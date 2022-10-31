News
Can you solve it? Brilliant Puzzles by the Wizard of Witty Word Games | Math
He is the sultan of contrepèteries and the Aga Khan of anagrams. Today’s word puzzles are defined by Frank Paul, a legend in the world of quizzes and puzzles.
Paul is known to UK viewers as a champion of Only Connect and was co-host of Channel Four’s Answer Trap. He is also a fine artist, the son of artists Celia Paul and Lucian Freud.
Paul is a genius in the field of word games. I hope you find the following puzzles as joyful as I do.
1. Counterpetries of money
A contrepèterie occurs when two consecutive words (or elements of the same word) exchange their initial letters or sounds. Rephrase the following sentences using a pair of double lines.
Example: delicate followers greet men from France. Answer: Frail henchmen salute the French
a) Hummus ingredients select a dairy product.
b) Orangutans and gorillas ate fruit that grew on the vines.
c) The meal brought to school had no impact.
d) Rodents suppress feline fury.
e) Infants make noise to fight illness.
2. Tri-anagrams
Rephrase each of the following sentences using three words that are anagrams of each other. The number of letters in the anagram is in parentheses.
Example: The most agile members of the clergy do not give up (7). Answer: The spriest priests persist
a) The present reptile expresses remorse (6)
b) Keeps the most unpleasant parts of the eyeballs (7)
c) An opera heroine adds toppings to Mexican food (5)
d) Removal of waste on the strongest fiber strands. (seven)
e) Companies that sell goods at a reduced price initiate price reduction proceedings. (ten)
3. Double blanks
Fill in the blanks in the following sentences. Each blank space contains the same sequence of letters, in the same order, although they may be punctuated differently or include spaces. The sentences are all coherent, so sometimes surreal!
Example: Children’s books should feature easy-to-read _______________ little animals and a charming atmosphere, and I believe we should _______________ any children’s author who explores more sinister themes, forcing them to explain themselves to a jury of outraged parents. Answer: the first blank is “prose, cute”, the second is “pursue”
a) Her fiancé left her shortly after her marriage proposal when he discovered that she had sold _______ to buy pickled _______
b) I was explaining, “The purpose of ________ is to store information,” when a student shouted, “I refuse to learn anything about biology that isn’t mentioned in the Book of ________!”
vs). My superstitious roommates, who keep wishing for what they presume to be a shooting star only to find out it’s actually a _______________ their bad luck loudly as I try to sleep, lamenting that if it had been a shooting star, their dreams would have _______________ .
d) I strongly suspect that some members of the film crew whom I invited to my home stole Japanese food: it is surely no coincidence that as soon as the _______________ _______________, sushi and katsu curry have started to disappear.
e) “How should the light that disbelieved in refraction be _______________?” It should be thrown away prism!” As soon as I heard that _______________ tears of laughter.
I’ll be back with the answers at 5pm UK. SPO NOILERS, I mean NO SPOILERS!
Instead, please suggest your favorite counterfeit pairs and triple anagrams.
If you liked today’s puzzles, you’ll love Paul’s latest book, The Twelve Christmas Quiz, which comes out on Thursday. Alan Connor of this parish calls him a “21st Century Lewis Carroll”. You can pre-order at the Guardian Bookstore or other outlets.
I install a puzzle here every two weeks on a Monday. I’m always on the lookout for great puzzles. If you want to suggest one, write to me.
I give school lectures on math and puzzles (online and in person). If your school is interested, please contact us.
Husband and wife died after a car hit them on the street in Ronkonkoma
RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) — A husband and wife were killed as they crossed a street in Ronkonkoma on Saturday evening.
Police said Narciso Saravia, 60, and Maria Saravia, 59, were crossing Ocean Avenue just before 7 p.m. when they were hit by a car.
The husband was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife later died in hospital.
The driver of the incident was not injured. Investigators seized his car for a security check.
Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal accident to contact them.
Every Man United player hugged full-time man of the match David de Gea, while Marcus Rashford couldn’t believe the saves against West Ham in the Premier League win
Manchester United players all celebrated with David de Gea for his performance in the win over West Ham.
