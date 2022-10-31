News
Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Jordan Hicks have last laugh in Vikings’ victory
Revenge Bowl I didn’t turn out too well for Patrick Peterson. But Revenge Bowl II went just fine.
The veteran cornerback played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2011-20 before they decided not to re-sign him, and he joined the Vikings in March 2021. But in Week 2 last season, Minnesota lost 34-33 at Arizona.
The teams met again Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Peterson came up big. He broke up three passes in the Vikings’ 34-26 victory.
“I’ve been told a lot of things,” Peterson, 32, said of moving on from the Cardinals. “That I can’t tackle. That I’m old. I’ve lost it. So I wanted to show them.”
Peterson wasn’t the only former Arizona player to get a taste of revenge Sunday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said both Peterson and linebacker Jordan Hicks, who played with the Cardinals the past three seasons, got game balls.
Hicks, who joined the Vikings after not being re-signed by Arizona, had six tackles, including the biggest one of the game. With the Vikings leading 34-26 and 2:39 remaining, he stopped Eno Benjamin inches short of a first down after a catch at the Minnesota 41 on fourth-and-4.
“Very special,” Hicks said of the win.
It was for Peterson, too. He made eight Pro Bowls playing for the Cardinals, and he said he’s still miffed he has not heard anything from Arizona general manager Steve Keim since his departure.
“I’m still waiting on Steve Keim to call me,” he said. “Still haven’t talked to him.”
Peterson said that during his final season with the Cardinals in 2020 there was a fan who had written that he emailed Cardinals ownership to criticize Peterson’s play. He said copies of such emails would end up on his chair in the locker room.
“(The fan) said as long as I was on the team, they weren’t going to be a season-ticket holder anymore,” Peterson said.
So what would Peterson say to that fan now?
“You see me?” Peterson said.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray challenged Peterson during the game, throwing passes his way with little success. The cornerback also had four tackles.
“I still got it,” Peterson said. “All I heard the last two years was,’ He’s washed up. He’s done.’ I know that we still got a second half of the season going, but I’m just getting started. I’m in my zone. … I promise you this, if I get challenged, I will show up on the stat sheet.”
Peterson said one reason he believes he hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2018 is that teams aren’t targeting him because of his reputation.
On Sunday, Peterson did his share of going back and forth with former teammates. And so did Hicks.
“That’s a jawing team,” Hicks said. “That’s what they do. So match their energy.”
Hicks got the last laugh with the big stop on Benjamin.
“I felt like I knew what was coming and just jumped in and played it,” Hicks said. “I read my keys, and so it’s fun to have that type of moment. … More film study. But I’ve been going against this offense over and over.”
Hicks said he “would much rather be on this team” than the Cardinals.
O’Connell said he knew going into Sunday that the game “meant a lot” for both Peterson and Hicks.
“I could feel it from both those guys,” O’Connell said. “It got a little chippy out there at times with their side and ours. … Patrick Peterson is one of our captains. Jordan Hicks is a former captain of that football team. … I think it meant a lot for him to play well. He did. Made that great tackle on fourth down. Patrick P. continues to show up. Proud of those guys.”
It was no surprise that both Peterson and Hicks were smiling after Sunday’s game.
“It was big for both of us to have made plays in this game,” Peterson said.
Brazil election: Lula da Silva wins presidency as nation swings left – will Bolsonaro accept the results?
BRASILIA, Brazil – Left-leaning former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, narrowly won a hotly contested presidential election tonight by a margin of just under 2%.
With 50% of the constituencies declaring, Bolsonaro clung to a narrow 0.5% lead, but the general trend over the evening was a slow and steady recovery for Lula as votes poured in from the northeast. . Just before 7 p.m., with 72% of the constituency returns, Lula took his first lead of the night and continued to extend his lead.
It was also going to be difficult for Bolsonaro in the second round, as Lula won the first round by 5 points, 48% to 43%, almost winning on October 2. Bolsonaro also faced an uphill battle in that both third-placed Simone Tebet and fourth-placed Ciro Gomes backed Lula in the second round.
