San Francisco home early in the morning and attacked him, according to a statement from the president’s office.
The San Francisco Police Department identified the alleged assailant as David DePape, 42, who remains in police custody, and said the motive for his attack is still unknown.
The President was not at home at the time.
.@sfpdchief on the attack of @SpeakerPelosiHusband of: “Suspect ripped Mr. Pelosi’s hammer and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately attacked the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, called for backup emergency and rendered medical aid.” pic.twitter.com/VoKhS2HRjx
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 28, 2022
The incident has draws attention to the issue of skyrocketing crime across the country under the Democratic regime as well as Democratic candidates lenient on crime, with crime being the second most re issue in the country as midterm elections culminate on 8 November.
Attempts to link the attack to the right come as voters prepare to head to the polls for the midterm elections.
CNN and MSNBC networks recently tent to link the attack to the Jan. 6 riot, while Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) blame on “MAGA Extremists”.
Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Klobuchar called it a “vicious attack in which [the Speaker] was reviled for years, and to the great surprise, it went viral, and it got violent.
“And I think it’s very important to note, as you mentioned, that Homeland Security warns that this has been going on for years,” she added. “The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists who, by the way, are fielding candidates that Donald Trump supports, did not end when Donald Trump left office. They extended to our politics.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden put blame Republicans for the assault, according to Breitbart News.
“It’s been reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6 in the attack on the United States Capitol. I’m not making this up” , Biden said.
“It’s reported. I cannot guarantee it. I can tell you what’s reported,” he continued, adding, “The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy!? Where is Nancy!? Where is Nancy! ? »
However, according to a police call earlier today, Paul Pelosi allegedly told 911 dispatchers that DePape, a hemp jewelry maker known for posting conspiracy theories, “is a friend.”
The attacker is reported having lived inside a school bus parked outside her former lover’s house in the weeks leading up to the attack, according to her neighbors.
Neighbors said he was sleeping between a broken down motorhome and a school bus parked outside the home of pro-nudist activist Gypsy Taub in Berkeley.
According to neighbors Margarita and Julio Gonzalez, DePape lived inside the house with Taub and his family before intermittently staying on buses parked outside.
In the driveway, there is a broken down motorhome. Across the street is a yellow school bus, which neighbors said DePape occasionally stayed on. Both are filled with trash typical of such structures in homeless encampments. pic.twitter.com/hmvYK8f1F6
— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022
DePape, who shares two children with Taub, was romantically involved with the pro-nudist activist before marrying someone else.
He was a witness at Taub’s nude wedding, which ultimately led to Taub’s arrest for being nude in public.
Closer examination of Taub’s residence and the buses DePape allegedly slept in revealed an affinity for left-wing political causes, which contrasts with attempts to link the attacker to “MAGA extremists.”
Like Breitbart News reported:
For example, an American flag in the colors of the rainbow and marijuana leaves can be seen in front of the house. Looking closer, a handwritten “Black Lives Matter” sign can be seen hanging from one of the windows in the house.
Additionally, another sign posted in another window reads “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate,” which refers to a Berkeley-based organization that aims to “stop the hatred and implicit bias that poses a dangerous threat to safety and security. civility of our neighborhoods, towns and cities.”
A closer look at the van parked in Taub’s driveway showed more signs of support for left-leaning political causes.
And, as I found out yesterday, DePape was living with a notorious local nudist in a Berkeley home, with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT rainbow flag, emblazoned with a marijuana symbol, hanging from a tree. pic.twitter.com/qxNvgWXSaG
— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022
A sticker on the van, we read: “There is no sun as long as capitalisms are no longer there.
The RV also hung above an advertisement for a ‘natural addiction treatment’ which, according to reports, advertises the use of the psychedelic drug ibogaine, which the DePape family brought back from the Mexico in the United States.
Another neighbor told reporters that the DePapes are “very radical activists.”
“They seem very left-wing. They all talk about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride. But they are very detached from reality,” said a neighbor who identified herself as Trish. “They called the cops on several of the neighbors, including us, saying we’re plotting against them.”
