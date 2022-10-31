News
Greystone-style building facing Wrigley Field, one of the few not already owned by the Cubs, listed for $5.9M
A three-story Greystone-style building on North Sheffield Avenue in Lakeview that is one of the only multifamily buildings facing the right-field wall of Wrigley Field not already in the hands of the owners of the Chicago Cubs is on the market for $5.9 million.
The four-unit building historically has been known for the large billboard on its roof that for decades was easily spotted by fans in the ballpark and TV viewers.
After the Ricketts family bought the Cubs in 2009, they went on a buying spree, acquiring most of the buildings beyond the ballpark’s left-field and right-field walls, particularly those with rooftop seating. However, along the right-field wall, two holdout properties that historically had views into the ballpark, at 3627 and 3631 N. Sheffield, continue to be owned by other entities.
Those two buildings’ views changed after 2013, when the Cubs erected a large video screen with a Budweiser sign above the right-field bleachers, thus blocking the views into the ballpark from the roofs of the buildings at 3627 and 3631 N. Sheffield. Even so, the building at 3627 N. Sheffield has bleachers atop it.
Now, the Greystone-style building at 3631 N. Sheffield is on the market for the first time in more than a century, according to its listing agent, Kelly Angelopoulos of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty. For decades, the building was known not for rooftop seating but for a large Torco sign on its roof that first was placed on its roof in 1941. In recent years, other advertisers have placed their messages on the building’s rooftop billboard.
Angelopoulos told Elite Street that she “can’t speak” to whether a buyer could receive city permission to construct bleachers on the roof of 3631 N. Sheffield that would be perched high enough to see over the top of the Budweiser sign.
Built about 1900, the 4,869-square-foot building has 12 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a marble entry foyer, millwork, a handcrafted wooden staircase with a skylight, and a rear wood porch. Outside on the 30-foot-wide property is a two-car garage off the alley.
Its owner, Gregory Ozog, bought the building in 2000 for $720,000. He first listed it in June for $8.3 million, but struck in his attempt to sell it at that price. He cut his asking price to $7.5 million in July, and to $7 million in August. Ozog then reduced the building’s price further on Sept. 23, to $5.9 million.
The building had a $47,657 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year. However, the Cook County Assessor assigns the building a market value of $1.68 million, which is about 29 percent of its asking price. So, a buyer at the asking price would be expected to see the building’s property taxes triple.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
Heat, Tyler Herro brace for another spin cycle as Warriors, Stephen Curry arrive
These are the moments that come with the territory of emerging NBA contributor and, now, first-time full-time starter.
They also are the moments that come at you fast, with Tyler Herro potentially facing such a moment again when the Miami Heat host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, in a rematch of last week’s Heat loss at Chase Center.
It was during that matchup, with a five-point game in the balance with just over five minutes to play, when Stephen Curry further initiated Herro into the NBA at the next level.
Desired switch achieved by Curry.
Herro now the defender.
And into the spin cycle.
Curry between the legs to the left.
Back to his right.
Behind the back to his left.
Cross over to the right.
Three-point swish.
Timeout Heat.
“I just switched on him,” Herro said. “That was the coverage at the time.”
It was a series of moves so profound by Curry that it practically has to be slowed to quarter-speed on YouTube to fully appreciate the moment.
Herro appreciated.
“I mean he can handle his whole career,” Herro said. “I mean, it’s nothing new.”
But Herro also said no need to relive on YouTube.
“Haven’t even looked,” he said.
To Curry, it was merely a moment to show that even at 34 additional levels can be achieved.
“It’s stuff, I hate to say it, it’s stuff you work on in the summer,” Curry said. “My trainer already texted me and called out the pattern. It’s reps that you do all summer long and it just kind of comes out based on reads and stuff like that. So, just make a play.”
It was a moment that again showed why the Warriors remain such a featured attraction, with Tuesday the lone visit of the season by the defending champions, rapidly concluding the two-game season series.
“He almost fell. It was a great move,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said of the spin cycle Curry put Herro through. “He got to the spot that he wanted and once he got Tyler to open his back leg, he was kind of dead at that point.
“Steph is incredible. He is playing great to start this year off which is expected. As I said before, he continues to improve, which is scary that that guy continues to get better. It is pretty interesting and fun to watch.”
Those might not have been the words of choice for Herro at that moment, and yet it also was telling that coach Erik Spoelstra had the faith in Herro to have him on the court at that moment, knowing the Warriors could be seeking such a defensive switch.
“As the season goes, we’ll figure out what coverages I’ll be in toward the end of the game,” Herro said, with zone defense increasing also becoming a defense of choice for Spoelstra.
