News
Justices raise doubts on race-conscious college admissions
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over difficult questions of race.
The court is weighing challenges to admissions programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that use race among many factors in seeking a diverse student body.
The court’s six conservative justices all expressed doubts about the practice, while the three liberals defended the programs, which are similar to those used by many other private and public universities.
Arguments in the North Carolina case topped 2 hours and 45 minutes, having been scheduled for 90 minutes.
Following the overturning of the half-century abortion precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, the cases offer a big new test of whether the court now dominated 6-3 by conservatives will jolt the law to the right on another of the nation’s most contentious cultural issues.
Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s second Black justice who has a long record of opposition to affirmative action programs, noted he didn’t go to racially diverse schools. “I’ve heard the word ‘diversity’ quite a few times, and I don’t have a clue what it means,” the conservative justice said at one point. At another, he challenged defenders: “Tell me what the educational benefits are.”
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, another conservative, pointed to one of the court’s previous affirmative action cases and said it anticipated a halt to its use in declaring that it was “dangerous” and had to have an end point. When, she asked, is that end point?
Justice Samuel Alito likened affirmative action to a race in which a minority applicant gets to “start five yards closer to the finish line.” But liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Hispanic justice, rejected that comparison saying what universities are doing is looking at students as a whole.
Likewise, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s newest justice and its first Black woman, also said that race was being used at the University of North Carolina as part of a broad review of applicants along 40 different factors.
“They’re looking at the full person with all of these characteristics,” she said.
Justice Elena Kagan called universities the “pipelines to leadership in our society” and suggested that without affirmative action minority enrollment will drop.
“I thought part of what it meant to be an American and to believe in American pluralism is that actually our institutions, you know, are reflective of who we are as a people in all our variety,” she said.
The Supreme Court has twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years, including just six years ago.
But that was before the three appointees of former President Donald Trump joined. Jackson was chosen this year by President Joe Biden.
Lower courts have upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.
The cases are brought by conservative activist Edward Blum, who also was behind an earlier affirmative action challenge against the University of Texas as well as the case that led the court in 2013 to end the use of a key provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act.
Blum formed Students for Fair Admissions, which filed the lawsuits against both schools in 2014.
The group argues that the Constitution forbids the use of race in college admissions and calls for overturning earlier Supreme Court decisions that said otherwise.
Colleges and universities can use other, race-neutral ways to assemble a diverse student body, including by focusing on socioeconomic status and eliminating the preference for children of alumni, Students for Fair Admissions argues.
The schools contend that they use race in a limited way, but that eliminating it as a factor altogether would make it much harder to achieve a student body that looks like America.
The Biden administration is urging the court to preserve race-conscious admissions. The Trump administration had taken the opposite position in earlier stages of the cases.
UNC says its freshman class is about 65% white, 22% Asian American, 10% Black and 10% Hispanic. The numbers add to more than 100% because some students report belonging to more than one category, a school spokesman said.
White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also is just under 28% Asian American, 14% Black and 12% Latino.
Nine states already prohibit any consideration of race in admissions to their public colleges and universities: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington.
In 2020, California voters easily rejected a ballot measure to bring back affirmative action.
Public opinion on the topic varies depending on how the question is asked. A Gallup Poll from 2021 found 62% of Americans in favor of affirmative action programs for racial minorities. But in a Pew Research Center survey in March, 74% of Americans, including majorities of Black and Latino respondents, said race and ethnicity should not factor into college admissions.
Jackson and Chief Justice John Roberts received their undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard. Two other justices went to law school there.
Jackson is sitting out the Harvard case because she was until recently a member of an advisory governing board there.
A decision in the affirmative action cases is not expected before late spring.
News
Three Mistakes That Will Cost Democrats Midterms
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
It couldn’t be that bad.
History is not on President Joe Biden’s side as he approaches the 2022 midterms. The president’s party loses an average of 28 House seats and four Senate seats in the midterm elections.
