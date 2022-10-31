Elon Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts

An Indiana pharmacy worker has been arrested and charged with the murder of two Indiana girls who were killed on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana in 2017, a break in the unresolved case that uprooted the small town of 3,000 people.

The deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, two best friends who were found murdered along a hiking trail, have left many wondering who could have committed such a heinous act.

Indiana State Police admitted Monday that the complex case is far from over and encouraged people to keep tipping.

“While I know you are all awaiting the final details of this arrest today, it is not that day. It is not that day,” the police superintendent said. Indiana State. Doug Carter said at a press conference Monday to announce charges in the case. “This investigation is far from over. And we will not compromise its integrity by releasing or discussing any documents or information before the appropriate time.”

Disappearance, manhunt and suspect’s arrest – NBC Chicago

Here’s a look back at the case – from the first hours of the girls’ disappearance, developments in the police investigation, and pleas from family members who remain relentless in their pursuit of justice.

February 13, 2017

On the afternoon of Feb. 13, one of Libby’s family members dropped the girls off near the Monon High Bridge, where the two hiked a nearby trail, according to a website searching for information on the murders of teenagers. Hours later, a relative arrived to pick up the girls, but they never showed up.

Family members reported the girls missing at 5:30 p.m. that evening.

Flowers are laid on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana, near where Libby German and Abby Williams were found murdered.

February 14, 2017

The girls’ bodies were found by search parties, about three-quarters of a mile from the abandoned railway bridge where they were dropped off to hike.

February 15, 2017

Two days after Libby and Abby disappeared, Indiana State Police released photos of a man who was seen on hiking trails around the time the girls were there and asked the public to help identify it. The photos, taken from Libby’s phone, showed the unidentified man crossing a bridge and heading towards the teenagers.

Disappearance, manhunt and suspect’s arrest – NBC Chicago

While police announced they were looking to identify the person in question on February 15, it wasn’t until four days later that they officially named him a suspect.

February 22, 2017

State Police investigators released an audio recording of a male voice saying “down hill,” asking anyone who can identify the voice to come forward. As was the case with the photos of the man, the audio came from Libby’s cell phone.

Police hailed the girl a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.

March 2017

At a press conference in March, Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, pleaded with the public to review the suspect’s photographs and audio, hoping someone could provide a tip that would lead to an arrest .

“If you think it might be, but then say, ‘No, he’s not like that,’ follow your initial instincts. Let law enforcement handle that information and make that decision,” a- he said at a press conference.

The mother of one of two young girls found murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana, is speaking out, more than two years after her daughter’s death.

“As small as it may seem, it’s extremely vital that we get every tip possible. Please, we need your help.”

Patty said he still believed the killer(s) would be found. He said the killings have “drilled a hole in our families that will never heal.”

July 2017

On July 17, authorities released a sketch of a man believed to be the prime suspect in the girl murders based on descriptions from someone who supposedly saw him.

The composite sketch depicts a white male with a prominent nose and goatee wearing a cap and what appears to be a hoodie. Police said the suspect had reddish-brown hair, was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in tall and weighed between 180 and 220 lbs.

Five months after the girls were murdered, Indiana State Police released a sketch resembling the man allegedly responsible.

Police have asked the public to review the image, particularly the man’s facial features, and contact them with any information that might help them identify him.

“We want to know who he is,” the state police sergeant said. Kim Riley said in a press conference at the time. “If we can get someone to provide more information – if we can get a name or at least a location on this – that would be great.”

April 2019

More than two years after Libby and Abby were murdered, police have released a new sketch, saying it “more accurately depicts” the man suspected of being their killer than the original sketch.

Police said descriptions of suspects were drawn up early in their investigation and authorities “initially believed the sketch” released in July 2017 of a white man with a prominent nose and goatee, possibly in the 40s or 50s, “was a person of interest in this area. murder investigation.



Indiana State Police Police have released a second sketch more than two years after distributing a first, saying it more accurately depicts the man suspected of being the killer.

A statement from the Indiana State Police sought to clarify information about the two sketches on behalf of the multi-agency task force investigating the murders.

The final sketch was “representative of the face of the person captured” in video taken from German’s cellphone of a man walking across an abandoned railroad bridge, according to the police statement.

Police also released a longer audio clip which they say captures the suspect saying “guys, down hill”.

Dec. 2021

In December 2021, authorities investigated whether Kegan Kline was connected to the murders, saying a social media account he created was one of the last to speak with Libby before the disappearance, officials say.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WTHR, Kline created the anthony_shots account, posing as a male model to communicate with the girls, and soliciting nude photographs. Kline was never officially named a suspect in the murders.

Kline was arrested on 30 counts related to child exploitation, child pornography and child solicitation following a search of his home in Peru, Indiana, in 2017 Kline has been in prison for more than two years and his case is currently moving forward. the judicial system.

Feb. 2022

In February 2022, five years after the girls’ murders ended, Libby and Abby’s loved ones remained hopeful that one day the killer would be apprehended.

Kelsi German, Libby’s sister, told WTHR she plans to spend the death anniversary with her family, remembering the girls over the weekend with a food drive.

“I think it can get very tiring doing nothing. If we just sat at home and didn’t occupy ourselves, we would have plenty of time to be in our own thoughts,” Kelsi said. “So actually going out and doing something for other people just kinda gives us, you know, it’s what we do for them, and we don’t have to think about the bad things. We can think of all the good things that come out of the bad things that happened.”

Kelsi said she remains patient, believing that at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.

“When I feel frustrated, when I feel like no answer is coming and I feel discouraged, I say that. I say, ‘Today is the day. It is coming and it will happen here. We We’re going to have answers’ and reaffirm myself and say, ‘It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s been five years, but eventually we’ll have answers. It happens.’”

October 28, 2022

Citing law enforcement sources, WTHR reported that a man named Richard Allen had been arrested for the murders of the two girls. Indiana State Police did not confirm the report, saying instead that the Delphi Homicide Task Force “will announce an update on the Delphi investigation” at a conference in press Monday morning.

According to WTHR, an arrest will be announced at the press conference, which is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. CST.

As news of a possible arrest circulated on social media on Friday, German’s sister tweeted “today is the day.”

“Just know how grateful I am to you. No comments at this time, any questions please contact the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. We will discuss that. not anymore,” she wrote.

Just know how grateful I am to you all. No comments at this time, any questions please contact the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office. There is tentatively a press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. We will say more then. Today is the day💜 — German Kelsi (@libertyg_sister) October 28, 2022

October 31, 2022

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, has been arrested and charged in connection with the teenage murders, officials said at a press conference on Monday.

Allen was taken into custody last Wednesday and formally charged on Friday with two counts of murder, police said.

At an initial hearing, Allen pleaded not guilty, Carroll County District Attorney Nick McLeland said. A trial date has been set for January 13, 2023 and a trial date for March 20, officials say.

McLeland said probable cause and prosecution information related to the case has been sealed by the court and noted that a public hearing will be held to determine whether it remains sealed.

“I’ve been very clear with everyone who heard the court order, we can’t talk about the evidence,” he said. “It’s in probable cause or evidence, it’s in charging information that will become apparent to you at some point and it will be released, but it’s not that day.”