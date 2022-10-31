Families have final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Florida school gunman Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered have had a chance to tell him what they think.

A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday and will end with Cruz being formally convicted by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer of her Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence the former Stoneman Douglas student to life without release. conditional – a result that most families criticized.

Every family of the 14 students and three staff members Cruz murdered can speak, as can the 17 people he injured in the seven-minute attack. The families gave very moving statements during the trial, but were limited on what they could tell jurors: they could only describe their loved ones and the toll the killings had on their lives. The injured could only say what had happened to them.

They were prohibited from addressing Cruz directly or saying anything about him – a violation would have risked a mistrial. And jurors were told they couldn’t consider statements from the family as aggravating factors as they weighed whether Cruz should die.

From now on, the bereaved and the scarred can speak directly to Cruz, if they wish.

“We can’t wait to speak without the safeguards that have been imposed on us,” said Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was murdered.

Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes, whose attorneys represent Cruz, said he has no problem with families venting their anger directly at Cruz.

“Rightly so,” Weekes said. The sentencing hearing “is not just an accountability process, but there are cathartic elements to it as well.”

“Hopefully after expressing (their anger), not only can the community hear the pain they carry, but the court can hear it and we will move on.”

Cruz shouldn’t talk, Weekes said. He apologized in court last year after pleading guilty to the murders and attempted murders – but the families told reporters they found the apology self-serving and aimed to drum up sympathy.

That plea paved the way for a three-month trial that ended Oct. 13 with the jury voting 9-3 for a death sentence — jurors said those voting for life believed Cruz was mentally ill and should be spared. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires unanimity.

Prosecutors had argued that Cruz planned the shooting for seven months before slipping into a three-story classroom, firing 140 rounds with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in hallways and classrooms. . He shot and killed wounded people after they fell. Cruz said he chose Valentine’s Day so it could never be celebrated at Stoneman Douglas again.

Cruz’s attorneys never questioned the horror he inflicted, but focused on their belief that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy caused brain damage and condemned to a life of erratic and sometimes violent behavior that culminated in the massacre – the deadliest mass shooting to date. to a trial in the history of the United States.

After his sentencing, Cruz will be transferred from the Broward County jail to the state correctional system treatment center near Miami and then later to a maximum security prison, his attorneys said. The Florida Department of Corrections declined to comment.

Ron McAndrew, a former prison warden in Florida, believes that because of Cruz’s notoriety, officials at that prison will place him in “protective management”, separate from other inmates, to prevent him from being harmed.

Cruz’s cell will be 9 feet by 12 feet (3 meters by 4 meters) with a metal bed, sink and metal toilet, McAndrew said. For one hour a day, he will be allowed alone in an outdoor cage that is usually 20 feet by 20 feet (6 meters by 6 meters) where he can exercise and bounce a basketball. Florida prisons don’t have air conditioning. McAndrew noted that because Cruz is serving a life sentence, he will be last in line for education and rehabilitation programs.

Cruz will be kept in preventive management until prison officials believe it is safe to place him in general population, a process that could take years, McAndrew said. It’s also possible that Florida will send Cruz to another state in exchange for one of its notorious prisoners, so the two can have more anonymity, the former warden said.

But eventually, Cruz will be placed in the general population, McAndrew said. He will have to sleep, work and mingle with the other prisoners. At 5 feet 7 inches (1.4 meters) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms), Cruz might struggle to defend himself – despite attacking and briefly pinning a Broward prison guard. It’s possible for a more physically imposing prisoner to become her protector – “but it comes at a horrific price,” McAndrew said.

Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son, teacher Scott Beigel, was murdered by Cruz, said she hopes Cruz “has fear in him every second of his life, just as he gave everyone that fear. of our loved ones he murdered, or the students and people he harmed.

Craig Trocino, a law professor at the University of Miami, said that one of the benefits of Cruz’s life sentence is that he will disappear from public view; a death sentence would have resulted in a decade of appeals, with the possibility of a new trial and possible execution. Every step would have been amply covered.

“No one will hear from him again until he dies,” Trocino said.