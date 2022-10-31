News
European Union leads the way – POLITICO
On October 26, 2022, the European Commission presented its draft revision of the directive on the treatment of urban waste water.
This revision is a tremendous opportunity for the sanitation sector to meet new societal and environmental challenges.
Adopted in 1991, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive has for over 30 years improved the quality of streams, rivers and coastal waters across Europe. This lesser-known role is nevertheless essential: the directive has made it compulsory to equip all agglomerations with more than 2,000 inhabitants in the member countries with wastewater collection and treatment systems, and has thus led to a spectacular drop in the amount of pollutants released into the natural environment.
Since then, technological progress has highlighted the emergence of new pollutants. The toxicity of pollutants such as microplastics, micropollutants and chemicals (PFAS) has been confirmed. The setting of treatment thresholds for these pollutants, as permitted by the directive, is therefore essential to better take into account their presence in wastewater. Solutions exist and it is essential that they be deployed everywhere. This development is all the more necessary in view of the new uses of this wastewater – reuse for irrigation in agriculture, watering of public green spaces, recovery of sewage sludge… – which should experience exponential growth in coming years.
The revision of the directive on urban waste water treatment will also ensure that the consequences of climate change are better taken into account. The frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall pose a threat to the effectiveness of sanitation systems and the preservation of natural habitats. Proposed within the framework of the directive, the generalization of integrated water management plans for certain agglomerations will contribute to reducing flooding and pollution due to precipitation on natural habitats. It is essential to take advantage of digital to monitor infrastructures in real time and anticipate such events.
Another major step forward is the introduction of the principle of extended producer responsibility for medicinal products for human use and cosmetic products. On the one hand, it will speed up the eco-design of these products and therefore reduce the presence of pollutants in wastewater at source. On the other hand, it represents a first step in the essential paradigm shift in the financing of sanitation systems to establish balanced cost sharing: users and/or local authorities will no longer have to bear the full cost of treating the pollution for which they are responsible. not responsible. The proposed Extended Producer Responsibility system will help governments finance more advanced treatment solutions. At SUEZ, we have been experimenting for years with the principle of extended producer responsibility in the waste sector. We believe that it is crucial that these means of financing also find a large place in the future of the water sector.
Finally, the revised directive highlights the benefits of sanitation, via the epidemiological surveillance of wastewater as a tool for protecting public health. The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on this expertise and accelerated the development of innovative solutions to monitor the spread of the virus through sanitation networks, such as the COVID-19 City Watch developed by SUEZ. Advances in the analysis of chemical and biological markers in wastewater are paving the way for new collaborations with sanitation system managers and health authorities. The obligation for member countries to put in place surveillance systems for their wastewater will allow a consolidated view of public health indicators (such as viruses, drug use, drug consumption) and the possibility of set up targeted prevention campaigns. The use of sanitation systems in the service of public health is part of the “One Health” approach which, with the adoption of a cross-cutting approach to human, animal and environmental health, should make it possible to better anticipate major global pandemics.
We welcome the ambitious objectives of the draft revision of the directive on the treatment of urban waste water, the change of paradigm that it announces and its recognition of the key role played by sanitation in public health. By maintaining its high ambitions, the European Union, in line with the Green Deal, will continue to be at the forefront of the fight to protect our environment.
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy last seen in Apple Valley; vehicle found in St. Paul
Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Apple Valley by his non-custodial father.
Shannon Yusuf Ingram was taken shortly before 6 p.m. by 30-year-old Shannon Dawayne Ingram, according to a news release issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. An Amber Alert was issued shortly after 10:15 p.m.
The boy, who goes by Yusuf, was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, a silver necklace, gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes, the news release said.
His father, a Black man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes, a beard and wears his hair in dreads, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie.
A “vehicle associated with this incident” was located in the 100 block of Ruth Street North in the Battle Creek neighborhood of St. Paul, the release said.
Authorities asked that anyone with information about Yusuf’s whereabouts call 911 or the Apple Valley Police Department at 651-322-2323.
News
Twitter will start charging $20 a month for verification, says Elon Musk
Twitter plans to start charging users nearly $20 a month to keep their blue ticks under a premium service to be rolled out under Elon Musk’s leadership, according to a report.
“The whole vetting process is being overhauled right now,” Musk, who took over the social media platform on Friday, said. tweeted Sunday.
The steep price hike would be one of the overhauls, The Verge reported.
The company plans to increase its optional $4.99 per month premium subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99 per month. However, that price is subject to change, the outlet reported, citing internal correspondence and people familiar with the matter.
Twitter will add more features, including verification, to bring its subscription up to the rising cost.
