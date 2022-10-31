‘Dirty Dancing’ Cast Member Testifies Harvey Weinstein Masturbated on Her Tits and Face

A dancer who was a cast member of the film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights testified in court Thursday that during production of the film, Harvey Weinstein isolated her, then masturbated using his weight to hold her down on a bed.

The witness who was called ‘Ashley M’ in court told the court that she was hired as a dancer for the 2004 film produced by Weinstein’s company, Mirimax, but during production in Puerto Rico in 2003 she caught Weinstein’s attention. , the New York Post reported.

The witness went on to say that Weinstein asked to speak to her outside the studio and, once they were alone, told her he wanted her to give him a “naked massage.”

The 22-year-old said Weinstein told her that acquiescing to her demands would help her career.

“He said it would just be a naked massage…and not worry about it,” Ashley M. said in tears during the court proceedings. “He said, ‘Look at Gwyneth Paltrow and what it’s done for her career. “”

The witness said she initially refused and returned to filming, but later, during dinner break, she was pushed aside by Weinstein and his assistant, Bonnie Hung.

They told her she should accompany them to her car where Hung assured her that they would only talk about the dancer’s future.

“I gave (Hung) a ‘Can you help me’ look with my eyes,” Ashley M. testified. ‘do not worry. I will be with you all the time. He just wants to talk about projects.

Ashley M went with Weinstein and Hung because she felt assured nothing would happen. But when the car stopped, the three entered a private hotel room and Hung closed the door behind them when Ashley and Weinstein entered the room.

The witness added that Weinstein quickly became sexually aggressive.

“He said, ‘It’s not like we’re having sex…it’s naked cuddling,’” Ashley M. said. “I was really scared. I didn’t know what to do. I I said stop. I just remember in my head saying, ‘What am I doing?’ I knew he was just really big and Bonnie was probably there, I didn’t know what to do.

She added that she weighed a little 115 pounds during that 2003 production and Weinstein physically overpowered her and pinned her to a bed. He then began to masturbate on her chest and breasts, she claimed.

“He said, ‘It’s okay, it’s not like we’re having sex,’” Ashley M. explained. .”

The witness said that after it was over, she cleaned up, got dressed, and when she came out of the room, Hung was standing there waiting for them.

Ashley M added that she told production heads what Weinstein had done earlier in the day, but never bothered to tell anyone about the bedroom incident. hotel, because she thought no one would do anything.

“I felt like at the time everyone was scared for their careers,” she told Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez. “No one helped me at dinner. Why would they help me now?

Weinstein has not been charged in the alleged assault on Ashley M, but prosecutors are allowed to call witnesses to testify to “prior wrongdoing” to show a pattern of behavior.

The former Hollywood power producer’s legal team says every woman who had sex with Weinstein engaged in ‘transactional sex’ to advance her career and all knew exactly what they were doing.

“Look at my client,” Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, told the jury last week. “It’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think those beautiful women slept with him because he’s hot? No, it’s because he’s powerful.

As reported by Breitbart News, Harvey Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of rape and sexual assault in a criminal trial in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. And if convicted in the ongoing trial in Los Angeles, he could end up spending the rest of his life in prison.