As for that moment, Herro said he has seen enough Curry to know how complete the All-Star’s bag remains.
“I don’t think that’s one thing he’s worked on just this summer,” Herro said. “He’s Steph Curry. So I’m not really stressed. It’s cool.”
Indeed, even with the Warriors losing their last two, road games against the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, Curry has now scored 30 or more in six of Golden State’s first seven games, the first time in his career he has done that.
Like Herro, Warriors guard Jordan Poole received a major extension this offseason, with both selected in the first round in 2019.
Unlike Herro, he gets to watch Curry as a teammate.
“He’s a very special player,” Poole said of Curry’s moment against Herro. “He can do a lot of stuff with the ball and that one move he made and finished with a three-point shot, it’s amazing. You can hear the crowd, you can hear the bench, the oohs, and aahs. It’s just what he does.”
All while adding to the repertoire.
“When it happens,” Poole said. “You just sit back and watch. He gets in that mode and it’s like a video game. He just does some crazy moves, hit some unbelievable shots. That’s why he’s one of the goats.”
Democrats look to Obama to save them from midterm bombing
With Joe Biden’s polling numbers stuck in the 1940s, the sitting president has largely been off the track in the final weeks of the campaign, opting for a mix of Washington-area speeches and headlining fundraisers. Into the void entered his former boss, who reminded crowds over the weekend that he remains – by far – his party’s most effective surrogate.
No one is more in demand than Obama. His team has been inundated with requests to speak, with Democrats imploring him to cut brief voting videos and congressional leaders leaning on him to headline fundraisers with them. It was reminiscent of when, as president, Obama issued endorsement lists that dipped so far into the ballot that some of the announcements looked more like a phone book than a standard press release.
Obama hit a trio of battleground states over two days to rally grassroots Senate and gubernatorial hopefuls in tough races. On Tuesday he will be in Nevada to do the same, before traveling to Phoenix on Wednesday and then to Pennsylvania alongside Biden the final weekend before Election Day.
Obama’s closing act is something of a role reversal for the former and current president from previous years. It was often Biden and his all-around appeal who was most valued in some of the country’s tightest races, especially those for the House. While Biden’s aides insist he has largely succumbed to the reality that his services are best suited at the moment in blue states – places such as Oregon, California and Maryland, where he should appear for the second time – he is publicly bristling with the suggestion that campaigns want him to stay away from them.
Although he is the party’s biggest draw and main grassroots motivator, there is an undeniable fear that even he may not be able to prevent what could end up being an inevitable bloodshed on November 8. Some Democrats also argue that for all his considerable talents at driving an argument, even Obama has struggled in the past to translate his own popularity and successes onto other members of his party. Democrats suffered heavy losses halfway through Obama’s presidency.
Still, most party members agree that there is no one they would rather have. And the public reaction has been quite positive. A single extract of Obama on the stump Saturday accusing the Wisconsin senator. Ron Johnson to protect his wealthy associates while jeopardizing Social Security has garnered over 12 million views. His portrayal of Herschel Walker as a football legend with no business in the Senate has led news reports in Georgia, where the senator is. Raphael Warnock tries to contain the Republican’s late surge.
After falling in Georgia for Warnock and Stacey Abrams, Obama’s video chatted with Rep. Karen Bassoffering his support to the longtime Democrat who gets pounded $100 million in publicity by developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race.
Doug Herman, a Democratic strategist helping to guide Bass’s campaign, said Obama brings a voice of “pragmatism, hope and common sense that has been missing since leaving office.”
“His support is strongest for any Democrat in a contested race,” Herman said of the former president. “That’s probably why he got involved in the closest races.”
It was no secret that Obama would help bring attention to these races. But it was his articulation on the other side that dominated the headlines. In Michigan, campaigning for Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Obama described a Republican party that was completely enthralled with Donald Trump to the point of becoming obsessed with him.
“Pretty much every Republican politician these days seems obsessed with two things: owning the ‘libs’…and getting Donald Trump’s endorsement,” Obama said at the Detroit rally.
In Wisconsin, Obama became sarcastically nostalgic for the days when Trump wouldn’t give up on the birth plot and the idea that Obama was ineligible for the presidency. “Do you remember that was the craziest thing he ever said?” Obama said, never mentioning Trump by name. “Now that’s not even in the Crazy Top 10.”
And in Georgia, he dismissed Walker — whose grilling days as a Georgia Bulldog still spark positive associations in the state — as “a celebrity who wants to be a politician,” before adding that being “the one of the best running backs of all time” did not make him fit for public office. Obama joked that few people wanted his “old, skinny, slow butt” chased down the field with a defensive tackle.
