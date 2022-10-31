News
Cavaliers too much for Knicks as Donovan Mitchell dominates
CLEVELAND — It started with an explosion from Donovan Mitchell, a spin move around a helpless Obi Toppin and a soaring one-handed jam.
From there, Mitchell took the wheel of his steamroller over the Knicks. He found teammate Kevin Love for a few 3-pointers, and hit a few of his own.
Over just two minutes in the fourth quarter — starting that Mitchell jam — the Cavaliers erased an eight-point deficit. And by the buzzer, they won by a healthy margin, 121-108, because nobody could stop Mitchell.
“He’s got great quickness. He’s shifty with the ball,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s at the rim or shooting 3. If you trap him, he’s unselfish. He’ll make the right play. He’s a great player.”
The Knicks could use Mitchell. Definitely on Sunday night, and probably beyond.
Their former trade target turned Sunday into a personal showcase, with an unsaid message hanging over the proceedings: New York’s front office screwed this up.
Of course, there are months and years to determine whether that holds true. But that plethora of future draft picks in New York’s treasure chest, pumped up by team president Leon Rose as his golden parachute, don’t look as promising as Mitchell did Sunday. Nothing did.
The Westchester product scored 38 points with 12 assists. The Cavs outscored the Knicks in the fourth quarter, 37-15, when Mitchell turned on the afterburners.
There was obvious motivation for Mitchell. He wanted to join the Knicks and they never completed the deal, although there’s questions about the willingness of Jazz president Danny Ainge to trade Mitchell to New York.
Mitchell claimed there was nothing extra Sunday, even if his production said otherwise.
“I always love playing against my home team,” said Mitchell, who has scored at least 31 points in five of his six games this season. “It’s easy to point to the summer and say that but I’m pretty much friends with everybody on that team, so it’s always good to play against your guys and I have nothing but love for them.
“Everybody will probably make it that (about the trade that didn’t happen). Not what it is. Got nothing but love for those guys over there. When it’s your home team you want to go out there and play hard. That’s what I was trying to do.”
The Knicks got double-digit scoring from RJ Barrett, (15), Jalen Brunson (16), Evan Fournier (16) and Julius Randle (15).
But they couldn’t keep up with Mitchell and Kevin Love, who knocked down nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points.
Although he denied it, Mitchell came out like he had a point to prove. He scored 15 points with five assists in the opening 8 minutes, knocking down five treys in that first quarter.
“He had a great game,” Brunson said. “I think we just have to do a better job of making it tougher for him. Once a guy like that gets going and has confident from the start, it’s kind of hard to slow him down. But it’s a team effort. It’s not just one guy guarding him. It’s all of us. We have to be more on a string defensively. Looking out for each other. But I got to give him credit, he’s capable of doing that.”
The Knicks were the favorites all summer to land Mitchell, negotiating with the Utah Jazz while dangling their future draft picks and almost entire roster. But they didn’t dangle enough.
The Cavs swooped in and now own the Eastern Conference’s second-best record at 5-1 with five consecutive victories.
Thibodeau, according to sources, was in favor of acquiring Mitchell and he’d he could make a backcourt with Jalen Brunson work. On Friday, he declined to entertain questions about the failed trade negotiations.
“You already know the answer to that,” he said. “We don’t deal with hypotheticals.”
Mitchell is satisfied with his result.
“You gotta ask (the Knicks if they’d like a do-over). Like I said, I’m happy to be here,” Mitchell said. “It’s over with. We got a good win. We’re 5-1. We will see these guys again in a month or two.”
Pedestrian sustains serious injuries after motorcyclist rams him in Pacific Beach
A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday when a motorcycle rammed him as he crossed a street in Pacific Beach.
The pedestrian was struck by an eastbound motorcycle just before 2 a.m. as he attempted to cross Garnet Avenue at Everts Street, police said. Police said alcohol was a factor in the collision, which involved a 30-year-old rider on a Harley Davidson.
The pedestrian was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with serious injuries. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.
No other information was immediately released.
Giants fall to Seahawks, 27-13, as Geno Smith exacts some revenge
SEATTLE — This time, Geno Smith sat the Giants down.
Brian Daboll’s offense had its worst game of the season inside a deafening Lumen Field, and the Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, to snap a four-game winning streak entering the bye.
“I’ve got to make a few more plays,” Daniel Jones said after the Giants (6-2) gained a season-low 225 yards of offense.
Smith, whose 2017 replacement of a benched Eli Manning prompted ugly blowback in New York, completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns for upstart Seattle.
And he said this wasn’t about vindication or revenge. It was about proving a former Giants GM and head coach right.
“This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese,” Smith said. “They believed in me. And so far as any other thing, I don’t really care for it. I’m happy to be here in Seattle. It’s like a family here. It feels like home.”
