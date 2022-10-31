Lack of luck or bad choice? Lawyers in El Dorado manslaughter case disagree

New details about the ignition of the deadly 2020 El Dorado fire emerged Friday, Oct. 28, as attorneys debated a defense motion asking a San Bernardino Superior Court judge to dismiss all 30 charges against Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr., 42. and Angelina Renee Jimenez, 30.

Steven Mitchell, attorney for Angelina Jimenez, said that although the Jimenezes started the fire with an accident with a gender reveal device, they were not negligent as prosecutors claim and would not have could have predicted when they lit the wick at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa on Sept. 5, 2020, this U.S. Forest Service Charlie Morton hotshot would be engulfed in flames 12 days later.

Refugio Jimenez, right, gets into a car after leaving the San Bernardino Justice Center in San Bernardino on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 after appearing in court with his wife, Angelina, since being charged with homicide involuntary and crimes related to arson. The couple are accused of starting the El Dorado fire in Yucaipa which was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device, used at a gender reveal party. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG)

“The firefighters, the district attorney and the prosecutors are angry and want to hold someone accountable. This is a win-win suit,” Mitchell told Judge Ronald M. Christianson. “It’s a parody.”

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Crane countered that the Jimenezes should have known better than to trigger the smoky device on a 103-degree day with low humidity in a park containing extremely dry brush.

“It was reckless. It was criminal negligence,” she said.

A grand jury in 2021 returned an indictment against the Jimenezes, charging them with manslaughter plus seven other felony counts and 22 misdemeanor counts related to the fire, which in addition to killing Morton burned 22,680 acres, destroyed five homes and damaged four others.

Megan Scafiddi and her father Michael Scafiddi, attorneys for Refugio Jimenez, arguing that his actions were those of a prudent man, provided never-before-reported details of how the fire started:

First, Refugio Jimenez researched the gender reveal device and found it to be safe. He then successfully tested it at home.

Then he and his wife went to the park, where he placed the smoke stick in a gopher hole — not nearby brush — and backed it up with a rock. It was detonated without issue, with no sparks or flames, and photographs were taken. The Jimenezes then decided to take additional photos and the camera was triggered a second time.

Seconds later, someone noticed the brush was on fire. The Jimenezes, having brought water and a bucket, desperately tried to put out the fire by calling 911.

The attorneys added that when a Cal Fire investigator attempted to recreate the ignition of the fire using the same type of gender reveal device, he was unable to start a fire.

Megan Scafiddi said the blaze might not have killed Morton if there had been more firefighters and firefighters on the line to get it under control faster.

Crane countered that the home test was carried out on a concrete slab and that the manufacturer’s instructions on the device warned the user to lay it flat on the ground. She said the couple brought minimal amounts of water and the bucket was the size of a toy. And fire department investigators classified the device as a firework display, which is prohibited in the park, Crane said.

She added that Morton wouldn’t have been on the mountain if the Jimenezes had been more careful.

Christianson said he will file a written decision before the Jimenez’s next court appearance on January 27. The couple, who are on leave from their job as correctional officers at California’s Chino Institution for Women, are not in custody.