Elon Musk revealed he woke up as illiberal whiners

“Stay,” tweeted lawyer and MSNBC commentator Tristan Snell after the news of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. “Hold on like a Ukrainian.”

Sorry what?

I’m used to the nonsensical declarations of the ultra-woke brigade, but that was something else; a supposedly smart man was genuinely comparing the purchase of a social media platform by a free-speech-loving maverick billionaire to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s illegal and barbaric invasion of a sovereign democratic country.

Snell’s hysterical response came in response to the predictable blizzard of celebrities and leftist pundits throwing their toys out of strollers and announcing they were quitting Twitter to protest Musk’s new ownership, including the Hall of Fame. of WWE Mick Foley and former Vermont Governor Howard. Dean.

Call me cynical, but I bet they all come crawling back.

In April, when news of Musk’s offer first emerged, ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ actress Jameela Jamil tweeted, “The good thing about Elon buying Twitter , is that I’m *FINALLY* going to leave and stop being a total threat to society here.. So it’s really a win-win for all of you.

It would have been, but unfortunately she didn’t mean it; Jamil has been tweeting in his usual irritating fashion since the deal was done.

We saw the same hysteria and hypocrisy when Donald Trump became president in 2016 and Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus and Cher all vowed to leave America in fury and despair, but all stayed.

So, I confidently predict that none of those currently shouting “I QUIT!” will refrain from tweeting for a long time. They are too addicted to attention and the slavishly approving sound of the echo chamber of their own constantly whiny voices.

But the ridiculous overreaction to Musk’s takeover of Twitter exposed many of the very problems the genius at Tesla and Space X has identified and wants to address.

Most notably, the resolute refusal of many on the left to accept even being confronted with contrary opinions without wanting to shame, vilify and nullify those who express them.

MSNBC commentator Tristan Snell tweeted his reaction to news of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Twitter/@tristansnell

As podcast king Joe Rogan said, praising Musk for wanting to restore a “reasonable exchange of ideas”: “I think we have a real problem with discourse on Twitter. What some would like to do is is to silence those who have opposing points of view, and then you will get all these positive comments from all the people who agree with you.

It’s the same dangerous mindset that has corroded free speech in modern society, from college campuses and corporate boardrooms to the world of comedy where comedians are now physically attacked for made jokes.

After the deal was done, Musk tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

I replied with two laughing emojis and a thumbs-up, which he quickly “liked” — the new Twitter equivalent of a papal blessing.

News of Elon Musk’s offer to buy on Twitter first surfaced in April. BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

But imagine reading Musk’s tweet and not a) laughing and b) thanking God that eventually someone was going to save us from the censorship hellish wrath of the Joyless Awoken Warriors?

And speaking of laughter, it’s been a lot of fun to watch the same people who celebrated President Trump’s Twitter kickoff now react in horror to the idea that he might be allowed to return.

As conservative comedians, the Hodgetwins tweeted, “The left has gone from ‘Twitter is a private company, it can do whatever it wants!’ to ‘Twitter is dangerous and needs to be shut down!’ all in a week.

But surely Musk — who is a Bernie Sanders fan who is historically biased politically to the left — would be right to lift Trump’s ban?

Elon Musk is a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”. NTB/AFP via Getty Images

It always seemed completely absurd to me that a recent President of the United States was not allowed to tweet, but Russian dictator Putin, the Taliban leaders and Iran’s Supreme Leader all still have active accounts.

Despite all its flaws, I love Twitter.

It’s an unrivaled source of news and commentary, and if you love a good argument as much as I do, then this is the Utopia debate.

But there are far too many anonymous bots manipulating the political conversation and therefore possibly voting preferences, and too many tweets espousing racism, harassment or death threats.

Musk knows this and wants to fix it.

He made it clear that he did not want his site deliberately misused to rig elections or promote violence and hate bigotry.

But as a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” he wants it to be a place where people of all political persuasions, colors and creeds can speak freely without fear of being platformless or overruled. .

Fundamentally, and apparently unlike many members of Twitter’s previous leadership team, he doesn’t instinctively view all conservatives as an unacceptable enemy to be weeded out and purged from public view.

Musk was horrified to see Twitter ban the New York Post for posting an all-true and highly damaging scoop just before the 2020 election on Hunter Biden’s laptop, calling it “incredibly inappropriate.”

Yes it was.

And you can bet all the money the richest man in the world is worth ($223 billion) that there will be no repeat of this free speech atrocity under his watch.

The great irony of those liberals like Tristan Snell shouting, “Hang on like a Ukrainian! against each other to stop the supposedly aggressive invader oppressor from destroying their tweeting lives is that Elon Musk spent $100 million to help heroic Ukrainians by supplying 20,000 of his Starlink satellite terminals to that their military can stay connected during the war even when the cell phone and internet networks have been destroyed.

He doesn’t just talk about free speech and democracy, he walks the talk – while his critics pretend to be liberals but behave like fascists.

As Musk said in response to those threatening to quit, “I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what free speech means.”

Exactly.

And if they still want to leave after hearing him say that, then let them – the little screaming illiberal whiners.