The billionaire plans to get verified users to shell out money to maintain their status.
Existing verified users have 90 days to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue after launch or they’ll lose their ticks, according to The Verge.
The current Twitter Blue launched about a year ago and offers subscribers a way to view ad-free articles from select publishers as well as additional customization settings.
Musk has been open about his desire to increase the number of subscriptions to account for half of Twitter’s revenue as well as his eagerness to overhaul the platform’s vetting process in the months leading up to his $44 billion takeover of the company. dollars on Thursday.
Employees working on Twitter Blue’s upgrades were told on Sunday that they must meet the Nov. 7 deadline or face layoff, according to the outlet.
Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has made rapid staff cuts. Starting at the top, he ousted chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Sega, the company’s chief legal and policy officer Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.
New York Post
News
Adam Gilchrist: F45 founder sells Byron Bay home for $11m
F45 founder Adam Gilchrist has listed a third home, in the exclusive Byron Bay enclave of Wategos Beach, for sale between $10 million and $11 million.
The founder of global fitness empire F45, Adam Gilchrist, has listed his Byron Bay guesthouse between $10 million and $11 million – his third property to come on the market in weeks.
Gilchrist has kept a low profile since leaving the Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness empire after leaving the company and its share price plummeting more than 60%.
Gilchrist’s Byron Bay home – on exclusive Wategos Beach – sits behind his $18.85 million trophy home ‘Wategos House’ which Mr Gilchrist bought in 2019, breaking local property records.
The three-bedroom house, which is listed between $10 million and $11 million, straddles two fronts and was bought for $5.1 million in 2020 through a firm that also handled the Australian company interests of Mr. Gilchrist and F45.
Both of Mr. Gilchrist’s Freshwater Beach homes were sold ahead of their auction date.
The Wategos Beach guesthouse (above) has three bedrooms, two fronts just steps from the sand in one of Australia’s most exclusive ocean enclaves.
Mr Gilchrist sold his freshwater beach house (right) for $14million shortly after F45 suffered a stock market bloodbath and he walked away with a $10million payout, then the neighboring bungalow (left) a few weeks ago for over $8 million.
Mr Gilchrist walked away from F45 with a $10 million golden handshake amid the near-collapse of the cult celebrity gym in a stock market bloodbath in July.
He has not been heard from publicly since.
Even his former close business partner – his co-founder Rob Deutsch – admitted in August he had no idea where Adam Gilchrist was, telling Daily Mail Australia he hadn’t spoken to him “for two or three years”. .
“I’m told he…changed number etc, so it might be hard to figure it out these days,” Deutsch said.
F45’s financial difficulties have been linked to a possible drain of cash to the United States by recruiting celebrities and sports stars for multi-million dollar endorsements.
Mr Gilchrist’s payment would include 12 months rent for his Florida mansion and 18 months health insurance for his family.
There is no indication that Mr. Gilchrist has anything to hide in relation to F45.
F45 co-founder Rob Deutsch (above with his wife, model Nicole Person) said he hadn’t seen Adam Gilchrist in two or three years
Celebrity ambassadors like soccer star David Beckham (above) have been paid millions in cash or stock to boost the branch, but may have drained the business of financial support
Mr Deutsch ‘left’ the company two and a half years ago with a ‘deal bonus’ of $2.5 million after amassing a formidable real estate empire worth more than $20 million, including a family beachfront home in Bronte that sold last year for $17.7 million.
The pair, who are former rugby pals, teamed up to start F45 out of Rollex gymnasium in White City in Sydney, which Mr Deutsch set up in 2012 with a $100,000 redundancy check from his former life as a stock trader.
The pair rebranded Rollex as F45 and established the gym franchise model that put what would become a fitness industry juggernaut on its upward trajectory.
As Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed earlier this year, Gilchrist (not to be confused with the cricketer of the same name) was officially bankrupt when he launched the cult gym.
But Mr Gilchrist gradually acquired property and enjoyed a lavish lifestyle as F45 became an international hit.
He dated celebrities and made $500 million overnight when actor Mark Wahlberg invested $450 million in F45.
The gym went public on the New York Stock Exchange in July last year in a $1.6 billion IPO, which saw the share price soar to $17.28.
Adam Gilchrist, 44, has ditched social media since walking away from F45 with a $10m gold handshake and, according to his co-founder, he’s hard to find
The view from Wategos House, the trophy mansion Adam Gilchrist bought for $18.85 million, breaking ownership records in 2019
Mark Wahlberg recruited David Beckham in 2021 as a global ambassador for $5 million, with a similar amount ($7.2 million) in cash payment due to the soccer star in July this year, at the occasion of the first anniversary of the floating of the shares.