Bolsonaro put in a strong showing in the wealthier south, winning Sao Paulo and his native Rio de Janeiro by margins of over 10%, but that wasn’t enough to offset Lula’s massive stake in the north. -eastern Brazil, where the workers’ party has long enjoyed dominance. Indeed, Lula has won numerous states by margins of 30%, 40% or even 50%, putting in particularly strong performances in the vote-rich states of Bahia, Ceara and his native Pernambuco.
Bolsonaro toppled the pivotal state of Minas Gerais, winning by a narrow margin and backed by Governor Romeu Zema’s endorsement, but it wasn’t enough to reach 50%.
However, it wasn’t all bad news for the Bolsonaro camp. In the country’s second-biggest race, for governor of Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro-backed candidate Tarcisio de Freitas easily beat Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad, who was the presidential candidate of 2018 who lost to Bolsonaro.
ELECTION IN BRAZIL: COUNTRY’S COURTS ACCUSED OF SIDED LULA AGAINST HOLDER BOLSONARO
Bolsonaro-aligned candidates will now control Brazil’s three largest states: Romeu Zema in Minas Gerais, Claudio Castro in Rio de Janeiro and Tarcisio de Freitas in Sao Paulo. Although he did not win, the Bolsonaro movement remains strong and Brazil’s 156 million voters will remain deeply divided culturally and politically.
After voting in his hometown of Sao Bernardo do Campo in southern Sao Paulo state, Lula traveled to downtown Sao Paulo to give a press conference and walk on the famous Avenida Paulista, often considered the “main street” of Brazil. Lula proclaimed, “Today is perhaps the most important day of my life…the Brazilian people are defining the model they want to have…the way of life they want.
Bolsonaro voted in Vila Militar in his home state of Rio de Janeiro, saying he had “hope for victory, for the good of Brazil… if it is God’s will, we will be victorious tonight “.
Critics claimed Bolsonaro would not accept the election results if defeated, but on Friday he sang a different tune: “Whoever has the most votes wins. That’s democracy.”
In Vila Planalto, Brasilia, a largely pro-Bolsonaro middle-class neighborhood near the Palacio da Alvorada, where Bolsonaro is known for his walks, groups of family and friends had gathered to view the election results, the majority sporting yellow Brazil football shirts. They fed the disappointing news over large bottles of Brazilian beer, served typical style in tiny glasses.
A constituent said: “In my family, we are divided. My daughter called me to say I should vote for Lula, but I said that in Brazil we have a secret ballot.
Across town, at the iconic TV tower, Lula supporters, many dressed in red, gathered in a square to cheer the results.
Most polls had shown Lula with a slight lead, but there appears to have been a tightening in the final week of the campaign. Furthermore, polls in the first round of the October 2 election were found to be biased in favor of Lula, while significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.
BRAZIL ELECTION: BOLSONARO, BEHIND LULA IN POLLS, GETS KEY APPROVAL
Lula will likely face a tough term, with considerable opposition in Congress from the large bloc of Bolsonaro-aligned federal lawmakers and senators.
His election tonight represents one of the greatest comeback stories in Latin American history. Lula was found guilty and jailed on corruption and money laundering charges that were later technically overturned by Brazil’s Supreme Court, clearing the way for him to serve an unprecedented third term.
Lula is also considered to have made a shrewd move in choosing centrist former governor of Sao Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, as his vice-presidential vice president. In 2018, Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad selected Rio Grande do Sul federal deputy Manuela D’Avila of the Brazilian Communist Party, widely seen as too extreme.
Haddad ended up losing the 2018 election to Bolsonaro by 10%.
Wild cap 10-day road trip with shootout win over Blackhawks
When the Wild left the Twin Cities a week and a half ago, they did so knowing the 10-day road trip could be a turning point for them.
It’s proved to be exactly that as the Wild returned looking much more like themselves. They finished the road trip 3-1-1, capping it with a 4-3 shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout. Marc-Andre Fleury denied Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.