“It’s really weird to see that they are ready to be so aggressive towards someone else who is also left-handed,” added the neighbor.
The FBI visits the Berkeley home linked to the suspect beaten by Pelosi. The Victorian is called a ‘hippie collective’ by its neighbors pic.twitter.com/jOhbVTvElx
— Jaxon Van Derbeken (@jvanderbeken) October 28, 2022
Reiner has long attacked Republicans on various issues.
In May he Published an extreme statement in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, blaming Republicans for the horrific act that killed 19 children and two adults.
“The blood of every child who dies from gun violence in this country is in the hands of the Republican Party,” he exclaimed.
The blood of every child who dies from gun violence in this country is in the hands of the Republican Party.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 24, 2022
In April he said that if a person votes for Republicans, he is voting for “autocracy”.
Last year, the Hollywood filmmaker assimilated Racist Republicans, baselessly claiming that the GOP represents “nothing but white nationalism.”
Tropical Storm Nalgae: 98 dead in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year | Philippines
Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year, and dozens more are missing in a mountainside village hit by mudslides, local authorities said on Monday. responsible.
At least 53 of the 98 people who died were from Maguindanao in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, which was swamped by unusually heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nalgae. The storm blew out of the country and into the South China Sea on Sunday, but more than a million people remained submerged in floodwaters in several provinces.
A large contingent of rescuers has resumed work in the village of Kusiong in the hard-hit province of Maguindanao, where 80 to 100 people, including entire families, were reportedly buried by a mudslide or swept away by flash floods, a said local officials.
The government’s main disaster response agency also reported that 69 people had been injured and at least 63 others were still missing.
However, authorities said the official tally of missing persons did not include most of those feared missing in the massive mudslide that hit Kusiong village, as entire families may have been missing. to be buried and no member was left to provide names and details.
Kusiong residents have been conducting disaster preparedness drills every year for decades to prepare for a tsunami due to the area’s history of disasters. But officials said they were not as prepared for the dangers that could come from Mount Minandar, near where their village is located.
“When people heard the warning bells, they ran and gathered in a church on high ground,” Naguib Sinarimbo, the autonomous region’s interior minister, told The Associated Press on Saturday.
“The problem is that it was not a tsunami that inundated them, but a large volume of water and mud that came down from the mountain,” he said.
More than a million people were affected by the storm, including more than 900,000 villagers who fled to evacuation centers or the homes of relatives. More than 4,100 homes and 40,180 acres of rice and other crops were damaged by flooding as the country braced for a looming food crisis due to global supply disruptions, officials said.
Stormy weather across large swathes of the country hampered transportation as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over the All Saints’ Day long weekend in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation. Nearly 200 domestic and international flights were canceled and Manila International Airport was briefly closed, stranding thousands of passengers.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his disappointment at the high death toll during a televised meeting Saturday with disaster mitigation officials.
“We should have done better,” Marcos Jr. said. to evacuate them away from flash floods.”
Mark Levin suggests that for Democrats, this election is about tearing the country apart
Fox News host Mark Levin said during his monologue on “Life, Liberty & Levin” how divided the country is over the most fundamental beliefs its citizens once held.
“What is this election about? I’ve been thinking of ways to show that and discuss that that haven’t come up before,” he said. “This country is not divided because of Donald Trump…not divided because we are a ‘white supremacist society, because we clearly are not’.”
“Why are we divided? Let’s see why we are divided. What do Democrats stand for and what do they oppose? He asked.
He recalled how issues such as the nuclear family and the United States Constitution are now seen as partisan issues and claimed that liberals have demonized these issues.
MARK LEVIN WARNS AMERICAN LIFE IS ‘COMPLETE OPPOSITE’ OF WHAT THE FOUNDERS INDICATED
“American history, the country actually began not in 1776 with the revolution but in 1619. Who says? The ‘New York Times’ and its reprobates, so forget those conventions, forget the Second Continental Congress, forget the convention constitutional. We believe in them, they don’t,” he said of the Democrats. “George Washington, one of the greatest statesmen to ever live, they reject him as owner of white slaves, we embrace him for what he has done for the country.”
He then warned that critical institutions, from the military to public classrooms, had become laboratories of woke indoctrination.
“The US military. We can’t increase our recruiting, why? Because they’ve made it a waking experience. They’re undermining our ability to defend ourselves and they’re underfunding the military. Don’t do it,” a he warned. “And the classrooms? What’s going on in our classrooms? Offering disgusting pornography to our children in our libraries? You know, it’s so disgusting that parents can’t even read it in front of school boards.”
He then clarified that critical race theory is a form of curriculum that “tries to turn our children into racists and destroy American history.” Parents, he observed, are being asked to “crush” as scores have plummeted and the school is being repurposed as “an indoctrination mill”.
LEGISLATIVES SOUND THE ALARM ABOUT US MILITARY RECRUITMENT CRISIS: ‘WHY AM I JOIN?’
BIDEN’S ARMY SECRETARY RESPONDS TO ‘WAKE UP’ CRITICISM, SAYS DEI PROGRAMS ‘IMPORTANT’
Levin went on to explain that the United States needed strong borders to survive as a nation.
“It’s the United States of America, it’s a big globe over there,” he said, holding up an image of the North American continent on the globe. “There are over 190 countries. There are almost 8 billion people on the surface of the Earth. Do you see that? Do you see the outline? These are US borders, this is US sovereignty. No nation could have a massive welfare state and an open border. Milton Friedman said that half a century ago, and he was right. We’re being invaded by aliens, that doesn’t mean we’re not human because we believe we should have a secure border. This means we believe in survival.
He returned to his main point by suggesting that the coming midterm is a referendum on the American nation itself and whether it will be ruled by radicals.
“We believe in the United States of America, we believe in our history, we believe in our foundation, we believe in our institutions, we believe in the ability to become more perfect to change what has been in the structure of our system We believe that the American people are the greatest people on the face of the Earth, because we created and established the greatest country on the face of the Earth,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Meanwhile, he suggested Democrats have a very different view.
“The Democratic Party doesn’t believe they believe America is too good, too big, too powerful, and they’re destroying us from within. They don’t even like the American flag. We do,” a- he declared. “Many of us have relatives who went to war carrying this flag. Now it should be clear by now what this election is about, every one of their candidates is a radical, every one of them.”
Iowa community comes together to harvest 5 farm fields for grieving family
NEW TONIGHT, DANCING TO VIRAL FARMERS GATHERED IN UNION COUNTY TO HARVEST 500 ACRES OF GRAIN IN A SINGLE DAY. IT HAPPENED JUST A WEEK AFTER THE UNEXPECTED DEATH OF PAUL BAKER AT THE AGE OF 66. FIVE BAKER FARM FIELDS NEEDED WORK AND BAKER’S FRIENDS HAPPYLY ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE. THEY USED 18 COMBINES, 45, 40 SEMI-TRUCKS AND 20 GRAIN CARTS TO DO THE WORK AT NOON. BAKER’S DAUGHTERS WERE AFFECTED, BUT SAY THEY ARE NOT SURPRISED. THE SMALL TOWN COMMUNITY, YOU CAN’T BEAT IT. YOU CAN’T BEAT THE GENEROSITY AND EXAMPLE THAT EACH OF THESE PEOPLE WHO CAME TODAY, THE EXAMPLE THEY SET TO THEIR CHILDREN AND THEIR CHILDREN’S CHILDREN, BECAUSE THAT’S HOW A COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER AND THAT’S JUST WHAT LIFE IS ALL ABOUT. THIS IS A REGIONAL COMPANY AND IT IS LUNCH BASKETS FOR ALL THE FARMERS, STUDENTS FROM SAINT MALACHY AND CRESTON SCHOOL DECORATED THE LUNCH BAGS THEN WRO
Creston community comes together to harvest 5 farm fields in one day for grieving family
It came just a week after the unexpected death of Paul Baker of Creston at the age of 66.
