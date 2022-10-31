“I don’t know how he saved it!”

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field:

Tyreek Hill is The Man

OK, so you already knew wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the NFL’s leading receiver, is the Dolphins’ MVP this season. Hill was a one-man gang Sunday at Detroit with his 12 receptions for 188 yards. He had deep receptions, short receptions, YAC (Yards After Catch), and showed good hands. It’s stuff we see from Hill every week but it’s always amazing. Entering the Lions game he had 773 receiving yards through seven games, a franchise record. He had at least 10 receptions and 150 yards in three of his first six games with the Dolphins, the first time in NFL history that had been done.

It’s easy to see why Hill, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his previous six seasons, is blazing a trail to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — Chris Perkins

Tua Tagovailoa regains timing

Last week there was talk about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being a bit off in his timing with receivers. There was no such talk Sunday at Detroit as Tagovailoa was sharp and in sync with his receivers.

Tagovailoa ended 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 138.7 passer rating.

Against Pittsburgh last week, Tagovailoa was making a return after a two-game absence while in concussion protocol. He had three or four passes that should have been intercepted.

But Tagovailoa returned to his usual accurate self against the Lions, putting the ball where it needed to be in traffic and for the receivers to get YAC (Yards After Catch). And he made a couple of nice runs with well-timed slides.

Yeah, there were a couple of underthrown passes to Hill, but even those are turning into fortune this season as many have resulted in fantastic receptions by Hill or defensive pass interference calls.

Secondary is shaky early, regains footing late

You knew there would probably be struggles with the injury-riddled defensive backfield. And there were. But they eventually recovered and turned in a solid second half to contribute to the victory. And they showed why they continue to be the best success story on this team.

Safety Verone McKinley III and cornerback Kader Kohou started, meaning the Dolphins had two undrafted rookies in the starting lineup alongside cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland.

Additionally, cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene, coernabck/safety Justin Bethel and safety Clayton Fejedelem contributed.

The Dolphins were playing their first game without safety Brandon Jones (knee), who was regularly the eighth man in the box to provide run support and perhaps the best defensive back at blitzing. As play began Sunday, Jones had the NFL’s fastest sack, according to NFL Next Gen stats, at 2.13 seconds against New England’s Mac Jones in the opener. The second-fastest in Dolphins safety Jevon Holland at 2.17 seconds against Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: the secondary is a shining example of how the union of players, coaches and front office is supposed to work.

‘Soft’ part of the schedule

The Dolphins are taking advantage of the so-called “soft” part of the schedule having defeated Pittsburgh and Detroit, and while having three other “softies” in the coming weeks.

Next week the Dolphins are at Chicago (3-5), then host Cleveland (2-5), have a bye, and then host Houston (1-4-1) entering the Sunday afternoon game against Tennessee).

Get through this part of the schedule with just three or four losses and the Dolphins are set for the rugged finishing part of the schedule that features consecutive road games at San Francisco, at the Los Angeles Rams, and at Buffalo, followed by a Christmas Day game against Green Bay, a game at New England and then the finale against the New York Jets.

Run game surfaces again

Running back Raheem Mostert (14 carries, 64 yards) led a running game that compiled 109 yards on 23 carries. That’s good news because the Dolphins’ running game has been off and on this season. But at Detroit, the ground game helped the Dolphins get off to a good start and finish the game strongly.

The Dolphins entered averaging 85.4 yards per game rushing, 29th in the league.

The Dolphins have now rushed for more than 100 yards in three of their last four games. They’re 2-1 in those games, losing to the Jets (season-best 137 yards rushing) and defeating the Steelers (111 yards) and Lions (107 yards).

Scoring offense

The Dolphins scored four touchdowns while posting 31 points, their second-best total of the season behind the 42 points at Baltimore.

The Dolphins scored on three touchdown passes and a rush. Three of the touchdowns were in the red zone (at or inside the opponents’ 20-yard line) and the other was a 29-yard reception by Waddle, one of his two touchdowns on the day.

By the way, the Dolphins again went to the direct snap again for a rushing touchdown. This time it was fullback Alec Ingold who shifted behind center Connor Williams, took the snap and plowed into the end zone for a 1-yard fourth-quarter touchdown. Last time it was tight end Durham Smythe against the New York Jets.