Basketball legend Magic Johnson received a $4 million cash payout, golfer Greg Norman was another sports celebrity recruit and model Cindy Crawford received $5 million in stock.
Other mentions of high-profile celebrities being paid in cash or stock include actor Mario Lopez, singer J Balvin and DJ Steve Aoki.
But those celebrity deals bet to ‘boost its now-abandoned global expansion plans’ may have been cash-draining exercises that led to the July 26 market update saying F45 had ‘lost the funding that underpinned his franchise sales,’ Nine Newspapers reported.
Now, instead of expanding, F45 plans to downsize its workforce and revise its profit and revenue forecast for the 2022-2023 financial year.
Staff have already been reduced in Australia, with up to 110 company employees lost their jobs after the stock market crash and further cuts were considered.
Mr Gilchrist went bankrupt in April 2011 and at the time was living in a relatively shabby unit in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, albeit with a view of Elizabeth Bay, with a small kitchen and bathroom.
There is no suggestion that Mr. Gilchrist acted contrary to the terms of his bankruptcy in founding the company.
By mid-2021, F45 had 1,555 studios and 2,801 franchises in 63 countries, and eventually aimed to have 23,000 studios worldwide.
The company’s cult following was based on its 45-minute group workouts that combined resistance, metabolic, and cardio moves in a fun, accessible environment.
The “comeback kid” Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the center of Danish politics – POLITICO
COPENHAGEN — Danish politics has a new kingmaker, if not a new king.
As Danes head to the polls on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s new party has surged to third place in the polls – it is set to win 21 of the 179 parliamentary seats on offer.
But more importantly, neither left-wing nor right-wing parties would likely be able to form a government without Rasmussen’s backing – giving him a decisive word on whether the ‘red’ or ‘ blue” of the allied parties could obtain an overall majority. in the election.
Rasmussen is using this position to push for a centrist government with parties on both sides of the divide, an effort that could potentially upend the post-war national political order.
Some have even suggested that he could use his kingmaker position to introduce himself as the new prime minister. A recent survey show that 27% of Danish voters would prefer Rasmussen as the new head of state, second only to current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
“Just a few weeks ago we didn’t even know if Rasmussen would be able to get enough votes with his new party, the Moderates. Now he is one of the leading figures in this election campaign,” said Thomas Larsen, political analyst at public radio station Radio4.
“He is also known in Danish politics as the comeback child, like Bill Clinton in the United States,” Larsen added.
Rasmussen, who is considered a tough negotiator and an experienced politician, was Prime Minister from 2009 to 2011 and then from 2015 to 2019 for the Danish Liberal Party, Bellied. But he quit the party in 2021 after a disappointing election result the year before and the leadership’s reluctance to embrace a more centrist agenda.
With his new party, he hopes to form a centrist government with Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party to circumvent more extreme political views on both sides.
Rasmussen says the need for a centrist government is underscored by the prospect of energy shortages, runaway inflation and war in Ukraine, which took on more urgency with the sabotage last month of two pipelines carrying fuel. gas from Russia to Germany via Danish waters. Frederiksen said she was also in favor of such a constellation.
The competition
Rasmussen’s return to the political scene was facilitated by the poor performance of his main competitors in the polls.
Although Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party is expected to remain the largest, it has waned in popularity in recent months, with many Danes questioning its involvement in recent scandals. This follows a coronavirus-related illegal cull of the country’s mink population in 2020, as well as fallout from the arrest of Denmark’s intelligence chief.
The blue parties on the other side of the line are not doing much better.
For weeks, polls have shown that Søren Pape Poulsen, leader of Denmark’s conservatives, would be one of Frederiksen’s main competitors to become Denmark’s next prime minister.
Breaking with tradition, Poulsen announced that he would stand for election as a candidate for prime minister, alongside Frederiksen and Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen. Previously, blue bloc parties had worked together to back the leader of the Liberals as prime minister if they won a majority in the general election.
But Poulsen stumbled in the polls after revelations that her now ex-husband’s claims that he was Jewish and related to a former president of the Dominican Republic were false.
Rasmussen’s former party, the Liberals, has struggled in recent years to recover after a series of internal crises, including the departure of several key members, and is expected to lose 20 seats. One such member is former immigration minister Inger Støjberg, who launched a new party, the Danish Democrats, less than a year after she was sentenced to two months in prison for ordering the illegal separation of refugee couples.
“The left and right blocs are increasingly seeing Rasmussen as a threat and have really started attacking him in the past week,” Larsen said.
Clearly, this will be a tough coalition negotiation, according to Steffen Hjaltelin, a former campaign adviser to Rasmussen and craftsman of several Liberal Party election campaigns.
