The estimated Powerball jackpot has reached the $1 billion line, which would be the fifth largest lotto pot in American history. The prize could be won on Monday.
‘Dirty Dancing’ Cast Member Testifies Harvey Weinstein Masturbated on Her Tits and Face
A dancer who was a cast member of the film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights testified in court Thursday that during production of the film, Harvey Weinstein isolated her, then masturbated using his weight to hold her down on a bed.
The witness who was called ‘Ashley M’ in court told the court that she was hired as a dancer for the 2004 film produced by Weinstein’s company, Mirimax, but during production in Puerto Rico in 2003 she caught Weinstein’s attention. , the New York Post reported.
The witness went on to say that Weinstein asked to speak to her outside the studio and, once they were alone, told her he wanted her to give him a “naked massage.”
The 22-year-old said Weinstein told her that acquiescing to her demands would help her career.
“He said it would just be a naked massage…and not worry about it,” Ashley M. said in tears during the court proceedings. “He said, ‘Look at Gwyneth Paltrow and what it’s done for her career. “”
‘Dirty Dancing’ actress claims Weinstein masturbated on her breasts, face
The witness said she initially refused and returned to filming, but later, during dinner break, she was pushed aside by Weinstein and his assistant, Bonnie Hung.
They told her she should accompany them to her car where Hung assured her that they would only talk about the dancer’s future.
“I gave (Hung) a ‘Can you help me’ look with my eyes,” Ashley M. testified. ‘do not worry. I will be with you all the time. He just wants to talk about projects.
Ashley M went with Weinstein and Hung because she felt assured nothing would happen. But when the car stopped, the three entered a private hotel room and Hung closed the door behind them when Ashley and Weinstein entered the room.
The witness added that Weinstein quickly became sexually aggressive.
“He said, ‘It’s not like we’re having sex…it’s naked cuddling,’” Ashley M. said. “I was really scared. I didn’t know what to do. I I said stop. I just remember in my head saying, ‘What am I doing?’ I knew he was just really big and Bonnie was probably there, I didn’t know what to do.
She added that she weighed a little 115 pounds during that 2003 production and Weinstein physically overpowered her and pinned her to a bed. He then began to masturbate on her chest and breasts, she claimed.
“He said, ‘It’s okay, it’s not like we’re having sex,’” Ashley M. explained. .”
The witness said that after it was over, she cleaned up, got dressed, and when she came out of the room, Hung was standing there waiting for them.
Ashley M added that she told production heads what Weinstein had done earlier in the day, but never bothered to tell anyone about the bedroom incident. hotel, because she thought no one would do anything.
“I felt like at the time everyone was scared for their careers,” she told Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez. “No one helped me at dinner. Why would they help me now?
Weinstein has not been charged in the alleged assault on Ashley M, but prosecutors are allowed to call witnesses to testify to “prior wrongdoing” to show a pattern of behavior.
The former Hollywood power producer’s legal team says every woman who had sex with Weinstein engaged in ‘transactional sex’ to advance her career and all knew exactly what they were doing.
“Look at my client,” Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, told the jury last week. “It’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think those beautiful women slept with him because he’s hot? No, it’s because he’s powerful.
As reported by Breitbart News, Harvey Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of rape and sexual assault in a criminal trial in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. And if convicted in the ongoing trial in Los Angeles, he could end up spending the rest of his life in prison.
Chinese factory slowdown worse than expected under weight of Covid policies
Falling global demand for Chinese exports adds to bleak outlook for world’s second-largest economy
Transgender woman left with a hole in her hip due to silicone injections
A woman has revealed she left a hole in her body after botching fat injections in a bid to make herself plumper.
Shauna Brooks, 33, a transgender activist, actress and model from Atlanta, says her body was ruined by silicone injections – which were made of a cancerous substance – and had to have them immediately removed from her body, the leaving with a hole in her hip.
Shauna had been getting these injections since she was 16, with the goal of having a more feminine body during her transition.
No adverse side effects were noticed until a decade later when she began experiencing excruciating pain, skin discoloration and dimpling.
Transgender activist, actress and model Shauna Brooks, 33, has revealed how botched fat injections left her in excruciating pain and ‘disfigured’ her body
Shauna (pictured after surgery to remove the injected substance) was left with a ‘hole’ in her hip following the procedure
Shauna said, “I was young and naive when I did it.
“I have so many regrets because now I have a hole in my hip.
“It is radically disfiguring, disgusting and a horrific process.
“If I hadn’t removed it, I would have ended up in a wheelchair, or even worse, I could have died.
“Growing up, I was regularly attacked for my gender expression. This led me to want to feminize my look.
“There was a trans woman known within the LGBTQ community for providing cosmetic enhancements to trans women.
