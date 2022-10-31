News
Disappearance, manhunt and suspect’s arrest – NBC Chicago
An Indiana pharmacy worker has been arrested and charged with the murder of two Indiana girls who were killed on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana in 2017, a break in the unresolved case that uprooted the small town of 3,000 people.
The deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, two best friends who were found murdered along a hiking trail, have left many wondering who could have committed such a heinous act.
Indiana State Police admitted Monday that the complex case is far from over and encouraged people to keep tipping.
“While I know you are all awaiting the final details of this arrest today, it is not that day. It is not that day,” the police superintendent said. Indiana State. Doug Carter said at a press conference Monday to announce charges in the case. “This investigation is far from over. And we will not compromise its integrity by releasing or discussing any documents or information before the appropriate time.”
Here’s a look back at the case – from the first hours of the girls’ disappearance, developments in the police investigation, and pleas from family members who remain relentless in their pursuit of justice.
February 13, 2017
On the afternoon of Feb. 13, one of Libby’s family members dropped the girls off near the Monon High Bridge, where the two hiked a nearby trail, according to a website searching for information on the murders of teenagers. Hours later, a relative arrived to pick up the girls, but they never showed up.
Family members reported the girls missing at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
February 14, 2017
The girls’ bodies were found by search parties, about three-quarters of a mile from the abandoned railway bridge where they were dropped off to hike.
February 15, 2017
Two days after Libby and Abby disappeared, Indiana State Police released photos of a man who was seen on hiking trails around the time the girls were there and asked the public to help identify it. The photos, taken from Libby’s phone, showed the unidentified man crossing a bridge and heading towards the teenagers.
While police announced they were looking to identify the person in question on February 15, it wasn’t until four days later that they officially named him a suspect.
February 22, 2017
State Police investigators released an audio recording of a male voice saying “down hill,” asking anyone who can identify the voice to come forward. As was the case with the photos of the man, the audio came from Libby’s cell phone.
Police hailed the girl a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.
March 2017
At a press conference in March, Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, pleaded with the public to review the suspect’s photographs and audio, hoping someone could provide a tip that would lead to an arrest .
“If you think it might be, but then say, ‘No, he’s not like that,’ follow your initial instincts. Let law enforcement handle that information and make that decision,” a- he said at a press conference.
The mother of one of two young girls found murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana, is speaking out, more than two years after her daughter’s death.
“As small as it may seem, it’s extremely vital that we get every tip possible. Please, we need your help.”
Patty said he still believed the killer(s) would be found. He said the killings have “drilled a hole in our families that will never heal.”
July 2017
On July 17, authorities released a sketch of a man believed to be the prime suspect in the girl murders based on descriptions from someone who supposedly saw him.
The composite sketch depicts a white male with a prominent nose and goatee wearing a cap and what appears to be a hoodie. Police said the suspect had reddish-brown hair, was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in tall and weighed between 180 and 220 lbs.
Police have asked the public to review the image, particularly the man’s facial features, and contact them with any information that might help them identify him.
“We want to know who he is,” the state police sergeant said. Kim Riley said in a press conference at the time. “If we can get someone to provide more information – if we can get a name or at least a location on this – that would be great.”
April 2019
More than two years after Libby and Abby were murdered, police have released a new sketch, saying it “more accurately depicts” the man suspected of being their killer than the original sketch.
Police said descriptions of suspects were drawn up early in their investigation and authorities “initially believed the sketch” released in July 2017 of a white man with a prominent nose and goatee, possibly in the 40s or 50s, “was a person of interest in this area. murder investigation.
A statement from the Indiana State Police sought to clarify information about the two sketches on behalf of the multi-agency task force investigating the murders.
The final sketch was “representative of the face of the person captured” in video taken from German’s cellphone of a man walking across an abandoned railroad bridge, according to the police statement.
Police also released a longer audio clip which they say captures the suspect saying “guys, down hill”.
Dec. 2021
In December 2021, authorities investigated whether Kegan Kline was connected to the murders, saying a social media account he created was one of the last to speak with Libby before the disappearance, officials say.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WTHR, Kline created the anthony_shots account, posing as a male model to communicate with the girls, and soliciting nude photographs. Kline was never officially named a suspect in the murders.
Kline was arrested on 30 counts related to child exploitation, child pornography and child solicitation following a search of his home in Peru, Indiana, in 2017 Kline has been in prison for more than two years and his case is currently moving forward. the judicial system.