Dozens of Iowa farmers gathered in Union County to harvest 550 acres in a single day. It came just a week after the unexpected death of Paul Baker of Creston at the age of 66. Five fields on the Baker farm needed work, and Baker’s friends readily agreed. the challenge. They used 18 combines, 40 semi-trailers and 20 grain carts to get the job done before noon. Baker’s daughters were touched but say they are not surprised. Because that’s how a community comes together and that’s all life is,” Baker’s daughter Meredith Wulf said. A local company provided packed lunches to farmers. Students from Saint Malachy School in Creston decorated the lunch bags and wrote each farmer a thank you note.
Dozens of Iowa farmers gathered in Union County to harvest 550 acres in a single day.
It came just a week after the unexpected death of Paul Baker of Creston at the age of 66.
Five fields on the Baker farm needed work, and Baker’s friends readily accepted the challenge.
They used 18 combines, 40 semi-trailers and 20 grain carts to get the job done before noon.
Baker’s daughters were touched but say they are not surprised.
“The small town community, you can’t beat it. You can’t beat the generosity and the example that each of these people who came out today, the example that they set for their children, for the children of their children. Because that’s how a community comes together and that’s exactly what life is about,” Baker’s daughter Meredith Wulf said.
A local company provided packed lunches to farmers. Students from Saint Malachy School in Creston decorated the lunch bags and wrote each farmer a thank you note.
Full judges’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva scorecards revealed after YouTube star’s unanimous decision win
Jake Paul earned a fairly comfortable unanimous decision victory over Anderson Silva, according to the judges’ scorecards.
In the final round of the fight, Paul scored a knockdown to help secure victory over Silva, who is the oldest defending champion in UFC history.
The judges’ scorecards for the fight have now been revealed and they show that after the first two rounds, nothing separated the two fighters.
Midway through the fight, Paul was on two of the judges’ scorecards, although one judge had it all figured out.
When the fight ended, Paul didn’t really need the last-round knockdown to win, as the final scores were 78-73, 77-74 and 78-73, all in favor of the social media star.
After going through the toughest test of his career to date, Paul has now called out another UFC veteran in Nate Diaz.
And, in typical style, he didn’t stop their name and check out Canelo, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.
“I want Nate Diaz, who’s ab****,” Paul said in his post-fight interview.
Who is the man accused of assaulting Pelosi’s husband?
Policy
“Where’s Nancy?”
SAN FRANCISCO – A streak of strained relationships. A traveling life that included a stint in a storage unit. A personality “consumed by darkness”.
Accounts from people who know the man accused of Friday’s break-in and violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described indications of a troubled individual and growing signs of politically fueled hatred.
The man, David DePape, 42, remains in police custody and will likely face multiple charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, as early as Monday, with an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, authorities announced. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Saturday that DePape gave a statement to the San Francisco Police Department, though she declined to give further details.
According to law enforcement officials, DePape broke into Pelosis’ San Francisco home early Friday morning through a back entrance. He was looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, authorities said, and shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” In a fight with 82-year-old Paul Pelosi over a hammer, DePape struck Paul Pelosi with it at least once when police arrived and apprehended him, police said.
At home, DePape had zip ties, a person with knowledge of the investigation said Sunday.
On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues that her husband’s condition continued to improve and that she thanked them for their support.
“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the potentially deadly attack on our Pop,” she wrote. “We are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical treatment he is receiving.”
Jenkins said DePape suffered “minor injuries” and was treated at a hospital, but he was unsure Saturday night if he was still receiving medical attention.
Accurate footage of the burglary is still emerging, and a portrait of DePape is only beginning to emerge. People who knew him at various points in his life reveal a shy person who sought to improve the world but also as someone whose life seemed to drift and whose behavior sometimes seemed strange, even unbalanced.
When Linda Schneider, 65, knew DePape for a few years beginning in 2009, she ran an urban farm for low-income communities in the East Bay area. DePape helped her with her chickens and occasionally babysat her, she said.
At the time, DePape was living in a storage unit in Berkeley and making hemp wristbands, said Schneider, who still lives in California. He had used hard drugs but was trying to straighten out his life, she said. She recalled him as reliable, easy-going, and painfully shy.
“He wouldn’t even have a bank account because he was terrified of talking to a teller,” she said.