He also spoke of the bouts of fatalism that have plagued his party since he took power nearly two years ago and struggled to pass legislation with his narrow majority – amid a slow economic recovery and growing threats to US institutions.
“I understand why people are anxious. I understand why you might be worried. I understand why it can be tempting to just tune out, watch football or ‘Dance with the Stars,’” Obama said. “But I’m here to tell you that going offline is not an option. Desperation is not an option. The only way to make this economy fairer is for us all to fight for it. The only way to save democracy is if we, together, cultivate it and fight for it.
Township of Chester. FD Receives $214,000 Equipment Grant
The Chester Township Fire Department received a federal grant from the U.S. Office of Homeland Security “Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program” (AFG) in the amount of $214,000.
The funds will be used to replace the ministry’s current self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and associated equipment.
Firefighters are required to wear extensive personal protective equipment. Although all items are important for protection, the self-contained breathing apparatus is the most important, as it protects the firefighter’s respiratory system from immediately dangerous to life and health (IDLH) atmospheres containing superheated air, toxic gases, smoke and low oxygen atmospheres, all of which are produced by structural fires.
Additionally, the ARA largely protects firefighters from incidents that may involve chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear (CBRN) releases, as well as emergencies involving other hazardous materials.
The grant will purchase 27 state-of-the-art Drager air packs. The new SCBA will meet both National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards for SCBAs.
This grant would not have been possible without the meticulous work of Chef Charles Whipple, Asst. Chef Scott Flynn, Finance Officer Karla Collett, Captain Matt Traver and Didi Everhart of Gatchall Grant Writing.
Will the dramatic increase in student voting in 2020 continue halfway through?
Youth voting rates in their late teens and early twenties have long been the lowest of any age group, and the 2020 presidential election was no exception.
But that was only part of the story.
Turnout fell to 66% among students nationwide, just below the 67% recorded by voters overall, according to tracking by the Institute for Democracy and Higher Learning at Tufts University. .
This is an increase of 14 percentage points from 2016, more than double the increase recorded by all voters in the election.
“The fact that students, often younger and voting for the first time, turned out at rates comparable to the general public is nothing short of astounding,” the institute said in a report on the election.
These results continued a trend that has been going on for nearly a decade. Colleges are paying more attention to voting rates as a measure of civic engagement – a sign that they are fulfilling their mission to help create informed citizenship.
San Diego campuses are part of the effort.
“Sometimes students feel like voting won’t matter, so we try to tell them it does,” said Catherine Mansour, 20, a student at the University of San Diego who helps run a non-partisan campaign there called USD Votes.
“Even if they think an opinion isn’t super powerful, they’re part of a demographic that isn’t vocal enough,” she said. “If they want their concerns taken into consideration, they have to vote.”
Now another election is looming, midterm elections that generally attract fewer voters. Will young people continue to participate?
“I think it will be higher than in 2018,” when 40% of students voted halfway through, said Nancy Thomas, director of the institute at Tufts. “It would be great if they showed up in numbers similar to the 2020 general election, but I don’t want to be unrealistic.”
The institute started in 2013 and now has a database of some 11 million anonymized student records that have been combined with publicly available voting records to compile a picture of what is happening on campuses. .
More than 1,200 colleges participate and in return receive detailed reports on how many of their students show up at the polls.
Thomas said the project grew out of a concern that colleges were not doing enough to fulfill their civic mission and that the efforts they were pursuing — encouraging students to volunteer, for example, or hold dialogues about cultural or racial differences – were not objectively measurable.
At first, it was difficult to convince schools to sign up, Thomas said, because they didn’t want to be seen as political. Once they joined, it was hard to believe the voter turnout numbers that were coming back.
She remembers being told by a university administrator, “These numbers are so low they can’t be exact.
Overcome obstacles
Eight years ago, SUD, which has around 8,800 students, got its first report: 16% of students voted in the last election.
“We thought we could do better than that,” said Casey Dominguez, a political science professor there.
This is how the seeds of USD votes were planted, and in 2020 they have borne fruit. The university’s vote rate (its percentage of eligible students who vote) was 76.3%, up 21.4 points from 2016 and 10 percentage points higher than what their peers have done on campuses nationwide.
Dominguez said widespread interest in the Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump presidential contest has helped, as has the pandemic, which has kept American students off campus and mostly at home. This removed one of the main hurdles students face when trying to vote at school: do they re-enroll in San Diego County or get an absentee ballot?
Breaking down barriers is a big part of what the campaign does, according to Iesha Brown, 20, a junior who is president of USD Votes.
“We help students navigate their options,” Brown said. The USD has a website that explains step by step what to do.
Brown came to USD from Oregon and decided to vote there in the midterm elections, not San Diego. “I feel like I know more about what’s going on in my home country than about the issues here,” she said.
Other barriers include students who fear they don’t know enough to vote and others who believe that if they vote it won’t make a difference.
USD Votes is coordinated by a committee that includes faculty and administrators, but students do most of the work. They manage the Instagram page, organize weekly meetings, go to classrooms to give short lectures.
A peer-to-peer approach seems to work best, organizers said.
“It feels more authentic because we’re going through the same thing as them,” said Mansour, the group’s vice president. “The message may seem less intimidating.”
One of the reasons for the increase in turnout, at SHU and elsewhere, has come from the closing of the gap between students who register to vote and students who take the next step and vote. .
Nationwide enrollment is about 75% of long-eligible students, Thomas said, because that’s where a lot of the attention and money has gone.
But, for various reasons, a significant number of these registered students do not vote. They are too busy, or they don’t know where to vote, or they lose interest.
In 2016, the USD listing rate was 79.8%. Among them, 68.8% voted. Halfway through 2018, both numbers dropped. Then, in 2020: 87.2% registered and 87.5% voted.
stormy clouds
Last week, the Harvard Youth Poll – a biannual national survey of 18 to 29 year olds – found that interest in the election remains high. Forty percent said they would “definitely” vote on Nov. 8, which is on track to match or potentially surpass the record midterm youth turnout of 2018.
But a youth poll earlier, in April, found some storm clouds.
The percentage of those who agree that “political commitment rarely has tangible results” has risen from 22% in 2018 to 36% in 2022.
Those who agree that “I don’t believe my vote will make a real difference” have fallen from 31% in 2018 to 42% in 2022.
And those who believe that “politics today is no longer able to meet the challenges facing our country” have fallen from 45% in 2018 to 56% in 2022.
“I’m pretty worried about how things are going,” said Joshua Rawson, 23, a senior at San Diego State University and head of College Republicans on campus. “Both sides seem pretty firm in their ideologies. There are issues and policies they can probably compromise on, but I don’t know if they can in the current climate.
At USD, Brown said she was hopeful for the future. “Throughout our history, people have had to fight to make voting accessible to everyone,” she said. “It seems like people are constantly finding ways to undermine that. But I think we will overcome through all the challenges. And voting is an important part of that.
But not the only part, according to Thomas, the director of the institute at Tufts.
“A strong and robust democracy – that’s the end goal,” she said.
Matthew Perry describes hiding his alcoholism from his ‘supporting’ Friends co-stars
Matthew Perry told Monday how he desperately tried to keep his drug and alcohol addiction a secret from his Friends co-stars for years, but now hopes they’ll all read his new memoir about it.
Perry, 53, has often spoken about his addiction in recent weeks in a bid to promote his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
On Monday morning, he appeared live on Good Morning America to talk more about his crippling alcoholism and drug addiction.
At worst, his addiction had him drinking a quarter bottle of vodka a day and taking 55 Vicodin, methadone and Xanax. He spoke at length about addiction in an hour-long interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on Friday.
The book won’t be released until tomorrow, but Perry says he’s already received messages of support from “some” of his Friends co-stars.
“I have already received very good texts from a few of them and the book has not even come out yet,” he said Monday morning.
Matthew Perry told Monday how he desperately tried to keep his drug and alcohol addiction a secret from his Friends co-stars for years, but now hopes they’ll all read his new memoir about it.
Perry with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc in 2004, before filming the last episode of Friends. He said he tried to keep it a secret for years but was found out
He added that while writing the book was easy, re-reading it became a painful process for him.
“It was a rewarding experience writing the book, it all poured out of me. It came easy for me to write it but then I had to read it for the Audible part and it was really difficult.
“Reading and it kind of dissociates…thinking ‘God, what a terrible, difficult life this guy has had and realizing I’m talking about me.
“I felt really sorry for that person because I know what was going on in his head and everything had to be kept secret.” I was on a show that a lot of people were watching and trying to make a lot of people not know about it,’ he said.
He added that he tried not to “sue” anyone in the book, despite sharing previously secret details of romances with Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli.
“It’s very important to me that I didn’t chase anyone and gossip,” he said.
He added that for years he didn’t know he was an alcoholic.
“A lot of people are alcoholics and don’t know it. They wonder why they drink so much. I didn’t know. I had to keep it a secret because I didn’t understand what was going on.