Feb. 2022
In February 2022, five years after the girls’ murders ended, Libby and Abby’s loved ones remained hopeful that one day the killer would be apprehended.
Kelsi German, Libby’s sister, told WTHR she plans to spend the death anniversary with her family, remembering the girls over the weekend with a food drive.
“I think it can get very tiring doing nothing. If we just sat at home and didn’t occupy ourselves, we would have plenty of time to be in our own thoughts,” Kelsi said. “So actually going out and doing something for other people just kinda gives us, you know, it’s what we do for them, and we don’t have to think about the bad things. We can think of all the good things that come out of the bad things that happened.”
Kelsi said she remains patient, believing that at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.
“When I feel frustrated, when I feel like no answer is coming and I feel discouraged, I say that. I say, ‘Today is the day. It is coming and it will happen here. We We’re going to have answers’ and reaffirm myself and say, ‘It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s been five years, but eventually we’ll have answers. It happens.’”
October 28, 2022
Citing law enforcement sources, WTHR reported that a man named Richard Allen had been arrested for the murders of the two girls. Indiana State Police did not confirm the report, saying instead that the Delphi Homicide Task Force “will announce an update on the Delphi investigation” at a conference in press Monday morning.
According to WTHR, an arrest will be announced at the press conference, which is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. CST.
As news of a possible arrest circulated on social media on Friday, German’s sister tweeted “today is the day.”
“Just know how grateful I am to you. No comments at this time, any questions please contact the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. We will discuss that. not anymore,” she wrote.
October 31, 2022
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, has been arrested and charged in connection with the teenage murders, officials said at a press conference on Monday.
Allen was taken into custody last Wednesday and formally charged on Friday with two counts of murder, police said.
At an initial hearing, Allen pleaded not guilty, Carroll County District Attorney Nick McLeland said. A trial date has been set for January 13, 2023 and a trial date for March 20, officials say.
McLeland said probable cause and prosecution information related to the case has been sealed by the court and noted that a public hearing will be held to determine whether it remains sealed.
“I’ve been very clear with everyone who heard the court order, we can’t talk about the evidence,” he said. “It’s in probable cause or evidence, it’s in charging information that will become apparent to you at some point and it will be released, but it’s not that day.”
NBC Chicago
News
Vikings’ Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss some time with ankle injury
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, a source said Monday, and likely will be sidelined for some time.
Smith was scheduled to have an magnetic resonance imaging exam on Monday, the source said, after which the team would know more about how much time he will miss. Players who suffer high-ankle sprains often are out multiple weeks.
The only healthy Vikings tight end on the 53-man roster is Johnny Mundt, who has started six of the Vikings’ seven games this season. He caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s 34-26 victory over the Cardinals, the first touchdown of his six-year NFL career.
Tight end Ben Ellefson is on injured reserve because of a groin injury. He has missed three games and must sit out at least one more.
The Vikings have a pair of tight ends on the practice squad in Jacob Hollister, a six-year veteran, and rookie Nick Muse. Hollister has been elevated to the active roster the past two games and has one elevation left. He played one snap from scrimmage against the Cardinals.
News
How Prince Jackson Honors His Father Michael Jackson’s Legacy Every Day
PrinceJackson is doing its part to heal the world and make it a better place. (For you and for me, and the whole human race.)
More than 13 years later michael jackson‘s death, his now 25-year-old son continues to be remembered as the King of Pop for his many talents and big heart.
“I have pictures of him and the uncles in my house,” Prince told E! New’ Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. “I have artistic paintings of him around my house. I like to live my life with love, that’s what he taught me and I try to help at least one person a day and I I feel like it’s a way to continue his legacy.”
And if Prince wants to feel even closer to his late father, he can always crank up the music.
“I got so much great information when I had him with me as a dad and he was also very likable in the way he wrote his music,” Prince explained. “If you listen to him, there’s a lot of him in there. It’s great to put him on and feel connected to him again in that way.”
Entertainment
News
Grading Dolphins’ comeback win over Lions; plus stock up, stock down
It wasn’t the dominant type of victory observers might have wanted to see from the Miami Dolphins against the one-win Detroit Lions, but in the NFL, some Sundays a team has to take the victory however it can get it.
On Sunday at Ford Field, it meant coming back from two different 14-point deficits. Miami started immediately in a 14-0 hole, giving up touchdowns on their first two defensive series and losing a fumble in between.