The actress revealed that if I hadn’t removed the silicone, she ‘would have ended up in a wheelchair’ – or might even have died
Shauna (pictured before having surgery to remove the injected substance) started getting injections when she was 16, then started experiencing pain and dimples 10 years later
“I was only 16 at the time so I was young and naive, but others had trusted him to do edits so it seemed like a good idea at the time.
“I thought the enhancements would make people see me more as a woman if I had a more enhanced female figure.”
“I had 30ml of what I thought was silicone injected into each hip, and the whole thing cost me around $800.
“I recently discovered that it was not medical grade silicone and was in fact a cancerous substance.”
Shauna revealed that she started noticing unwanted side effects a decade later when the lower half of her body started giving her a series of problems.
She couldn’t get out of bed, walk, stand, or sit for too long. The plane rides were excruciating and she was starting to feel tingles in her hips. The skin on her hip began to change color.
Following the botched procedure, Shauna had to remove the silicone and insert drains (pictured) into the area to remove the fluid
Surgery: According to Shauna (pictured with bandages and a drain after the silicone was removed), she left ‘horrible scars’
Shauna added: “I’ve been struggling with the pain and the side effects for two or three years.
“At first I thought the pain was due to the fact that I was no longer taking hormones. I never imagined that it could be related to my injections.
“For the past two years, the pain has been intolerable. I only found out it was because of the botched injections after I went to see a doctor about complications with my breast implants, and he showed me my hips.
“I was sent for an MRI two months ago, and when the results came back, the doctor said it was cancerous, and he needed to get it out as soon as possible.”
Shauna has sunken skin, drains inserted to remove fluid and horrific scarring which she says is now affecting her acting and modeling career.
She continued, “Removing the silicone was painfully exhausting and emotionally draining.
“Fortunately his surgeon has been able to remove 95% of it so far, but now I have a hole in my hip.”
“It’s terribly disgusting to endure, and it affected me not only physically but also psychologically.”
Now the activist and actress wants to make sure ‘nobody else goes through this by getting injectables in their body’, and shares her story
The 33-year-old says she is considering having reconstructive surgery if all goes well with her recovery process
“I want to make sure no one else goes through this by getting injectables into their body.
“There is no reason for anything to be injected into the human body that is not medically approved.
“If my doctor hadn’t noticed this when removing my ruptured encapsulated breast implant and I hadn’t had it removed, I very well could have ended up losing my mobility left in a wheelchair.
“It was a devastating trip that ruined my life.
“If all goes well with my recovery process, I hope to do fat transfers to try to rebuild my hips in the future to help me recover my body.”
$1 billion Powerball jackpot talks about new lottery system, says lotto expert
If you’re under the impression that the top payouts seem to be going up, you’re right – and that’s completely on purpose, says lottery expert Victor Matheson.
“They were designed to get bigger,” said Matheson, an economics professor at College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.
He won the $314 million Powerball jackpot. It ruined his life.
Matheson said lottery companies do the grand prize returns more often reducing the odds and directing more of the $2 per ticket towards the jackpot. News stories (like this one) also fuel the excitement.
The Multi-State Lottery Association, which operates Powerball, changed the game’s format in October 2015, The Washington Post previously reported.
The association increased the number of these white balls that fill the cup from 59 to 69, which doubled the combinations of white balls. The odds of winning the jackpot have increased from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million. But the group has made it easier to win non-jackpot prizes by decreasing the number of red Powerballs from 35 to 26 – jackpot winners must correctly guess all five white balls and the final red ball.
Powerball set a world record in January 2016 with a jackpot of $1.586 billion, according to the Powerball website.
The Powerball organization started in 15 states and now operates in 45 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
Even with that growth, Matheson said, the frequency with which players win big has remained about the same due to changes to the game.
“The odds of winning have grown at about the same rate as the population of the states offering the game,” he said.
You have won the Mega Millions jackpot! It’s time to hide.
Matheson said a winner who chooses to receive income via an annuity can expect to take home just over $600 million – but would join the nation’s highest tax bracket, between 35% and 37%. He said a winner should also expect not to be alone as big round number jackpots attract more players which means an increased chance of splitting the pot.
It’s possible, he said, that if there are two winners of a $1 billion jackpot, they could each win as little as $185 million after tax.
But, let’s face it, he said, “I wouldn’t shed too many tears for someone walking away with $185 million.”
Winner of $560 million Powerball jackpot can keep the money and its secret, under judge’s rules
Asked about his chances of getting a winning ticket, Matheson turned to statistics.
“As an economist studying the game, I know the math. And the math doesn’t work very well for gamers,” he said.
It’s all about perspective, he says. If someone spends $2 to play the lottery for financial gain, that’s a terrible reason to buy a ticket. But if it’s about having fun and spending $2 dreaming with friends and family, it’s a good investment.