“The first thing I expect will happen if Frederiksen needs the votes of the moderates is that Frederiksen will offer Rasmussen a key post in his government, either as foreign minister or as finance minister,” he said. he declared.
“Faced with this scenario, the other two major parties, the liberals and the conservatives, would be more than willing to offer him the post of prime minister in a coalition with them,” Hjaltelin added.
This would put both Rasmussen and the radical right parties in a difficult situation, in which they will have to show their true colors.
“The moderates were created, among other things, to keep the radical right out of all influence. But to become Prime Minister, he now needs their support,” said Hjaltelin. “And the radical right will have to change their positions and support a party created to keep them from influence. It won’t be easy.”
Elijah Moore says he doesn’t know about his chemistry with Zach Wilson
Elijah Moore has been evading media members like Barry Sanders used to dance away from defenders 20 years ago.
But finally, Sunday after the Jets 22-17 loss to the Patriots, Moore was ready to talk to the media after he requested a trade from the Jets over a week ago.
The second-year receiver said he wished he had handled things differently than he did.
“What happened with me, I can’t change that,” Moore said. “I just wish it didn’t cause so much of a distraction for my teammates.
“It is what it is, things that happen behind the scenes that people really don’t know about. It isn’t all necessarily bad, but there are a lot of conversations that need to stay in house.
“I feel good about where I’m at. I check in with the same preparation as I did before. I put my best foot forward.”
Two weeks ago, after the Jets 27-10 victory against the Packers, Moore voiced his displeasure with how he was being used in the Jets offense. In that game, Moore was targeted zero times.
He took to Twitter to let the Jets and fans know he was not happy with the number of touches he received.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
Later that same week, Moore wasn’t present during a Thursday practice leading up to the game against the Broncos. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Moore was excused from practice due to a personal matter. But hours later, Moore had requested a trade, which the Jets denied after a reported verbal disagreement with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
Moore was later made inactive for the game against the Broncos as he stayed in New Jersey instead. He returned to the team on Monday and practiced throughout the course of the week.
Moore didn’t play a ton in the loss against the Patriots. He was targeted once in the game as the pass sailed over his head. Saleh said Moore’s lack of playing time had nothing to do with his trade request.
It isn’t a coincidence that Moore’s production went down once Zach Wilson became the starter once again after he suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise during the preseason.
During the first three weeks of the season, Moore recorded 12 catches for 139 yards. Since Wilson’s return, Moore has caught just four passes for 64 yards.
When asked about his chemistry with Zach Wilson, he was blunt and completely honest.
“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you,” Moore said. “I don’t get the ball, I don’t know.”
The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. The Jets have continued to say that they have no plans to trade Moore.
However, if the team does not plan on using the former second-round pick, it might be in their best interest to move on and get some draft capital for Moore. As a rookie in 11 games, Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns. This year in seven games, Moore has just 16 receptions for 203 yards and zero touchdowns.
When asked if he still wanted to be traded, Moore declined to answer the question directly.
“It doesn’t really matter,” Moore said. “I’m here and while I’m here, I want to do the best I can for my teammates.
“I love all my teammates and they’re my brothers. We didn’t get the win today, but we are trying to focus on the next game.”
Schumer: I received death threats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he received death threats after discussing the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. .
“There have been more threats against elected officials. It’s been documented that I got a few,” Schumer said during his Spectrum News NY1 debate against Republican rival Joe Pinion.
“We need to calm down the rhetoric,” he told Union College in Schenectady, “and condemn the violence where it happens.”
But Pinion criticized Schumer for using divisive rhetoric and encouraging violence against two conservative Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Schumer said in March 2020 that judges would “pay the price” if they voted to restrict abortion rights.
“There’s only one person on that stage whose rhetoric literally drove an American to the door of a Supreme Court justice to kill him. That was Chuck Schumer,” Pinion said.
“It was Chuck Schumer whose divisive rhetoric led to the environment we see today.”
Schumer said at the time: “’You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go ahead with these horrible decisions.
The senator backtracked after being publicly condemned by Chief Justice John Roberts and GOP lawmakers, saying he was talking about a political backlash.
Schumer said Sunday night: “The words I used that day were probably the wrong choice of words. I said it then and I say it now.
But he insisted that “I have never advocated violence in any way. I never, I never do, I never will.
Schumer, a former congressman, is seeking a fifth term.
Pinion, a former conservative television commentator, also said the media had a “greater responsibility” to promote civil discourse and discourage heated rhetoric and condemn hate and violence.
Schumer said ‘thank goodness’ that Paul Pelosi should make a ‘full recovery’ after speaking to President Pelosi several times.