As the offense was buzzing behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Lions’ struggling defense, the once-reliable Dolphins defense appeared like it couldn’t get a stop. That changed in the second half as Miami shut out Detroit after halftime, but it was assisted by the Dolphins offense keeping the ball away from the Lions with long, sustained drives, and Detroit backing itself up with penalties on a critical third-quarter series. Ultimately, the Lions turned it over on downs on their last chance, and Miami ran out the clock.
Here’s how the Dolphins graded out in various areas of Sunday’s 31-27 win against the Lions to improve to 5-3 with the Chicago Bears up next.
Passing game: A
Overall exceptional. Through the air, the Dolphins remained in the game when their defense couldn’t get a stop early, and then put together the comeback with the sustained second-half drives.
Tua Tagovailoa was back in form, going 29 of 36 (80.5 percent) for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions — nor near interceptions, which became a popular statistic after his Sunday night game last week against the Steelers. Taking advantage of a last-ranked Detroit defense that was down multiple defensive backs, his 138.7 passer rating was his best single-game figure in his career. On third downs, Tagovailoa was at his best, completing 8 of 9 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill, in going for 12 receptions and 188 yards, had six catches of 15 or more yards. He consistently got open under an over-the-top safety primarily concerned with not getting beat deep. On one seam route, he got beyond two Lions defenders and Tagovailoa underthrew him, not entirely stepping into the throw with an incoming pass rusher, but Hill came back and came down with his game-long 42-yard reception.
With Jaylen Waddle finishing with 106 yards on eight receptions, Hill and Waddle hold an NFL record for most receiving yards for a pair of teammates through eight games (1,688). The two worked in tandem well on Waddle’s two touchdowns, with Hill drawing coverage away from him. Tagovailoa and tight end Mike Gesicki were in sync on the go-ahead touchdown as Gesicki sat where he was open instead of continuing toward coverage on his corner route.
Running game: B-
Nothing too spectacular, but it was solid and complemented the passing game. The Dolphins had 107 yards on 26 attempts (a 4.1 average) and picked up eight of their 27 first downs on the ground.
Raheem Mostert continues to be the lead back. He had 14 carries for 64 yards. Tagovailoa scrambled for an 18-yard pickup — and he’s sliding now at the end of his runs. Alec Ingold provided a nice open-field block on that one, and the Miami fullback also scored on a 1-yard sneak, motioning under center to take the direct snap.
Defending the pass: D
The Dolphins started two undrafted rookies in the secondary, and it looked like it early. Verone McKinley, called up from the practice squad for the third time this season, is a good story in starting alongside former Oregon teammate Jevon Holland, but it didn’t pay off in the first half. Miami gave up touchdowns on Detroit’s first three drives, with multiple big plays surrendered through the air.
Cornerback Xavien Howard appeared a step slow on at least a couple of occasions again. Even Holland, who had a career-high 12 tackles playing in the box a lot with McKinley as the deep safety, had his share of mishaps, including the long catch and run given up to tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Kader Kohou was in coverage for the late fourth-down incompletion that sealed it. The one passing touchdown was on linebacker Jerome Baker against running back D’Andre Swift.
There wasn’t much in terms of pass rush, but defensive tackle Zach Sieler had a monstrous sack and two pass deflections. Jaelan Phillips got two hits on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who had 264 of his 321 passing yards in the first half.
Defending the run: C+
The return of star running back D’Andre Swift wasn’t too impactful as the Dolphins held him to 6 yards on five carries, although Swift did have a receiving touchdown. It was mostly Jamaal Williams for Detroit on the ground. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry on his 10 attempts, which included two touchdowns up the middle.
Overall, Miami surrendered 4.3 yards per attempt rushing. Even then, the Lions feared the Dolphins defensive front enough on the most critical play of the game. Needing one yard on fourth down, after picking up 11 through the air the play before on third-and-12, Detroit didn’t go to the ground and ended up with the failed deep shot to Josh Reynolds against Kohou.
Special teams: B-
Kicker Jason Sanders made his one field goal. The Dolphins’ one punt was well executed, 38 yards by Thomas Morstead from the Detroit 46-yard line to the 8 with the coverage from Keion Crossen there to bring the returner down at the 12.
Miami may have something with Cedrick Wilson returning punts as the team showed its first signs of life in that area in his two chances, but there was a penalty on one of them. The Dolphins gave up the fake punt late in the first half, which was unexpected from the Lions’ 33-yard line, but the unit nonetheless must be ready for it.
Coaching: C
There was a message that got across at halftime; that’s for sure. Some adjustments defensively played a role in shutting out Detroit in the second half after 27 first-half points, but it was mostly just better execution and limited opportunities for the Lions, only getting three possessions after halftime.