“It’s different than thinking about what you would do with the $47 you win in the 50-50 draw you win in the high school girls’ volleyball game,” Matheson said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed lottery data and found that households in the second of five income groups spent the most on tickets and group bets, averaging $94.72 from the third quarter of 2017 to the second quarter. of 2018. This number for all households was $69.52. The next biggest spenders were households in the second-lowest income bracket, spending an average of $81.98.
As expected with any financial risk available at a gas station, the lottery has terrible odds of beating the house.
Matheson said states sell about $100 billion worth of lottery tickets each year and keep $30 billion a year after paying prizes and covering retailer and administrative costs.
Matheson said the stats gave him enough peace not to play.
“The odds of me winning are almost exactly the same whether I buy a ticket or not,” he said.
The next Powerball draw will take place on Monday at 11 p.m.
Top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to a Powerball press release:
1. $1.586 billion — January 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1 billion (estimated)
3. $768.4 million—March 27, 2019 (Wis.)
4. $758.7 million — August 23, 2017 (Massachusetts)
5. $731.1 million — January 20, 2021 (Bn)
6. $699.8 million – October 4, 2021 (California)
7. $687.8 million—October 27, 2018 (Iowa, NY)
8. $632.6 million—January 5, 2022 (California, Wisconsin)
9. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013 (Florida)
10. $587.5 million—November 28, 2012 (Arizona, Missouri)
Holiday Shopping 2022: 20 Gifts Under $50 Your Favorites Are Sure to Love
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E ! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are correct at time of publication. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!.
It’s official: Seasonal changes are everywhere we look. Our lattes range from pumpkin mocha to peppermint. Spooky decorations are replaced with turkeys and elves sitting on shelves. It’s like we should know what DST period is right around the corner, but nobody really knows what’s Standard and what’s not, right?
I’ll cut to the chase: it’s about to be the holiday season, y’all. And that means big upcoming purchases. We’re leaving the towers behind with fall and rushing into treats for the winter. However, all of those treats can really start to add up, so it’s best to set a budget.
With careful planning, no one should end up on the bad guy list just for financial gain. To help you out, we’ve put together this list of 20 gifts under $50 that are sure to make anyone you shop for a dancer and a prancer.
If you shop for me, feel free to do so Supermarket sweep-style. Within budget, of course.
At end of a career year, Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer embraces perfectionism and chases 100 mph
The result was what he wanted, but Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes shouted into his glove anyway. In that early season matchup with the Orioles, Burnes missed his spot. He didn’t care that the mistake didn’t cost him anything, that the batter swung through the pitch for strike three — he still missed his spot.
Looking on, Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer found a certain level of respect for Burnes in that moment.
“I’m the same way,” Kremer explained nearly six months later, the minute reaction sticking with the 26-year-old throughout his first full season in the major leagues. “Even if it works, in the long run, I’d rather execute than get lucky.”
That’s what makes Kremer tick. Between innings, as Kremer sat in the dugout, the starting pitcher would occasionally be seen smacking himself over the head with his own glove — “I’ve probably done that a thousand times this year,” Kremer admitted. His scowl on the mound illustrates whenever he feels he could’ve done better, and his straight-faced composure masks most of his triumphs.
Kremer is never satisfied. To be more precise: Whenever he is satisfied, his thoughts fire forward to the next challenge as part of a perfectionist streak that’s been with him for as long as he can remember. And in his mind, that perfectionism is what helped him reach Baltimore. It’s what helped Kremer lead the Orioles’ rotation with a 3.23 ERA in 125 1/3 innings this season.
That career year didn’t temper Kremer’s makeup in any way; it only propelled him into the offseason with a new set of targets. He wants to improve his consistency, as well as the variation between his four-seam fastball and sinker. He wants to increase velocity and aims to prepare his body to throw more than 150 innings next year.
It’s all part of a mentality that leaves Kremer incapable of settling for where he’s at, and it could springboard him to an even better year for the Orioles in 2023.
“When I do that, intentionally or unintentionally, it brings out a better competitiveness in myself to execute,” Kremer said. “And it’s how I’ve always done it.”
His father is the same way, and it either transferred genetically or rubbed off on Kremer over time. But Kremer noticed his perfectionism reach a new level at San Joaquin Delta College in California. In his bullpen sessions, a miss of a couple of inches would leave him shaking his head.
“Not good enough,” Kremer told himself. “Do it again.”
And so he did.
It took time to better differentiate between practice and game scenarios. Kremer might smack himself with his glove occasionally in a game, but he knows he needs to move on to the next pitch quickly.
Doing so carried him from junior college to UNLV and to the big leagues. In 2021, though, when Kremer recorded a 7.55 ERA in 13 starts, he said he was caught up in too many details and got away from himself on the mound.
At the end of the best season of his major league career, Kremer felt as though he had better balance — a critical eye when evaluating his outings yet less prone to ignore the positives altogether. He set himself up for an October vacation before beginning workouts in November at Push Performance in Arizona. Once there, Kremer’s high-level drive will kick in once more.
