Kidnapped French environmentalist freed in eastern Chad
PARIS – A French citizen working in wildlife conservation has been released after being kidnapped two days earlier in northeastern Chad, France announced on Sunday.
“France thanks the Chadian authorities who worked for the release,” the foreign ministry said, adding that French diplomats remained “mobilized” to help Jérôme Hugonnot and his family.
Hugonnot was working for the Sahara Conservation Fund in Chad’s Wadi Fara province, bordering Sudan, at the time of his abduction on Friday by unknown kidnappers, according to Chadian government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh. A number of armed groups operate along the Chad-Sudan border.
‘Some people shook the bridge intentionally’: Visitor recounts Gujarat horror
Morbi:
For Ahmedabad resident Vijay Goswami and his family members, it was a close shave as they had visited Gujarat’s Morbi suspension bridge on Sunday afternoon, but returned halfway from the bridge in fear after young people in the crowd started shaking him.
Hours later, their fears were proven correct when this bridge over the Machchhu River, a tourist attraction, collapsed around 6.30pm, killing at least 90 people.
Mr Goswami said that when he and his family were on the bridge, some youths started shaking the bridge intentionally which made it difficult for people to walk. He said that since he felt the act could prove dangerous, he and his family returned without continuing on the bridge. He said he even alerted the bridge staff about it, but they were indifferent.
The British-era bridge had reopened to the public just four days ago after being closed for renovations for seven months.
Goswami said he went to Morbi with his family to enjoy the Diwali holiday.
“There was a huge crowd on the bridge. My family and I were on the bridge when young people started intentionally shaking it. It was impossible for people to stand without holding any support. family and I came back after walking some distance over the bridge,” Goswami told reporters after reaching Ahmedabad.
“Before leaving the venue, I alerted the duty personnel to stop people from shaking the bridge. However, they were only interested in selling tickets and told us there was no system to control the crowd. Hours after we left, our fears came true when the bridge finally collapsed,” he said.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, young people can be seen kicking the ropes of the bridge and shaking it to scare other tourists.
Several children at the site told reporters that family members or parents went missing after the bridge collapsed.
“There was a huge crowd when the bridge suddenly collapsed. I survived because I grabbed a hanging rope and slowly climbed up. But my father and mother are still missing,” said reporters a 10-year-old boy.
Mehul Raval, who is among the survivors of the tragedy, said there were nearly 300 people on the bridge when it collapsed.
“The bridge suddenly collapsed while we were on it. All the people fell. Many people died and many were injured. The bridge collapsed mainly because it was overcrowded,” Mr. Raval, who was admitted to the civil hospital of Morbi. told reporters from his hospital bed.
A local resident said: “There were almost 300 people on the bridge, which was opened to the public a few days ago. Majority of the victims were children, as they came here to enjoy their Diwali holiday. Residents rushed to the scene immediately after the crash, and pulled many people out alive.”
Large numbers of people living in different parts of Morbi rushed to help those who fell into the river after the bridge collapsed.
Another resident said the incident opened wounds from the Machchhu Dam tragedy in 1979, when thousands of local residents died due to flooding.
“All the locals living nearby came to rescue them and saved many. This is the first major incident for Morbi after the dam break incident in 1979. This bridge collapsed due to overcrowding. The rescue was hampered due to low evening light,” he added. said.
Former BJP MP for Morbi, Kanti Amrutiya, has also joined the local rescue teams.
“I removed many people alive, but many others were already dead when they were removed. Everyone is doing their part to help people,” he said.
The turquoise sea turns BROWN as raw sewage is pumped into the water along the beautiful Cornish coast
The turquoise sea turns BROWN as raw sewage is pumped into the water along the beautiful Cornish coast
- The photos were taken on the beach at St Agnes on the north coast of Cornwall
- The dark brown water was photographed mingling with the idyllic turquoise sea
- Most were horrified by the footage, but a former Tory MP said it was ‘good news’
Raw sewage was pictured being pumped into the sea at a Cornish beach on Sunday in the latest in a string of water pollution incidents this year that have left many beaches unusable.
St Agnes Beach in Cornwall is well known to locals and tourists alike for its beautiful scenery, charming village and great surfing conditions.
But the usually turquoise water turned completely brown on Sunday morning after Cornwall’s water company, South West Water, appeared to allow the discharge of raw sewage into the ocean.
Video footage online shows a huge mass of dark brown sewage in the water just on the shoreline, slowly mixing with the pale blue sea surrounding it.
A social media user shared the photo with the caption “Speechless”.
But former Conservative MP for Dorset East Sir Michael Take said the sewage dump was “safe” and “good news” for the UK.
