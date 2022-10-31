Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.
News
Knicks have ‘room for improvement’ after losing to two of the East’s best
CLEVELAND — The Knicks left home Thursday on a three-game winning streak and returned Sunday night licking their wounds after two doses of reality.
Facing two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks and the Cavaliers, revealed how far they had to go at the start of the season.
A one-sided 11-point loss Friday night at Milwaukee was followed by a fourth-quarter meltdown Sunday at Cleveland, leading to a winless trip in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell struggled with the Knicks.
“We have a lot of room for improvement,” Jalen Brunson said bluntly after the Cavaliers’ 121-108 victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. “I don’t think it would be otherwise. We have a lot of guys who work really hard and don’t give up. If it was easy, anyone would do it. We have to keep improving. We have a lot of guys who work hard and don’t give up.
The Bucks, it should be noted, are undefeated and the Cavaliers have won five straight games. Both play very well. The Knicks had a much better chance of beating the Cavaliers, taking a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter. In those final 12 minutes, however, they were outscored 37-15. The only common denominator was that the opposition star set them on fire. Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while Mitchell had 38 points and 13 assists.
“I feel like both games we at least gave ourselves a chance to win,” said Julius Randle. “As the season progresses [and] our defense is getting better, we’re tightening that up, we’ll learn how to win these games.
Those two losses were the start of a brutal seven-game streak against projected playoff teams that continues Wednesday at home against Garden villain Trae Young and the Hawks. That’s followed by a Friday trip to Philadelphia to face the 76ers before the Celtics come to MSG on Saturday. Bottom line: It won’t get any easier.
But coach Tom Thibodeau opted for the glass half full after those two games. He liked how the Knicks played in the first half against the Bucks and felt the first three quarters were solid against the Cavaliers.
“It reveals exactly where we are and what we need to do,” Thibodeau said. “It shows us what we are capable of. We just need to do it more consistently and for longer. If we do this, everything will be fine.
New York Post
News
Half of voters say the economy and inflation are the biggest midterm issue
According to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll, half of American voters say the economy or inflation is their number one issue ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
The poll shows 28% of registered voters say the economy is their most important issue in determining their vote, while 22% say inflation is.
Additionally, 73% of Republican voters cite the economy and inflation as their top issue ahead of the midterm elections – 45% saying the economy and 28% saying inflation.
The poll also found that half of independent voters (50%) say the economy or inflation is their number one issue in November.
Among Democrats, only 28% say portfolio issues are important to them, with 15% saying inflation and 13% the economy. More Democratic voters cited abortion as their top issue heading into the election at 29%, followed by gun violence at 16%.
The poll results are a good sign for Republican candidates, as registered voters have given Republicans a double-digit advantage over those they believe would do a better job of managing the economy, the inflation crisis and soaring gasoline prices, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll from last week.
Inflation has become a major headache for Americans, with prices climbing 8.2% since last year, food prices jumping 13% and gasoline prices jumping 18.2%. %.
The survey also found that while voters slightly prefer the same political party controlling both the executive and the legislature (30%) to shared control (21%), most have no preference (47%) .
A recent Rasmussen poll found Republicans had a seven-point advantage over Democrats in the generic Congressional ballot (49% to 42%) and a whopping 18-point advantage among independents.
The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos from October 28 to October 29, 2022, surveying a total of 621 registered voters in the United States. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 4.2%.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
Men acquitted of Malcolm X murder will receive $36 million: NPR
PA
NEW YORK – New York City is settling lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, agreeing to pay $26 million for wrongful convictions that led to two men to spend decades behind bars.
New York State will pay an additional $10 million. David Shanies, a lawyer representing the men, upheld the settlements on Sunday.
“Muhammad Aziz, Khalil Islam and their families have suffered because of these unjust sentences for over 50 years,” Shanies said in an email. “The city has recognized the serious injustices committed here, and I salute the sincerity and speed with which the comptroller’s office and the company’s attorney acted to resolve the lawsuits.”
Shanies said the settlements send a message that “misconduct by police and prosecutors is causing enormous damage, and we must remain vigilant to identify and correct injustices.”