McDaniel on fourth down, the rundown

Coach Mike McDaniel gambled on a fourth down conversion attempt and the Dolphins won. He’s pretty good on fourth downs. The Dolphins are an impressive 5 of 10 on fourth down this season.

Against Detroit, the Dolphins faced fourth and four at their own 44-yard line in the first quarter while trailing, 7-0. Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Jaylen Wadddle for a nine-yard gain. But two plays later rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders fumbled after a reception.

Regardless, the Dolphins have been good on fourth down attempts.

One of the Dolphins’ 10 fourth down attempts was the fake punt against Minnesota two weeks ago on fourth and one from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line with 13:31 left in the third quarter and the Dolphins trailing, 10-3. The Vikings punted four plays later. No harm done.

Most recently, McDaniel opted to go for it on fourth and three against Pittsburgh in the third quarter from the Steelers’ 14-yard line, declining the chance to go up by nine points. Running back Chase Edmonds was stopped for no gain. But Pittsburgh ended up punting.

Most famously, McDaniel went for it on fourth and seven against New England. That one resulted in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

In between:

* Successful fourth and one direct snap to fullback Alec Ingold against Baltimore for a 1-yard gain in the second quarter when the Dolphins trailed, 14-7. The drive ended four plays later when the Dolphins punted from their own 27;

* Successful fourth and one against Baltimore for a 1-yard gain when Tagovailoa went up the middle from the Dolphins’ 45-yard line when the Dolphins trailed, 14-7, at the two-minute warning. The drive ended two plays later when Tagovailoa’s pass to Waddle was intercepted. The Ravens turned it into a touchdowns and a 21-7 halftime lead;

* Unsuccessful fourth and four at Cincinnati with 57 seconds left from the Bengals’ 45-yard line. Teddy Bridgewater passed to Tyreek Hill short right;

* Unsuccessful fourth and one at the Jets with 7:36 left from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line while trailing, 33-7. Mostert went right end and was thrown for a 4-yard loss. The Jets scored for a 40-17 lead;

* Unsuccessful fourth and 7 from the Jets’ 14-yard line with 1:06 left and the Dolphins trailing, 40-17. Skylar Thompson threw incomplete short right to Myles Gaskin;

* Successful fourth and five from the Dolphins’ 48-yard line with 6:08 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins trailing 16-10. Bridgewater passed to Hill for a 14-yard gain. Three plays later Waddle lost a fumble;

* The Dolphins lined up for a fourth down attempt on fourth and one against New England but the Patriots were called for a neutral zone infraction.

Playing smart(er)

The Dolphins aren’t a dumb team, but they’re playing that role very well at times. Turnovers and penalties are both key areas to watch in that regard.

The Dolphins ended with seven penalties for 55 yards at Detroit, and they sustained a turnover (lost fumble by rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders) in the Lions victory.

Two key penalties (taunting by linebacker Elandon Roberts; holding by left guard Liam Eichenberg) haunted the Dolphins in the first quarter on their way to a 14-0 deficit.

The Dolphins lost the turnover battle to Detroit, 1-0, but won the game.

The Dolphins entered the Lions game minus-2 in turnover margin, tied for 20th in the league. They were tied for sixth in penalties (48) and eighth in penalty yards (374).

The Dolphins, according to CBS-TV, entered the game committing 19 more penalties than their opponent, the league’s largest differential. By halftime that margin swelled to 23.

The Dolphins were charged with three penalties in the first half but had seven that were declined.

AFC East teams are road kings

The Dolphins are now 2-2 on the road having defeated Detroit and Baltimore (in a miraculous comeback) while losing to Cincinnati and the New York Jets.

The Dolphins are at Chicago next week.

Interestingly, the AFC East opened play today with a collective 10-5 (.667) road record. The Dolphins were the only team in the division with a losing broad record. The Jets were 4-0, the Bills were 3-1, and the Patriots are now 3-2 after defeating the Jets.

The Jets and Bills were at home Sunday.