UK water companies have come under heavy fire this year as millions of gallons of untreated sewage have been allowed to contaminate the country’s oceans.
The usually picturesque beach at St Agnes (right) caused public outcry today after raw sewage was pumped into the sea
The usually turquoise water of St Agnes turned a dark brown color when untreated sewage was discharged
Images of the sewage have been shared by Surfers Against Sewage, a campaign group fighting against the discharge of all sewage into UK waters.
Not everyone was horrified by the sewage: a former MP says the photos were ‘good news’
Murky brown water could be seen far out in the ocean, making the beach unusable for swimmers and surfers
Although it is illegal to dump sewage in many scenarios, if water overflows are too full, water companies have no choice but to let the sewage into the sea to release space.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, eight of Cornwall’s beaches were unusable due to recent sewage discharges, according to Surfers Against Sewage.
The regular dumping of sewage harms wildlife and ocean creatures, but also poses a risk to humans, due to the harmful bacteria it can carry.
After today’s images were seen online, there was widespread backlash over the pollution.
Some described the footage as “incredible” and “really awful”. Another said: “Heartbreaking to see this – South West Water please stop this sewage spill.”
But former Conservative MP for Dorset East, Sir Michael Take CBE, said: ‘This is reasonably scattered sewage in St Agnes in Cornwall today.
“You will see the beach is empty so NO ONE is hurt. This would of course have been stopped by the European Union.
“Brexit means we can now use such SAFE procedures. Good news!’
He received a furious reaction online after sharing the images.
In August, it was revealed that water companies had spent more than nine million hours pumping raw sewage into UK seas and rivers since 2016.
Environment Agency figures reveal the staggering amount dumped in areas including tourist and bathing hotspots.
At press time, Labor warned the actual number of hours is likely to be much higher.
Data showed that since 2016 raw sewage has been discharged into UK seas and rivers for at least 9,427,355 hours.
It also showed that there was a 2,553% increase in discharge hours monitored between 2016 and 2021.
In 2016, the Environment Agency recorded the discharge of sewage for just 100,533 hours.
By 2021, that number had jumped to 2,667,452.
South West Water has been contacted for comment.
Roads and highways sector has highest number of delayed projects: government report
New Delhi:
The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 262, followed by railways at 115 and the oil sector at 89, a government report showed.
In the road transport and highways sector, 262 projects out of 835 are delayed. In railways, out of 173 projects, 115 are delayed, while for oil, 89 out of 140 projects are delayed, according to the latest infrastructure project flash report for September 2022.
The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is responsible for monitoring infrastructure projects in the central sector costing Rs 150 crore and above based on information provided on the online computerized monitoring system ( OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.
The IPMD falls under the Ministry of Statistics and Program Delivery.
The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar railway project is the most delayed project. It is delayed by 276 months.
The second most delayed project is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway project which is delayed by 247 months. The third most delayed project is Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line, which is delayed by 228 months.
On the road transport and highways sector, the report states that the total initial cost of implementing 835 projects, once sanctioned, was Rs 4,94,300.45 crore. This was then forecast at Rs 5,26,481.88 crore implying a cost overrun of 6.5%.
The expenditure incurred for these projects till September 2022 amounts to Rs 3,21,980.33 Crore which is 61.2% of the projected cost of the projects.
On Railways, he said the total initial cost of implementing 173 projects once sanctioned, was in the range of Rs 3,72,761.45 crore, which later increased to Rs 6,23,008.98 crore, implying a cost overrun of 67.1%.
The expenditure incurred for these projects till September 2022 amounts to Rs 3,50,349.9 Crore which is 56.2% of the projected cost of the projects.
In the oil sector, he said the total initial cost of implementing 140 projects, once sanctioned, was in the range of Rs 3,64,330.55 crore, which rose to Rs 3,84,102.18 crore, showing an overrun cost of 5.4%.
The expenditure incurred for these projects till September 2022 stands at Rs 1,38,460.78 Crore which is 36% of the projected cost of the projects.
Baltimore father slams prosecutors for failing to jail teenage carjacker son who continues to be released
A Baltimore father has pleaded with prosecutors to keep his 15-year-old son behind bars – and says he was threatened with jail for neglect after telling cops to keep the boy locked up after his latest carjacking offence.
Santiago Garcia-Diaz says his 15-year-old son Bryce has been arrested multiple times for carjacking and thefts in both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and he hoped the law would back him up when he gets away with it. would be teaching Bryce a lesson.
