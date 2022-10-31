Covid was ‘more likely than not’ following lab-related incident: report

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilians delivered a narrow victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics.

Da Silva won 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%, according to the country’s electoral authority. Yet the morning after the results were announced – and congratulations from world leaders poured in – Bolsonaro had yet to publicly back down or react in any way, even as truckers blocked some roads across the country in a sign. of protest.

Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated – unproven – allegations of possible electoral manipulation ahead of the vote, raising fears that if he lost he would not accept defeat and would try to challenge the results.

For da Silva, the high-stakes election was a stunning comeback. His imprisonment for corruption sidelined him in the 2018 election won by Bolsonaro, who used the presidency to promote conservative social values ​​while delivering inflammatory speeches and testing democratic institutions.

“Today the only winner is the Brazilian people,” da Silva said in a speech Sunday night at a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo. “It is the victory of a democratic movement that has formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies for democracy to emerge victorious.”

Da Silva promises to govern beyond his party. He says he wants to bring in centrists and even some right-leanings, and restore the kind of prosperity the country enjoyed when he was last president from 2003 to 2010. Still, he faces winds opposites in a politically polarized society.

Bolsonaro’s four years in office were marked by outspoken conservatism and the defense of traditional Christian values. He claimed his rival’s return to power would introduce communism, the legalization of drugs, abortion and the persecution of churches – things that did not happen in da Silva’s first eight years in power.

It was the country’s tightest election since returning to democracy in 1985, and the first time a sitting president has not been re-elected. Just over 2 million votes separate the two candidates; the previous closest race, in 2014, was decided by a margin of around 3.5 million votes.

Some of Bolsonaro’s supporters outside his home in Rio on Sunday night cried election fraud. And overnight, truckers who supported Bolsonaro blocked several roads across the country, including a stretch of the Rio de Janeiro-Sao Paulo highway, local media reported. Videos posted to social media early Monday morning showed traffic coming to a complete halt. Similar reports have appeared in several other states.

Da Silva’s victory extended a wave of recent left-wing triumphs across the region, including in Chile, Colombia and Argentina.

The president-elect will inherit a nation tense against itself after his January 1 inauguration, said Thomas Traumann, an independent political analyst who compared Sunday’s results to Biden’s 2020 victory.

“Lula’s huge challenge will be to pacify the country,” he said. “People are not only polarized on political issues, but also have different values, identity and opinions. Moreover, they don’t care about the values, identities and opinions of the other side.”

Among the world leaders who offered their congratulations on Sunday evening was US President Joe Biden, who in a statement highlighted the country’s “free, fair and credible elections”. The European Union also commended the electoral authority for its efficiency and transparency throughout the campaign.

Bolsonaro had led throughout the first half of the count, and as soon as da Silva passed him, cars on the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking. People could be heard in the streets of the Ipanema district of Rio de Janeiro shouting: “It’s turned!”

Da Silva’s hotel headquarters in downtown Sao Paulo only erupted after the final result was announced, underscoring the tension that characterized this race.

“Four years of waiting for this,” said Gabriela Souto, one of the few fans allowed in due to heavy security measures.

Outside Bolsonaro’s home in Rio, ground zero for his support base, a woman on top of a truck said a prayer over a loudspeaker, then sang excitedly, trying to generate energy as the tally was growing for da Silva. But supporters decked out in green and yellow barely responded. Many woke up when the national anthem played, singing loudly with their hands on their hearts.

For months it appeared da Silva was headed for an easy win as he stoked nostalgia for his presidency amid a booming Brazilian economy.

Bolsonaro’s administration has been widely criticized for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in 15 years. But he has built a dedicated base by portraying himself as a hedge against left-wing policies he says undermine individual freedoms while producing economic turmoil and moral rot. He sought to build support in an election year with vast government spending.

“We did not face an adversary, a candidate. We faced the machine of the Brazilian state put at its service so that we could not win the election,” da Silva told the crowd. in Sao Paulo.

Da Silva implemented an extensive social welfare program during his tenure as president that helped lift tens of millions into the middle class. The man universally known as Lula left office with an approval rating of over 80%, prompting US President Barack Obama to call him “the most popular politician on Earth”.

But he is also remembered for his administration’s involvement in vast corruption uncovered by sprawling investigations.

Da Silva was imprisoned for 580 days for corruption and money laundering. His convictions were later overturned by Brazil’s highest court, which ruled the court president had been biased and colluded with prosecutors. This allowed da Silva to run for president for the sixth time.

Da Silva pledged to increase spending for the poor, restore relations with foreign governments and take bold steps to eliminate illegal clear-cutting in the Amazon rainforest.

“We will again monitor and monitor the Amazon. We will fight all illegal activities,” da Silva said in his speech. “At the same time, we will promote the sustainable development of communities in the Amazon.”

The president-elect has pledged to set up a ministry for the native peoples of Brazil, which will be led by an indigenous person.

But as da Silva attempts to achieve these and other goals, he will face strong opposition from conservative lawmakers.

This year, unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since 2015 and, although headline inflation has slowed during the campaign, food prices are rising at a double-digit rate. Bolsonaro’s social benefits have helped many Brazilians get by, but da Silva has emerged as the candidate most willing to keep the aid going in the future and raise the minimum wage.

In April, he tapped centre-right Geraldo Alckmin, a former rival, to be his running mate. It was another key part of an effort to create a broad pro-democracy front not just to unseat Bolsonaro, but to facilitate government.

Building bridges between a diverse — and divided — country will be key to its success, said Carlos Melo, professor of political science at Insper University in Sao Paulo.

“If Lula manages to talk to voters who didn’t vote for him, which Bolsonaro never tried, and seek negotiated solutions to the economic, social and political crisis we have,” Melo said, “then he could reconnect Brazil at a time when people might disagree and still do certain things.”

Carla Bridi contributed to this report from Brasilia.