Still, the defensive game plan to start was getting Miami torched against a Lions team that, coming in, hadn’t scored a touchdown in the previous two games.
Penalties were also an issue again as Miami had seven of them, but nine more that were declined because they still resulted in positive plays for Detroit.
Stock up: Tua Tagovailoa
That’s easy. He’s officially back. He shook off the rust from his first game back last Sunday night against the Steelers and was his usual accurate self, delivering balls on time, in the spot his receivers needed them and not really coming close to an interception. Some may grade it the best overall game of his career, as Pro Football Focus did.
Stock down: Eric Rowe
In what appeared primed to be Rowe’s opportunity with strong safety Brandon Jones out, he wasn’t even active for the game. The veteran who has ties from the Patriots with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was a healthy scratch. The Dolphins opted instead to replace Jones Sunday with Holland playing Jones’ usual role in the box and McKinley largely as the free safety.
()
News
Shad Khan and Robert Kraft join Florida and Georgia in condemning anti-Semitism
Sports News
“This must stop. I ask everyone to make it their mission to end ignorance and hatred. Let’s be better.”
After an electronic display bearing an anti-Semitic message appeared Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., where Georgia and Florida played in an SEC rivalry game, the two college football programs and the owner of the Jaguars of Jacksonville, Shad Khan, responded Sunday by condemning him.
The two schools released a joint statement to say they “stand together against hate” after the electronic scroll emerged following top-ranked Georgia’s 42-20 victory.
“We strongly condemn anti-Semitic hate speech screened outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages who appeared in Jacksonville,” the statement said, also citing messages that were posted Friday on Interstate 10. “The University of Florida and the University of Georgia jointly denounce these and all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and unite against hate.
The SEC lent its support, saying it “denounces all forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud of the diversity of our campus communities and join universities in Georgia and Florida as we unite against hate.
Khan echoed those messages and said in a statement released by the NFL Jaguars that he was “personally appalled to learn of the anti-Semitic rhetoric and messages that marred the Saturday experience.” Khan added: “I know it’s not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I ask everyone to make it their mission to end ignorance and hatred. Let’s get better.
Later Sunday, an ad from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of the Kraft Family Foundation and the Kraft Group’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism appeared during the first quarter of the game between the Patriots and New York Jets, encouraging people to denounce hate speech.
Antisemitism became a flashpoint for the NBA over the weekend, when Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets responded in a combative postgame press conference on Saturday to accusations of antisemitism after the The team and owner Joe Tsai have condemned Irving’s recent social media post linked to a book and movie that have been called anti-Semitic.
Irving shared a post on Thursday related to a movie titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film, released in 2018, is based on a 2015 book of the same name, and the film’s description states that it “uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac , Jacob, the sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity have concealed for centuries regarding the true biblical identity of the so-called “Negro.”
After the Nets game on Saturday, Irving denied being anti-Semitic but did not apologize for his social media posts. Irving quibbled with the idea that he “promoted” the film and the book, saying he merely “spread it.”
“We are in 2022,” Irving said. “History is not supposed to be hidden from anyone. I am not a divisive person when it comes to religion. I embrace all walks of life. You see it on all my platforms. I speak to all races, all cultures, all religions.
“My answer [to the backlash] would be, it’s not about educating yourself about what semitism is, what anti-semitism is, it’s really about learning the root words of where things came from and understanding that it it is an African heritage that also belongs to the people. Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not. The claims of anti-Semitism and who are God’s first elect, we get into these religious conversations and it’s a big no-no. I don’t live like that. I don’t live my life that way.
Friday, Tsai tweeted “that Kyrie seems to be supporting a movie based on a book full of anti-Semitic misinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands that it hurts us all and that as a man of faith it is wrong to promote hatred based on race, ethnicity or religion.
Although it did not name Irving, the NBA released a statement on Saturday saying, “Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and goes against the values of equality, inclusion and respect for NBA. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring that such words or ideas, including anti-Semitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue to work with all members of the NBA community to ensure everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.
Friday, Irving tweeted that he “didn’t want to disrespect anyone’s religious beliefs”.
“The ‘anti-Semitic’ label imposed on me is unjustified and does not reflect the reality or the truth in which I live on a daily basis. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and all religions.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
News
Tata Steel Q2 net profit drops 90% to Rs 1,297 Crore on higher expenses
New Delhi:
Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Monday announced a nearly 90% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September 2023-23 quarter, driven by higher expenses.
