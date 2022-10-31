Chronicle: Elon Musk takes Twitter into the sewers

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Elon Musk made it official on Sunday – democracy is on life support.
For anyone wondering what the world’s richest man had in mind for one of the world’s most powerful social media platforms, the answer came around 5 a.m. when Musk tweeted a link to a vicious and false conspiracy theory to his 112 million followers on his new toy, Twitter.
I’m not going to repeat that ugly anti-LGBTQ trash here, but suffice to say it’s a tidy pile of garbage about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, who is married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). It brings together several stories of hate and conspiracy, all part of the far-right attempt to overthrow a democracy that I personally love.
And of course, it involves the frenzied fear of sexuality that has come to define the GOP.
Incidentally, this counterfeit moral panic about who we love and how we identify has long been used by fascists and white supremacists to rally the masses. So let’s not pretend this is just some rich guy’s opinion. There’s more to the story, as Mr Musk claims – it’s just not the story he’s talking about.
Musk, who tried to cover himself by saying the theory was a “small possibility”, has since deleted his post. Yet it is reposted on all social media platforms and channels – those of QAnon, those of the Nazis, those espousing a violent civil war. But these echo chambers are less important than what just happened on Twitter, with its ability to spread lies around the world in seconds.
An unmoderated Twitter can be democracy’s tipping point if we don’t do something soon. Within 24 hours of Musk taking over the site, use of the n-word increased by 500%, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute – although Musk says its moderation policies have yet to change. Hate has found its home, in the middle of our public square.
I am a strong supporter of freedom of expression. There are no simple solutions here, but it can no longer be a side issue for the government. Midterm reviews are days away and violence is already expected. Musk’s tweet shows that Twitter has become a willing participant in feeding the machine of propaganda and lies that drives some to believe that violence is justified.
As Professor Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, told me on Sunday when I interrupted him walking his dog on the beach, “Companies have the right to establish their operating conditions, but when some are so big and influential that it is important that they act with a sense of civic responsibility. And if not, the law should regulate them to the extent that it can be done without violating the 1st Amendment.
Levin added, “The company’s new standard bearer sets the tone that Twitter will be a place where targeted misinformation and rumors can flow with the approval of the man behind the curtain.
Musk, of course, did not come up with this conspiracy theory himself. I watched it take shape in real time within minutes of the attack – it only took a few minutes. The right-wing machine that intends to demonize and dehumanize anyone who blocks its march towards authoritarianism kicked into high gear as soon as news broke that a 42-year-old man wielding a hammer had burst into the house from Pelosis to San Francisco shouting, “Where’s Nancy?”
The House Speaker was in Washington, DC, but her 82-year-old husband was at home. Paul Pelosi was brave and quick, surreptitiously calling 911. A smart dispatcher sent for help, even though Pelosi couldn’t talk freely about the situation with his attacker there. Police arrived two minutes later and saw Pelosi struggling with the intruder, whom police identified as David DePape, over the hammer. The intruder got the tool and started punching Pelosi, who had skull surgery but is expected to recover.
This story has aroused the joy of some. After writing about it on Saturday, a reader named Steve (he gave me his last name, but I don’t print it) emailed me with the subject line: “I hope the man who did this is fine.”
Steve continued, “I only wish Pelosi was there on the other end of that hammer!”
Steve wasn’t the only person in favor of killing our politicians, and Musk wasn’t the only figure plunging headlong into the sewers of hate.
Memes and so-called witticisms were almost inevitable, many beginning with some variation of “It may be too soon, but…” as if the assassination attempt on the most powerful female politician of America was a big joke.
Arizona Republican Legislator Wendy Rogers tweeted a “Halloween costume” of a headband with a hammer ready to strike the wearer’s head.
Former candidate for governor of California Larry Elder, the “wise man of South Central”, as he describes himself, wrote: “Too soon? Poor, Paul Pelosi. First, he is arrested for impaired driving, then gets attacked at his home. Hammered twice in six months.
The story Musk retweeted also came from close to home: The Santa Monica Observer, owned by former City Council candidate David Ganezer. The editorial board of this newspaper denounced this publication for “publishing false news”, in particular that Hillary Clinton had died and that a lookalike had taken her place in a debate with Donald Trump.
