Half of voters say the economy and inflation are the biggest midterm issue

Fox News host Mark Levin said during his monologue on “Life, Liberty & Levin” how divided the country is over the most fundamental beliefs its citizens once held.

“What is this election about? I’ve been thinking of ways to show that and discuss that that haven’t come up before,” he said. “This country is not divided because of Donald Trump…not divided because we are a ‘white supremacist society, because we clearly are not’.”

“Why are we divided? Let’s see why we are divided. What do Democrats stand for and what do they oppose? He asked.

He recalled how issues such as the nuclear family and the United States Constitution are now seen as partisan issues and claimed that liberals have demonized these issues.

MARK LEVIN WARNS AMERICAN LIFE IS ‘COMPLETE OPPOSITE’ OF WHAT THE FOUNDERS INDICATED

“American history, the country actually began not in 1776 with the revolution but in 1619. Who says? The ‘New York Times’ and its reprobates, so forget those conventions, forget the Second Continental Congress, forget the convention constitutional. We believe in them, they don’t,” he said of the Democrats. “George Washington, one of the greatest statesmen to ever live, they reject him as owner of white slaves, we embrace him for what he has done for the country.”

He then warned that critical institutions, from the military to public classrooms, had become laboratories of woke indoctrination.

“The US military. We can’t increase our recruiting, why? Because they’ve made it a waking experience. They’re undermining our ability to defend ourselves and they’re underfunding the military. Don’t do it,” a he warned. “And the classrooms? What’s going on in our classrooms? Offering disgusting pornography to our children in our libraries? You know, it’s so disgusting that parents can’t even read it in front of school boards.”

He then clarified that critical race theory is a form of curriculum that “tries to turn our children into racists and destroy American history.” Parents, he observed, are being asked to “crush” as scores have plummeted and the school is being repurposed as “an indoctrination mill”.

LEGISLATIVES SOUND THE ALARM ABOUT US MILITARY RECRUITMENT CRISIS: ‘WHY AM I JOIN?’

BIDEN’S ARMY SECRETARY RESPONDS TO ‘WAKE UP’ CRITICISM, SAYS DEI PROGRAMS ‘IMPORTANT’

Levin went on to explain that the United States needed strong borders to survive as a nation.

“It’s the United States of America, it’s a big globe over there,” he said, holding up an image of the North American continent on the globe. “There are over 190 countries. There are almost 8 billion people on the surface of the Earth. Do you see that? Do you see the outline? These are US borders, this is US sovereignty. No nation could have a massive welfare state and an open border. Milton Friedman said that half a century ago, and he was right. We’re being invaded by aliens, that doesn’t mean we’re not human because we believe we should have a secure border. This means we believe in survival.

He returned to his main point by suggesting that the coming midterm is a referendum on the American nation itself and whether it will be ruled by radicals.

“We believe in the United States of America, we believe in our history, we believe in our foundation, we believe in our institutions, we believe in the ability to become more perfect to change what has been in the structure of our system We believe that the American people are the greatest people on the face of the Earth, because we created and established the greatest country on the face of the Earth,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, he suggested Democrats have a very different view.

“The Democratic Party doesn’t believe they believe America is too good, too big, too powerful, and they’re destroying us from within. They don’t even like the American flag. We do,” a- he declared. “Many of us have relatives who went to war carrying this flag. Now it should be clear by now what this election is about, every one of their candidates is a radical, every one of them.”