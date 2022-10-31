Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
By MAURICIO SAVERESE and DIANE JEANTET
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.
With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.
It is a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose imprisonment for corruption sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.
“Today the only winner is the Brazilian people,” da Silva said in a speech at a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo. “This isn’t a victory of mine or the Workers’ Party, nor the parties that supported me in campaign. It’s the victory of a democratic movement that formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies so that democracy came out victorious.”
Da Silva is promising to govern beyond his party. He wants to bring in centrists and even some leaning to the right who voted for him for the first time, and to restore the country’s more prosperous past. Yet he faces headwinds in a politically polarized society where economic growth is slowing and inflation is soaring.
This was the country’s tightest election since its return to democracy in 1985, and the first time since then that the sitting president failed to win reelection. Just over 2 million votes separated the two candidates; the previous closest race, in 2014, was decided by a margin of roughly 3.5 million votes.
The highly polarized election in Latin America’s biggest economy extended a wave of recent leftist victories in the region, including Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
As Lula spoke to his supporters — promising to “govern a country in a very difficult situation” — Bolsonaro had yet to concede.
Da Silva’s inauguration is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1. He last served as president from 2003-2010.
Thomas Traumann, an independent political analyst, compared the results to Biden’s 2020 victory, saying da Silva is inheriting an extremely divided nation.
“The huge challenge that Lula has will be to pacify the country,” he said. “People are not only polarized on political matters, but also have different values, identity and opinions. What’s more, they don’t care what the other side’s values, identities and opinions are.”
Congratulations for da Silva — and Brazil — began to pour in from around Latin America and across the world Sunday evening, including from U.S. President Joe Biden, who highlighted the country’s “free, fair, and credible elections.” The European Union also congratulated da Silva in a statement, commending the electoral authority for its effectiveness and transparency throughout the campaign.
Bolsonaro had been leading throughout the first half of the count and, as soon as da Silva overtook him, cars in the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking their horns. People in the streets of Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema neighborhood could be heard shouting, “It turned!”
Da Silva’s headquarters in downtown Sao Paulo hotel only erupted once the final result was announced, underscoring the tension that was a hallmark of this race.
“Four years waiting for this,” said Gabriela Souto, one of the few supporters allowed in due to heavy security.
Outside Bolsonaro’s home in Rio, ground-zero for his support base, a woman atop a truck delivered a prayer over a speaker, then sang excitedly, trying to generate some energy as the tally grew for da Silva. But supporters decked out in the green and yellow of the flag barely responded. Many perked up when the national anthem played, singing along loudly with hands over their hearts.
For months, it appeared that da Silva was headed for easy victory as he kindled nostalgia for his presidency, when Brazil’s economy was booming and welfare helped tens of millions join the middle class.
But while da Silva topped the Oct. 2 first-round elections with 48% of the vote, Bolsonaro was a strong second at 43%, showing opinion polls significantly had underestimated his popularity.
Bolsonaro’s administration has been marked by incendiary speech, his testing of democratic institutions, his widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in 15 years. But he has built a devoted base by defending conservative values and presenting himself as protection from leftist policies that he says infringe on personal liberties and produce economic turmoil. And he shored up support in an election year with vast government spending.
“We did not face an opponent, a candidate. We faced the machine of the Brazilian state put at his service so we could not win the election,” da Silva told the crowd in Sao Paulo.
Da Silva built an extensive social welfare program during his tenure that helped lift tens of millions into the middle class. The man universally known as Lula also presided over an economic boom, leaving office with an approval rating above 80%, prompting then U.S. President Barack Obama to call him “the most popular politician on Earth.”
But he is also remembered for his administration’s involvement in vast corruption revealed by sprawling investigations. Da Silva’s arrest in 2018 kept him out of that year’s race against Bolsonaro, a fringe lawmaker at the time who was an outspoken fan of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Da Silva was jailed for for 580 days for corruption and money laundering. His convictions were later annulled by Brazil’s top court, which ruled the presiding judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors. That enabled da Silva to run for the nation’s highest office for the sixth time.