As for the other games of the lengthy road trip, the Wild fell to the Boston Bruins, defeated the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, and lost to the Detroit Red Wings. They collected 7 of 10 points.
Before the game even started on Sunday night the Wild suffered a loss as Marcus Foligno sat out with an upper-body injury. Asked for further details, coach Dean Evason remained intentionally vague and didn’t give a timetable on Foligno’s return.
To make matters worse, the Wild lost Ryan Hartman in the actual game after he decided to drop the gloves with Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi. After a very brief fight, Hartman got taken to the ice and suffered an upper-body injury in the process. He did not return to the game.
As for the game itself, less than 24 hours after Evason implored his players to get the “cuteness” out of their game, the Wild worked their butts off in the first period. Though they fell behind when Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe made it 1-0, the Wild responded on the very next shift as Matt Boldy leveled the score at 1-1.
The solid play for the Wild continued a few minutes later when Mason Shaw scored the first goal of his NHL career to make it 2-1. He found the back of the net thanks to beautiful pass from Sam Steel, then celebrated the milestone with Connor Dewar, his teammate with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
The sequence was the latest example of Shaw injecting some life in the bottom half of the Wild lineup. He’s been a spark plug ever since being called up from the minors a week and a half ago, and he’s slowly carving out a niche for himself because of it.
Eventually, the game evened out, Toews tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period, poking the puck past Fleury in the crease.
That score held until midway through the third period when Blackhawks winger Andreas Athanasiou dangled around Matt Dumba and finished off a beautiful shot to make it 3-2. That lead was shortlived as Boldy leveled the score at 3-3 on the very next shift just like he did earlier in the game.
That paved the way for a highly entertaining overtime and the ensuing shootout where the Wild came out on top.
Elections in Brazil: Lula da Silva will return to the presidency of Brazil with a stunning return
Sao Paulo
CNN
—
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected Brazil’s next president, in a stunning comeback after a tight second round on Sunday. His victory announces a political about-face for the largest country in Latin America, after four years of far-right administration of Jair Bolsonaro.
The 76-year-old politician’s victory represents the left’s return to power in Brazil and concludes a triumphant personal comeback for Lula da Silva, after a series of corruption allegations led to his 580-day imprisonment. The sentences were later overturned by the Supreme Court, clearing the way for his candidacy for re-election.
Lula da Silva, who is expected to take office on January 1, will take the reins of a country plagued by strong inequalities which is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. About 9.6 million people fell below the poverty line between 2019 and 2021, and literacy and school attendance rates fell. He will also face a deeply fractured nation and pressing environmental issues, including rampant deforestation in the Amazon.
This will be his third term, having led Brazil for two consecutive terms between 2003 and 2010.
The former leader’s victory on Sunday was the latest in a political wave across Latin America, with victories by leftist politicians in Argentina, Colombia and Chile. But Lula da Silva – a former labor leader of working-class background – has sought to reassure moderates throughout his campaign.
He has built a broad alliance comprising several center and center-right politicians, including historical opponents of PSDB, Brazil’s social democratic party. Among these politicians is its vice-president, the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, who has been cited by the Lula camp as a pledge of moderation in his administration.
During the election campaign, Lula da Silva was reluctant to show his cards when it came to defining an economic strategy, a tendency which earned him strong criticism from his competitors. “Who is the Minister of Economy of the other candidate? There isn’t, he doesn’t say. What will be his political and economic path? More state? Less state? We don’t know…,” Bolsonaro said during a YouTube live stream Oct. 22.
Lula da Silva said he would push Congress to approve a tax reform that would exempt low-income people from paying income tax. And his campaign received a boost from centrist former presidential candidate Simone Tebet, who finished third in the first round earlier this month and backed Lula da Silva in the second round. Known for her ties to Brazil’s agricultural industry, Tebet told a press conference Oct. 7 that Lula da Silva and her economic team had “received and incorporated all the suggestions from our program into his government’s program.”
He has also received the support of several renowned economists who are very popular with investors, including Arminio Fraga, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil.