Perry said he ditched a romance with Julia Roberts because it was “too much” for him to date one of the biggest stars in the world. The couple dated for several months between 1995 and 1996. He also claims in the book to have “kissed” Valérie Bertinelli (in a relationship in 1990) when her husband Eddie Van Halen passed out.
Perry, left, in 1987 and right, at the height of his Friends fame. He previously explained to Diane Sawyer how viewers could “track” his addiction to his weight: “When I carry weight, it’s alcohol. When I’m skinny, it’s pills.
“Certain lines from the big book of Alcoholics Anonymous made me realize.
“I thought I was alone in this, then I read a passage that said drinkers thought they were trying to escape, but really what they were trying to do was overcome an illness they didn’t know they had. I went, “oh there are 30 million people who think like me.”
Perry is now a godfather to other alcoholics, which he said he was happy about.
Perry’s memoirs go on sale tomorrow
“If you’ve been through anything close to what I’ve been through, I can help. There’s a light that goes on in people’s eyes when they get it.
He previously told Sawyer how he battled the low points of his addiction when he was at the height of his career.
“I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone,” he told Diane Sawyer in a TV interview. time broadcast Friday.
It started when he was 14, when he said he drank an entire bottle of wine. At 18, he was drinking every day, he says.
“I lay in the grass and I was in heaven,” said Perry, who is promoting her new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which details her battle with addiction. ‘I was like, ‘This must be how normal people feel all the time.’
In the book, he reveals how Jennifer Anniston was among his friends’ most supportive co-stars, telling Sawyer, “She was the one who reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to him.
He also reveals in the book that he broke up with Julia Roberts because dating one of the biggest stars in the world was “way too much for him”.
He didn’t hesitate to ask Jennifer Anniston out before starring in Friends (she said no) and also claimed to have kissed Valerie Bertinelli while her husband was passed out.
She did not respond to the allegation.
Perry says he’s been to rehab 15 times and estimates he’s spent $9 million trying to be clean and sober throughout his life. Now he says he wants a wife and children.
In his interview with Sawyer, he said Friends viewers could “track” what drugs he was taking or drinking by watching his weight.
“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol. When I’m skinny, it’s pills.
He assumes he attended some 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and detoxed 54 times, many of them during his run on Friends.
He appeared on the show throughout his 10th birthday, but made it a rule never to drink or take drugs on set.
“I made a rule that I would never drink or take anything at work,” Matthew said.
“So I would never do that, but I would blindly show up with a hangover. Like shaking. I loved Chandler, I loved the show. And I knew, “Remember this, because it’s going to be the best time of your life.”
“And I knew I would never forgive myself if I messed it up,” he said.
Trump Organization tax evasion trial set for opening statements, first witnesses
NEW YORK — For years, as Donald Trump soared from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire funded big perks for some of his most trusted executives, including apartments and luxury cars.
Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax evasion – on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by senior officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes.
Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen for the case, the only criminal trial to stem from the Manhattan District Attorney’s three-year investigation into the former president.
Among the key prosecution witnesses: Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.
If found guilty, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could have difficulty securing new loans and deals. Certain partners and government entities may seek to sever ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the US Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for hosting and services while protecting Trump as a former president.
Neither Trump nor any of his children who worked as leaders of the Trump Organization are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump should not testify or even attend the trial.
Prosecutors said they didn’t need to prove Trump knew about the scheme to secure a conviction and that the case “did not involve Donald Trump.” But a defense attorney, William J. Brennan, said that even though he’s not physically there, Trump is “always there, like the mist in the room.”
That’s because Trump is synonymous with the Trump Organization, the entity through which he runs his many businesses, including his investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals. and his television activities.
Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case. His name appears on memos and other company documents. Witnesses could testify to conversations they had with Trump. They are even expected to go into Trump’s personal general books as evidence.
Prosecutors claim that The Trump Organization – through its subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. – is responsible in part because the old Weisselberg was a “senior officer” responsible for acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.
The Trump Organization said it did nothing wrong. Lawyers for the company argue that Weisselberg and other executives acted on their own and that, if at all, their actions harmed the company financially.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, blamed himself and other top Trump Organization executives, including Senior Vice President and Comptroller Jeffrey McConney.
But he disagreed that the company had been harmed, saying the benefits had actually saved him money because it saved him from having to give raises.
Prosecutors said they plan to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg and McConney, who were granted limited immunity to testify last year before a grand jury.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan expects the trial to last at least four weeks, although a defense lawyer estimated last week that the prosecution alone could last two months. The Court will meet for a full day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and for a half day on Fridays. The trial adjourned on Wednesday so the judge could attend to other matters.