“I’m always going to be chasing velocity. I want to touch that 100 [mph] mark, because I think my body has the potential to do it,” Kremer said. “I’ve got to figure out where I’m lacking, whether it’s the strength department, explosiveness department, or I don’t know. I have to do trial and error.”
The fastest pitch Kremer recorded this season was at 97 mph, according to Statcast. Kremer feels he could touch 98 mph if he wanted to, and as a reliever, the top-end velocity could creep toward triple digits.
But as a starter, how possible is it for Kremer to reach his goal of hitting 100 mph? He paused before answering.
“I don’t know. I’d like to think so, based on how I move and athleticism and whatnot, but obviously the guys who throw 100 are special,” Kremer said. “They all do one thing really well, whether it be the way their body moves, how fast their arm moves, whatever the case may be, every guy who throws 100 does one thing really, really well.
“I have to figure out what that is for me and kind of work from there. Is it feasible? I don’t know. I think everybody has their genetic ceiling. I don’t know what mine is. I don’t feel like I’ve reached mine yet.”
It would go against who Kremer is if he felt as though he’d already maxed out his potential. So this offseason he’ll chase triple digits, all while holding himself to the perfect standard that has helped him reach this level.
Russian strikes leave 80% of Kyiv consumers without water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Ukraine’s capital says 80 percent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without a water supply “due to damage to a power plant near” the city by Russian military strikes from Monday.
Local authorities are working to restore the supply as soon as possible, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, asking Kyiv residents to “stock up on water at the nearest pump rooms and outlets”.
A deluge of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, knocking out electricity in several areas, disrupting water supplies and the operation of public transport.
In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko added that the water supply in some areas of Kyiv will be restored in “three to four hours”, and that electricity has already been restored in one of the city’s neighborhoods.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in apparent retaliation for what Moscow called a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet in weekend course.
Loud explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital early in the morning as residents prepared to go to work. Many received text messages from the emergency services about the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens blared for three hours straight.
The attacks took place just before Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and many high-ranking members of his government, including foreign, defense and interior ministers, arrived in Kyiv in the latest protest support from European leaders for Ukraine.
As a result, large areas of the capital have been cut off from electricity and water, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Local authorities were working to restore a damaged energy facility that supplies electricity to 350,000 homes in the capital, he said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there was no justification for Russia launching missiles intended to inflict so much suffering on civilians.
“Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia is doing this because they still have the missiles and the will to kill the Ukrainians,” he tweeted.
There was a strong military presence north of Kyiv. Smoke rose from the left bank of the Dnieper, either from a missile strike or where it was shot down by Ukrainian forces.
A resident of the area said he heard four loud explosions that rocked the area.
“At first I thought I heard a plane go by, but realized it was a missile,” said Serhii, who declined to give his full name. “The explosions were so loud! I consider myself experienced and prepared for attacks like this. But it was far too close and noisy. I was scared, really scared. »
In the outlying region, authorities have warned people to prepare for a long power outage due to the emergency cuts. Kyiv Region Governor Oleksii Kuleba also said one person was injured and a number of houses were damaged as a result of the morning attack.
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, two strikes hit critical infrastructure, authorities said, and the metro stopped working. Officials also warned of possible power outages in the city of Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes.
The Lviv region in western Ukraine was also targeted, but the missiles were shot down, Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said.
Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in the Cherkasy region, southeast of Kyiv, and explosions were reported in other regions of Ukraine. In the Kirovohrad region in central Ukraine, the power plant was hit, according to local authorities. In Vinnytsia, a missile that was shot down landed on civilian buildings, causing damage but no casualties, according to regional governor Serhii Borzov.
Parts of Ukrainian Railways were also cut off from power, Ukrainian Railways reported.
The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the annexed Crimean peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced it was halting its participation in a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships transporting grain from Ukraine.
Commenting on Monday’s attacks, Ukrainian presidential office chief Andriy Yermak said Russian forces “continue to fight with civilian installations.”
“We will persevere and generations of Russians will pay a heavy price for their disgrace,” Yermak said.
Deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said urgent power cuts were underway after “Russian terrorists again launched a massive attack on energy facilities in a number of Ukrainian regions”.
This is the second time this month that Russia has unleashed a massive barrage of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. On October 10, a similar attack rocked the war-torn country following an explosion at the Kerch Bridge linking annexed Crimea with mainland Russia – an incident Moscow blamed on Kyiv.
This time, however, Ukrainian forces say they were able to intercept most of the missiles launched by Russia.
The Ukrainian Air Force said that more than 50 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile carrier aircraft from the northern Caspian Sea and from the area around the Russian city of Volgodonsk in the Rostov region. A total of 44 of them were shot.
The Russian military has yet to comment on the attack.