Lisandro Martinez jumped on the back of his goalkeeper followed by Diogo Dalot, along with Casemiro and captain Harry Maguire.
It was their way of saying thank you for helping the club seal three points through a number of late saves.
As well as rocking Michail Antonio’s sparkling effort over the bar, he also denied Kurt Zouma’s header from close range to keep the Red Devils in front.
With De Gea missing out on a place in Spain’s preliminary 55-man World Cup squad, he could be forgiven for licking his wounds, but his performance was full of combat.
Marcus Rashford was the game-winner by scoring his 100th goal for United, but the striker was full of praise for De Gea after the game, saying: “David was excellent today.
“I think it was Zouma’s head, I don’t know how he saved it, then Declan’s [Rice] at the end there.
“David is a top goalkeeper and he creates quality moments like that. It’s obviously a nervous moment when they put balls in the box with corners, set pieces, throw-ins game. It’s hard but it feels good when you get there.”
David De Gea. Amazing 👏🏼
— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2022
Speaking after his performance, De Gea said: “To be honest, I feel a bit tired. I think sometimes people think goalkeepers never get tired but we suffer at the end, I don’t think we have. made stoppage before the last 15-20 minutes to finish.
“I think we controlled the game but in the end it was very tough. They are a good team and they put the players up front.
“It’s a huge win for us if we want to reach and be in the best places we need to win games like today.”
Responding to praise for his display, De Gea said: “I think the whole team [deserves credit]not just defenders.
“We press well and get the ball high in the opposition half, so it’s huge for us to defend well.
“Of course we conceded a few chances at the end but we played against West Ham who are a great team with good players and I’m very happy to be honest.”
De Gea’s performance drew plenty of praise, including from pundit Scott Minto who hailed the Spaniard along with the rest of United’s defensive line.
He told talkSPORT: “It was amazing, what a game of football.
“I think we saw a different team from Manchester United, certainly in the second half where they had to hang on to win the three points.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that in this great run they’ve had, especially in the Premier League.
“These two saves by David de Gea. He’s had his critics and deservedly so over the past two seasons with a lot of players, but he’s stood out.
“Harry Maguire had a great game but Martinez what a player what a signing and Diego Dalot had an amazing performance and Casemiro in that midfield then they are standout players for me and what a huge three pointer that is for Manchester United.”
FULL TIME! Manchester United squad all celebrate with David De Gea after this 𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝘼𝙇 last minute stoppage 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JjUjyzskBf
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2022
Drama Queen, Chrisean Rock, Claims Her Boyfriend, Blueface, Struck Her In The Face Multiple Times For Texting Another Man
Chrisean Rock is officially a drama queen—and I think Kanye West should collaborate with her since they all got a lot of things in common. Rock is in a toxic relationship with Blueface and from all indications, she loves being in that relationship. I think she’s still in there because that sh-tty relationship always gets… Read More »Drama Queen, Chrisean Rock, Claims Her Boyfriend, Blueface, Struck Her In The Face Multiple Times For Texting Another Man
The post Drama Queen, Chrisean Rock, Claims Her Boyfriend, Blueface, Struck Her In The Face Multiple Times For Texting Another Man appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
“The world is a rich and diverse place”
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has pushed back against the claim that the company has become “too wide awake” following its wholehearted embrace of radical transgender ideology and LGBTQ activism.
During the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference on Wednesday, Chapek responded by saying that inclusivity is part of Disney’s storytelling mission, adding that he wants Disney to reflect the “rich and diverse world we live in.”
“I think the more complex something is, the more you really need to dig into the basics. And we want our content to reflect the rich and diverse world we live in,” he said, according to a report in The Wrap. .
“And, again, I guess that’s another way of saying, ‘Respond to your audience.’ But the world is a rich and diverse place and we want our content to reflect that. And we’re so lucky to have the greatest content creators and they see it the same way.”
He then described Disney as an apolitical company.