The Giants kept it close most of the day despite averaging only 3.5 yards per play, and they trailed 20-13 with just over six minutes remaining.
But punt returner Richie James lost his second fumble of the game on the Giants’ 32-yard line with 6:04 to play. And Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker broke tackles for a 16-yard TD run to lift the surprising Seahawks (5-3).
“Taking care of the ball is one of our main goals and obviously we didn’t do it,” Daboll said. “Got the ball in good field position [at times] to capitalize on ten points. Turn the ball over on your side of the field, it’s tough. So we have to fix that.”
Smith played his best ball with the game tied at 13 apiece earlier in the fourth. He completed 5-of-5 passes for 75 yards on a five-play touchdown drive, capped by a 33-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett with 9:18 to play.
Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy Giants defense had sacked Smith three times in the first half, but he said Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron made good adjustments at half.
“I think they gave us like 20 Cover-0 (looks), which is probably the most I’ve ever had in my life,” Smith said. “We talked at halftime that if they were gonna give us that much space in zero, it’s basically 1-on-1 with a corner at least 10 yards off.”
On the touchdown, Lockett put a double move on Giants corner Adoree Jackson as payback for Jackson’s forced fumble on Lockett in the second quarter and a Lockett dropped touchdown in the third.
“We kinda saw on film opportunities that we could be able to take advantage of against Adoree,” Lockett said. “Luckily we were able to have a chance to do that, and we were able to score.”
Jackson said: “You just try to stay level-headed and understand the next play mentality. But at the end of the day, that’s a great team and they got the best of us today.”
After a quick three and out by Jones and the Giants’ offense, a defensive stop led to James’ second costly fumble, hit by Travis Homer and recovered by Will Dissly.
Smith eventually had the Seattle crowd chanting “Geno! Geno!” after a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, on the other end, Jones finished with 17 of 31 completions for 176 yards and was sacked five times.
On a couple occasions, Jones could have given Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton chances for deep shots but either didn’t see them or elected to throw underneath.
At other times, receivers dropped passes or failed to get open. Robinson had a red zone drop in the third quarter, for example, facing tight coverage from Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen.
“From a receiver standpoint, I think we need to do a better job of getting open, making plays on the ball and pretty much just doing our job,” said Slayton, who led the Giants with five catches for 66 yards. “As a whole today, we probably just didn’t make enough plays to win the game.”
The Giants outscored the Seahawks 6-3 in the early part of the second half to tie the game at 13 apiece with 11:17 in the third quarter. Graham Gano field goals from 31 and 45 yards more than matched Jason Myers’ 51-yarder in that span.
The Giants were fortunate to trail 10-7 at halftime, though, when they had only 17 yards passing at that point.
Jackson made the play of the first half: a forced fumble and recovery on the Seahawks’ 2-yard line with Seattle up, 7-0, threatening to take command. Jackson’s rip of the ball from Lockett set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard TD plunge to tie the game at seven apiece with 5:51 left in the second quarter.
“We’ve just got to do a better job, make more plays,” Barkley said. “It starts with me. I have to do a better job in the run game, getting it going earlier and sustaining it.”
James’ first lost fumble on a punt return gave the Seahawks a Myers 35-yard field goal with 1:38 left in the half. The kick knuckled through the uprights despite a Dexter Lawrence partial block.
But the Giants were still in a good place considering how slowly their offense had started in one of the league’s most hostile environments.
Jones’ offense went three and out on its first three series. Barkley didn’t touch the ball until the sixth offensive snap, on a screen that lost three yards. And he didn’t receive a handoff from Jones until the seventh snap due to play calls and run-pass-option reads.
The Seahawks outgained the Giants 108-46 in the half, primarily with a 15-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 3-yard Smith touchdown pass to DK Metcalf at 12:07 of the second quarter.
Sacks by Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney and rookie linebacker Micah McFadden helped the visitors stay close and drag the Seahawks into a second half fight. That is all Daboll wants for his team each week: to have a chance to win at the end.
But this time, they couldn’t get it done. And Geno got the last laugh, even as he took the high road.
“Not at all,” he said, when asked if he had a sense of revenge. “I’m happy to be here in Seattle. I spent one year with the Giants, so that year to me is like a blur. My life has moved on from then. I don’t have any remorse towards anyone there.”
Where are the airbags? The shackled Russian auto industry struggles to restart
Western sanctions brought Russia’s auto industry to a screeching halt earlier this year. As it restarts, it emerges smaller, technologically backward and more isolated – a foreshadowing of what may be in store for the rest of Russia’s struggling economy.
Within weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most Western automakers scaled back their operations in the country. The sanctions cut off the supply of parts and, one after another, Russian car factories stop production. In May, auto production was down 97% from a year ago.
Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Jordan Hicks have last laugh in Vikings’ victory
Revenge Bowl I didn’t turn out too well for Patrick Peterson. But Revenge Bowl II went just fine.
The veteran cornerback played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2011-20 before they decided not to re-sign him, and he joined the Vikings in March 2021. But in Week 2 last season, Minnesota lost 34-33 at Arizona.
The teams met again Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Peterson came up big. He broke up three passes in the Vikings’ 34-26 victory.
“I’ve been told a lot of things,” Peterson, 32, said of moving on from the Cardinals. “That I can’t tackle. That I’m old. I’ve lost it. So I wanted to show them.”
Peterson wasn’t the only former Arizona player to get a taste of revenge Sunday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said both Peterson and linebacker Jordan Hicks, who played with the Cardinals the past three seasons, got game balls.
Hicks, who joined the Vikings after not being re-signed by Arizona, had six tackles, including the biggest one of the game. With the Vikings leading 34-26 and 2:39 remaining, he stopped Eno Benjamin inches short of a first down after a catch at the Minnesota 41 on fourth-and-4.
“Very special,” Hicks said of the win.
It was for Peterson, too. He made eight Pro Bowls playing for the Cardinals, and he said he’s still miffed he has not heard anything from Arizona general manager Steve Keim since his departure.
“I’m still waiting on Steve Keim to call me,” he said. “Still haven’t talked to him.”
Peterson said that during his final season with the Cardinals in 2020 there was a fan who had written that he emailed Cardinals ownership to criticize Peterson’s play. He said copies of such emails would end up on his chair in the locker room.
“(The fan) said as long as I was on the team, they weren’t going to be a season-ticket holder anymore,” Peterson said.
So what would Peterson say to that fan now?
“You see me?” Peterson said.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray challenged Peterson during the game, throwing passes his way with little success. The cornerback also had four tackles.
“I still got it,” Peterson said. “All I heard the last two years was,’ He’s washed up. He’s done.’ I know that we still got a second half of the season going, but I’m just getting started. I’m in my zone. … I promise you this, if I get challenged, I will show up on the stat sheet.”
Peterson said one reason he believes he hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2018 is that teams aren’t targeting him because of his reputation.
On Sunday, Peterson did his share of going back and forth with former teammates. And so did Hicks.
“That’s a jawing team,” Hicks said. “That’s what they do. So match their energy.”
Hicks got the last laugh with the big stop on Benjamin.
“I felt like I knew what was coming and just jumped in and played it,” Hicks said. “I read my keys, and so it’s fun to have that type of moment. … More film study. But I’ve been going against this offense over and over.”
Hicks said he “would much rather be on this team” than the Cardinals.
O’Connell said he knew going into Sunday that the game “meant a lot” for both Peterson and Hicks.
“I could feel it from both those guys,” O’Connell said. “It got a little chippy out there at times with their side and ours. … Patrick Peterson is one of our captains. Jordan Hicks is a former captain of that football team. … I think it meant a lot for him to play well. He did. Made that great tackle on fourth down. Patrick P. continues to show up. Proud of those guys.”
It was no surprise that both Peterson and Hicks were smiling after Sunday’s game.
“It was big for both of us to have made plays in this game,” Peterson said.
Brazil election: Lula da Silva wins presidency as nation swings left – will Bolsonaro accept the results?
BRASILIA, Brazil – Left-leaning former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, narrowly won a hotly contested presidential election tonight by a margin of just under 2%.
With 50% of the constituencies declaring, Bolsonaro clung to a narrow 0.5% lead, but the general trend over the evening was a slow and steady recovery for Lula as votes poured in from the northeast. . Just before 7 p.m., with 72% of the constituency returns, Lula took his first lead of the night and continued to extend his lead.
It was also going to be difficult for Bolsonaro in the second round, as Lula won the first round by 5 points, 48% to 43%, almost winning on October 2. Bolsonaro also faced an uphill battle in that both third-placed Simone Tebet and fourth-placed Ciro Gomes backed Lula in the second round.
Bolsonaro put in a strong showing in the wealthier south, winning Sao Paulo and his native Rio de Janeiro by margins of over 10%, but that wasn’t enough to offset Lula’s massive stake in the north. -eastern Brazil, where the workers’ party has long enjoyed dominance. Indeed, Lula has won numerous states by margins of 30%, 40% or even 50%, putting in particularly strong performances in the vote-rich states of Bahia, Ceara and his native Pernambuco.
Bolsonaro toppled the pivotal state of Minas Gerais, winning by a narrow margin and backed by Governor Romeu Zema’s endorsement, but it wasn’t enough to reach 50%.
However, it wasn’t all bad news for the Bolsonaro camp. In the country’s second-biggest race, for governor of Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro-backed candidate Tarcisio de Freitas easily beat Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad, who was the presidential candidate of 2018 who lost to Bolsonaro.
