Heat, Tyler Herro brace for another spin cycle as Warriors, Stephen Curry arrive

Youth voting rates in their late teens and early twenties have long been the lowest of any age group, and the 2020 presidential election was no exception.

But that was only part of the story.

Turnout fell to 66% among students nationwide, just below the 67% recorded by voters overall, according to tracking by the Institute for Democracy and Higher Learning at Tufts University. .

This is an increase of 14 percentage points from 2016, more than double the increase recorded by all voters in the election.

“The fact that students, often younger and voting for the first time, turned out at rates comparable to the general public is nothing short of astounding,” the institute said in a report on the election.

These results continued a trend that has been going on for nearly a decade. Colleges are paying more attention to voting rates as a measure of civic engagement – ​​a sign that they are fulfilling their mission to help create informed citizenship.

San Diego campuses are part of the effort.

“Sometimes students feel like voting won’t matter, so we try to tell them it does,” said Catherine Mansour, 20, a student at the University of San Diego who helps run a non-partisan campaign there called USD Votes.

“Even if they think an opinion isn’t super powerful, they’re part of a demographic that isn’t vocal enough,” she said. “If they want their concerns taken into consideration, they have to vote.”

Now another election is looming, midterm elections that generally attract fewer voters. Will young people continue to participate?

“I think it will be higher than in 2018,” when 40% of students voted halfway through, said Nancy Thomas, director of the institute at Tufts. “It would be great if they showed up in numbers similar to the 2020 general election, but I don’t want to be unrealistic.”

The institute started in 2013 and now has a database of some 11 million anonymized student records that have been combined with publicly available voting records to compile a picture of what is happening on campuses. .

More than 1,200 colleges participate and in return receive detailed reports on how many of their students show up at the polls.

Thomas said the project grew out of a concern that colleges were not doing enough to fulfill their civic mission and that the efforts they were pursuing — encouraging students to volunteer, for example, or hold dialogues about cultural or racial differences – were not objectively measurable.

At first, it was difficult to convince schools to sign up, Thomas said, because they didn’t want to be seen as political. Once they joined, it was hard to believe the voter turnout numbers that were coming back.

She remembers being told by a university administrator, “These numbers are so low they can’t be exact.

Overcome obstacles

Eight years ago, SUD, which has around 8,800 students, got its first report: 16% of students voted in the last election.

“We thought we could do better than that,” said Casey Dominguez, a political science professor there.

This is how the seeds of USD votes were planted, and in 2020 they have borne fruit. The university’s vote rate (its percentage of eligible students who vote) was 76.3%, up 21.4 points from 2016 and 10 percentage points higher than what their peers have done on campuses nationwide.

Dominguez said widespread interest in the Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump presidential contest has helped, as has the pandemic, which has kept American students off campus and mostly at home. This removed one of the main hurdles students face when trying to vote at school: do they re-enroll in San Diego County or get an absentee ballot?

Breaking down barriers is a big part of what the campaign does, according to Iesha Brown, 20, a junior who is president of USD Votes.

“We help students navigate their options,” Brown said. The USD has a website that explains step by step what to do.

Brown came to USD from Oregon and decided to vote there in the midterm elections, not San Diego. “I feel like I know more about what’s going on in my home country than about the issues here,” she said.

Other barriers include students who fear they don’t know enough to vote and others who believe that if they vote it won’t make a difference.

USD Votes members (left to right) Catherine Mansour, Iesha Brown and Maddy Ago. (Jenn Millan)

USD Votes is coordinated by a committee that includes faculty and administrators, but students do most of the work. They manage the Instagram page, organize weekly meetings, go to classrooms to give short lectures.

A peer-to-peer approach seems to work best, organizers said.

“It feels more authentic because we’re going through the same thing as them,” said Mansour, the group’s vice president. “The message may seem less intimidating.”

One of the reasons for the increase in turnout, at SHU and elsewhere, has come from the closing of the gap between students who register to vote and students who take the next step and vote. .

Nationwide enrollment is about 75% of long-eligible students, Thomas said, because that’s where a lot of the attention and money has gone.

But, for various reasons, a significant number of these registered students do not vote. They are too busy, or they don’t know where to vote, or they lose interest.

In 2016, the USD listing rate was 79.8%. Among them, 68.8% voted. Halfway through 2018, both numbers dropped. Then, in 2020: 87.2% registered and 87.5% voted.

stormy clouds

Last week, the Harvard Youth Poll – a biannual national survey of 18 to 29 year olds – found that interest in the election remains high. Forty percent said they would “definitely” vote on Nov. 8, which is on track to match or potentially surpass the record midterm youth turnout of 2018.

But a youth poll earlier, in April, found some storm clouds.

The percentage of those who agree that “political commitment rarely has tangible results” has risen from 22% in 2018 to 36% in 2022.

Those who agree that “I don’t believe my vote will make a real difference” have fallen from 31% in 2018 to 42% in 2022.

And those who believe that “politics today is no longer able to meet the challenges facing our country” have fallen from 45% in 2018 to 56% in 2022.

“I’m pretty worried about how things are going,” said Joshua Rawson, 23, a senior at San Diego State University and head of College Republicans on campus. “Both sides seem pretty firm in their ideologies. There are issues and policies they can probably compromise on, but I don’t know if they can in the current climate.

At USD, Brown said she was hopeful for the future. “Throughout our history, people have had to fight to make voting accessible to everyone,” she said. “It seems like people are constantly finding ways to undermine that. But I think we will overcome through all the challenges. And voting is an important part of that.

But not the only part, according to Thomas, the director of the institute at Tufts.

“A strong and robust democracy – that’s the end goal,” she said.