The series is also not kind to Joe Biden. Inflation is out of control. Gasoline prices are exorbitant from coast to coast. And Biden’s reputation for competence has not recovered from the debacle in Afghanistan, which showed the world that his staff really aren’t the “adults in the room” they claim to be.
Yet these headwinds only tell half the story. Joe Biden and the Democrats managed to make things worse. From trying to buy off their base with marijuana pardons to making plumbers pay for lawyers’ student loans, Biden and company have hit more than the New York Yankees against a good pitch.
Biden’s mistakes fall into three main categories. But a common thread runs through them all: misplaced priorities.
THESE PREVIOUSLY SAFE GOVERNOR RACES COULD RETURN AFTER THE WILD 2022 MIDTERM CAMPAIGN SEASON
An incoherent economic message.
First and foremost, Democrats got absolutely no message on the number one issue on the minds of voters: the economy.
They bumped their chests when gas prices fell pennies in late summer 2022, but when they rebounded, the administration ricocheted between completely ignoring the problem and blaming it on a crowd. other random factors.
I’ll be the first to admit it: there are no right answers when you’re in their shoes. But they made their bed, and they had to lie in it.
They spent too much. Inflation and gasoline prices have increased. But they can’t admit where things are, so they make it up as they go. Why not throw some spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks?
But voters smell of desperation and inconsistency like sharks smell of blood. You may think you are cheating on them, but you are not.
The Democrats had no answers on the economy and that’s where it all started.
Everything about abortion.
As they were confused by the answers on the economy, they tried to change the question itself. This has led Democrats to go all-in on abortion.
Searching for a lifeboat in early summer with a rising red wave, they clung to the Dobbs’ decision like a life raft appearing from the sky. When the cards are stacked against you, you play the hand dealt to you. I understand. But time and time again, polls have shown that abortion simply isn’t the dominant issue in the minds of voters. An August NBC News poll ranked the issue 6th nationally, behind climate change and immigration. Voters in a CBS News poll in October ranked him seventh. A New York Times poll found that only 4% considered it their biggest problem.
But partisan wish-throwers posing as objective analysts have denied the reality. I admit that the importance of the issue might play a marginal role in some races here and there, but neglecting the number one issue in poll after poll – the economy – was a massive strategic mistake.
By the time Democrats woke up as summer turned to fall, it was too late.
Dismiss the crime.
Ultimately, on election night, ensure that crime is the issue that has played a significant role in a multitude of races – especially those in blue zones like Connecticut and, most notably, the race for Governor of New York.
Just days ago, GOP nominee Representative Lee Zeldin accused Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul of refusing to punish people who commit crimes. She casually dismissed it, replying, “I don’t know why it’s so important to you.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER
When Democrats hear that voters don’t feel safe or that crime has increased, they do one of the following: reject it, blame people for making it up, or pull out the spreadsheets as a group. accountants to “in fact” make us believe certain crimes. in some areas are not as bad compared to some years.
Here’s the thing: you can analyze anything you want, but if people feel dangerous, no matter what the exact statistics say. You can’t just dismiss it.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It’s the same as presenting macroeconomic data to a mother who pays more for groceries and is insecure about her job. You cannot quantify the anxieties a person faces on an Excel sheet. Telling them it’s all in their head is a recipe for disaster.
Throughout the 2022 campaign, Democrats have missed the mark time and time again. They compounded their difficult environment with a series of strategic mistakes and misplaced priorities.
It couldn’t be that bad. But thanks to their own incompetence, it will happen.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT MATT GORMAN
Fox
News
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
By MATT O’BRIEN
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform.
Twitter’s new owner fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
He’s also testing the waters on asking users to pay for verification. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them.
Musk, whose account is verified, replied, “Interesting.”
Critics have derided the mark, often granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as an elite status symbol.
But Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.
“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to a user who asked for help getting verified.
On Friday, meanwhile, billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said he and his Kingdom Holding Company rolled over a combined $1.89 billion in existing Twitter shares, making them the company’s largest shareholder after Musk. The news raised concerns among some lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.