But so far he has had no joy, with just one of the 19 charges brought against Bryce. The teenager hasn’t been hit with any kind of custodial sentence, and his father is terrified that Bryce will end up dead if he isn’t scared of a time behind bars.
He says they not only did not help subdue his son, but made the situation worse through inaction.
“He started breaking into cars to steal cigarettes and chains and then you steal cars and run from the police,” the worried dad told Fox 45. “He won’t be alive, that’s which I’m afraid of. It’s getting progressively worse.
Santiago Garcia-Diaz says his 15-year-old son Bryce constantly smokes marijuana and steals cars
The concerned father spoke to local media in Baltimore to share his concerns about law enforcement’s inaction regarding his son’s out-of-control behavior.
The father says his son is out of control and local prosecutors are not helping him because his son has been released multiple times.
Santiago shared his son’s arrest record earlier this year with Fox45 in Maryland.
Documents he handed over to the outlet showed Bryce, just 15, was arrested alongside a friend for stealing two cars and embarking on a high-speed chase.
Bryce and his friend stole a Lexus and a Honda CRV, then led cops through busy streets.
Santiago says her child nearly killed two police officers trying to arrest her during the incident.
“They were trying to barricade my son. Someone tried to stop and he got on the gas and tried to run through them, knocked them off his shoes,” he said.
Santiago claims that not only are law enforcement not helping him by teaching his son a lesson, but they have threatened to charge him with abandonment and neglect for not showing up to pick up his child.
After the high-speed chase with the police, Santiago claims the police told him he had three hours to get to the station or he would be arrested.
Father says son has had 18 charges dropped and only one misdemeanor conspiracy charge remains, resulting in probation whose terms he repeatedly violated
“I don’t know what to do anymore,” he said. “I looked at training camps and I just can’t afford it.”
Santiago says he was threatened when he tried to teach his son a lesson.
He is a father who believes his son must be punished to be saved.
“I want my son to get help. I mean, if it’s the prison that’s going to take; then jail. What my son needs, he needs mental help.
Santiago says he now faces restitution fines for his son’s crimes which weigh heavily on his family, he has also set up a GoFundMe page in response.
The Garcia-Diaz family lives in Baltimore, which has recorded more than 600 carjacking cases in 2022 alone
The father says he has had local judges sign petitions so that Bryce can be sent away for a psychological evaluation.
However, the petitions came to nothing, as hospitals would not accept him without a file, Santiago claims.
After one incident, Bryce was reportedly sentenced to six months probation.
His father says he violated every term of his probation “on day one”.
“Nothing ever happened,” he said.
Bryce, 15, has had several run-ins with the law in Baltimore, pictured above, and also in Washington, DC
According to a GoFundMe set up by Baltimore’s father, Bryce is one of three children and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperdisorder and oppositional defiant disorder.
“I have three beautiful children that I would lay down and die for, but I have a son and I’ve tried everything to get him to help himself,” the father said.
The incidents began to escalate about two and a half years ago, he says. Prior to this, Bryce had only minor issues with “stealing” and “sneaking”.
Now he’s been arrested more than five times, hijacked individuals, and constantly smokes marijuana and “pop pills.” Santiago says it has become a problem for their whole family.
The first month of 2022 saw 51 carjackings and 203 robberies. Those numbers have since climbed to 533 and 2,400, respectively.
Santiago says Bryce’s story perfectly sums up the problems with the criminal justice system in Baltimore right now.
He believes cases like Bryce’s are causing an increase in youth crime.
“It’s not even about my son, it’s about the kids of Baltimore City, it’s about all the juvenile delinquents,” he said.
Across all incidents, Santiago says 18 total charges against Bryce were dropped and the remaining one is the one that ended in probation.
Crime statistics in Baltimore remain high with more than 330 homicides in 2021
Santiago claims Bryce crashed a stolen vehicle into a house and hit a police officer with the car.
This arrest was accompanied by an assault and a battery of an officer who was also dropped. Bryce faced a conspiracy charge, which is a misdemeanor.
The father says he tried to write to the mayor and the governor and they helped him by putting a GPS tracking device on him, but he already cut it off once.
Santiago says he feels he’s out of ideas and just doesn’t know what to do at this point.
Baltimore has become a crime hotspot in recent years
Baltimore’s streets no longer seem safe for many residents as shootings, carjackings and robberies appear to be rampant
Despite a heavy police presence throughout the city, crime is still heavy in the Maryland city
“I’m so worried that my son won’t turn 18,” he said.
Santiago says he’s terrified that his child will die in a chase involving the police or that he might kill someone in a chase.
He also says he has now been summoned to court for damages caused by Bryce during one of his “outings”.