What makes comments like Musk’s so alarming is that denial is a key part of far-right strategy, and one that adherents find fun and empowering. Nothing is ever their fault. Nothing is ever what it seems.
It’s not possible that DePape was taken to extremes by a regime of incendiary lies – all featured on his personal blog, where he ranted against transgender people and Jews, and dabbled in conspiracies, including that an alien race of lizards have infiltrated society, albeit mostly Democrats.
It had to be something else, something the far right finds abhorrent, even diabolical. Musk’s message was a response to Hillary Clinton, one of the far-right’s most hated figures. Clinton had tweeted on Saturday, attaching a Times article on DePape’s online delusions: “The Republican Party and its spokespersons are now routinely spreading deranged hate and conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and subsequent actions.
When the rich, powerful and influential become peddlers of undemocratic ammunition, they become dangerous to democracy. Musk, in a note to advertisers last week, wrote, “Twitter obviously cannot become a gratuitous hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences.”
But then he did just that.
If we don’t hold Musk and others like him accountable now, we may not have the chance.
New Delhi:
The primary market is heading for a busy period, with four companies, including Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, and microfinance lender Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, lining up their IPOs next week.
The other two companies whose IPOs are set to open are DCX Systems, a maker of cables and wire harnesses, and Bikaji Foods International.
Together, these four companies are expected to fetch more than Rs 4,500 crore from IPOs, sources in the investment bank say.
Apart from these, Uniparts India and Five Star Business Finance are expected to publish their respective IPOs in November, they added.
The initial sale of DCX Systems shares will open for public subscription on October 31 and will close on November 2, while that of Fusion Micro Finance will be open from November 2 to 4.
The IPOs of Global Health and Bikaji Foods will open for subscription on November 3 and close on November 7.
In 2022 so far, up to 22 companies have launched their IPOs to raise over Rs 44,000 crore. In 2021, 63 IPOs raised more than Rs 1.19 lakh crore, according to exchange data.
“Secondary market volatility has led to a weak IPO market in 2022 and it is expected to remain subdued going forward,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
However, investor response to the proposed IPOs has been decent due to the opportunity to invest in new ventures at attractive prices. This was also against the backdrop of high liquidity available from HNIs and retail investors looking for a quote gain, he said.
In the majority of cases, IPOs were also attractive to institutional investors wishing to invest in new, high-quality companies bringing diversification to programs, he added.
DCX Systems IPO includes new issue of capital shares worth Rs 400 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of capital shares up to Rs 100 crore by promoters NCBG Holdings Inc and VNG Technology.
The Bengaluru-based company has already raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors. It has set a price range of Rs 197-207 per share for its issuance.
The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the payment of debt, the financing of working capital requirements, the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to finance its capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. .
Merger Micro Finance is seeking to raise Rs 1,104 crore from its IPO, which includes a new issue of capital shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 13,695,466 capital shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
Those selling shares in the SFO are — Devesh Sachdev, Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment Ltd, Creation Investments Fusion, LLC, Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society UA and Global Financial Inclusion Fund.
The net proceeds from the new issue will be used to increase the capital base of the microfinance business. The company has set a price range of Rs 350-368 per share.
The Global Health IPO consists of a new issue of capital shares totaling Rs 500 crore and an OFS of up to 5.08 crore capital shares by Anant Investments, a subsidiary of private equity giant Carlyle Group, and Sunil Sachdeva (jointly with Suman Sachdeva).
The IPO price range has been set at Rs 319-336 per share and at the upper end of the price range, the company is expected to earn Rs 2,206 crore from the issuance.
Proceeds from the new issue will be used to pay debt and general corporate purposes.
Bikaji is aiming to mop up around Rs 1,000 crore from his initial sale of shares, investment banking sources have said.
Some shareholders of the Rajasthan-based company along with its promoters – Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal – will unload around 2.94 crores of shares through the SFO route.
The shares of the four companies will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Vladimir Putin has unleashed his “angels of death” – newly graduated female military pilots now in the Russian Air Force.
