Magic finding success in the paint but take a step back in loss to Mavericks
It’s still early in the season, but the Orlando Magic are having greater success scoring in the paint compared to last season.
This was a key for them in Sunday’s 114-105 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks, one of the league’s worst teams at protecting the rim.
Entering Sunday, the Magic were shooting 71.4% in the paint — the league’s second-best mark only behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (75.5%) and a significant jump from the 64.2% they shot inside the paint last season.
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft who entered Sunday averaging 23.5 points on 46.5% shooting (51.3% on 2s, 32% on 3s), 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 33.3 minutes (six games), is a significant reason for the uptick in paint efficiency.
His 11.5 drives per game led the team and he was shooting 63.6% inside the paint. Franz Wagner (61.5% shooting inside the paint) and Wendell Carter Jr. (75%) have also been more efficient scoring in the paint while Bol Bol (92.3% shooting inside the paint on 2.2 attempts) has been a difference-maker.
The Magic did a good job at attacking inside early against Dallas, not only finishing the first quarter with 14 points in the paint (7-of-10 shooting) but also getting the necessary paint touches to create open 3-pointers off drives and kicks. They made their first four 3-pointers, helping them take a 34-29 lead at the end of the first.
But the Mavericks (3-3) adjusted as the game went on and the Magic found it more challenging to create those paint touches that lead to spray-out 3-pointers.
Orlando finished with 44 points in the paint on 22-of-35 shooting but only took 29 3-pointers, their second-fewest in a game this season so far, making 11 (37.9%).
A big step for the Magic (1-6) will be a higher volume of paint touches (18.8 per game for No. 27) and field goal attempts (11.7 for No. 25). They were in the bottom six in both categories entering Sunday.
“We’ve talked about that day from Day One — our ability to finish at the rim and get to the rim because it causes so many different problems,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “Obviously, paint touches are key. Attacking the rim whether that’s finishing, getting to the free throw line or kicking the ball out for feet-set 3s.”
Banchero led the Magic with 18 points but went 6 of 20 from the field. His streak of consecutive 20-point games to start his career ended at six, tying Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson for the third-most in NBA history.
Wagner also struggled, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Both Banchero and Wagner had 4 assists.
Carter had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists while Bol had 16 points (7 of 10) and 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his career to go with 3 blocks.
R.J. Hampton led the bench with 15 points (6-of-9 shooting, 3 of 4 on 3s), 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Kevon Harris added 12 points (3-of-4 shooting, 2 of 3 on 3s) and 3 rebounds off the bench.
The Magic once again started with the jumbo lineup of Wagner, Banchero, Bol, Carter and Terrence Ross because of injuries to several players: Cole Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Sunday was the Magic’s first time matching up against Luka Dončić, who entered the game with averages of 35.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
Dončić scored 30 first-half points to keep the Mavericks in the game, finishing with 44 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 37 minutes.
Mosley coached Dončić for three seasons (2018-21) while he was an assistant with the Mavericks.
“His poise is still there,” Mosley said of Dončić. “His ability to lead these guys is great. You can see him using his voice a ton more with these guys. Obviously, he just does such a dynamic job of putting guys in positions to be successful and make shots.
“You can’t give him the same doses of everything. By the first quarter, he’s playing a game of chess — deciding what coverages you’re in, how you’re doing it, what you’re doing. you have to keep it mixed up.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
US to deploy nuclear-capable bombers to Australia – media – RT World News
The US military has devised a plan that would see nuclear-capable B-52 strategic bombers deployed to Australia on long-term rotational missions, and turn the country’s Northern Territory into a crucial military hub in the Washington’s standoff with Beijing, the national broadcaster reported. Monday.
The Pentagon would seek to build a “squadron operations facility”, which would include a maintenance center and parking area sufficient for six B-52s at the Royal Australian Air Force’s Tindal military base, according to ABC’s Four Corners survey program.
The airbase expansion could cost up to $100 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The new facilities are “required to support strategic operations and conduct multiple 15-day training exercises during the Northern Territory dry season for deployed B-52 squadrons”, the report said, citing US documents.
A “enhanced air cooperation” between Australia and the United States was discussed at last year’s AUSMIN Ministerial meetings, but while the parties agreed on “rotational deployment of American aircraft of all types”, there was no official confirmation of B-52 deployment plans to Tindal.
“The possibility of deploying US Air Force bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power,” the US Air Force reportedly told the program.
