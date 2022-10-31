Connect with us

Josh Duhamel tops Halloween costume contest with wife Audra in Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall

Josh Duhamel Tops Halloween Costume Contest With Wife Audra In Anna Nicole Smith And J. Howard Marshall
Josh Duhamel and his new wife Audra Mari played on their nearly 20-year age gap while stepping out on their first Halloween as a married couple.

The 49-year-old actor effortlessly nailed his couples costume while playing late oil mogul J. Howard Marshall for the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

His new wife of 28 years channeled her inner pin-up status as she sported a platinum blonde wig to stand by his side as Anna Nicole Smith.

They weren’t the only stars to fully step into character during the star-studded affair. Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as former lovers Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Paris Hilton found a Sailor Moon costume and Kaia Gerber became Trinity from The Matrix.

MADONNA POSES TOPLESS IN GOLDEN CORSET IN WILD PHOTO SERIES

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari dressed as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith for the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.
(Getty Pictures)

Duhamel wore a tan suit with a white shirt and tie, and entered the party using a walker. He was barely recognizable under a bald cap and had gray facial hair to look like the late Texas billionaire.

Audra rocked a sparkly black mini dress with sky-high silver pumps to match her sequined choker. The couple recently married in September after getting engaged in January.

MEGHAN MARKLE SHOPS IN MONTECITO AFTER MAKING CONTROVERSIAL CLAIMS SHE FELT ‘OBJECTIVED’ OVER ‘DEAL OR NO DEAL’

Anna Nicole was known as much for her work in Playboy and her acting credentials as for her second marriage to the billionaire. Smith was 26 when she walked down the aisle to marry the oil executive in 1994 during their high-profile nuptials.

Marshall died 14 months later, sparking a lengthy legal battle over his estimated $1.6 billion fortune, as it was not included in his last will.

Josh Duhamel Wore Prosthetics And Used A Walker For His Oil Tycoon Costume.

Josh Duhamel wore prosthetics and used a walker for his oil tycoon costume.
(Michael Kovac)

Anna Nicole Smith Met Her Late Husband At A Strip Club And They Were Married For 14 Months Before His Death.

Anna Nicole Smith met her late husband at a strip club and they were married for 14 months before his death.
(Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella collection via Getty Images)

Megan Fox Wore A Pink Latex Dress To Portray The Character Of Pamela Anderson With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Who Dressed Up As Tommy Lee.

Megan Fox wore a pink latex dress to portray the character of Pamela Anderson with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who dressed up as Tommy Lee.
(Kevin Mazur)

Smith was awarded $474 million by a federal bankruptcy court, but the case was later dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which said the bankruptcy court had no rights legal to hear the case already decided in Texas state court. Smith died six months later.

Megan Fox donned a sleek mini dress for a night out with her rock star boyfriend, who played Tommy Lee while wearing a white tank top and black pants. The pair were inseparable as always as they dressed like the icons of the 90s.

Kaia Gerber posed for a snap with her family and the co-founders of the famous tequila brand, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Brother Presley dressed as Fred Flintstone.

Rande Gerber, Kaia Jordan Gerber, Presley Walker Gerber And Cindy Crawford Played Host To The Greats At Their Annual Halloween Party In Beverly Hills.

Rande Gerber, Kaia Jordan Gerber, Presley Walker Gerber and Cindy Crawford played host to the greats at their annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills.
(Michael Kovac)

Paris Hilton Rocks A Sparkly Sailor Moon Outfit To Casamigos Halloween.

Paris Hilton rocks a sparkly Sailor Moon outfit to Casamigos Halloween.
(Kevin Mazur)

Chrishell Stause, G Flip And Emma Hernan Dressed To Impress On Halloween Weekend.

Chrishell Stause, G Flip and Emma Hernan dressed to impress on Halloween weekend.
(Michael Kovac)

Paris Hilton showed off her love of the animated world by rocking a sparkly Sailor Moon costume with matching boots and a gold crown.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stausse rocked a skeleton leotard while co-star Emma Hernon showed off a leg in Anderson’s most popular role, Baywatch’s daughter CJ Parker.

Rebel Wilson and his girlfriend Ramona Agruma stopped by the annual party with a group of friends as Barbies in their boxes.

Rebel Wilson And His Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Dress Up As Barbies For The Casamigos Party.

Rebel Wilson and his girlfriend Ramona Agruma dress up as Barbies for the Casamigos party.
(Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to [email protected]

Trending