Da Silva has pledged to boost spending on the poor, reestablish relationships with foreign governments and take bold action to eliminate illegal clear-cutting in the Amazon rainforest.
“We will once again monitor and do surveillance in the Amazon. We will fight every illegal activity,” da Silva said in his acceptance speech. “At the same time we will promote sustainable development of the communities of the Amazon.”
The president-elect has pledged to install a ministry for Brazil’s original peoples, which will be run by an Indigenous person.
But as da Silva tries to achieve these and other goals, he will be confronted by strong opposition from conservative lawmakers likely to take their cues from Bolsonaro.
Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo, compared the likely political climate to that experienced by former President Dilma Rousseff, da Silva’s hand-picked successor after his second term.
“Lula’s victory means Brazil is trying to overcome years of turbulence since the reelection of President Dilma Rousseff in 2014. That election never ended; the opposition asked for a recount, she governed under pressure and was impeached two years later,” said Melo. “The divide became huge and then made Bolsonaro.”
Unemployment this year has fallen to its lowest level since 2015 and, although overall inflation has slowed during the campaign, food prices are increasing at a double-digit rate. Bolsonaro’s welfare payments helped many Brazilians get by, but da Silva has been presenting himself as the candidate more willing to sustain aid going forward and raise the minimum wage.
In April, he tapped center-right Geraldo Alckmin, a former rival, to be his running mate. It was another key part of an effort to create a broad, pro-democracy front to not just unseat Bolsonaro, but to make it easier to govern.
“If Lula manages to talk to voters who didn’t vote for him, which Bolsonaro never tried, and seeks negotiated solutions to the economic, social and political crisis we have, and links with other nations that were lost, then he could reconnect Brazil to a time in which people could disagree and still get some things done,” Melo said.
___
Carla Bridi contributed to this report from Brasilia.
patriots
Quarterback Mac Jones knows he could have been better in the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Jones was 24 for 35 as a passer with a touchdown, but his accomplishments were far from inspiring — his longest was a 12-yard connection with Jakobi Meyers. His second-longest was an eight-yard completion against Rhamondre Stevenson. During that time, he was sacked six times and threw a second-quarter interception.
“I have to get the ball out [before] some of those bags and such, so it’s not just one person or one thing,” Jones told reporters after the game. “But I will definitely watch it and see how we can improve. Obviously I want to score more points and all that, so a lot of progress, but we have to keep going.
Still, facing one of the best defenses in the NFL, Jones knew he and the rest of the Patriots offense just had to be good enough. That proved doubly true because the Patriots defense rocked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hard — or “boogie-oogied” him (as Matthew Judon put it) in three costly interceptions.
“The defense played exceptionally well,” Jones said. “We kind of knew we were going to wait and let them take control of the game.”
After falling to the Bears last week and falling back below .500, the Patriots have had to reassess themselves. Jones said the team did “extra things” that showed up on the pitch in an effort to grow together.
“Just talking about some things and watching the movie together was obviously very beneficial, getting more reps in our day and talking through things,” Jones said. “Anything we had questions about, we were just more – ‘Okay, how do we do this? What do we need to do here?
“So obviously it’s important. We want to be on the same page, and I feel like we’ve made progress there. Just keep doing it, and like I said, it starts with practice. We’ve had a good week of training and we need to keep playing even more, but definitely good enough to get the W.”
A week after a quarterback controversy swept through New England and created a deeply uncomfortable situation, the Patriots improved just enough to secure a win with Jones back in the lineup and Zapped on the bench – apparently l Belichick’s natural order of things. But quarterbacks have been largely left out of the equation.
“That’s why football is the greatest team sport,” Jones said. “You have a game plan, and I felt like we set the goals we wanted to achieve and we hit most of them, so that’s part of it. I’m super happy that we has won, but we will always try to see what we can do better, and that is what we will do.
“But great job in defense and on special teams, and offensively just trying to fight and find a way. That’s what the National Football League is.
Boston
MOORHEAD — The residents of Fargo-Moorhead had probably not even had their first sip of coffee that Thursday morning, Oct. 30, 1941, when they picked up a special edition of The Fargo Forum the newsboy had dropped at their doorstep.