“I always say, when someone walks down Main Street and looks at the castle, you don’t think, ‘I’m on one side of the political spectrum or the other.’ You have a shared belief in all the wonderful aspects of what Disney is,” he reportedly said.
But in recent months Disney has taken clear policy positions, including battling with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) over the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which bans teaching radical gender ideology – including transgender – and sexuality. identity to children from kindergarten to third grade.
Earlier this year, Chapek bowed down under pressure from a small minority of activist employees and vowed to fight Florida legislation even after it was enacted. The CEO wrote a creeping apology to his employees, saying he was wrong for initially resisting taking a political stance.
“You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I’m sorry,” Chapek said in a memo to Disney employees.
Governor DeSantis responded by revoking Disney’s self-governing status in Orlando — a special privilege held by the company for more than 50 years.
Disney has also incorporated transgender themes into its entertainment for children and teens, including putting trans characters in shows such as the animated Baymax series on Disney+ and The Raven’s House on the Disney channel.
On Wednesday, Chapek was asked what he learned from the situation in Florida. He responded by saying he remembered the importance of Disney actors’ feelings on similar issues “in terms of making them feel part of The Walt Disney Company,” according to a Fox report. Business.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Woman Named Jane Doe Sues NFL Star Xavien Howard For Knowingly Infecting Her With An Incurable STD
NFL Star Xavien Howard is in some deep sh-t as one woman named Jane Doe has dragged his a** to the law court over claims that he knowingly infected her with an incurable s-xually transmitted disease. You wh-res will sleep around with these athletes and then later come out to make ridiculous claims. In court docs,… Read More »Woman Named Jane Doe Sues NFL Star Xavien Howard For Knowingly Infecting Her With An Incurable STD
The post Woman Named Jane Doe Sues NFL Star Xavien Howard For Knowingly Infecting Her With An Incurable STD appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Guggenheim effect: how the museum helped transform Bilbao | Spain
EEvening approaches the old port of Bilbao, bringing with it the freaking joggers along the promenades, the tourists who ruminate on a cruise on the dark green waters of the estuary, and the woman with the artisanal ice cream maker who keeps watch behind pots of dulce de leche, “blue smurf” flavored with passion fruit and chewing gum.
Nearby, its titanium scales glowing yellow in the last rays of sunlight, is the building that helped make these now mundane scenes possible. Before the Guggenheim Museum opened in the Basque city 25 years ago this month – and before the massive urban regeneration project it helped drive – Bilbao looked, felt and smelled very different.
“At the time, it was a much grayer, dirtier city, whose sky was polluted by smoke from the steel mills and shipyards in the city center,” explains the mayor, Juan Mari Aburto, of Bilbao from his childhood and adolescence. .
“I remember a terribly dirty estuary – and it wasn’t just industrial activity; there were no proper sewage channels and the smell from the water was quite unbearable.”
By the end of the 1980s, this industrial powerhouse was in decline – and in the throes of an identity crisis. The devastating floods of 1983 were followed by years of economic upheaval that left many parts of the city’s heavy industry sector struggling to survive. Some have managed to restructure; some did not.
Realizing that Bilbao should diversify from its traditional economic bases, the Basque authorities embarked on a mega-project to redesign the city, which included a billion-euro program to restore the polluted estuary and a new metro network.
As efforts to transition Bilbao from an industry-based to a service-based economy continued, rumors arose that the Guggenheim Foundation was looking to increase its European presence.
In 1991, the Basque government and regional authorities reached an agreement with the foundation that would see the construction of a new museum, designed by Frank Gehry, which would house part of the famous Guggenheim art collection.
The project, however, was not without its critics.
“The idea of using culture as an element of transformation was not so clear at the time; it was a bit of a dream”, says the general director of the museum, Juan Ignacio Vidarte. “And there was opposition and criticism from those who thought resources should continue to support businesses in crisis and help sustain them for a few more months or years – and from those who thought that the money should go to health care or infrastructure.”