The NFC East opened play Sunday with a 9-3 (.750) road record. They were the only two divisions with winning road records. Philadelphia and Dallas were at home Sunday while the New York Giants and Washington were on the road in afternoon games.

This team is mentally tough

The Dolphins showed incredible toughness and fight in the Detroit victory. That’s nothing new. They’ve done that all season. But it was an impressive second half showing for the Dolphins to score 13 third-quarter/second half points and hold Detroit scoreless.

Despite early issues with penalties, the Dolphins got it together, found their footing, and won a game against an inferior opponent, a necessity in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill emphatically put himself back on pace to break the NFL season receiving-yards record

It was not supposed to be this easy. Entering Week 8 Hill was 152 yards behind the number he would need to get back on pace to break the NFL season receiving-yardage record — The Lions’ Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 from 2012. He was past 152 yards a couple minutes into the third quarter! Now, at 961 yards, Hill is on pace for 2,042 yards. —

Since the drafting of Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has become a first-possession machine for the Dolphins

In the 17 games where Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle have both started games for the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa has excelled on the first possession of games. Tagovailoa’s stats in that timeframe: An exceptional 108.6 passer rating (70-88, 666 yards, four touchdown passes, one interception), putting an average of 2.8 points per first possession on the scoreboard).

What a game by Zach Sieler

Jared Goff hadn’t had a singe pass batted at the line this season. Sieler got two, and then added a huge second-half sack.

The past two visits to Ford Field have been disastrous for Dolphins starting offensive linemen

Joe Philbin’s 2014 squad had gotten on a roll as they traveled to Ford Field at 5-3 and the winners of three in a row. Their offensive line was anchored by Pro Bowl left tackle free-agent import Branden Albert. However, during that game, Albert got rolled up on, ending his season. And the Dolphins’ offense lost a degree of its consistency. Then, on Sunday, left guard Liam Eichenberg was carted off. His injury wasn’t shown on a replay, though it did appear to occur after Mike Gesicki had caught the touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa. Players don’t get carted off very often. Luckily, the Dolphins likely don’t play in Detroit again for eight more years.

With fans itching to see Miami trade for a running back, remember Mike McDaniel’s NFL origins

Mike McDaniel, until this season, had spent his entire career for Broncos and Washington coach Mike Shanahan or Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. The Shanahan running game during those 23 seasons (1995-2008, 2010-13, 2017-21) has never had a leading rusher for a season who was picked in the first round of a draft. Four seasons were led by second-round selections. The other 19 were led by players selected after the 100th draft pick (or who had been released by a previous team). In fact, in five of those years the leading rusher had been undrafted, or an unwanted free agent. The Dolphins have more money invested in the position than Denver, Washington or 49ers ever did.

The list:

1995-98, 2001: Terrell Davis, 196th pick of draft; 1999: Olandis Gary, 127; 2000, ‘05: Mike Anderson, 189; 2002-03: Clinton Portis, 51; 2004: Reuben Droughns, signed off the street; 2006: Tatum Bell, 41; 2007: Selvin Young, off the street; 2008: Peyton Hillis, 227; 2010: Ryan Torain, 139; 2011: Roy Helu, 105; 2012-13: Alfred Morris, 173; 2017: Carlos Hyde, 57; 2018: Matt Breida, off the street; 2019: Raheem Mostert, off the street; 2020: Jeff Wilson, off the street; 2021: Elijah Mitchell, 194

The Broncos’ recent futility, despite an elite defense, and its Dolphins connection

Denver, before its 21-17 win in London against Jacksonville, had a three-game losing streak where their defense had allowed fewer than 20 points in each game. It was the first time such a losing streak had occurred since the 1-15 2007 Dolphins had a four-game losing streak where they had allowed 17 points or fewer (46 points, 11.5 points a game, allowed in the skid from Oct. 28-Nov. 26 against the Giants in London, the Bills, the Eagles and the Steelers).

On deck: At Chicago Bears, Soldier Field, Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins head into a stadium where they haven’t lost in 34 years, and extending that win streak would set up Miami to make hay with home games coming up against the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. The Dolphins will be tested by uber-mobile second-year quarterback Justin Fields (on pace for 901 rushing yards). The early forecast doesn’t portend any cold fronts or rain events.