The pilots were seen on a weekend parade in Krasnodar after graduating from Serov Higher Military Aviation School.
Newly mobilized women are trained in the use of strategic nuclear bombers and transport aircraft.
Putin’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the female pilots were “gloriously” continuing a tradition.
He said: “You are a reference and an example for the girls who will follow you.”
Leader’s ‘Angels of Death’ were seen passing out in Krasnodar over a weekend after qualifying at the Serov Higher Military Aviation School
Newly mobilized women are trained in the use of strategic nuclear bombers and transport aircraft
Putin’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said female pilots were ‘gloriously’ continuing a tradition (pictured: a graduation ceremony)
Joseph Stalin allowed women to fly and fight throughout WWII – 23 of them became Heroes of the USSR
“All of these girls will soon be getting married and going on ‘duty’ on maternity leave,” one critic stormed.
Joseph Stalin allowed women to fly and fight throughout WWII – 23 of them became Heroes of the USSR.
This year, Mr Shoigu selected a candidate, Anna Shcherbakova, from Perm, who had initially been turned down.
She was one of 400 pilots, including 16 women, to graduate.
The first female Air Force pilots to qualify since World War II have been seen tossing petals and coins into the air during their swooning parade.
In 2017, when they bottled up for their five-year course, Colonel Oleg Pchela told the candidates: “Girls are usually very romantic.
“They have a good motivation that will allow them to learn to fly our military aircraft and perform the tasks of their commanders.
“It is a highly responsible job to become a military pilot. It is a difficult job, which also requires high moral values.
Advertising
CHICAGO — Many hockey fans know Mason Shaw’s story by now.
After being selected by the Wild in the 2017 NHL Draft, he suffered three separate knee injuries as he started his professional career. The 23-year-old still managed to work his way to the highest level, making his NHL debut last season when he got onto the ice during a Dec. 9 game against the San Jose Sharks.
Though he spent most of his time in the minors last season, Shaw is slowly becoming an NHL regular this season. He was back in the Wild lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, marking his third consecutive game on the current road trip.
“I’m definitely as comfortable as I’ve ever been around this group,” Shaw said. “To get a few games in a row is big. I think my confidence grows every day I’m around here. There’s certainly a little bit more familiarity. But I know there’s never time to take my foot off the gas.”
Asked about Shaw earlier this week, coach Dean Evason heaped praise. He loves what the 5-foot-10, 185-pound winger brings to the bottom half of the lineup.
“He’s just going to play hard, right?” Evason said. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, and we would never know it because he gets his nose dirty every shift.”
Shaw is currently playing alongside Connor Dewar and opposite Sam Steel. Together they enjoy making life miserable on opposing teams.
“That’s my game,” Shaw said. “That’s how I’ve got to this point. Just being someone that’s hard to play against.”
That mentality is something former Iowa Wild coach Derek Lalonde grew to appreciate during his time with Shaw in the minors.
“I love Mason,” said Lalonde, now the coach of the Detroit Red Wings. “That’s a kid that in the little time I spent with him, I had a really good feel on what he’s about. I root for that kid. This is exciting for him.”
That excitement is clear simply by talking to Shaw. He’s thrilled to be playing at the highest level, and isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I think we’re lucky to do this as athletes and play hockey as a career,” Shaw said. “Every day I just enjoy coming to the rink. Sure, there were some hard times in there. I think that makes these days so rewarding.”
His parents Aaron and Lindsay got to watch him play a game in Los Angeles last season. Now, if everything goes according to plan, they will get to watch their son in Minnesota soon enough.
“You never really know what’s going to go on day to day around here,” Shaw said with a smile. “Hopefully in the near future they can get to another one.”
Marcus Foligno missed Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury. Tyson Jost took his place in the lineup.
The critical crowd didn’t take a day off on Halloween. HBO host Bill Maher noted that protests against certain types of costumes for cultural or political reasons are always a factor. Dressing as former President Donald Trump, Elvis, coronavirus, monkeypox, British royalty or ethnic figures is discouraged on “prohibited costume lists” published by several news outlets.
The Chicago Bulls lost 114-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday despite coming back from a 19-point deficit.
The Bulls fell to 3-4 after dropping both games of a back-to-back.
Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s loss.
The loss to the 76ers was more of the same as the Bulls fell behind 37-22 after one quarter.
This season has seen a consistent pattern of the Bulls digging themselves into a hole in the opening quarter, then spending the rest of the game attempting to climb out. The Bulls are 29th in the league in first-quarter defensive rating, allowing opponents to shoot 57.1% in the opening quarter of their first seven games. They have outscored only two opponents in the first quarter.
While the Bulls have been able to pull off some massive comebacks this season, consecutive losses Friday against the San Antonio Spurs and Saturday against the 76ers showed how big early deficits will be untenable as the team moves deeper into the season.
“I can’t sit there and say it’s one player — it’s that group,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It’s a group of five players. It’s something we’ve probably got to take a look at and evaluate.”
The star 76ers center is 12-0 against the Bulls since entering the NBA in 2014. He scored 25 points Saturday after sitting out Friday’s victory against the Toronto Raptors for load management as he returns from a knee injury.
The smaller Bulls often struggle to defend dominant centers such as Embiid because of his size and ability to score from all points of the court. Nikola Vučević spent more time guarding Embiid without Andre Drummond (left shoulder strain), whose absence left the Bulls undersized in the paint.
Embiid was left entirely unguarded on the game-winning play, hitting a 3-pointer without a hand in his face to extend his eight-year streak against the Bulls.
Vučević responded after a shaky night in San Antonio to lead the Bulls with 23 points and 19 rebounds. He went 5-for-7 from 3-point range, hitting four of his 3s in a scorching third quarter.
After struggling to shrug off subpar performances during a streaky first full season in Chicago, Vučević’s ability to bounce back quickly from the Spurs game was a promising sign for the Bulls even in a loss.
LaVine missed an attempt to put the Bulls ahead with the game tied 109-109 and 1:41 on the clock. He pulled up for a 20-footer, missing a wide-open Vučević behind the 3-point line.
LaVine said after the game he wished he had passed the ball to his teammate for a potential go-ahead shot.
“After looking, I should’ve thrown it to Vooch. He was wide open,” LaVine said. “It was a bad read on my part. That’s a learning process of us being in that situation.”
The 76ers became the latest team to scorch the Bulls from 3-point range, going 14-for-29. The Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot at a 42.6% clip and make 14.4 3-pointers per game.
Although the Bulls are only seven games into the season, Donovan said the sample size isn’t too small to identify this as a clear weakness. The issue is exacerbated in the first quarter, when the Bulls are allowing teams to shoot the majority of their 3-pointers.
“We’ve got to be better about starting the game,” Donovan said. “There are some times when you are in help and you’re in rotations and you’re trying to protect the paint, but we’ve got to have better awareness and recognition.
“One area we can really clean up is in transition because that’s where we’re really, really poor right now.”
Dosunmu (thoracic bruise) and Drummond were out Saturday after suffering injuries Friday in San Antonio.
Dosunmu was quickly cleared from concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head Friday but was sidelined Saturday because of stiffness in his neck and upper back. Drummond similarly returned to Friday’s loss after falling to the ground on his left shoulder but could not play Saturday.
Neither injury is expected to result in extensive missed time, but both absences reflected the players’ importance. The Bulls missed the rim dominance of Drummond, who has accounted for nearly a quarter of their rebounding this season. And Dosunmu’s absence forced Alex Caruso into the starting lineup, disrupting the rotations and weakening the second unit.
Dosunmu’s and Drummond’s availability for Tuesday’s game in Brooklyn has yet to be determined.
patriots
The Patriots managed to emerge with a 22-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday, improving the team record to 4-4.
It wasn’t a vintage display for Bill Belichick’s team, but it was enough for the legendary coach to claim his 325th career win as NFL head coach (officially placing him second place on the all-time list behind Don Shula).
Here are some takeaways:
Mac Jones needed a strong performance and a win against the Jets after last week’s disastrous home loss to the Bears.
In the end, he was only able to get the latter, but he and the Patriots fans will take it for now. Jones, who finished the day 24 of 35 for 194 passing yards (adding a touchdown and an interception) showed resilience by leading New England’s first possession of the second half for a touchdown after a tough start to the game, and should be credited for escaping a tough division game on the road with a win.