Lula da Silva’s biggest challenge may be to unify a politically fractured country, having won by an extremely narrow margin. With 99.96% of the votes counted, Lula da Silva obtained 50.90% of the votes, according to the Brazilian electoral authority. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro received 49.10%.
Lula da Silva will have to continue dialogue and rebuild relations, said Carlos Melo, a political scientist at Insper, a university in São Paulo. “The president can be an important instrument for that as long as he’s not just concerned with addressing his voter base,” he said.
With millions of votes cast for his rival Bolsonaro – who had been backed by former US President Donald Trump – Lula da Silva will have to form “pragmatic alliances” with center and right-wing parties that have embraced the politics of his predecessor, adds Thiago Amparo, professor of law and human rights at the FGV business school in São Paulo.
At the same time, he will have to meet the expectations of the fans, added Amparo. “Many voters went to the polls hoping for this, not just to get rid of Bolsonaro, but with memories of better economic conditions under previous Lula governments.”
Many will be watching for potential changes to the Labor Reform Act 2017, which made more workers’ rights and benefits subject to negotiation with employers and made union dues optional. Lula da Silva had previously said he would revoke the law but recently changed the verb to “revise” following criticism from the private sector.
He may find implementing his agenda an uphill battle, Amparo warns, especially with a hostile Congress. Seats that belonged to the traditional right are now taken by the far right, which is not open to negotiation and not easy to deal with, Amparo points out.
In the last elections, Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party increased the number of its representatives in the lower house from 76 to 99, while in the Senate it doubled from seven members to 14. Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party also increased its number of MPs from 56 to 68 and senators from seven to eight – but overall Conservative politicians will dominate the next legislature.
This friction will require compromises, underlines Camila Rocha, political scientist at the think tank Cebrap. “[Bolsonaro’s] The Liberal Party will have the greatest number of representatives and important allies and will make a real opposition to the government, [Lula da Silva’s] Workers’ Party will have to sow a coalition with [traditional rightwing party] União Brasil to govern, which means negotiating ministries and key positions,” Rocha told CNN.
Meanwhile, environmentalists will be watching Lula da Silva’s administration closely as it assumes governance not just over the Brazilian nation, but over the largest forest reserves on the planet.
As the destruction of the vast Amazon rainforest reached record levels under President Bolsonaro, Lula da Silva has repeatedly said during his campaign that he will seek to curb deforestation. He argued that protecting the forest could generate benefits, citing the beauty and pharmaceutical industries as potential beneficiaries of biodiversity.
In an interview with the foreign press in August, Lula da Silva called for “a new global governance” to fight climate change and stressed that Brazil should play a central role in this governance, given its natural resources. .
According to the head of Lula da Silva’s government plan, Aloizio Mercadante, another tactic will be to create a group including Brazil, Indonesia and Congo before the November 2022 UN-led Conference of the Parties. The group would aim to pressure wealthier countries to fund forest protection and develop strategies for the global carbon market.
Several experts told CNN they believe his stance on the environment and the climate issue could represent a new start in Brazil’s international relations.
For Amparo, environmental protection could indeed be a stepping stone for Brazil’s global leadership, a major shift after Bolsonaro warned the world not to intervene in the destruction of the Amazon. “Lula would try to reposition, almost like a rebranding, Brazil on the international stage as a power to be reckoned with,” he said.
“We can expect a government that starts talking to the world again, especially with a new stance on the environment,” said Melo, the Insper researcher.
Hu Jintao’s speculation is latest example of media enlightening public about China – Reuters
When the former communist leader was escorted out of the party convention, speculation of a ‘purge’ quickly arose
By Timur Fomenkopolitical analyst
During the 20th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of China, a storm of media speculation ensued over a brief scene where the country’s former leader, Hu Jintao (2002-2012), appeared to be removed from the podium, after being seated next to Xi Jinping. It’s unclear why he was escorted out of the congress, and no comment was ever made, though, unsurprisingly, coverage began to aggressively speculate that Hu had in fact been ” purged,” deliberately contrasting his more collective form of leadership versus Xi’s “one-man” centralization.
The idea that a former national leader, now 79, was publicly ‘purged’ on live television footage of a super-important political event, is simply ridiculous. Yet that is where we are today in terms of coverage of contemporary China. Even well over a week after the alleged incident, media articles continue to pour in, speculating on the fate of the former secretary-general, invoking paranoia and negativity towards China, and brushing aside the logical explanation that he could have left the event because of “bad health.”
The Western media’s attitude towards the Hu Jintao “incident” is representative of a broader gaslighting culture towards anything China-related. That being so, with all the opportunities they can find, Western corporate news outlets will actively blast them to create a protracted course of negative, speculative and sensational coverage that they drag on and on, in an attempt to lead a war of “public opinion”. against Beijing. In this toxic atmosphere, China is being targeted for small details and subject to scrutiny that other countries don’t get.
Since the United States began to escalate its campaign against China, a war of public opinion has accompanied it with the aim of advancing American political goals by manipulating the global conversation on Beijing. A quick look at opinion polls in Western countries shows how devastating this Washington-led campaign has been. While journalists and think tanks like to assert the decline of positive views about China to substantiate their view of how “evil” China and Xi Jinping’s actions are, the reality is that there is had a concentrated and organized militarization of public opinion against China by journalists, politicians and experts associated with the United States.
And part of that campaign involves this endless pursuit of gaslighting every little detail in protracted controversy and drama. Some recent (but not exhaustive) examples of this include how endless speculation about the origins of Covid-19 has been used to weaponize conspiracy theories regarding a supposed lab leak in China – an issue that has been pushed by the US State Department and the media – the alleged public disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, the recent scuffle outside the Chinese Embassy in Manchester, disputes over Taiwan, the impact of China’s zero-Covid policy, debris from Chinese rockets falling from space, the list goes on.
What all of these stories have in common is that they don’t just happen and then die. They are dragged over and over continuously until the next item in the news cycle comes up. What viewers need to recognize about this model of reporting is that agenda-driven journalism like this is ultimately selective and seeks to manipulate public opinion through what it chooses to report. highlight and what he chooses not to highlight. Any speculation that purports to oppose China in any way will be given maximum coverage, deliberately. The same cannot be said for other countries. Why, for example, do some human rights activists or protest events receive publicity, but not others? Why are some causes deemed more “valid”?
On top of that, what the Hu Jintao debacle also helps us understand is how the discursive fear and “public imagination” of communism is also being used as a journalistic tool in order to weaponize “speculation” politically. . The media plays on the public assumption of China’s secrecy, brutality and paranoia to twist completely normal situations to imply worst-case scenarios. It is thanks to this that the hypothesis according to which the Covid-19 could not have had a “natural explanation” acquired such legitimacy. In such a mindset, every little thing is seen in the context of a larger, sinister conspiracy theory with a communist agenda hidden within it. This type of discourse has also allowed fear and paranoia of “Chinese influence” to proliferate, creating consent for lockdown-related policies.
One example is branding Huawei as a national security threat so it can be excluded from 5G networks. Even though Huawei was in the networks of Western countries for over a decade, you might notice that it wasn’t a threat until it suddenly was, and that’s how the manipulation works .
Therefore, the gaslighting regarding the fate of an elderly man is nothing more than a deliberate manipulation aimed at weaponizing negative sentiment against China and casting a shadow over the 20th Party Congress, as they do not want Beijing to establish its own narrative regarding the event under any circumstances.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
Victims of Kohl’s parking lot stabbing in Palmdale are remembered
A young woman who was stabbed to death with her father in a Palmdale mall has been remembered by her mother as “an absolute beacon” who “didn’t know a stranger”.
McKenna Evans and her father, Ken Evans, were working on a car they owned in the parking lot of a Kohl’s when they were attacked shortly before noon Thursday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man they believe may be on the way.
Ken Evans died after being taken to hospital, while authorities pronounced his daughter dead at the scene.
In an interview with KTLA-TV Channel 5, Elizabeth Evans said her husband was a “doting dad” who “loved spending time with his daughter.” Her hobbies included mountain biking and billiards, she said. She believes the attack was random and her husband tried to save her daughter by protecting her with his body.
“Everyone has become her best friend,” Elizabeth Evans said of her daughter.
Jesse Mercado said McKenna Evans, his girlfriend, was both ambitious and kind. Speaking to KTLA, he recalled rushing to the mall “to see if she was okay. I wanted to hold her again. It was hard to know that the person who changed my life so drastically – in a single day – was taken away.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family with funeral costs.
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins has said he’s a good runner, and showed it against Cardinals
Earlier this month, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins sounded a warning to opposing defensive coordinators not to dismiss his ability to run the football. On Sunday, he backed up his words.
In Minnesota’s 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cousins scored on a 17-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. He ended up carrying four times for 22 yards.
On the touchdown run, Cousins first looked to pass. When nobody was open he took off down the right sideline and flopped into the end zone.
“Just kind of took off,” he said. “Usually, the cavalry gets there a lot faster, but on that one for some reason I was able to get to the front pylon.”
It was the longest scoring run and second-longest overall run of Cousins’ 11-year career, the longest being a 29-yard jaunt last season at Arizona. He said that it was a “big deal” to the offensive linemen and “they really liked it.”
“(Center) Garrett (Bradbury) said it was the greatest thing he has ever seen in the locker room after the game, which I thought was a bit of hyperbole,’’ Cousins said.
Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 232 yards and threw touchdown passes of 1 yard to tight end Johnny Mundt in the second quarter and 5 yards to K.J. Osborn in the fourth quarter. The touchdown catch was the first of Mundt’s six-year NFL career.
“It love it, man,’’ he said. “Nothing better. It feels great to get in the end zone.’’
So did Mundt keep the ball?
“I just spiked it off the screen,” he said. “If the (equipment) guys got it, great. If not, the memory is with me for the rest of my life.’’
Cousins said it was important for the Vikings to score touchdowns on all five of their trips inside the red zone. He called it “great to be 6-1” but stressed that they’re taking it “one week at a time.”
ALLEN IN RING OF HONOR
Former Vikings star defensive Jared Allen entered the Ring of Honor on Sunday in style.
Allen, who grew up on a horse ranch in California and was known for a sack dance in which he did a calf roping imitation, entered the field at halftime on a horse. In his induction speech, he said it was a thrill that his name and No 69 is in the rafters next to that of good friend Kevin Williams, a defensive tackle inducted last year into the Ring of Honor.
Allen, who played with the Vikings from 2008-13, said during his 2 ½-minute induction speech he was “forever in your debt” to the Vikings. He thanked former teammates and the fans.
“One of the main reasons I played this game was for the fans,’’ Allen said. “You’ve always made Minnesota feel like home and given me a lifetime of memories.”
Allen is the 27th member of the Ring of Honor. Safety Harrison Smith, Allen’s teammate in 2012 and 2013, laughed and called it “not surprising” he arrived on a horse.
COOK FINALLY HITS 100
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a big bruise on his face after Sunday’s game, and wasn’t sure how he got it.
“I came to the sideline and everyone looked at me like, ‘Woah,’’’ Cook said. “I had no idea what they were talking about.”
But Cook wasn’t too bothered about it since the Vikings got the win. He also had his first 100-yard game of the season, carrying 20 times for 111 yards. He previously had three games of 90 or more yards.
“I’m just happy I’m on this team with these guys and heading in the right direction,’’ Cook said.
BRIEFLY
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson suffered a calf injury and tight end Irv Smith Jr. an ankle injury, and both will have an MRI. “I think I’ll be all right,’’ Tomlinson said. O’Connell said edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and receiver Adam Thielen both suffered knee contusions but they should be fine. … Defensive end Jonathan Bullard was inactive due to an illness. … Vikings legendary former coach Bud Grant attended Sunday’s game, the second he has been to this season. … Also on hand was Minneapolis native and former Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