Santiago has been advised to consult a lawyer, as he believes the owner of the house Bryce crashed into in an incident and the owner of the stolen vehicle he was driving will want to sue.
The GoFundMe must help cover legal costs and any restitution it may have to pay.
“Please say a prayer for me and say a very special prayer for my son,” Santiago wrote. “Our whole family would be lost if something happened to take them off this planet.”
Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in 2021 that “the era of ‘crime crackdown’ is over”
In 2021, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that she was making permanent a policy put into effect during the pandemic to no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, and non-violent crimes.
“The era of ‘tough on crime’ is over,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post, promising instead to divert offenders to substance abuse and mental health programs.
According to the city of Baltimore, more than 25,000 crimes have been reported this year alone.
Two months into 2022, there have been more than 4,600 aggravated assaults, 533 carjackings, 2,400 robberies and 603 shootings.
As of October 30, there have also been 278 homicides in the city.
News
Week 8 updates: Rough start for Chicago Bears — but late rally cuts Dallas Cowboys’ lead to 28-17 at halftime
Coming off an upset of the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” the 3-4 Chicago Bears have another road test on a short week, facing the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Halftime: Bears trail Cowboys 28-17
The Bears defense had a lot of trouble stopping quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense in the first half.
Prescott completed 16 of 20 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 28-17 Cowboys halftime lead.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted Prescott in the final minute of the half, and Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 36-yard field goal to cut into the Cowboys’ lead. It was the only drive the Bears stopped.
Prescott returned last week from a five-game absence because of a thumb injury. He looked at full strength from the start Sunday. He completed 10 of 11 passes for 107 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, on the Cowboys’ first two drives of the game for a 14-0 lead.
The Cowboys easily marched 75 yards to score on their opening drive, capped by Prescott’s 7-yard touchdown run. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard rushed for 26 yards and had a 16-yard catch on the drive.
After the Cowboys went up 14-0, the Bears responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Justin Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-7. Fields had carries of 15 and 14 yards on the drive.
But the Cowboys hit back. On third-and-1 at the Bears 43-yard line, Prescott burst outside for a 25-yard run, and Pollard followed with an 18-yard TD run for a 21-7 Cowboys lead. Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson made it 28-7.
Fields briefly went into the medical tent in the second quarter but emerged to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of the second quarter. His 17-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-14.
Fields threw an interception to Trevon Diggs on the drive, but it was negated by a roughing-the-passer call on Chauncey Golston.
Fields completed 8 of 11 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Inactives announced
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play against the Bears as he deals with a knee injury. Elliott is the Cowboys leading rusher with 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but the Cowboys can lean on Tony Pollard, who has 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Noah Brown, defensive end Sam Williams, safety Malik Hooker, defensive tackle Tysten Hill, linebacker Jabril Cox and quarterback Will Grier are also inactive for the Cowboys.
Brown is second among Cowboys receivers with 25 catches for 339 yards.
For the Bears, right tackle Larry Borom is inactive as he deals with a concussion. The Bears declared Borom out Friday after he missed the entire week of practice.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter are also inactive for the Bears.
The Bears are where they should be
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
Read the full story here.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
- It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the Patriots QB should be fined
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Publishing staffers call for end of Amy Coney Barrett’s book deal
More than 600 publishing industry staff have signed an open letter opposing Penguin Random House’s decision to publish Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s book over her adherence to the majority opinion of the Supreme Court which struck down Roe v. Wade.
Staff at publishers including Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, MacMillan and Penguin Random House said Judge Barrett’s Catholic faith influenced her support for overturning the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. country.
The open letter was first reported by Publisher’s Weekly.
The employees say in the letter that “we do not call for censorship”, noting that many of them “work daily with books that we find objectionable to our personal politics”.
“Rather, this is a case of a corporation privately funding the destruction of human rights with obscene profits,” the letter read. “Coney Barrett is free to say what she wants, but Penguin Random House must decide whether to fund her position at the expense of human rights in order to inflate her bottom line, or truly uphold the values she is proud to uphold. .”
The employees claim that the publication of the book violates the code of conduct of the German media company Bertelsmann, the parent company of Penguin Random House.
SEE ALSO: Higher Ground: Religious freedom comes to the fore around the world
They also say Human Rights Watch founder Robert L. Bernstein, former publisher of Random House, pointed to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which declares access to abortion a human right. .
However, the word “abortion” does not appear in the UN Declaration of Human Rights.
Judge Barrett signed the book deal in April 2021. Politico reported Ms. Coney Barrett received a $2 million advance for the upcoming book.
