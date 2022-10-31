How to Retire Amid Inflation, According to Financial Advisors

Matthew Perry told Monday how he desperately tried to keep his drug and alcohol addiction a secret from his Friends co-stars for years, but now hopes they’ll all read his new memoir about it.

Perry, 53, has often spoken about his addiction in recent weeks in a bid to promote his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

On Monday morning, he appeared live on Good Morning America to talk more about his crippling alcoholism and drug addiction.

At worst, his addiction had him drinking a quarter bottle of vodka a day and taking 55 Vicodin, methadone and Xanax. He spoke at length about addiction in an hour-long interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on Friday.

The book won’t be released until tomorrow, but Perry says he’s already received messages of support from “some” of his Friends co-stars.

“I have already received very good texts from a few of them and the book has not even come out yet,” he said Monday morning.

Matthew Perry hopes his former ‘Friends’ co-stars will read his new memoir and says some have already reached out to him: “I’ve had some really great texts from a few of them already and the book doesn’t hasn’t even come out yet.” pic.twitter.com/NXD17njnuV — Hello America (@GMA) October 31, 2022

Perry with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc in 2004, before filming the last episode of Friends. He said he tried to keep it a secret for years but was found out

He added that while writing the book was easy, re-reading it became a painful process for him.

“It was a rewarding experience writing the book, it all poured out of me. It came easy for me to write it but then I had to read it for the Audible part and it was really difficult.

“Reading and it kind of dissociates…thinking ‘God, what a terrible, difficult life this guy has had and realizing I’m talking about me.

“I felt really sorry for that person because I know what was going on in his head and everything had to be kept secret.” I was on a show that a lot of people were watching and trying to make a lot of people not know about it,’ he said.

He added that he tried not to “sue” anyone in the book, despite sharing previously secret details of romances with Julia Roberts and Valerie Bertinelli.

“It’s very important to me that I didn’t chase anyone and gossip,” he said.

He added that for years he didn’t know he was an alcoholic.

“A lot of people are alcoholics and don’t know it. They wonder why they drink so much. I didn’t know. I had to keep it a secret because I didn’t understand what was going on.

Perry said he ditched a romance with Julia Roberts because it was “too much” for him to date one of the biggest stars in the world. The couple dated for several months between 1995 and 1996. He also claims in the book to have “kissed” Valérie Bertinelli (in a relationship in 1990) when her husband Eddie Van Halen passed out.

Perry, left, in 1987 and right, at the height of his Friends fame. He previously explained to Diane Sawyer how viewers could “track” his addiction to his weight: “When I carry weight, it’s alcohol. When I’m skinny, it’s pills.

“Certain lines from the big book of Alcoholics Anonymous made me realize.

“I thought I was alone in this, then I read a passage that said drinkers thought they were trying to escape, but really what they were trying to do was overcome an illness they didn’t know they had. I went, “oh there are 30 million people who think like me.”

Perry is now a godfather to other alcoholics, which he said he was happy about.

Perry’s memoirs go on sale tomorrow

“If you’ve been through anything close to what I’ve been through, I can help. There’s a light that goes on in people’s eyes when they get it.

He previously told Sawyer how he battled the low points of his addiction when he was at the height of his career.

“I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone,” he told Diane Sawyer in a TV interview. time broadcast Friday.

It started when he was 14, when he said he drank an entire bottle of wine. At 18, he was drinking every day, he says.

“I lay in the grass and I was in heaven,” said Perry, who is promoting her new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which details her battle with addiction. ‘I was like, ‘This must be how normal people feel all the time.’

In the book, he reveals how Jennifer Anniston was among his friends’ most supportive co-stars, telling Sawyer, “She was the one who reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to him.

He also reveals in the book that he broke up with Julia Roberts because dating one of the biggest stars in the world was “way too much for him”.

He didn’t hesitate to ask Jennifer Anniston out before starring in Friends (she said no) and also claimed to have kissed Valerie Bertinelli while her husband was passed out.

She did not respond to the allegation.

Perry says he’s been to rehab 15 times and estimates he’s spent $9 million trying to be clean and sober throughout his life. Now he says he wants a wife and children.

In his interview with Sawyer, he said Friends viewers could “track” what drugs he was taking or drinking by watching his weight.

“When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol. When I’m skinny, it’s pills.

He assumes he attended some 6,000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and detoxed 54 times, many of them during his run on Friends.

He appeared on the show throughout his 10th birthday, but made it a rule never to drink or take drugs on set.

“I made a rule that I would never drink or take anything at work,” Matthew said.

“So I would never do that, but I would blindly show up with a hangover. Like shaking. I loved Chandler, I loved the show. And I knew, “Remember this, because it’s going to be the best time of your life.”

“And I knew I would never forgive myself if I messed it up,” he said.