The accumulation of its military means by Washington is not limited to Tindal. The United States is building a massive $270 million jet fuel storage facility on the outskirts of Darwin, about 200 miles from the air base. At the same time, a joint US-Australian spy base, Pine Gap, near Alice Springs, would suffer a “major upgrade.”
In 2021, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced the creation of a new security pact AUKUS, which envisages supplying Canberra with conventionally armed and nuclear-powered submarines, thus considerably strengthening its naval capabilities.
While AUKUS members say the pact is simply meant to protect the international system that upholds human rights and the rule of law, China has criticized the alliance, arguing that its plans pose serious risks to nuclear security.
This view has to some extent been echoed by Russia. In August, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that AUKUS could “explode” the entire Asia-Pacific region, since the pact is on the way to becoming “a military-political alliance”. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, however, dismissed the idea, saying Washington was not looking to implement “an Asian NATO”.
Cavaliers too much for Knicks as Donovan Mitchell dominates
CLEVELAND — It started with an explosion from Donovan Mitchell, a spin move around a helpless Obi Toppin and a soaring one-handed jam.
From there, Mitchell took the wheel of his steamroller over the Knicks. He found teammate Kevin Love for a few 3-pointers, and hit a few of his own.
Over just two minutes in the fourth quarter — starting that Mitchell jam — the Cavaliers erased an eight-point deficit. And by the buzzer, they won by a healthy margin, 121-108, because nobody could stop Mitchell.
“He’s got great quickness. He’s shifty with the ball,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s at the rim or shooting 3. If you trap him, he’s unselfish. He’ll make the right play. He’s a great player.”
The Knicks could use Mitchell. Definitely on Sunday night, and probably beyond.
Their former trade target turned Sunday into a personal showcase, with an unsaid message hanging over the proceedings: New York’s front office screwed this up.
Of course, there are months and years to determine whether that holds true. But that plethora of future draft picks in New York’s treasure chest, pumped up by team president Leon Rose as his golden parachute, don’t look as promising as Mitchell did Sunday. Nothing did.
The Westchester product scored 38 points with 12 assists. The Cavs outscored the Knicks in the fourth quarter, 37-15, when Mitchell turned on the afterburners.
There was obvious motivation for Mitchell. He wanted to join the Knicks and they never completed the deal, although there’s questions about the willingness of Jazz president Danny Ainge to trade Mitchell to New York.
Mitchell claimed there was nothing extra Sunday, even if his production said otherwise.
“I always love playing against my home team,” said Mitchell, who has scored at least 31 points in five of his six games this season. “It’s easy to point to the summer and say that but I’m pretty much friends with everybody on that team, so it’s always good to play against your guys and I have nothing but love for them.
“Everybody will probably make it that (about the trade that didn’t happen). Not what it is. Got nothing but love for those guys over there. When it’s your home team you want to go out there and play hard. That’s what I was trying to do.”
The Knicks got double-digit scoring from RJ Barrett, (15), Jalen Brunson (16), Evan Fournier (16) and Julius Randle (15).
But they couldn’t keep up with Mitchell and Kevin Love, who knocked down nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points.
Although he denied it, Mitchell came out like he had a point to prove. He scored 15 points with five assists in the opening 8 minutes, knocking down five treys in that first quarter.
“He had a great game,” Brunson said. “I think we just have to do a better job of making it tougher for him. Once a guy like that gets going and has confident from the start, it’s kind of hard to slow him down. But it’s a team effort. It’s not just one guy guarding him. It’s all of us. We have to be more on a string defensively. Looking out for each other. But I got to give him credit, he’s capable of doing that.”
The Knicks were the favorites all summer to land Mitchell, negotiating with the Utah Jazz while dangling their future draft picks and almost entire roster. But they didn’t dangle enough.
The Cavs swooped in and now own the Eastern Conference’s second-best record at 5-1 with five consecutive victories.
Thibodeau, according to sources, was in favor of acquiring Mitchell and he’d he could make a backcourt with Jalen Brunson work. On Friday, he declined to entertain questions about the failed trade negotiations.
“You already know the answer to that,” he said. “We don’t deal with hypotheticals.”
Mitchell is satisfied with his result.
“You gotta ask (the Knicks if they’d like a do-over). Like I said, I’m happy to be here,” Mitchell said. “It’s over with. We got a good win. We’re 5-1. We will see these guys again in a month or two.”
Pedestrian sustains serious injuries after motorcyclist rams him in Pacific Beach
A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday when a motorcycle rammed him as he crossed a street in Pacific Beach.