And yet, his performance itself left much to be desired. At several key moments, Jones was actually lucky enough not to have been punished for making bad decisions.
The most important of them came towards the end of the first half. Two plays after a Zach Wilson interception, the New England offense had the ball at the Jets’ 25-yard line with just 37 seconds left in the half.
Apparent miscommunication between Jones and his receiver left his pass floating in the arms New York defensive back Michael Carter II. Carter quickly returned the ball for what appeared to be a touchdown, but the play was called off due to a rough call from the passer on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers.
Jones also fumbled in the game (but was picked up by the Patriots) and tried to force a third pitch in double coverage in the fourth quarter as New England tried to slow time. If even one of these games had worked slightly differently, the game might have ended with a different outcome.
The only stat important to Jones and the Patriots after that is winning, but the 24-year-old’s decision-making with football continues to be a concern.
A week after giving up 243 rushing yards to the Bears in a loss, the Patriots defense is off to an inauspicious start. The New York offense, led by Wilson, scored in two of its first three practices.
But even as Jones and the Patriots offense struggled to respond (posting an interception and a turnover in consecutive possessions after the Jets’ touchdown in the second quarter), the New England defense rose to keep the tight match.
It started by forcing a quick three-and-out, and continued with the first of what would turn out to be three interceptions against Wilson.
In the second half, Belichick’s defense found a rhythm, throwing a shutout until New York’s final practice as the game was almost underway.
The pass rush only managed a pair of sacks (both in the fourth quarter), but the stats belied the unit’s effectiveness in constantly forcing Wilson to scramble and throw off-balance.
This had a direct impact on the game, with Devin McCourty netting a pair of interceptions as he took advantage of Jones’ wayward forced throws.
David Andrews, who suffered a concussion on a hit in Week 7, missed the game as it remains within league protocol. Measuring his loss in the roster is hard to fully quantify, but the overall inconsistency of New England’s offensive line on Sunday likely speaks to Andrews’ importance to the team (both in terms of leadership and capacity).
There were plenty of individual struggles to report, including rookie guard Cole Strange. The 2022 first-round pick looked relatively solid for seven weeks, but had what was clearly his worst game of the year on Sunday. He committed several penalties and was beaten by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams for a sack on Jones.
Eventually, Strange was even replaced for a time at left guard by Isaiah Wynn.
Wynn, another former Patriots first-round pick, had his share of problems against New York. He played inconsistently in the first half at tackle, allowing a sack (the fifth straight game in which he has done this). He was sent to the bench for a time in favor of veteran Marcus Cannon.
Unfortunately for Jones and the Patriots offense, Cannon fared no better. He allowed a defender to get a hold of Jones’ arm on what turned out to be the Patriots quarterback’s only interception of the day (the ball deflected high in the air as a result), and he helped to pressure what would have been the choice. -six before half-time (cancelled only by the Franklin-Myers penalty).
Despite Sunday’s positive result, it’s clear the Patriots have work to do on the offensive line.
For another week, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in total yards. Even with fellow running back Damien Harris now back in the lineup after a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Stevenson again saw the majority of the runs.
Yet for all his effectiveness as a runner – a job he excelled at – it was Stevenson’s contributions in the passing game that further elevated his status.
Creating a safety valve for Jones, Stevenson caught seven of eight targets, totaling 72 yards in the process.
Even with inconsistent offensive line play and periodic passing play, Stevenson helped lead the Patriots into field goal range on several occasions (a feat that ultimately proved vital).
Amidst all the back and forth and the ups and downs of the afternoon, one player was consistently excellent.
Nick Folk, the 37-year-old kicker from New England, had five field goal attempts, including one from 52 yards.
Although the Patriots offense produced its only touchdown of the day getting in on fourth down, Folk was there to quietly score field goals every time he was called.
In the end, despite all the pre-game talk of the Jets 5-2 and the plethora of exciting young players New York has, it was a veteran kicker who contributed 16 points that tipped the odds. New England. It was, after all, the Patriots’ 13th straight win over the Jets.