In 2012, Schneider said she started getting “very weird” emails from DePape in which he likened himself to Jesus Christ. She felt the messages were “somewhat dangerous”, she said, and she stopped communicating with him.
“He was a guy who didn’t have a lot of internal strength,” she said. “He would follow anything a little abnormal in front of him.”
Teresa DePape, who is married to Gene DePape, David DePape’s stepfather, first met David DePape when he was in high school in Powell River, British Columbia. Teresa DePape remembered him as a funny teenager who liked to joke, laugh and play computer games. He had a few friends, she said, but not many.
“He was a good boy,” she said.
David DePape graduated from high school in Armstrong, another B.C. town, but the family had little contact with him afterward, she said.
“We tried at first,” she said. “But he never answered, so we stopped.”
David DePape left Canada about 20 years ago, pursuing a relationship that took him to California, as CNN reports.
Over the weekend, law enforcement officials scrutinized what appeared to be DePape’s extensive online presence, though they declined to comment publicly on his online accounts.
But a blog written by a user who calls himself “daviddepape” contains a series of angry and paranoid messages. The blog’s domain was registered to an address in Richmond, Calif., in August, and a local resident said DePape lives at that address. From August until the eve of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the blog featured a flurry of anti-Semitic sentiments and concerns about pedophilia, anti-white racism and “elitist” control of the internet.
One of the blog posts suggested that there had been no mass gassing of prisoners at Auschwitz, and others were accompanied by malevolent and stereotypical images. Another reposted a video lecture defending Adolf Hitler.
In an article, written Oct. 19, the author urged former President Donald Trump to choose Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, as his 2024 running mate. Gabbard left the Democratic Party this month then made several of the high-profile campaign appearances with Republican candidates running for office.
“Trump you NEEEEEEEED to make Tulsi your VP in 2024,” the user wrote. “Of ALL the Democratic presidential candidates in 2020. She was the only Democratic candidate who was NOT running on the platform of being a mentally ill crazed demagogue.”
But intermingled with these posts were others about religion, the occult, and fairy images that the user said he produced using an artificial intelligence imaging system.
Several other posts were dedicated to culture war issues and seemed to follow current events closely. One article focused on the nearly $1 billion libel judgment awarded this month against Alex Jones, the founder of the Infowars news outlet, based on the conspiracy theory.
Still, Schneider said she was stunned and angry when she learned that police had identified DePape as Pelosi’s attacker.
“Who attacks octogenarians? she says. “It’s just the epitome of cruelty.”
Inti Gonzalez, who said she considered DePape a father figure because her mother had a relationship with him when she was growing up, said in a blog post on her website and Facebook page that DePape was someone who wanted to make his voice heard, “but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe.”
On her blog, Gonzalez said her mother, Oxane “Gypsy” Taub, met DePape when she was pregnant with Gonzalez. Their romantic relationship only lasted a few years, but DePape stayed longer to care for Gonzalez and her two younger brothers, until she left eight years ago when she was 13, a González said.
“There’s a part of him that’s a good person even though he’s been very consumed by darkness,” she wrote.
Taub came to public attention in 2012 when she spoke out against a nudity ban proposed by San Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener, culminating in a 2013 nude wedding at San City Hall. Francisco. DePape, a paternal influence on Taub’s three children, planned to serve as best man at the wedding, SFGate reported at the time.
A 2015 SF Weekly profile on Taub described her as “a seasoned 9/11 truther, psychedelic enthusiast and sexual free spirit.” In 2021, Taub, 53, was found guilty by a jury on charges of harassment and attempted child abduction. She is incarcerated at the California Institution for Women.
Taub’s Berkeley home, a large Victorian duplex, appeared dilapidated on Friday, with abandoned cars in the driveway and stuffed animals hanging in the trees in the front yard. Two teenagers appeared to live there, one of whom spoke to FBI officials as a crowd of reporters looked on.
A neighbor, Ryan La Coste, 35, said DePape had been a semi-frequent visitor to the house and continued to stop by after Taub was incarcerated.
“I think he may have helped because the kids are still young,” he said.
But above all, La Coste said, DePape seemed to blend in with the cast of largely transients who passed through the house.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