Last year, a Manhattan judge threw out the convictions of Aziz, now 84, and Islam, who died in 2009, after prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and of exculpatory evidence had undermined the case against the men. Then-district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. apologized for the “serious and unacceptable violations of the law and the public trust” by law enforcement.
The New York City Legal Department, through a spokesperson, said Sunday it “stands” for Vance’s view that the men were wrongfully convicted and that the financial settlement “brings some measure of justice to people who have spent decades in prison and carried the stigma of being falsely convicted.” charged with the murder of an iconic figure.”
Shanies said that over the next few weeks the settlement papers will be signed and the New York court dealing with probate matters will have to approve the settlement of Islam’s estate. The $36 million total will be split equally between Aziz and Islam’s estate.
Aziz and Islam, who have maintained their innocence since the start of the 1965 murder at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, urging black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary”. His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Towards the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split from the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, began to speak of the potential for racial unity. This earned him the wrath of some members of the Nation of Islam, who considered him a traitor.
He was shot while beginning a speech on February 21, 1965. He was 39 years old.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim – also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan – admitted shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case relied on eyewitnesses, although there were inconsistencies in their testimony.
Lawyers for Aziz and Islam said in complaints that Aziz and Islam were at their home in the Bronx when Malcolm X was killed. They said Aziz had spent 20 years in prison and more than 55 years living with the hardships and indignity of being unjustly labeled the convicted murderer of one of the city’s most prominent civil rights leaders. the story.
Islam spent 22 years in prison and died hoping to clear his name.
NPR News
News
Live news from the Russian-Ukrainian war: Russia will withdraw some units from the Kherson region, according to the Ukrainian army | Ukraine
Key events
Russia to withdraw units from Kherson region: Ukrainian army
The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff says that Russia intends to withdraw its heavy artillery from Kherson with the intention of eventually transferring units to other front line areas.
The latest Ukrainian military report, released late Sunday evening, reads:
According to available information, the enemy is taking preparatory measures to withdraw artillery units from the right bank part of the Kherson region, with their possible subsequent transfer to other directions.
An updated report released early Monday morning added:
Preparations for the evacuation of individual units and military equipment of the enemy from the right bank part of the Kherson region are underway.
Summary and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll bring you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.
The The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine will move forward to implement a Black Sea Grains Agreement although Russia suspended its participation in the pact.
In a statement, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work, said the three delegations had put in place a transit plan for 16 ships on Monday and agreed that inspections would be provided to 40 outgoing vessels.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff says that Russia intends to withdraw its heavy artillery from Kherson.
According to the latest Ukrainian military report, Russian forces plan to withdraw their artillery from the right bank of the Dnipro river in the southern region of Kherson and possibly transfer it to other frontline areas.
If you have any update or feedback to share, please feel free to contact us via email or Twitter.
If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his forces repelled a “fierce offensive” by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. “Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy,” Zelenskiy said in his Sunday evening speech. “The Russian attack has been repulsed.” The fiercest fighting in the Donetsk region took place around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
-
Russian Black Sea flagship Admiral Makarov was damaged and possibly disabled in a daring Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to a review of video footage. Open source investigators said the frigate was one of three Russian vessels to be hit on Saturday. A swarm of drones hit the Russian Navy at 4:20 a.m. Zelenskiy’s aides suggested the country was behind the well-orchestrated raid, although his government did not claim responsibility.
-
In the wake of the Sevastopol attack, the Kremlin says it is withdrawing from a UN-brokered grain deal which allows civilian ships to export grain and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. Russia has claimed it cannot “guarantee the safety of civilian ships” traveling under the pact after the attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Zelenskiy, however, said Moscow was looking for a pretext to end the initiative. It had “deliberately worsened” the food crisis since September, he said in a video address.
-
The international community has condemned Russia’s decision to suspend the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative. US President Joe Biden called the move “purely outrageous” while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was weaponizing food. The European Union has called on Russia to reconsider its decision. “Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the Black Sea agreement jeopardizes the main export route for cereals and fertilizers essential to face the world food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. “said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
-
UN Secretary General António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” by Russia’s suspension of the deal and delayed his departure to attend the Arab League summit in Algiers for a day in an attempt to relaunch it. Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss the issue. António Guterres was engaged in “intense contacts” to recover the agreement and spoke with the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.