Murphy tweeted that he is requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. businesses by foreign buyers — to investigate the national security implications of the kingdom’s investment in Twitter
“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” Murphy tweeted. “There is a clear national security issue at stake and CFIUS should do a review.”
Having taken ownership of the social media service, Musk has invited a group of tech-world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff. Musk last week fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives. There’s been uncertainty about if and when he could begin larger-scale layoffs.
Those who have revealed they are helping Musk include Sriram Krishnan, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which pledged back in the spring to chip in to Musk’s plan to buy the company and take it private.
Krishnan, who is also a former Twitter product executive, said in a tweet that it is “a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen.”
Jason Calacanis, the venture capitalist who tweeted the poll about whether users would pay for verification, said over the weekend he is “hanging out at Twitter a bit and simply trying to be as helpful as possible during the transition.”
Calacanis said the team already “has a very comprehensive plan to reduce the number of (and visibility of) bots, spammers, & bad actors on the platform.” And in the Twitter poll, he asked if users would pay between $5 and $15 monthly to “be verified & get a blue check mark” on Twitter. Twitter is currently free for most users because it depends on advertising for its revenue.
Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April but it wasn’t until Thursday evening that he finally closed the deal, after his attempts to back out of it led to a protracted legal fight with the company. Musk’s lawyers are now asking the Delaware Chancery Court to throw out the case, according to a court filing made public Monday. The two sides were supposed to go to trial in November if they didn’t close the deal by the end of last week.
Musk has made a number of pronouncements since early this year about how to fix Twitter, and it remains unclear which proposals he will prioritize.
He has promised to cut back some of Twitter’s content restrictions to promote free speech, but said Friday that no major decisions on content or reinstating of banned accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints is put in place. He later qualified that remark, tweeting “anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”
The head of a cryptocurrency exchange that invested $500 million in Musk’s Twitter takeover said he had a number of reasons for supporting the deal, including the possibility Musk would transition Twitter into a company supporting cryptocurrency and the concept known as Web3, which many cryptocurrency enthusiasts envision as the next generation of the internet.
“We want to make sure that crypto has a seat at the table when it comes to free speech,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC on Monday. “And there are more tactical things, like we want to help bring Twitter into Web3 when they’re ready.”
He said cryptocurrency could be useful for solving some of Musk’s immediate challenges, such as the plan to charge a premium membership fee for more users.
“That can be done very easily, globally, by using cryptocurrency as a means of payment,” he said.
News
Wynn Resorts, TuSimple, Newell Brands, First Solar and more
This photograph taken on October 20, 2022 shows the signage of the Wynn Casino complex with Grand Lisboa and Casino Lisboa in the backdrop in Macau.
Edouard Leal | AFP | Getty Images
Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.
Wynn Resorts – The casino operator’s shares jumped 10% after a filing showed a billionaire investor and restaurant owner Tilman Fertitta has a passive 6.1% stake in the company. The title is still down more than 20% this year.
Newell Brands – Shares of Newell Brands, a maker of consumer goods, fell 7.3%. The company was recently downgraded by a host of analysts, including those from Raymond James, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Wells Fargo, following their earnings report last week.
TuSimple – Shares of self-driving startup TuSimple fell 46% after its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, was fired. An internal investigation revealed improper dealings and a possible transfer of technology to a Chinese company by Hou. The FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission are both investigating, The Wall Street Journal reported.
First Solar – Solar stock jumped more than 9% during midday trading. On Friday, Bank of America raised its price target on First Solar, saying the company’s growth prospects remain intact even after its rally of more than 60% this year, according to the analyst.
World Paramount – Paramount Global shares fell 3.6% after being downgraded by Wells Fargo Securities to underweight from an equal weight. Analyst Steven Cahall, who just downgraded the equal weight media company earlier this month, expects negative reviews and a possible sports rights review or a change in strategy from Paramount.