The giant, all-caps headline shouted “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE.”
It was shocking news, of course, made all the more shocking when they realized by the end of the day, with another crash in Ontario that same day, Oct. 30 had become the deadliest day in the history of commercial aviation up to that point.
Northwest Airlines Flight 5 was a regularly scheduled, multiple-stop flight from Chicago to Seattle. It had intermediate stops in Minneapolis, Fargo, Billings and Butte, Mont.; and Spokane, Wash. Its passenger list read like a “who’s who.”
“Flying in 1941 was still an expensive alternative to rail travel,” said Clay County archivist Mark Peihl. “Flight 5’s 12 passengers reflected this. All but two were business travelers.”
It carried three company presidents, three sales managers, two prominent business owners, an attorney and the state chairman of a political party.
The pilot of the plane was 41-year-old Clarence Bates, who had logged more than 7,000 air hours. He reported no issues with the Douglas DC-3A-269, until Barnesville, when he started to notice some light ice forming on the wings, but he said later, not enough to worry about.
According to reports, the plane was making a routine instrument approach to the Fargo airport around 1:54 a.m. when Bates passed over Hector Field at 600 feet to see if he could break through the clouds.
He circled back over the Red River into Minnesota in preparation for the landing. Later, he said, “this is when the plane started to act peculiarly and I knew something was the matter.”
The airport never heard from the plane again.
With the airport now out of touch, reports of what happened fell upon witnesses who were in the area in those early morning hours. They watched in shock as Flight 5 crashed on the grounds of the Moorhead Rod and Gun Club, one and a half miles north of Moorhead, at 2 a.m.
Reporters interviewed several people who were first on the scene of the crash.
The first was E.M. Gregory, an official with the Great Northern Railroad, who told the harrowing story of finding the dazed pilot, who had been ejected through the windshield upon impact. He had been thrown 250 feet from the plane.
Bloodied and injured, Bates was trying to make it back to the plane to rescue his passengers and the rest of his crew.
Help arrived in the form of Ralph Yoder, an ambulance driver who was called to bring Bates to the hospital. The weather conditions and terrain made it difficult to get the upset and incoherent pilot to the hospital.
When Bates had been brought to the hospital, he was unaware that everyone on the plane, except him, had been killed. They broke the news to the devastated pilot the next day.
Considering what he had gone through, his injuries were fairly minor. He had cuts to his head and arm, cracked vertebrae, and damage to his right hand and arm.
Authorities wasted no time talking to him about the crash, questioning him beside his bed at St. John’s Hospital. His account of the night is terrifying — feeling unable to do anything, while the plane he knew so well seemed to be unresponsive to his every move.
Bates was released from the hospital a week later. After the inquiry, Bates was ruled not to be at fault for the crash. His survival proved to be a blessing for authorities working to make air travel safer. Pilots don’t often survive crashes like this one. So his report of the final moments of the flight helped pinpoint what went wrong and how it could be prevented in the future.
The investigators ruled that the cause of the crash was not just the ice buildup on the wings, but the inability of the plane to respond with full power. Also at fault, they said, was the failure of the Northwest dispatcher “to recognize the seriousness of weather conditions in Fargo,” and offer Bates an alternative landing site.
Meteorologist Daryl Ritchison, director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, said given that it was 1941 and with weather information available at the time, the pilot would have likely been easily caught off guard.
“The temperature dropped from just above freezing to below freezing from midnight to 2 a.m. just before the crash,” Ritchison said, “Also, light fog developed during that time frame, and mist/drizzle was reported just before and during the crash period. All would attribute to icing as the plane was moving into lower altitude.”
Sadly, Bates would not be so lucky next time. Almost a year to the date of the Moorhead crash, on Oct. 31, 1942 (with World War II now underway), Bates was killed when the B-24 bomber he was test-flying crashed in St. Paul.
Elijah Moore regrets becoming a distraction during a winning streak, but suggested his issues with the Jets were bigger than he could keep inside.
Speaking to reporters Sunday for the first time since being fired from the team’s facilities after an argument with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and a subsequent trade request on Oct. 20, Moore was still seeking answers on the reasons why his role had dwindled significantly since quarterback Zach. Wilson returned from a three-game injury absence. What’s the chemistry between the first- and second-round picks in the Jets’ 2021 draft class?
“I don’t even know,” Moore said after missing a target and playing only a handful of snaps in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots. “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I do not know.”
The 22-year-old receiver, who is signed through 2024, did not double down or cancel his trade request by Tuesday’s deadline. He said he was in “a better position than us right now when it comes to relationships” earlier in the season.
“What happened with me, I can’t change that,” Moore said. “I just wish it didn’t cause so much of a distraction for my teammates. It’s like that. There are some things behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t know about. Not all necessarily bad, but just a lot of conversations that need to stay internal.
Moore averaged 3.9 catches and 48.4 yards on seven targets per game (with five touchdowns) in his first 14 career games. Since Wilson replaced Joe Flacco, Moore has caught four passes for 64 yards on nine targets in four games. Rookie Garrett Wilson replaced Moore as the Jets’ No. 1 option and even rarely used Denzel Mims — another receiver with a trade request the Jets didn’t grant — played a bigger role on Sunday. than Moore, even with starter Corey Davis sidelined by injury.
“I haven’t really had an impact on anything,” Moore said. “It’s not about that. I prepared for the week as best I could. Every time my name is called, I try to do my best. That’s all that matters. “
The first hint of Moore’s frustration began Oct. 16 with a Tweet hours after a win. This led to his benching last week. Just as LaFleur downplayed the argument as a “difficult conversation,” Moore said he and the caller were “in a good place” after they were seen hugging during Wednesday’s practice. For him, the “moral of the story” is to spend less time on social networks.
Moore looked like she was struggling with what’s best for her career – “It’s like a legacy. I love football a lot,” he said – and what’s best for the team. The Jets had won four straight before losing to the Patriots.
“That’s the part that I wish I had kept internalized,” Moore said. “I’m still standing on the fact that it’s not about me. That’s just the way this business is. [Media] you can say what you want, write what you want. Ultimately, everyone is going to move in the best possible way for each individual. I also have a family to feed.
Admitting his downplayed role is “frustrating” by “an ongoing number of things,” Moore said he had an idea based on practice that his shots would be down.
“If I had caught a ball and started everything, it probably would have been different,” he said. “While I’m here, I want to do my best. I want to help my teammates. I love all my brothers. We didn’t get the win, but we’re trying to focus on the next game.
New York Post
The Dolphins have made some great trades in their storied history. Acquiring Hall of Fame coach Don Shula ranks No. 1, and acquiring Hall of Fame guard Larry Little and Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti are a couple of others high on that prestigious list.
Will trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill eventually find a spot somewhere on that elite list?
After just eight games, things are quickly trending in that direction.
Hill has been absolutely amazing.
There’s no other way to say it.
The game is important to him, and it shows.
“Everybody knows me as a workaholic — all I do is just think about ball,” Hill said after Sunday’s 31-27 victory at Detroit. “I live, sleep and I die on this hill of playing football, man.”
Hill, a 5-foot-10, 191-pound ball of muscle acquired from Kansas City during the offseason (give general manager Chris Grier credit), was electrifying against the Lions.
Cheetah, as he’s called because of his blazing speed, had 12 receptions for 188 yards, and one carry for seven yards.
He finished with 195 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches.
The Dolphins (5-3) had 489 yards from scrimmage.
Hill was 40% of the Dolphins offense.
Without Hill, a seldom-seen combination of speed, hands, and route-running who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his previous six NFL seasons, the Dolphins are an easy-to-defend, pedestrian group.
You could argue there’s nothing to fear about the Dolphins offense without Hill, who is undoubtedly the team’s MVP.
It’s not just his on-field performance, it’s also his off-field leadership, the way he tutors the younger wide receivers and sets examples in practice and the film room.
Wide receivers coach Wes Welker said everything is a competition with Hill, and he meant that in a good way.
“He’s exceeded our expectations and what he brings to our team, the energy and the playmaking ability and all those different things,” Welker said last week. “I can’t say enough good things.”