There was also deep concern from some within the Basque cultural world, who saw the arrival of the Guggenheim as an “imperialist intervention” and an affront to native Basque culture.
“It was very difficult,” recalls Vidarte. “But none of this was surprising.”
Just over 30 years ago, the site of the museum and office where Vidarte stands today was a forgotten corner of the old port, a no man’s land of disused industrial units, cranes and warehouses that was close to the heart of Bilbao but decidedly not a part of it.
“This whole district was not an urban area because, although it was very close to the city center, it was not accessible”, explains the director. “I think one of Gehry’s biggest ideas with the building – which was to be the start of the re-urbanization process and rather define the character of everything that followed – was to make the museum a link between the city and the ‘estuary.”
As Gehry’s building grew – and Barcelona and Seville reaped the respective civic and tourist benefits of the Olympic Games and Expo in 1992 – confidence in the Bilbao project also grew.
A few months before the Guggenheim opened, it hosted the 1997 Pritzker Architecture Prize. And when it opened in October 1997, the opening made evening headlines on CNN.
“It really surprised me,” says Vidarte. “But it showed that something was happening and that we were heading towards a time when a peripheral city like Bilbao could become a place of global interest. And that’s what happened.
As triumphant as the museum’s opening was, it came at the end of a long and bloody summer in which the Basque terrorist group Eta committed some of its most infamous atrocities. In July 1997, Eta kidnapped and murdered Miguel Ángel Blanco, a 29-year-old adviser to the conservative People’s Party. And then, less than a week before the Guggenheim opened, a Basque policeman named Txema Aguirre was fatally shot by Eta while foiling a grenade attack on the museum.
A quarter of a century later, the Guggenheim is a scintillating and essential part of the fabric of the city, attracting almost 25 million visitors since its opening and bringing in around 6.5 billion euros (£5.6 billion) in the Basque Country. Industry is now concentrated on the outskirts of the city and tourism now accounts for 6.5% of the city’s GDP – a far cry from the days when few people chose to go to Bilbao except for business or to see the family.
But how much of the transformation can be attributed to the “Guggenheim effect”? The phrase elicits a mixed response in the city itself.
“The transformation of Bilbao cannot be reduced to the arrival of the Guggenheim”, says the mayor, who sees in it the fruit of a long period of inter-institutional collaboration and investment.
“The Guggenheim was the engine of this transformation, then we had very important elements. The entire city has been transformed in a way that is probably unprecedented internationally. The recovery of our estuary and our environment – and this €1 billion investment – is paradigmatic in this respect.
The director of the museum is equally circumspect.
“If people use the phrase ‘Guggenheim effect’ to communicate the idea that cultural infrastructure can have a transformative effect that goes beyond the purely cultural sphere – that it can have a social, architectural, urban and economical – then I would go with that,” says Vidarte.
“But they need to understand what all of this entails. I don’t like this phrase being associated with projects that have nothing in common with this one other than a spectacular building, or eye-catching projects. It’s about having the other ingredients that are fundamental to understanding why it worked here but didn’t work in many other places.
“This project was part of a much larger plan and it was part of that plan and didn’t happen in isolation – it wasn’t done on a whim.”
Roberto Gómez, who runs estuary tour company Bilboats, stands on the boardwalk not far from the Iberdrola skyscraper, which manages to look a little underdressed next to the Guggenheim.
It shows through the city another tower explaining Bilbao, past and present. Once upon a time there was the 25-meter brick chimney in Parque Etxebarria that belched smoke from a steelworks. Today it is a relic, as are the stretches of industrial ruins that offend the eyes of those of its passengers who come in search of the new Bilbao.
“I remember when I was a child, when the factories started pumping smoke, the women in the neighborhood were shouting, ‘Close your windows! Close your windows because the filth was getting everywhere – and I was asthmatic,” Gómez says.
“Here, everything was industrial and it was like that until the end of the 1980s. The sky was quite brown at the time, as was the estuary. But a lot of work has been done in the river and now there is life there again.
Some things were lost, he said, and others were found. “And we kept moving forward. That’s what you must do.