The pedestrian was struck by an eastbound motorcycle just before 2 a.m. as he attempted to cross Garnet Avenue at Everts Street, police said. Police said alcohol was a factor in the collision, which involved a 30-year-old rider on a Harley Davidson.
The pedestrian was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with serious injuries. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.
No other information was immediately released.
Giants fall to Seahawks, 27-13, as Geno Smith exacts some revenge
SEATTLE — This time, Geno Smith sat the Giants down.
Brian Daboll’s offense had its worst game of the season inside a deafening Lumen Field, and the Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, to snap a four-game winning streak entering the bye.
“I’ve got to make a few more plays,” Daniel Jones said after the Giants (6-2) gained a season-low 225 yards of offense.
Smith, whose 2017 replacement of a benched Eli Manning prompted ugly blowback in New York, completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns for upstart Seattle.
And he said this wasn’t about vindication or revenge. It was about proving a former Giants GM and head coach right.
“This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese,” Smith said. “They believed in me. And so far as any other thing, I don’t really care for it. I’m happy to be here in Seattle. It’s like a family here. It feels like home.”
The Giants kept it close most of the day despite averaging only 3.5 yards per play, and they trailed 20-13 with just over six minutes remaining.
But punt returner Richie James lost his second fumble of the game on the Giants’ 32-yard line with 6:04 to play. And Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker broke tackles for a 16-yard TD run to lift the surprising Seahawks (5-3).
“Taking care of the ball is one of our main goals and obviously we didn’t do it,” Daboll said. “Got the ball in good field position [at times] to capitalize on ten points. Turn the ball over on your side of the field, it’s tough. So we have to fix that.”
Smith played his best ball with the game tied at 13 apiece earlier in the fourth. He completed 5-of-5 passes for 75 yards on a five-play touchdown drive, capped by a 33-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett with 9:18 to play.
Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy Giants defense had sacked Smith three times in the first half, but he said Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron made good adjustments at half.
“I think they gave us like 20 Cover-0 (looks), which is probably the most I’ve ever had in my life,” Smith said. “We talked at halftime that if they were gonna give us that much space in zero, it’s basically 1-on-1 with a corner at least 10 yards off.”
On the touchdown, Lockett put a double move on Giants corner Adoree Jackson as payback for Jackson’s forced fumble on Lockett in the second quarter and a Lockett dropped touchdown in the third.
“We kinda saw on film opportunities that we could be able to take advantage of against Adoree,” Lockett said. “Luckily we were able to have a chance to do that, and we were able to score.”
Jackson said: “You just try to stay level-headed and understand the next play mentality. But at the end of the day, that’s a great team and they got the best of us today.”
After a quick three and out by Jones and the Giants’ offense, a defensive stop led to James’ second costly fumble, hit by Travis Homer and recovered by Will Dissly.
Smith eventually had the Seattle crowd chanting “Geno! Geno!” after a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, on the other end, Jones finished with 17 of 31 completions for 176 yards and was sacked five times.
On a couple occasions, Jones could have given Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton chances for deep shots but either didn’t see them or elected to throw underneath.
At other times, receivers dropped passes or failed to get open. Robinson had a red zone drop in the third quarter, for example, facing tight coverage from Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen.
“From a receiver standpoint, I think we need to do a better job of getting open, making plays on the ball and pretty much just doing our job,” said Slayton, who led the Giants with five catches for 66 yards. “As a whole today, we probably just didn’t make enough plays to win the game.”
The Giants outscored the Seahawks 6-3 in the early part of the second half to tie the game at 13 apiece with 11:17 in the third quarter. Graham Gano field goals from 31 and 45 yards more than matched Jason Myers’ 51-yarder in that span.
The Giants were fortunate to trail 10-7 at halftime, though, when they had only 17 yards passing at that point.
Jackson made the play of the first half: a forced fumble and recovery on the Seahawks’ 2-yard line with Seattle up, 7-0, threatening to take command. Jackson’s rip of the ball from Lockett set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard TD plunge to tie the game at seven apiece with 5:51 left in the second quarter.
“We’ve just got to do a better job, make more plays,” Barkley said. “It starts with me. I have to do a better job in the run game, getting it going earlier and sustaining it.”
James’ first lost fumble on a punt return gave the Seahawks a Myers 35-yard field goal with 1:38 left in the half. The kick knuckled through the uprights despite a Dexter Lawrence partial block.
But the Giants were still in a good place considering how slowly their offense had started in one of the league’s most hostile environments.