Hill sets a positive, hard-working example for the entire team.
“Every chance I get to step on the field, even if it’s practice, walk-through [practice], whatever the case,” Hill said after the Lions game, “I’m going 110 miles per hour.”
Here’s a sample of what Hill did Sunday:
* 42-yard reception to the Detroit 33-yard line in the second quarter on first-and-10;
* 36-yard reception to the Detroit 23-yard line in the first quarter on third-and-13;
* 24-yard reception to the Dolphins’ 44-yard line in the first quarter on first-and-10;
* 19-yard reception to the Detroit 34-yard line in the fourth quarter on first-and-10;
* 18-yard reception to the Detroit 29-yard line in the second quarter on first-and-10;
* 17-yard reception to the Detroit 23-yard line in the third quarter on second-and-5.
That’s a big play in every quarter, on all three downs, in a variety of field positions and situations.
He went up high to snatch that 42-yard reception out of the air and absorbed a big hit after the catch. No big deal. He bounced up and was ready to play another down.
He had more than 10 receptions and 150 yards receiving in three of his first six games with the Dolphins, the first time in NFL history anyone had accomplished that feat in their first six games with a team.
He had 11 receptions for 190 yards at Baltimore, 10 receptions for 160 yards at Cincinnati, and 12 receptions for 177 yards against Minnesota.
But after just eight games in a Dolphins uniform we’re so used to seeing Hill do special things, he’s not even the main postgame topic of conversation following that dazzling performance at Detroit.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might get more conversation. He was fantastic while going 29 for 36 for 381 yards, three touchdowns and a 138.7 passer rating.
The defense, which shut out Detroit in the second half, and specifically the injury-riddled secondary, which was dealing with the loss of safety Brandon Jones (knee), might get more conversation.
Heck, things such as penalties (seven for 55 yards), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s two touchdowns and his two ensuing Waddles (his touchdown celebration), and tight end Mike Gesicki recording a touchdown and retiring the “Griddy” (his, ahem, highly-publicized touchdown celebration) might get more conversation than Hill.
He entered the game as the NFL’s leading receiver with a league-best 773 yards on a league-best 57 receptions (13.6 yards per reception).
He had a league-best 110.4 yards per game receiving yards average.
His 270 yards after the catch) were 10th-best in the NFL.
His 34 receiving first downs were second in the league.
Since Hill entered the league in 2016, no one has more 50-plus-yard receptions than his 16. He’s added two more already this season.
The guy is a force.
And if he stays with the Dolphins long enough, he might force his way onto one of the franchise’s most elite lists. He’s already well on the way.
()
The Republican Party of Montana told Breitbart News that the party is exploring different avenues to hold Montana Democrats accountable for their “corruption and collusion” in an effort to “rob GOP voters.”
Montanans Against Corruption PAC, a Democratic super PAC that backs Democrat Monica Tranel in the state’s first district race, released a flyer with a Montana Republican Party logo that makes the state’s GOP look like supports an “outright ban on elective abortion with exceptions. ”
The flyer also appeared to spur Libertarian congressional candidate John Lamb.
The flyer continues:
BUT RINO Ryan Zinke…
Had a 65% pro-abortion rating as a senator from Montana.
He cannot be trusted with life.
Zinke is only a half-timer with a multi-million dollar California mansion.
Libertarian John Lamb:
“I believe that all abortions are immoral. Abortion is something I have been totally against all my life. 100% pro-life rating.
Paid by Montanans Against Corruction PAC. Not authorized by a candidate or a committee of candidates.
The Montanans Against Corruption PAC’s use of the Republican Party of Montana logo led the Montana GOP to explore its options to prevent Democrats from stealing GOP votes. A Montana GOP spokesperson called the flyer “borderline criminal.”
“The corruption and collusion behind the effort to steal GOP votes border on criminal – and there are Monica Tranel’s fingerprints all over the place,” the Montana spokesperson said in a statement to Breitbart News. . She knows Jon Tester was only elected due to similar shady tactics in previous elections, so now she and her husband are desperate to repeat that. The Montana Republican Party is actively exploring different avenues to hold everyone involved accountable.
The link between the Montanans Against Corruption PAC and Tranel’s campaign appears to be tied through her husband, Greg Lind.
The Montanans Against Corruption PAC website brings one to the website referencing the group’s name, Montanans for a Better Congress.
The Independent recording of Helena reported in June that there was “shady” financial activity ahead of the state primaries.
During the Democratic primary for Montana’s first congressional district, Democrat Cora Neumann attacked Tranel as being too closely tied to the Montanans for a better congress.
Tranel’s husband, Gregor Lind, a physician, paid Montanans $5,000 for a better convention. The group spent $109,000 in May attacking Neumann and supporting Tranel, as well as attacking Montana Republican candidate Ryan Zinke.
Neumann even referred to the super PAC as “Monica Tranel’s super PAC”.
This latest revelation about the Montanans Against Corruption PAC follows as Breitbart News reported that Lamb and Tranel coordinated their efforts to spoil Zinke’s comeback campaign in the First District.
In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, Zinke said Tranel and Lamb had a “lovefest” on their shared leftist values:
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
Breitbart News
Jared Allen was officially inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at halftime of Minnesota’s 34-26 victory over Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. It wasn’t the former defensive end’s first honor of the day.
On the last play of the first quarter, Za’Darius Smith dropped Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for an eight-yard sack. Rather than break into one of his myriad sack dances, the Vikings outside linebacker made as if he were lassoing a calf — Allen’s signature move when he played for the Vikings from 2008 to 2013.
“I think it was Tuesday when we came back (from the bye) and he was there, and I was telling him if I get a sack, I’m going to hit it one time,” Smith said. “So he demonstrated and showed me how to do it.”
It was the first of three sacks, and seven total solo tackles, for Smith, who has been a major piece of the Vikings defense after signing a free-agent deal after three seasons in Green Bay. He has 22 tackles and 8½ sacks in seven games, not exactly on pace to break Allen’s single-season record of 22 — in one fewer game — but not far from it, either.
Teammate Danielle Hunter finished with 14½ sacks in 2018 and 2019.
The Vikings’ defense made a lot of big-splash plays on Sunday, forcing three second-half turnovers on interceptions by Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum, and a fumble recovery by Troy Dye on a muffed punt return. The Vikings turned those turnovers into 13 points to rally from a 17-14 third-quarter deficit.
The Cardinals were driving for a potential tying score, with a two-point conversion, and were at the Vikings’ 37-yard line when Smith caught Murray for a seven-yard loss with about 20 seconds remaining.
“Right before that last play he made, I asked him, ‘Hey, I need one more,’ ” head coach Kevin O’Donnell said. “He goes out and gets it.”
Smith had three of the Vikings’ four sacks, totaling minus-22 yards, and added another tackle for loss. He also blocked a Murray pass on the second play of the Cardinals’ final drive.
“We have to continue to allow our athletes to kind of show up in some of those downs, especially (against) a quarterback like that,” O’Connell said. “I can’t speak enough (about) Za’Darius. Clearly, (he gets) a game ball again.”
The Vikings walked off the field Sunday with a 6-1 record and 3½ game lead, pending the Packers’ late game at Buffalo, in the NFC North. Smith has been a major boon for a team working under new coaches and a new 3-4 defensive scheme.
“It’s really hard (for am opposing team) to have a protection plan for a guy that can be in any one of five spots up front,” O’Connell said. “We can use (Smith) to manipulate the protection call if we want. We can use him to try to isolate somebody in protection if we want.”
Asked about his first seven games in Minnesota, Smith said, “It feels good” before quickly adding, “I just hate that people are still not talking about us, but it’s OK. We’ll continue to be the underdogs and keep going to work each and every day to get better.”
Smith was part of the 2020 Packers team that advanced to the NFC Championship game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. He was asked Sunday if the Vikings have the same potential.
“Yes,” he said. “We’re treated like family, and everybody’s really like family. We have a younger coach who wants to know what the players want, and that’s a good thing to have on a football team. So, as you can see, 6-1. It’s a great feeling.”