The company’s net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, Tata Steel said in an ESB filing.
Its total income from July to September 2022 stood at Rs 60,206.78 crore compared to Rs 60,657.98 crore a year ago.
The company’s total expenditure rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier.
Local company Tata Steel is one of the world’s leading steel producers.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Chicago police supervisor quits amid investigation into racist, inflammatory social media post – NBC Chicago
A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other inflammatory comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed was hacked.
Police Lt. John Cannon, who was once the Near North Police District’s shift commander, resigned on October 15 – nearly a year after the Civilian Police Accountability Office discovered he had done showed “flagrant disregard” for department policies and recommended that he be fired.
“Lieutenant. Cannon’s posts disparage the same protected classes he was sworn to protect and serve, including Muslims, African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, the LGBTQ community, and women,” the report said. COPA report.
“Through his use of social media, Lt. Cannon has demonstrated his inability to treat all citizens of Chicago with justice and fairness,” he said.
It was unclear what action, if any, had been taken by the Chicago Police Department. Police officials did not respond when asked if the superintendent. David Brown accepted COPA’s recommendation to fire Cannon.
Max Caproni, executive director of the Chicago Police Board, said Cannon’s allegations were never referred to the board, which adjudicates serious police disciplinary cases.
Cannon’s attorney, Dan Herbert, did not respond to questions.
COPA’s investigation was prompted by a complaint that also flagged Officer Robert Bakker’s ties to the far-right Proud Boys, the watchdog agency said. Bakker was not fired following an investigation, sparking a recent firestorm at City Hall.
In Cannon’s case, COPA focused on 19 allegations related to social media posts, 16 of which were upheld. One called the firefighters gay. Another proclaimed former President Barack “Obama is Isis,” with a photoshopped photo of Obama wearing a hijab.
In a shocking example cited by COPA from July 2018, Cannon appeared to respond to body-worn camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Harith Augustus, a noted South Shore barber whose death sparked protests and unrest.
“Brave young warriors face to face with an urban terrorist and the best trained professional police officer prevailed,” he wrote. “Great work from all the new batch of warriors. Love it.”
Cannon was publicly identified as “Samuel Hipster” – the name he used on Facebook – in June 2020 after filing a lawsuit against the former dean of the University of Illinois Law School, where he studied.
Cannon argued that emails sent by administrators to the school community following the police killing of George Floyd discriminated against white people and police officers.
He followed up the complaint with a lawsuit claiming that a classmate sent an email on behalf of a group of lawyers calling for the removal of Chicago police officers from the school. Cannon argued that the call amounted to “a discriminatory and harassing broadcast of hate speech”.
Cannon also claimed that the student “hacked” into his “private Facebook account” and posted his content to “defame” him and “discredit his complaints”.
Cannon spoke to at least two outlets after filing his complaint, saying his posts had been manipulated to make him look like a “bigot or a racist or an infamous actor”.
“I think my reputation has been significantly damaged,” he told ABC-7. “So I think law school has a responsibility to get me back to where I was before these attacks.”
Despite these claims, Cannon admitted to investigators that he never noticed anyone else using his account and, for the most part, admitted that he made the inflammatory posts.
Those posts appeared to be a direct screenshot of his page, COPA noted, meaning they were “accessible to someone who shared the lieutenant’s posts publicly.”
Cannon later said he “meant someone accessed his social media without permission,” COPA said. But Cannon “provided no evidence that anyone improperly accessed his account,” the agency noted.
In fact, Cannon clearly identified himself on his Facebook page, even using his full name for the profile link and web address. He also posted a selfie and a letter congratulating him for making the law school dean’s list, COPA found.
“Liberal police who hate this law school’s classes probably hate that a rotten cop is kicking … over there,” he wrote in a caption linked to the letter’s photo. . “Just give me my law degree, you one-holes.”
NBC Chicago
Disappearance, manhunt and suspect’s arrest – NBC Chicago
Vikings’ Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss some time with ankle injury
How Prince Jackson Honors His Father Michael Jackson’s Legacy Every Day
Grading Dolphins’ comeback win over Lions; plus stock up, stock down
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
Shad Khan and Robert Kraft join Florida and Georgia in condemning anti-Semitism
Tata Steel Q2 net profit drops 90% to Rs 1,297 Crore on higher expenses
Chicago police supervisor quits amid investigation into racist, inflammatory social media post – NBC Chicago
Why The Dogecoin And Meme Coin Rally May Not Be Over Just Yet
Instagram is working on an issue that blocked user accounts
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News5 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches