Juliana Velandia Santaella snapped a photo of young women dressed as bananas, a hot dog and fries on the streets of Itaewon at 10:08 p.m. Saturday night. Then she decided to go home, walking down a narrow alley where she would narrowly escape her death.
German inflation worse than expected — RT Business News
Preliminary forecast points to double-digit level for second straight month
Inflation in Germany is expected to peak at 10.4% in October, according to preliminary figures released by the country’s national statistics authority.
October appears to be the second month in a row that the economic powerhouse of the EU will see inflation hit double digits. The rate rose 10.0% in September and is above the 10.1% expected, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on its website.
Energy prices were 43.0% higher in October 2022 than the same time last year, and there was also a “above average” 20.3% rise in food prices, adds Destatis.
The agency will release its final figures for this month on November 11.
Consumer prices rose across the EU, with the bloc’s headline inflation rate hitting nearly 11% in September, due to soaring energy and food prices.
Mexican survivor of Seoul’s Halloween crush feared dying in Itaewon
“At one point, my feet weren’t even touching the ground anymore,” she said. “There was an unconscious guy on top of me, which was affecting my breathing.”
Velandia focused on shallow breaths through her mouth as her lungs began to feel flattened. People around her were screaming for help or calling for the police, she said, but they gradually died down as their bodies went limp above and below her. Stuck in a pile of people, she remembers being able to move her neck freely while the rest of her body was restrained.
“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to be next.’ I really thought I was going to die,” she said. “I was completely paralyzed. At one point, I couldn’t feel my legs anymore. I couldn’t even move my toes.
She was left like that, unable to feel parts of her body, until a young South Korean man who was standing on a raised ledge grabbed her arms and pulled her out of the crowd. She said she was then able to look at her phone and saw that it was 10:57 p.m.
After a few minutes, she began to regain sensation in her legs; At first, “there were so many unconscious bodies on the floor that I couldn’t even walk,” she said.
Velandia’s many injuries show what could happen in a dangerous crowd crush. On Sunday, she quickly developed a fever and spent four hours in the emergency room of St. Mary’s Hospital at Catholic University of Korea, where she was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a life-threatening condition that involves muscle damage and a necrosis when cells begin to grow. die. Speaking from her dorm on Monday, she said the pain had gotten worse. One leg is swollen and purple, and she is unable to place her entire foot on the ground while walking.
Even now, her chest hurts if she breathes too deeply.
G. Keith Still, a crowd safety expert and visiting professor of crowd science at the University of Suffolk in Britain, told the Post that compressive or restrictive asphyxia is the likely cause of most people killed in a crush of crowds. It takes about six minutes for people to get into this condition if their lungs don’t have room to expand.
“People don’t die because they panicked,” he said. “They are panicking because they are dying. So what happens is when bodies fall, when people fall on top of each other, people have a hard time getting up and you end up with arms and legs twisting together.
According to Velandia, many people were trying to move bodies to more open ground to perform CPR as she escaped from the crowd. Some people who appeared lifeless had vomited in their mouths and around them, suggesting they had choked to death, she said.
She tracked down her friend, Cano, who had borrowed a stranger’s cell phone to call her. The two met outside Itaewon Station, the place where so many revelers had started their Halloween night.
“We hugged and we cried a lot when we saw each other, because we really thought the other was dead,” Velandia said. “It’s a miracle we’re alive, really.”
Billionaire Gautam Adani bounces back to 3 on Forbes rich list and overtakes Jeff Bezos again
Gautam Adani’s wealth surged as Indian stocks rallied for two consecutive weeks and outperformed Wall Street stocks, and as a result he is now back in third place on the real-time billionaires list compiled by Forbes, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Encore Bezos.
A $314 million raise on Monday pushed Gautam Adani’s wealth to $131.9 billion, making him the world’s third-richest on the Forbes list, behind Louis Vitton’s Bernard Arnault, who remains in second place. with a net worth of $156.5 billion.
India’s equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, extending their gains into the third week on expectations of major central banks taking a less hawkish stance and pushing oil prices lower.
The Forbes listing also reflected a sharp drop in Jeff Bezos’ wealth after Amazon predicted weak holiday sales last Thursday, sending shares of the world’s largest retailer plummeting in after-hours trading.
Yet as Mr Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stood at $126.9 billion, the ranking on the Forbes list has oscillated between gains and losses in recent weeks, reflecting turmoil on the broader global stock markets.
Gautam Adani’s position on the list has fluctuated between second, third and, more recently, fourth, depending on how the wealth of Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos has changed due to the performance of the stock markets, with about $30 billion the differentiator between the three billionaires.
Despite readings similar to a game of musical chairs between Gautam Adani, Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos for the second, third and fourth richest places in recent weeks, Elon Musk has stayed ahead and is the richest in the world. , with a net worth of 223.8. billion.
Adani Group to invest over $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation
A report showed that Gautam Adani’s group will invest more than $150 billion in sectors including green energy, data centers, airports and healthcare as it pursues its dream of joining the club world’s elite companies with valuations of $1 trillion.
The group’s market capitalization has increased more than 16 times in just seven years, from around $16 billion in 2015 to around $260 billion in 2022.
Oakland Athletics will likely move to Las Vegas, says MLB commissioner ranked dead last among spectators
It’s a safe bet that the Oakland Athletics baseball team will leave town for Las Vegas, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
Manfred said in a Friday interview with Sirius XM that he was no longer optimistic the A’s would stay in Oakland.
“It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” Manfred said.
The 56-year-old Oakland Coliseum athletics lease ends after the 2024 season.
It’s a safe bet that the Oakland Athletics baseball team will leave town for Las Vegas, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
Negotiations between the A’s and Oakland officials over a new Howard Terminal stadium project are expected to drag into next year, which team president Dave Kaval said would “suspend our efforts” to stay in the game. bay area.
The A’s had hoped to build a 35,000 seat stadium as part of a housing and retail development.
The A’s also ranked dead last in attendance last season, averaging just 9,849 people per game.
It was the lowest average in baseball since the 2004 Montreal Expos, which moved to Washington, D.C.
The A’s ranked dead last in attendance last season, averaging just 9,849 people per game
Earlier this month, Billy Beane, the club’s longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, thought things were moving forward.
“Look, at some point we’ll have a new stadium, that’s what makes me feel good.” I hope it’s in my remit,” Beane said with a laugh. “But we will, and I think the organization and the city deserve it. It will happen.
Oakland owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval are working on a baseball stadium project on the Oakland waterfront near the city’s Jack London Square area.
The team’s plan in Oakland calls for a privately funded 35,000 seat ballpark, 3,000 residential units, office and retail space, hotel rooms and an indoor performance center.
Tony Kemp #5 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates with his team after hitting an RBI single in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at RingCentral Coliseum on October 3, 2022 in Oakland, California
In 2019, the commissioners tentatively agreed to give the team four years to complete an environmental impact report for the 50-acre site.
Even then, the A’s would still have a long way to go before they could secure their stadium, including negotiating a lease or sale of the land and receiving City Council and state approval.
The current Oakland Coliseum is over 50 years old, and MLB has said rebuilding at the current location is not a viable option.
“I know the effort is made to make it happen here,” Beane said, “I’ve seen it firsthand.”
In May 2021, Major League Baseball asked the Oakland brass to explore relocation options if no stadium deal could be reached and team president Dave Kaval said the club was working on plans the along ‘parallel lanes’ in Oakland and Las Vegas.
The couple, a man in a black shirt and a woman in pink trousers, were pictured in surveillance footage as they made their way to the stadium over the weekend
Oakland lost the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to neighboring San Francisco last year, while the NFL’s Raiders left for Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 season.
The Athletics has been exploring a move to Las Vegas since May 2021.
Last month, the A’s received unwanted attention after police released a photo of a lusty couple allegedly having sex at the top of the stands at the Athletics-Seattle Mariners game.
The couple – a man in a black shirt and a woman in pink pants – were pictured in surveillance footage as they made their way to RingCentral Coliseum in September. Earlier clips appeared to show the woman’s head in the man’s crotch, although the resolution of the video was unclear. as he was taken from the other side of the stadium.
Nonetheless, he caught the attention of other onlookers, with one deciding to tape the allegedly lewd act during the A’s vs Mariners game.
The viral video surfaced during Oakland’s 5-3 win over Seattle, showing an individual sitting in the upper left bleachers, apparently engaged in a sexual act with another person. The couple were isolated in the stands on a day when the A’s barely sold 9,000 tickets
The humor of the situation didn’t escape Resilient A fans. A threesome checked in on Monday in the same section where the couple sat a day earlier, only instead of engaging in a sexual act, these spectators held humorous placards
The viral video surfaced during Oakland’s 5-3 win over Seattle, showing an individual sitting in the upper left bleachers, apparently engaged in a sexual act with another person.
The couple were isolated in the stands on a day when the A’s barely sold 9,000 tickets.
While the couple were definitely out in public, track matches have been more intimate affairs in recent seasons as attendance has dwindled.
Currently, Oakland ranks last among the majors with less than 10,000 spectators per game.
The fan shortage and the club’s struggles to secure a new stadium in the Bay Area have fueled rumors that the Athletics may follow the NFL’s Raiders in moving from Oakland to Las Vegas.
The humor of the situation was not lost on the resilient A fans amid a terrible 45-78 campaign.
A trio checked in on Monday in the same section where the couple sat a day earlier, only instead of engaging in a sexual act these onlookers were holding signs reading ‘play balls’, ‘don’t blow it’ and ‘Keep your head in the game.’
While the couple were definitely out in public, track matches have been intimate affairs in recent seasons as attendance has dwindled. Currently, Oakland ranks dead last in the majors with less than 10,000 spectators per game.
Sweden’s new trade chief sees ‘worrying’ aspects of US electric car tax credit – POLITICO
PRAGUE — Sweden joins France and Germany in voicing concerns about the United States’ new electric vehicle tax credit, and Stockholm will use its upcoming EU Council presidency to push for ” improve” transatlantic relations on this issue, the new Swede says the trade chief.
In an interview with POLITICO on Sunday ahead of an informal meeting of trade ministers in Prague, Johan Forssell, Sweden’s new trade minister, said Stockholm shared Berlin’s and Paris’ concerns over the U.S. oil reduction law. Inflation, a new law that offers tax cuts and energy benefits for companies that invest on American soil and encourages American consumers to “buy American” when it comes to getting a greener car.
France and Germany have said the EU cannot remain inactive in the face of new US measures and should retaliate if the incentives remain the same. French President Emmanuel Macron has already called for a “Buy European Act” to protect regional automakers.
Forssell said he would “raise” those concerns with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai at a bilateral meeting scheduled for Monday, on the sidelines of the EU meeting in Prague, which is expected to be dominated by the transatlantic row.
In the interview at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in Prague, Forssell said that Sweden would try to do “what we can to improve relations between the EU and the United States. At the same time. .. there are some elements in the Inflation Reduction Act that are worrying and they are not WTO compliant.”
After the Czech Republic, Sweden is expected to take over the EU Council Presidency in January. The country will present its priorities for the presidency in a few weeks, but progress on free trade agreements with Australia, New Zealand, India and Indonesia will be high on Stockholm’s agenda.
“Sweden has been focusing for many years on a very free trade approach. … To have this open free trade, rules-based international trade is, of course, one of our main ambitions,” the minister said. Trade.
Regarding China, the minister said the EU should continue to “strengthen [the bloc’s] competitiveness and resilience.” He said relations between the EU and Beijing should be conducted through a “dialogue with China” that “is in line with our overall interests.”
“It will be a very important task during the presidency: to defend a very clear and firm position on China,” he added. “China is moving in a direction that, in some ways, is awkward.”
Russell Westbrook and Lakers break through for win over Nuggets – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES — For much of the past year, home hasn’t been a haven for Russell Westbrook.
His grand entry into the franchise he had cheered on since childhood quickly crumbled under the pressure of defeat, and Westbrook – struggling with turnovers and meltdowns – often found himself the unwitting posterboy of the Lakers’ weaknesses. He told reporters that at some point he stopped wanting his family to come to home games, watching their father get booed and feeling the sting of unruly fans themselves.
The clouds were unleashed on Sunday night – just a week away from the low point of his Lakers tenure – when Westbrook waved the home crowd to their feet and cheered on an Anthony Davis free throw. Fans stood and cheered, entirely behind the beleaguered 33-year-old guard, as if seeing the light for the first time.
The biggest development for the Lakers is that they won: with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at home, they are no longer the last NBA team without a win (1-5). But arguably the game’s most defining moments were infused by Westbrook, who came off the bench for the second game in a row and sent the fans into a cheering frenzy.
Westbrook had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, showing the aggression and energy of his prime in Oklahoma City. The Lakers outscored the Nuggets by 18 points when he was on the floor.
While his three Big Three teammates poured heavily in the Lakers’ first win of the year — LeBron James had 26 points while Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds — the reception Westbrook received was perhaps the loudest and warmest he’s had in any of his lake-like games.
It was all the more surprising considering that a week ago: Playing critical minutes against Portland, the Lakers struggled to attack the Trail Blazers’ plan to hide in the paint against Westbrook. Westbrook made the situation worse by making a late error – stopping for a jumper with 27 seconds left – which led to the Lakers losing a 7-point lead with two minutes remaining.
In the meantime, he missed a road game against Denver and then returned against Minnesota in a bench role that head coach Darvin Ham says should be the status quo going forward. Somehow, that move unlocked the dynamic version of Westbrook the team envisioned in 2021 when they traded him.
His team also reacted: After one of his fourth-quarter shifts after forcing a turnover and making a 3-pointer, Ham stood with his head leaning against Westbrook, as if to encourage him to keep the heat on.
“The way he played in Minnesota, the way he played tonight is amazing,” Davis said of Westbrook. “He thrived in that role.”
The Lakers gained momentum as the game progressed, outplaying their visitors in each of the last three quarters. After starting the season shooting an NBA-worst 23% from behind the arc, they were 13-for-30 on 3-pointers against Denver.
Davis played with obvious back pain to face defending MVP Nikola Jokic. The last of his 10 field goals was a key setback as the Lakers held on to their lead, but Davis grimaced as he landed and finished the game limping.
James started off as slow as anyone, blowing his first four shots from close range. But he and Davis combined for 15 of the Lakers’ 28 points in the fourth quarter, including a dagger-like three. Lonnie Walker IV had 18 points, while Austin Reaves added 10.
But Westbrook had the biggest blow, reaching the free-throw line with 47 seconds left to a roar of approval. As he left, the arena was screaming, “I Love LA”
Maybe LA is finally starting to love him back.
‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
“They tried to bury me alive, and here I am,” da Silva said in a speech Sunday night after results confirmed his third presidential victory. “I am here to govern in a very difficult situation. But I have faith in God that with the help of our people, we will find a way out for this country.
Da Silva’s life has unfolded in such a unique and extraordinary way that if it were fiction it would test credulity.
His family moved from the impoverished northeastern region of Brazil to the state of Sao Paulo in search of a better life, following his father who had traveled south years before. Upon arriving, however, they discovered that he had moved in with another woman. Da Silva’s mother was left alone to raise eight children, of which little Lula was the youngest.
Pressed for money, he became a metalworker at the age of 14 in the sandy suburbs of the metropolis. It was physical work that cost him his left little finger. He became a labor leader at a time when Brazil’s manufacturing workforce was still vast and translated into political power. He made his first presidential run in 1989, which he lost – along with two subsequent runs.
Finally, in 2002, he claimed victory and became the first worker to assume the country’s highest office. And he was re-elected four years later, beating his rival Geraldo Alckmin who, this year, became his running mate.
Commodity exports to China were soaring, filling government coffers, and a massive social welfare program propelled tens of millions of Brazilians into the middle class. Da Silva left office with an approval rating of over 80%, and then-US President Barack Obama called him “the most popular politician on Earth”. His hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, was elected in 2014.
During Rousseff’s second term, however, an extensive corruption probe ensnared prominent politicians and businessmen. This plunged his administration – along with da Silva and the rest of the Workers’ Party he founded – into disgrace.
Revelations of systemic bribes in exchange for government contracts were followed by a deep two-year recession that many blamed on Rousseff’s economic policies and which stoked resentment in the Workers’ Party. She was impeached in 2016 for violating fiscal responsibility laws regarding the management of the federal budget.
Then the former president was convicted of corruption and money laundering, and confined to a 160 square foot room on the fourth floor of a federal police building in the southern city of Curitiba. That knocked him out of the 2018 presidential race and paved the way for Jair Bolsonaro, then a fringe MP, to claim victory. Da Silva’s political legacy was in tatters.
His personal life was also shattered. His wife died, which he attributed at the time to the tension caused by the investigation.
Slowly, hope crept in. He began to exchange love letters with a woman named Rosangela da Silva, nicknamed Janja. Their relationship flourished thanks to da Silva’s lawyer, Luis Carlos Rocha, who visited him every day of the week.
Rocha acted as a dedicated courier, hiding Janja’s letters in his jacket pocket where the guards did not check. He told The Associated Press that he saw da Silva’s face light up with every colorful envelope he delivered.
“God willing, one day we will publish (the letters),” da Silva said at a rally in September. “But only for people over the age of 18.”
The Supreme Court also began to assess the legality of his convictions, which it eventually overturned on the grounds that the presiding federal judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors.
After 580 days in prison, da Silva was a free man – free to marry his girlfriend and free to run for president. That hasn’t stopped incumbent Bolsonaro, seeking a second term, from constantly reminding voters of da Silva’s beliefs, warning that electing him would be tantamount to letting a thief return to the scene of the crime.
It has revitalized a semi-dormant sentiment against the Workers’ Party, and the fact that much of Brazil still despises da Silva is one of the main reasons why this year’s contest between the two political titans has gone downhill. closer and closer.
In the end, it all came down to the wire: da Silva was elected, for the third time, with 50.9% of the vote. It was the tightest election since Brazil returned to democracy more than three decades ago.
During his victory speech, Janja was at his side, as she has been throughout his campaign. She shed tears, overwhelmed with emotion. And she was not alone.
“I cried when he was imprisoned. Now I cry because he will bring Brazil back to normal. He can do it, he has the charisma to do it,” said Claudia Marcos, a 56-year-old historian who joined thousands of others to celebrate the victory of the left on Sao Paulo’s main boulevard: “He is our phoenix. The most important president in the history of Brazil.
At the Workers’ Party headquarters on Sunday, da Silva read a long, carefully written speech promising to unite Brazil. He will take office on January 1 and has said he will not run again. This means that this presidential term could be his last act.
“It is not the number of years that ages. What ages you is the lack of a cause,” said da Silva, who turned 77 three days before the vote. “Brazil is my cause. The Brazilian people are my cause.
Associated Press writers Daniel Politi contributed from Curitiba and Diane Jeantet from Rio de Janeiro.