HanesBrands Inc – HanesBrands shares fell more than 4% after the retailer received a double downgrade from Wells Fargo. The company cut the stock to an underweight from an overweight, citing increasing macroeconomic and balance sheet issues over the next year.
Metaplatforms – Shares of Meta Platforms fell 5.5%, dragging down megacap tech stocks after disappointing results last week. Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft all also slipped about 1%.
Global Payments — The stock fell 6.7% after the company reported earnings in line with earnings-per-share expectations and above expected revenue. Meanwhile, the company said it was taking steps to fund multi-billion dollar deals involving debt. The stock is still up around 7% this month.
Alignment technology – Align Technology stock jumped 4% on Monday after the company announced a new $200 million accelerated share buyback deal under its billion-dollar buyback program.
Howmet Aerospace – Shares of Howmet Aerospace, an aerospace maker, fell more than 3% on Monday after the company reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street revenue expectations. The company reported revenue of $1.43 billion in the quarter, while analysts had expected $1.44 billion, according to StreetAccount.
NOV inc. – Shares of oil and gas maker NOV rose more than 5% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the company. The company has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Oil and energy stocks – Shares of oil and energy companies rose on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expected demand for oil to grow over the next decades and called for trillions of dollars of investments in the sector. Shares of Coterra Energy added 2%. Diamondback and western oil increased by almost 1%.
ON Semiconductor – ON Semiconductor shares fell more than 8% even after the company beat estimates on the top and bottom results. The company’s guidance for the fourth quarter was mostly in line, according to StreetAccount, although it called for a sequential decline in revenue. Other chip stocks were also under pressure on Monday, with Advanced Micro Devices down 3.1%.
Amgen – The biopharmaceutical stock fell 1.5% after Barclays downgraded Amgen to underweight from equal weight, saying investor enthusiasm ahead of an update on obesity drugs la next week might be overkill. Amgen shares are up nearly 20% this month, creating a “tough setup” for the stock to outperform after the update, according to the company.
– CNBC’s Yun Li, Alex Harring, Michelle Fox, Sarah Min and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.
cnbc
News
Elon Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform.
A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them.
Musk, whose account is verified, replied, “Interesting.”
Critics have derided the mark, often granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as an elite status symbol.
But Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.
“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to a user who asked for help getting verified.
Musk has invited a group of tech world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff. Musk last week fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives. There’s been uncertainty about if and when he could begin larger-scale layoffs.
Those who have revealed they are helping Musk include Sriram Krishnan, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which pledged back in the spring to chip in to Musk’s plan to buy the company and take it private.
Krishnan, who is also a former Twitter product executive, said in a tweet that it is “a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen.”
Jason Calacanis, the venture capitalist who tweeted the poll about whether users would pay for verification, said over the weekend he is “hanging out at Twitter a bit and simply trying to be as helpful as possible during the transition.”
Calacanis said the team already “has a very comprehensive plan to reduce the number of (and visibility of) bots, spammers, & bad actors on the platform.” And in the Twitter poll, he asked if users would pay between $5 and $15 to “be verified & get a blue check mark” on Twitter. Twitter is currently free for most users because it depends on advertising for its revenue.
Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April but it wasn’t until Thursday evening that he finally closed the deal, after his attempts to back out of it led to a protracted legal fight with the company. Musk’s lawyers are now asking the Delaware Chancery Court to throw out the case, according to a court filing made public Monday. The two sides were supposed to go to trial in November if they didn’t close the deal by the end of last week.
Musk has made a number of pronouncements since early this year about how to fix Twitter, and it remains unclear which proposals he will prioritize.
He has promised to cut back some of Twitter’s content restrictions to promote free speech, but said Friday that no major decisions on content or reinstating of banned accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints is put in place. He later qualified that remark, tweeting “anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail.”
The head of a cryptocurrency exchange that invested $500 million in Musk’s Twitter takeover said he had a number of reasons for supporting the deal, including the possibility Musk would transition Twitter into a company supporting cryptocurrency and the concept known as Web3, which many cryptocurrency enthusiasts envision as the next generation of the internet.
“We want to make sure that crypto has a seat at the table when it comes to free speech,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC on Monday. “And there are more tactical things, like we want to help bring Twitter into Web3 when they’re ready.”
He said cryptocurrency could be useful for solving some of Musk’s immediate challenges, such as the plan to charge a premium membership fee for more users.
“That can be done very easily, globally, by using cryptocurrency as a means of payment,” he said.
News
Disappearance, manhunt and suspect’s arrest – NBC Chicago
An Indiana pharmacy worker has been arrested and charged with the murder of two Indiana girls who were killed on a hiking trail near Delphi, Indiana in 2017, a break in the unresolved case that uprooted the small town of 3,000 people.
The deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, two best friends who were found murdered along a hiking trail, have left many wondering who could have committed such a heinous act.
Indiana State Police admitted Monday that the complex case is far from over and encouraged people to keep tipping.
“While I know you are all awaiting the final details of this arrest today, it is not that day. It is not that day,” the police superintendent said. Indiana State. Doug Carter said at a press conference Monday to announce charges in the case. “This investigation is far from over. And we will not compromise its integrity by releasing or discussing any documents or information before the appropriate time.”
Here’s a look back at the case – from the first hours of the girls’ disappearance, developments in the police investigation, and pleas from family members who remain relentless in their pursuit of justice.
February 13, 2017
On the afternoon of Feb. 13, one of Libby’s family members dropped the girls off near the Monon High Bridge, where the two hiked a nearby trail, according to a website searching for information on the murders of teenagers. Hours later, a relative arrived to pick up the girls, but they never showed up.
Family members reported the girls missing at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
February 14, 2017
The girls’ bodies were found by search parties, about three-quarters of a mile from the abandoned railway bridge where they were dropped off to hike.
February 15, 2017
Two days after Libby and Abby disappeared, Indiana State Police released photos of a man who was seen on hiking trails around the time the girls were there and asked the public to help identify it. The photos, taken from Libby’s phone, showed the unidentified man crossing a bridge and heading towards the teenagers.
While police announced they were looking to identify the person in question on February 15, it wasn’t until four days later that they officially named him a suspect.
February 22, 2017
State Police investigators released an audio recording of a male voice saying “down hill,” asking anyone who can identify the voice to come forward. As was the case with the photos of the man, the audio came from Libby’s cell phone.
Police hailed the girl a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.
March 2017
At a press conference in March, Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, pleaded with the public to review the suspect’s photographs and audio, hoping someone could provide a tip that would lead to an arrest .
“If you think it might be, but then say, ‘No, he’s not like that,’ follow your initial instincts. Let law enforcement handle that information and make that decision,” a- he said at a press conference.
The mother of one of two young girls found murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana, is speaking out, more than two years after her daughter’s death.
“As small as it may seem, it’s extremely vital that we get every tip possible. Please, we need your help.”
Patty said he still believed the killer(s) would be found. He said the killings have “drilled a hole in our families that will never heal.”
July 2017
On July 17, authorities released a sketch of a man believed to be the prime suspect in the girl murders based on descriptions from someone who supposedly saw him.
The composite sketch depicts a white male with a prominent nose and goatee wearing a cap and what appears to be a hoodie. Police said the suspect had reddish-brown hair, was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in tall and weighed between 180 and 220 lbs.
Police have asked the public to review the image, particularly the man’s facial features, and contact them with any information that might help them identify him.
“We want to know who he is,” the state police sergeant said. Kim Riley said in a press conference at the time. “If we can get someone to provide more information – if we can get a name or at least a location on this – that would be great.”
April 2019
More than two years after Libby and Abby were murdered, police have released a new sketch, saying it “more accurately depicts” the man suspected of being their killer than the original sketch.
Police said descriptions of suspects were drawn up early in their investigation and authorities “initially believed the sketch” released in July 2017 of a white man with a prominent nose and goatee, possibly in the 40s or 50s, “was a person of interest in this area. murder investigation.
A statement from the Indiana State Police sought to clarify information about the two sketches on behalf of the multi-agency task force investigating the murders.
The final sketch was “representative of the face of the person captured” in video taken from German’s cellphone of a man walking across an abandoned railroad bridge, according to the police statement.
Police also released a longer audio clip which they say captures the suspect saying “guys, down hill”.
Dec. 2021
In December 2021, authorities investigated whether Kegan Kline was connected to the murders, saying a social media account he created was one of the last to speak with Libby before the disappearance, officials say.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WTHR, Kline created the anthony_shots account, posing as a male model to communicate with the girls, and soliciting nude photographs. Kline was never officially named a suspect in the murders.
Kline was arrested on 30 counts related to child exploitation, child pornography and child solicitation following a search of his home in Peru, Indiana, in 2017 Kline has been in prison for more than two years and his case is currently moving forward. the judicial system.
Feb. 2022
In February 2022, five years after the girls’ murders ended, Libby and Abby’s loved ones remained hopeful that one day the killer would be apprehended.
Kelsi German, Libby’s sister, told WTHR she plans to spend the death anniversary with her family, remembering the girls over the weekend with a food drive.
“I think it can get very tiring doing nothing. If we just sat at home and didn’t occupy ourselves, we would have plenty of time to be in our own thoughts,” Kelsi said. “So actually going out and doing something for other people just kinda gives us, you know, it’s what we do for them, and we don’t have to think about the bad things. We can think of all the good things that come out of the bad things that happened.”
Kelsi said she remains patient, believing that at some point the man who killed the girls will be found and charged.
“When I feel frustrated, when I feel like no answer is coming and I feel discouraged, I say that. I say, ‘Today is the day. It is coming and it will happen here. We We’re going to have answers’ and reaffirm myself and say, ‘It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s been five years, but eventually we’ll have answers. It happens.’”
October 28, 2022
Citing law enforcement sources, WTHR reported that a man named Richard Allen had been arrested for the murders of the two girls. Indiana State Police did not confirm the report, saying instead that the Delphi Homicide Task Force “will announce an update on the Delphi investigation” at a conference in press Monday morning.
According to WTHR, an arrest will be announced at the press conference, which is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. CST.
As news of a possible arrest circulated on social media on Friday, German’s sister tweeted “today is the day.”
“Just know how grateful I am to you. No comments at this time, any questions please contact the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. We will discuss that. not anymore,” she wrote.
October 31, 2022
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, has been arrested and charged in connection with the teenage murders, officials said at a press conference on Monday.
Allen was taken into custody last Wednesday and formally charged on Friday with two counts of murder, police said.
At an initial hearing, Allen pleaded not guilty, Carroll County District Attorney Nick McLeland said. A trial date has been set for January 13, 2023 and a trial date for March 20, officials say.
McLeland said probable cause and prosecution information related to the case has been sealed by the court and noted that a public hearing will be held to determine whether it remains sealed.
“I’ve been very clear with everyone who heard the court order, we can’t talk about the evidence,” he said. “It’s in probable cause or evidence, it’s in charging information that will become apparent to you at some point and it will be released, but it’s not that day.”
NBC Chicago
News
Vikings’ Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss some time with ankle injury
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, a source said Monday, and likely will be sidelined for some time.
Smith was scheduled to have an magnetic resonance imaging exam on Monday, the source said, after which the team would know more about how much time he will miss. Players who suffer high-ankle sprains often are out multiple weeks.
The only healthy Vikings tight end on the 53-man roster is Johnny Mundt, who has started six of the Vikings’ seven games this season. He caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s 34-26 victory over the Cardinals, the first touchdown of his six-year NFL career.
Tight end Ben Ellefson is on injured reserve because of a groin injury. He has missed three games and must sit out at least one more.
The Vikings have a pair of tight ends on the practice squad in Jacob Hollister, a six-year veteran, and rookie Nick Muse. Hollister has been elevated to the active roster the past two games and has one elevation left. He played one snap from scrimmage against the Cardinals.