Jones’ offense went three and out on its first three series. Barkley didn’t touch the ball until the sixth offensive snap, on a screen that lost three yards. And he didn’t receive a handoff from Jones until the seventh snap due to play calls and run-pass-option reads.
The Seahawks outgained the Giants 108-46 in the half, primarily with a 15-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 3-yard Smith touchdown pass to DK Metcalf at 12:07 of the second quarter.
Sacks by Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney and rookie linebacker Micah McFadden helped the visitors stay close and drag the Seahawks into a second half fight. That is all Daboll wants for his team each week: to have a chance to win at the end.
But this time, they couldn’t get it done. And Geno got the last laugh, even as he took the high road.
“Not at all,” he said, when asked if he had a sense of revenge. “I’m happy to be here in Seattle. I spent one year with the Giants, so that year to me is like a blur. My life has moved on from then. I don’t have any remorse towards anyone there.”
Where are the airbags? The shackled Russian auto industry struggles to restart
Western sanctions brought Russia’s auto industry to a screeching halt earlier this year. As it restarts, it emerges smaller, technologically backward and more isolated – a foreshadowing of what may be in store for the rest of Russia’s struggling economy.
Within weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most Western automakers scaled back their operations in the country. The sanctions cut off the supply of parts and, one after another, Russian car factories stop production. In May, auto production was down 97% from a year ago.
Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Jordan Hicks have last laugh in Vikings’ victory
Revenge Bowl I didn’t turn out too well for Patrick Peterson. But Revenge Bowl II went just fine.
The veteran cornerback played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2011-20 before they decided not to re-sign him, and he joined the Vikings in March 2021. But in Week 2 last season, Minnesota lost 34-33 at Arizona.
The teams met again Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Peterson came up big. He broke up three passes in the Vikings’ 34-26 victory.
“I’ve been told a lot of things,” Peterson, 32, said of moving on from the Cardinals. “That I can’t tackle. That I’m old. I’ve lost it. So I wanted to show them.”
Peterson wasn’t the only former Arizona player to get a taste of revenge Sunday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said both Peterson and linebacker Jordan Hicks, who played with the Cardinals the past three seasons, got game balls.
Hicks, who joined the Vikings after not being re-signed by Arizona, had six tackles, including the biggest one of the game. With the Vikings leading 34-26 and 2:39 remaining, he stopped Eno Benjamin inches short of a first down after a catch at the Minnesota 41 on fourth-and-4.
“Very special,” Hicks said of the win.
It was for Peterson, too. He made eight Pro Bowls playing for the Cardinals, and he said he’s still miffed he has not heard anything from Arizona general manager Steve Keim since his departure.
“I’m still waiting on Steve Keim to call me,” he said. “Still haven’t talked to him.”
Peterson said that during his final season with the Cardinals in 2020 there was a fan who had written that he emailed Cardinals ownership to criticize Peterson’s play. He said copies of such emails would end up on his chair in the locker room.
“(The fan) said as long as I was on the team, they weren’t going to be a season-ticket holder anymore,” Peterson said.
So what would Peterson say to that fan now?
“You see me?” Peterson said.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray challenged Peterson during the game, throwing passes his way with little success. The cornerback also had four tackles.
“I still got it,” Peterson said. “All I heard the last two years was,’ He’s washed up. He’s done.’ I know that we still got a second half of the season going, but I’m just getting started. I’m in my zone. … I promise you this, if I get challenged, I will show up on the stat sheet.”
Peterson said one reason he believes he hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2018 is that teams aren’t targeting him because of his reputation.
On Sunday, Peterson did his share of going back and forth with former teammates. And so did Hicks.
“That’s a jawing team,” Hicks said. “That’s what they do. So match their energy.”
Hicks got the last laugh with the big stop on Benjamin.
“I felt like I knew what was coming and just jumped in and played it,” Hicks said. “I read my keys, and so it’s fun to have that type of moment. … More film study. But I’ve been going against this offense over and over.”
Hicks said he “would much rather be on this team” than the Cardinals.
O’Connell said he knew going into Sunday that the game “meant a lot” for both Peterson and Hicks.
“I could feel it from both those guys,” O’Connell said. “It got a little chippy out there at times with their side and ours. … Patrick Peterson is one of our captains. Jordan Hicks is a former captain of that football team. … I think it meant a lot for him to play well. He did. Made that great tackle on fourth down. Patrick P. continues to show up. Proud of those guys.”
It was no surprise that both Peterson and Hicks were smiling after Sunday’s game.
“It was big for both of us to have made plays in this game,” Peterson said.