-
The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine said they would continue implementing a Black Sea grain deal with a transit plan in place for 16 vessels on Monday, although Russia has suspended its participation in the pact. The UN, NATO, EU and US have all urged Russia to reverse its decision to withdraw from the deal. In a statement, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work, said the three delegations had also agreed that inspections would be carried out on Monday on 40 outgoing vessels. .
-
Kyiv’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday that 218 ships were now “effectively stuck” in its ports – 22 loaded and blocked in ports, 95 loaded and left ports and 101 awaiting inspections.
-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed ‘hope’ that Joe Biden will remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis facing the war in Ukraine. In an interview for a Russian state television documentary on Sunday, Lavrov said there were “similarities” between the ongoing war in Ukraine and the 1962 confrontation. President Joe Biden will have more opportunities to understand who is giving orders and how,” Lavrov said. “The difference is that in the distant 1962, Khrushchev and Kennedy found the strength to show responsibility and wisdom, and now we don’t see such preparation from Washington and its satellites,” he said. he adds.
theguardian
News
Bridge collapse in India kills at least 132 people, mostly teenagers, women and elderly (responsible)
Officials in the western Indian state of Gujarat said at least 132 people were killed after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu River on Sunday night.
Authorities said the century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed because it could not support the weight of the large ground that had accumulated. The bridge had just reopened four days before the collapse. It had been closed for renovations for nearly six months previously.
The Hindu festival season has drawn hundreds of people to the newly opened tourist attraction.
Hundreds of people were sent plunging into the water when the bridge gave way. State Minister Harsh Sanghvi said those killed and injured were mostly teenagers, women and the elderly.
AT LEAST 60 DEAD, MANY MORE INJURED AFTER BRIDGE COLLAPSE IN INDIA: REPORT
Officials said it was unclear exactly how many people were on the 761ft-long bridge, but they fear the death toll could rise.
Sanghvi told reporters that 132 people have died so far and many have been admitted to hospitals in critical condition.
Emergency responders and rescuers have been searching for survivors since the collapse.
Indian army, navy and air force teams were dispatched to assist in the rescue.
INDIA’S SUPERIOR COURT DIVIDED OVER MUSLIM SCARF BAN IN SCHOOLS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy”.
His office announced compensation to the families of the dead and called for swift rescue efforts.
The state government said it had formed a special team to investigate the disaster.
INDIA HAS RESCUED AT LEAST 130 WORKERS HELD CAPTIVE AND FORCED FROM CYBER FRAUD
The bridge collapse is the third major disaster in Asia involving large crowds in a month.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
On Saturday, a wave of Halloween crowds killed more than 150 people, mostly young people, who attended the festivities in Itaewon, a district of Seoul, South Korea.
On October 1, Indonesian police fired tear gas at a football match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators tried to flee.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Rob Reiner claims Trump is ‘directly’ responsible for attack on Paul Pelosi, seeks impeachment
Director, actor and longtime Democratic activist Rob Reiner blamed former President Donald Trump for the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi, saying she was ” directly” linked to Trump challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
In a Friday tweet, Reiner accused the former president of “spreading The Big Lie for 2 years.”
Trump’s questioning of the election results, Reiner argued, “directly” inspired the recent attack on the Pelosi House.
“The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempted assassination of President Pelosi are directly linked to this lie,” wrote the Oscar-nominated director and actor.
As a result, Reiner asserted that “Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and Jan. 6” and “must be charged and never be allowed to hold office.”
Donald Trump has been spreading The Big Lie for 2 years. The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempted assassination of President Pelosi are directly linked to this lie. Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and January 6th. He must be charged and never be allowed to perform his duties.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 28, 2022
In response, many ridiculed the leftist filmmaker for his comments.
“It is impossible to imagine someone so stupid. You are truly baffling with all due respect of course,” Professor Gad Saad wrote.
It is impossible to imagine someone so stupid. You are really disconcerting with all due respect of course.
—Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 30, 2022
“The only lie I’ve seen is Russian collusion, which you’ve been spreading for 6 years now,” wrote conservative commentator Tim Young.
“Because everyone knows San Francisco is MAGA country,” mocked author Larry Alex Taunton.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized Friday after an attacker broke into their San Francisco home early in the morning and attacked him, according to a statement from the president’s office.
The San Francisco Police Department identified the alleged assailant as David DePape, 42, who remains in police custody, and said the motive for his attack is still unknown.
The President was not at home at the time.
.@sfpdchief on the attack of @SpeakerPelosiHusband of: “Suspect ripped Mr. Pelosi’s hammer and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately attacked the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, called for backup emergency and rendered medical aid.” pic.twitter.com/VoKhS2HRjx
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 28, 2022
The incident has draws attention to the issue of skyrocketing crime across the country under the Democratic regime as well as Democratic candidates lenient on crime, with crime being the second most re issue in the country as midterm elections culminate on 8 November.
Attempts to link the attack to the right come as voters prepare to head to the polls for the midterm elections.
CNN and MSNBC networks recently tent to link the attack to the Jan. 6 riot, while Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) blame on “MAGA Extremists”.
Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Klobuchar called it a “vicious attack in which [the Speaker] was reviled for years, and to the great surprise, it went viral, and it got violent.
“And I think it’s very important to note, as you mentioned, that Homeland Security warns that this has been going on for years,” she added. “The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists who, by the way, are fielding candidates that Donald Trump supports, did not end when Donald Trump left office. They extended to our politics.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden put blame Republicans for the assault, according to Breitbart News.
“It’s been reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6 in the attack on the United States Capitol. I’m not making this up” , Biden said.
“It’s reported. I cannot guarantee it. I can tell you what’s reported,” he continued, adding, “The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy!? Where is Nancy!? Where is Nancy! ? »
However, according to a police call earlier today, Paul Pelosi allegedly told 911 dispatchers that DePape, a hemp jewelry maker known for posting conspiracy theories, “is a friend.”
The attacker is reported having lived inside a school bus parked outside her former lover’s house in the weeks leading up to the attack, according to her neighbors.
Neighbors said he was sleeping between a broken down motorhome and a school bus parked outside the home of pro-nudist activist Gypsy Taub in Berkeley.
According to neighbors Margarita and Julio Gonzalez, DePape lived inside the house with Taub and his family before intermittently staying on buses parked outside.
In the driveway, there is a broken down motorhome. Across the street is a yellow school bus, which neighbors said DePape occasionally stayed on. Both are filled with trash typical of such structures in homeless encampments. pic.twitter.com/hmvYK8f1F6
— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022
DePape, who shares two children with Taub, was romantically involved with the pro-nudist activist before marrying someone else.
He was a witness at Taub’s nude wedding, which ultimately led to Taub’s arrest for being nude in public.
Closer examination of Taub’s residence and the buses DePape allegedly slept in revealed an affinity for left-wing political causes, which contrasts with attempts to link the attacker to “MAGA extremists.”
Like Breitbart News reported:
For example, an American flag in the colors of the rainbow and marijuana leaves can be seen in front of the house. Looking closer, a handwritten “Black Lives Matter” sign can be seen hanging from one of the windows in the house.
Additionally, another sign posted in another window reads “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate,” which refers to a Berkeley-based organization that aims to “stop the hatred and implicit bias that poses a dangerous threat to safety and security. civility of our neighborhoods, towns and cities.”
A closer look at the van parked in Taub’s driveway showed more signs of support for left-leaning political causes.
And, as I found out yesterday, DePape was living with a notorious local nudist in a Berkeley home, with a Black Lives Matter sign in the window and an LGBT rainbow flag, emblazoned with a marijuana symbol, hanging from a tree. pic.twitter.com/qxNvgWXSaG
— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 29, 2022
A sticker on the van, we read: “There is no sun as long as capitalisms are no longer there.
The RV also hung above an advertisement for a ‘natural addiction treatment’ which, according to reports, advertises the use of the psychedelic drug ibogaine, which the DePape family brought back from the Mexico in the United States.