ELECTION IN BRAZIL: COUNTRY’S COURTS ACCUSED OF SIDED LULA AGAINST HOLDER BOLSONARO
Bolsonaro-aligned candidates will now control Brazil’s three largest states: Romeu Zema in Minas Gerais, Claudio Castro in Rio de Janeiro and Tarcisio de Freitas in Sao Paulo. Although he did not win, the Bolsonaro movement remains strong and Brazil’s 156 million voters will remain deeply divided culturally and politically.
After voting in his hometown of Sao Bernardo do Campo in southern Sao Paulo state, Lula traveled to downtown Sao Paulo to give a press conference and walk on the famous Avenida Paulista, often considered the “main street” of Brazil. Lula proclaimed, “Today is perhaps the most important day of my life…the Brazilian people are defining the model they want to have…the way of life they want.
Bolsonaro voted in Vila Militar in his home state of Rio de Janeiro, saying he had “hope for victory, for the good of Brazil… if it is God’s will, we will be victorious tonight “.
Critics claimed Bolsonaro would not accept the election results if defeated, but on Friday he sang a different tune: “Whoever has the most votes wins. That’s democracy.”
In Vila Planalto, Brasilia, a largely pro-Bolsonaro middle-class neighborhood near the Palacio da Alvorada, where Bolsonaro is known for his walks, groups of family and friends had gathered to view the election results, the majority sporting yellow Brazil football shirts. They fed the disappointing news over large bottles of Brazilian beer, served typical style in tiny glasses.
A constituent said: “In my family, we are divided. My daughter called me to say I should vote for Lula, but I said that in Brazil we have a secret ballot.
Across town, at the iconic TV tower, Lula supporters, many dressed in red, gathered in a square to cheer the results.
Most polls had shown Lula with a slight lead, but there appears to have been a tightening in the final week of the campaign. Furthermore, polls in the first round of the October 2 election were found to be biased in favor of Lula, while significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.
BRAZIL ELECTION: BOLSONARO, BEHIND LULA IN POLLS, GETS KEY APPROVAL
Lula will likely face a tough term, with considerable opposition in Congress from the large bloc of Bolsonaro-aligned federal lawmakers and senators.
His election tonight represents one of the greatest comeback stories in Latin American history. Lula was found guilty and jailed on corruption and money laundering charges that were later technically overturned by Brazil’s Supreme Court, clearing the way for him to serve an unprecedented third term.
Lula is also considered to have made a shrewd move in choosing centrist former governor of Sao Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, as his vice-presidential vice president. In 2018, Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad selected Rio Grande do Sul federal deputy Manuela D’Avila of the Brazilian Communist Party, widely seen as too extreme.
Haddad ended up losing the 2018 election to Bolsonaro by 10%.
Wild cap 10-day road trip with shootout win over Blackhawks
When the Wild left the Twin Cities a week and a half ago, they did so knowing the 10-day road trip could be a turning point for them.
It’s proved to be exactly that as the Wild returned looking much more like themselves. They finished the road trip 3-1-1, capping it with a 4-3 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout. Marc-Andre Fleury denied Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.
As for the other games of the lengthy road trip, the Wild fell to the Boston Bruins, defeated the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, and lost to the Detroit Red Wings. They collected 7 of 10 points.
Before the game even started on Sunday night the Wild suffered a loss as Marcus Foligno sat out with an upper-body injury. Asked for further details, coach Dean Evason remained intentionally vague and didn’t give a timetable on Foligno’s return.
To make matters worse, the Wild lost Ryan Hartman in the actual game after he decided to drop the gloves with Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi. After a very brief fight, Hartman got taken to the ice and suffered an upper-body injury in the process. He did not return to the game.
As for the game itself, less than 24 hours after Evason implored his players to get the “cuteness” out of their game, the Wild worked their butts off in the first period. Though they fell behind when Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe made it 1-0, the Wild responded on the very next shift as Matt Boldy leveled the score at 1-1.
The solid play for the Wild continued a few minutes later when Mason Shaw scored the first goal of his NHL career to make it 2-1. He found the back of the net thanks to beautiful pass from Sam Steel, then celebrated the milestone with Connor Dewar, his teammate with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
The sequence was the latest example of Shaw injecting some life in the bottom half of the Wild lineup. He’s been a spark plug ever since being called up from the minors a week and a half ago, and he’s slowly carving out a niche for himself because of it.
Eventually, the game evened out, Toews tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period, poking the puck past Fleury in the crease.
That score held until midway through the third period when Blackhawks winger Andreas Athanasiou dangled around Matt Dumba and finished off a beautiful shot to make it 3-2. That lead was shortlived as Boldy leveled the score at 3-3 on the very next shift just like he did earlier in the game.
That paved the way for a highly entertaining overtime and the ensuing shootout where the Wild came out on top.
