Election in Brazil: Bolsonaro, Trump of the Tropics, does not concede the victory of Lula

The following content is sponsored by Goldco.

It seems like every day continues to bring more bad news about the future of the economy and the state of Americans’ financial health. As inflation remains elevated and the Fed continues to tighten monetary policy, Americans are caught between a rock and a hard place. The coming recession could end up making 2008 a breeze.

So it should come as no surprise that more and more Americans are taking steps to shore up their financial health. Many seek to buy gold in order to protect their hard-earned wealth. They know what’s coming, and they don’t like it.

The US economy is driven by consumer spending, and that spending is starting to falter. Retailers are sitting on massive inventory as consumers stay home and keep their wallets closed. Household spending expectations are falling as more Americans expect to have to pinch pennies to make ends meet.

This does not bode well for households or businesses, and the months ahead could prove challenging.

Real income declines

One of the reasons for the contraction in household spending is that real disposable income growth is actually negative.

Adjusted for inflation, most Americans actually lose purchasing power each year, making it increasingly difficult for them to maintain the standard of living they have grown accustomed to.

Like it or not, Americans are tightening their belts, and it will take more than a few stimulus checks to get them to start spending again.

While many people like to say that the housing market will not implode like it did in 2008, that is not a given. Right now, the market is contracting like it hasn’t in over a decade.

Mortgage rates rose to more than seven percent, the highest since before 2008, and mortgage applications fell accordingly. Housing prices begin to fall, reducing the wealth of many American households.

The supply of homes is expected to shrink and overall home affordability to be the worst it has been in decades. Many Americans who were hoping to buy a home in the near future find themselves having to postpone their plans yet again.

The rent is too high

As a result, more and more Americans are forced to rent. And that rent goes up too. In fact, by some estimates, rents have gone up 30% since the pandemic began. This kind of rent increase takes a lot of people’s disposable income.

It also makes it harder for young Americans to accumulate enough money for a down payment, save for retirement, and reach all the financial milestones that previous generations took for granted. Millennials were already facing a bleak financial future, but with the housing market suddenly turning around and rents skyrocketing, the outlook for the future has deteriorated even further.

The job market could explode

If that wasn’t enough, the Biden administration is taking steps to try to blow up the gig economy. Companies like Uber, DoorDash, Amazon and others have relied on hiring independent contractors to help them grow. But the Biden administration is proposing a proposed rule to treat more of these contractors as employees.

If this rule goes into effect, it would disrupt the business models of many growing companies, increasing their cost of operation. These costs would of course be passed on to consumers, which could necessitate a reduction in spending that would further hurt the bottom line of these companies.

In the worst-case scenario, many of the jobs created in the gig economy could disappear altogether. And the rosy job market we seem to have enjoyed even in the face of the recession could end up collapsing as millions of Americans find themselves unable to find the part-time or short-term jobs they’ve grown accustomed to.

Biden against the IMF

Despite all this, President Biden thinks the risk of a recession is very low. You would expect him to say that, of course, with the election about a week away. But with everything going on in the economy right now, you have to wonder if he’s not doing further damage to his reputation by trying to deny the obvious to people who are already suffering from inflation and who may suffer even more so once the recession hit.

Contrast that with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which endorsed efforts by central banks to fight inflation, and warned that fiscal policy should not interfere by adding additional government borrowing and spending to budgets already out of control. .

Central banks are faced with the need to tighten their belts as governments want to spend. And if central banks blink and finally give in by monetizing the debt issued by governments, you can say goodbye to the fight against inflation.

Whichever way you slice it, the economy and the financial situation are deteriorating. Governments, businesses and households are overwhelmed with debt and feeling the effects of rising inflation. And with the highest inflation in 40 years, many people are struggling to find a way to cope.

Protect yourself against inflation

A traditional method to help hedge against inflation is to invest in precious metals like gold and silver. These precious metals have served as a hedge against inflation and loss of value for centuries.

The last time the United States experienced high and sustained inflation, during the stagflation of the 1970s, both gold and silver recorded annualized growth rates of over 30% during the decade. But Americans have become complacent since Paul Volcker killed that inflation in the early 1980s. Most Americans alive today can’t even remember how previous generations weathered stagflation, let alone the performance of gold and silver during this period.

But enough people remember how gold and silver performed during the 2008 financial crisis that demand for these metals skyrocketed. The supply of physical gold and silver coins is tight and bounties are rising. But there is still time to try to protect your wealth with gold and silver.

A gold IRA is a popular method of investing in gold because it allows you to rollover or transfer existing physical gold and silver retirement assets tax-free. Then, your gold and silver investments enjoy the same tax-free appreciation as any other IRA account, and you only pay taxes when you receive a distribution.

If you care about maintaining your wealth and are worried that inflation or recession will eat away at the money you’ve worked so hard to save, it might be time to start protecting yourself with gold. or money. Visit the experts at Goldco today to learn more about the precious metals options available to you.