Another neighbor told reporters that the DePapes are “very radical activists.”
“They seem very left-wing. They all talk about the Black Lives Matter movement. Gay pride. But they are very detached from reality,” said a neighbor who identified herself as Trish. “They called the cops on several of the neighbors, including us, saying we’re plotting against them.”
“It’s really weird to see that they are ready to be so aggressive towards someone else who is also left-handed,” added the neighbor.
The FBI visits the Berkeley home linked to the suspect beaten by Pelosi. The Victorian is called a ‘hippie collective’ by its neighbors pic.twitter.com/jOhbVTvElx
— Jaxon Van Derbeken (@jvanderbeken) October 28, 2022
Reiner has long attacked Republicans on various issues.
In May he Published an extreme statement in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, blaming Republicans for the horrific act that killed 19 children and two adults.
“The blood of every child who dies from gun violence in this country is in the hands of the Republican Party,” he exclaimed.
The blood of every child who dies from gun violence in this country is in the hands of the Republican Party.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 24, 2022
In April he said that if a person votes for Republicans, he is voting for “autocracy”.
Last year, the Hollywood filmmaker assimilated Racist Republicans, baselessly claiming that the GOP represents “nothing but white nationalism.”
Breitbart News
News
Tropical Storm Nalgae: 98 dead in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year | Philippines
Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year, and dozens more are missing in a mountainside village hit by mudslides, local authorities said on Monday. responsible.
At least 53 of the 98 people who died were from Maguindanao in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, which was swamped by unusually heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nalgae. The storm blew out of the country and into the South China Sea on Sunday, but more than a million people remained submerged in floodwaters in several provinces.
A large contingent of rescuers has resumed work in the village of Kusiong in the hard-hit province of Maguindanao, where 80 to 100 people, including entire families, were reportedly buried by a mudslide or swept away by flash floods, a said local officials.
The government’s main disaster response agency also reported that 69 people had been injured and at least 63 others were still missing.
However, authorities said the official tally of missing persons did not include most of those feared missing in the massive mudslide that hit Kusiong village, as entire families may have been missing. to be buried and no member was left to provide names and details.
Kusiong residents have been conducting disaster preparedness drills every year for decades to prepare for a tsunami due to the area’s history of disasters. But officials said they were not as prepared for the dangers that could come from Mount Minandar, near where their village is located.
“When people heard the warning bells, they ran and gathered in a church on high ground,” Naguib Sinarimbo, the autonomous region’s interior minister, told The Associated Press on Saturday.
“The problem is that it was not a tsunami that inundated them, but a large volume of water and mud that came down from the mountain,” he said.
More than a million people were affected by the storm, including more than 900,000 villagers who fled to evacuation centers or the homes of relatives. More than 4,100 homes and 40,180 acres of rice and other crops were damaged by flooding as the country braced for a looming food crisis due to global supply disruptions, officials said.
Stormy weather across large swathes of the country hampered transportation as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over the All Saints’ Day long weekend in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation. Nearly 200 domestic and international flights were canceled and Manila International Airport was briefly closed, stranding thousands of passengers.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his disappointment at the high death toll during a televised meeting Saturday with disaster mitigation officials.
“We should have done better,” Marcos Jr. said. to evacuate them away from flash floods.”
theguardian
Knicks have ‘room for improvement’ after losing to two of the East’s best
Half of voters say the economy and inflation are the biggest midterm issue
Men acquitted of Malcolm X murder will receive $36 million: NPR
Live news from the Russian-Ukrainian war: Russia will withdraw some units from the Kherson region, according to the Ukrainian army | Ukraine
Bridge collapse in India kills at least 132 people, mostly teenagers, women and elderly (responsible)
Rob Reiner claims Trump is ‘directly’ responsible for attack on Paul Pelosi, seeks impeachment
Tropical Storm Nalgae: 98 dead in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year | Philippines
Mark Levin suggests that for Democrats, this election is about tearing the country apart
Iowa community comes together to harvest 5 farm fields for grieving family
Full judges’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva scorecards revealed after YouTube star’s unanimous decision win
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News4 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches