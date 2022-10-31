When actress Julia Roberts was born 55 years ago in Smyrna, Georgia, a couple stepped in and paid her parents’ hospital bill. It was Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.
Martin Luther King Jr paid the hospital bill when Julia Roberts was born
The collective jaw of the internet has hit the ground.
While countless people were affected, others wondered if it was even true.
“It looks like fake news” someone wrote in response to the tweet.
A few days later, however, it became clear that the Kings’ kind act was far from a myth. To mark Roberts’ birthday on October 28, Zara Rahim, who has a huge following on social media, shared a video clip on Twitter, in which Roberts confirms the story during an interview with TV personality Gayle King.
“The day you were born, who paid the hospital bill? King asked Roberts during HISTORYTalks, a September event in DC hosted by the History Channel and A&E Networks.
“His research is very good,” Roberts joked, looking surprised.
Then Roberts provided a definitive answer: “The King family paid my hospital bill.”
“Not my family,” King replied, clarifying that Roberts was referring to the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. “Why did they do that?”
“My parents couldn’t afford the hospital bill,” Roberts said.
She explained that her parents — Walter and Betty Roberts — owned an acting school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop, to which they took the King children.
“One day Coretta Scott King called my mom and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having trouble finding a place that would accept her kids,” Julia Roberts said. “My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on.’ And so they all became friends and they helped us out of a mess.
Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, tweeted Sunday that she was grateful that the story received attention, “and that so many people were impressed by it. I know the story well, but it is moving for me to remember the generosity and influence of my parents.
While the story of Roberts’ hospital bill was not widely known until recently, stories had previously been told of the two families and their friendship in the 1960s, a time of Jim Crow laws and segregation in the South.
A 2001 CNN interview featuring Julia Roberts, her mother, and Yolanda King — the firstborn of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King — underscored their bond.
“It was an extended family, really. And all of these black and white kids get along, no problems,” Yolanda King said.
A 2013 essay by Georgian author Phillip DePoy also discusses the families’ relationship – and how it led to unrest and targeting. He described a story from 1965, when he – then a 15-year-old boy – was part of a production put on by the Roberts’ theater group. In the play, based on a story by writer Joel Chandler Harris, he and Yolanda King kissed, causing an uproar.
“I was predominantly Caucasian and Yolanda was not,” wrote DePoy, who did not respond to a Washington Post request for comment. “That was what it was about.”
According to him, “a tangential member of the Ku Klux Klan” witnessed the kiss and then blew up a vehicle parked nearby. “The cops watching the show walked around, talked to him, handcuffed him and took him away with very little energy.”
Beyond chronicling the incident, DePoy also opened up about the impact the Roberts family had on those who attended their acting school — and the Atlanta acting scene more broadly.
“Yolanda King spent the rest of her life involved in acting; my brother, Scott DePoy, who joined the studio before me, continues to work throughout the Southeast. Eric Roberts eventually went to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London,” he wrote.
Against all odds, a quadriplegic woman from Virginia has twins
Just as the Roberts left an impact on the King family, so does the reverse.
Like his parents, Roberts has long been an advocate for racial justice. While filming “Sleeping with the Enemy”, in the spring of 1990 in a small town in South Carolina, Roberts got into an argument with a local bar owner, who refused entry to a crew member because he was black.
“I was pissed, I was mad,” Roberts said in a 2001 interview with CNN.
She created 1,750 biographies on Wikipedia for women scientists who didn’t get their due
In response to hearing Roberts tell the story of the hospital bill, Gayle King said, “I think it’s extraordinary, and it kind of lays the foundation for who you are.”
“Oh, absolutely,” Roberts replied.
washingtonpost
What do you want to know
The statue is designed by Taranjit Singh. Image Courtesy: @TanDhesi/Twitter
It is a proud moment for the UK’s Sikh community as a statue of a Sikh soldier was unveiled in Leicester’s Victoria Park on Sunday.
The statue was unveiled to honor the many Sikh soldiers who fought for Britain in conflicts around the world.
Chairman of the Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee, Ajmer Singh Basra, said the statue would also serve as a reminder to Sikhs who call Leicester home.
We have unveiled this beautifully crafted memorial statue to honor and commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of Sikh soldiers who fought and died for the UK in ‘Military Conflict’ and in particular the 1st and 2nd World Wars.
It’s Leicester. This is British history. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MbrcYyeLus
— MP Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) October 31, 2022
Let’s take a closer look at the details of the statue.
About the statue
The statue is bronze on a granite plinth and was designed by Taranjit Singh. The project was funded by council funding as well as donations made by various Sikh congregations.
The Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee said the statue would be added to the existing war memorials.
The chairman of the committee said BBC“We are so proud to unveil this memorial to honor the sacrifice of all those brave men who walked thousands of miles to fight for a country that was not theirs.”
Leicester City Council member Piara Singh Clair acknowledged the contributions made by the Sikh community to the success of Leicester City. He said: “For many decades, the Sikh community has contributed significantly to the success of our city. I am pleased that a Sikh memorial statue, which was envisioned by the late Councilor Culdipp Singh Bhatti MBE, is being unveiled in Victoria Park. It will provide a fitting tribute alongside other memorials in the park.
The unveiling ceremony took place at the De Montfort hall on Sunday and was attended by many people, including representatives of the armed forces, according to PTI.
Role of Sikhs in World War I
When the First World War broke out in 1914, a major recruiting campaign took place in India.
India produced between 900,000 and 1.5 million soldiers for the war. Of these, the Sikhs provided the largest number of soldiers and were even one of the two “martial races” loyal to the British Raj, according to All about Sikhs.
Sikh military personnel numbered about 35,000 men, or about 20% of the entire armed forces. Towards the end of the war, as many as 100,000 Sikh volunteers joined the British Armed Forces while a few Sikhs also contributed to the French Air Service and the American Expeditionary Force.
Sikh soldiers were known for their courage and loyalty. Although Sikh soldiers were only paid Rs 11 at the time, they treated their duty as soldiers with the utmost respect, regardless of salary.
According to a report by Grandstand, the highest volunteering rates were recorded in areas such as Chakwal, Gujar Khan and Jhelum. The Rawalpindi Division alone provided the largest number of soldiers.
The article also mentions why the recruitment of Sikhs was so high during World War I. Part of the reason lies in the economy of the region and part was based on various social factors. The greatest number of recruits came from the arid areas, where agriculture alone could not provide a stable income. Realizing this fact, the British ran from village to village asking for volunteers to join the force and in return promised economic benefits such as money and land.
Apart from this, the concept of ‘izzat’ or prestige associated with combat experience in many villages of Punjab also played a role in the recruitment drive. For many soldiers, the chance to be part of the war gave them the opportunity to earn coveted gallantry awards like the Victoria Cross.
Other Sikh statues in the UK
Last year a life-size bronze statue of Havildar Ishar Singh – the man who led 20 soldiers in the Battle of Saragarhi – was unveiled at Guru Nanak Gurudwara in the British suburban city of Wolverhampton. The statue was unveiled to commemorate the battle of 124e anniversary.
The 10-foot-tall statue sits on a 6-foot-tall plinth and has the names of all the martyrs inscribed on it. The Battle of Saragarhi took place in 1897 and is known for the bravery and courage portrayed by the 21 Sikh soldiers against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.
In 2019, a statue to honor the role of thousands of Sikh soldiers in the British forces during both World Wars was unveiled in the West Yorkshire town of Huddersfield.
According Hindustan time, the statue, which stands in Greenhead Park, marked the culmination of a project by the Sikh Soldier Organization (SSO), which received donations from various local bodies that supported the project. The six-foot bronze statue was constructed at a cost of around Rs 60 lakh.
Kalvinder S Bhullar, the chairman of the SSO, described the artwork as “stunning”. He said: “We have accomplished our mission to put the statue up and the support we have received has been overwhelming.”
With contributions from agencies
firstpost
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over civic poll results in Vijayapura, Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: On Monday, the BJP mocked Rahul Gandhi over Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as civic poll results in Vijayapura in Karnataka came out.
In charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya tweeted: “The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has started to yield results. BJP won 17 out of 35 wards, 4 more than last time, in Karnataka’s Vijayapur Corporation, a newly awakened descendant of State Gandhi.
“Gujarat and Himachal next? “, he added.
The impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra began to yield results. The BJP won 17 out of 35 districts, 4 more than last time, in the Karnataka’a Vijayapur Corporation, a Gandhi offshoot of the state which has just been “energized”.
Gujarat and Himachal next?
—Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 31, 2022
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls this year.
Vijayapura Civic Poll Results
The BJP emerged as the biggest party in the elections, but failed to secure a majority.
The saffron party won 17 of the total 35 districts while Congress won 10 districts, followed by AIMIM which won two districts.
JD(S) got one seat while the rest went to independents. The results were announced on Monday afternoon.
With contributions from agencies
firstpost
Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message on Dadi Indira Gandhi’s Death Anniversary
New Delhi:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today shared a moving tweet for his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, pledging to fulfill her vision of a united India.
Sharing tributes, Mr Gandhi also posted a video with the tweet. The clip shows a young Mr Gandhi weeping at his grandmother’s funeral as quotes from Indira Gandhi’s speeches over the years play. The video ends with footage of Mr Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra as the former prime minister’s voice calls for a united India.
“Grandmother, I carry both your love and your values in my heart. I will not allow the India you sacrificed your life to crumble,” the tweet read. Mr Gandhi, currently in Telangana on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, also paid floral tributes to his grandmother.
दादी, आपका प्यार और दोनों दिल में ले कर चल रहा।। जिस भारत के लिए आपने अपना बलिदान बलिदान कर दिया, उसे बिखरने दूंगा।। pic.twitter.com/wZ9NSgbFd6
—Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2022
Newly elected Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge, former party leader Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders also offered floral tributes to the former prime minister at his memorial, Shakti Sthal.
India’s first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
Trump Organization faces criminal benefit tax evasion trial
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump soared from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was funding big perks for some of his most trusted executives, including apartments and luxury cars.
Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax evasion – on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by senior officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes.
Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen for the case, the only criminal trial to stem from the Manhattan District Attorney’s three-year investigation into the former president.
Among the key prosecution witnesses: Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.
If found guilty, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could have difficulty securing new loans and deals. Certain partners and government entities may seek to sever ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the US Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for hosting and services while protecting Trump as a former president.
Neither Trump nor any of his children who worked as leaders of the Trump Organization are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump should not testify or even attend the trial.
Prosecutors said they didn’t need to prove Trump knew about the scheme to secure a conviction and that the case “did not involve Donald Trump.” But a defense attorney, William J. Brennan, said that even though he’s not physically there, Trump is “always there, like the mist in the room.”
That’s because Trump is synonymous with the Trump Organization, the entity through which he runs his many businesses, including his investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals. and his television activities.
Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case. His name appears on memos and other company documents. Witnesses could testify to conversations they had with Trump. They are even expected to go into Trump’s personal general books as evidence.
Prosecutors claim that The Trump Organization – through its subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. – is responsible in part because the old Weisselberg was a “senior officer” responsible for acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.
The Trump Organization said it did nothing wrong. Lawyers for the company argue that Weisselberg and other executives acted on their own and that, if at all, their actions harmed the company financially.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, blamed himself and other top Trump Organization executives, including Senior Vice President and Comptroller Jeffrey McConney.
But he disagreed that the company had been harmed, saying the benefits had actually saved him money because it saved him from having to give raises.
Prosecutors said they plan to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg and McConney, who were granted limited immunity to testify last year before a grand jury.
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan expects the trial to last at least four weeks, although a defense lawyer estimated last week that the prosecution alone could last two months. The Court will meet for a full day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and for a half day on Fridays. The trial adjourned on Wednesday so the judge could attend to other matters.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
washingtontimes
Sylvester Stallone learned a ‘hard lesson’ amid split from Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone learned a “hard lesson” during his brief split from Jennifer Flavin.
“Let’s just say it was a very tumultuous time,” the actor told The Sunday Times over the weekend of his short-lived split, according to People.
“There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” the 76-year-old “Rocky” star continued.
“It takes precedence over my job, and it was a hard lesson to learn.”
Stallone and Flavin, 54, called it quits in August after the former model filed for divorce in Florida.
Four days later, the Golden Globe winner made headlines for covering up his tattoo of the former model with a dog.
Stallone then turned his ink from Flavin’s eye to a horse and a leopard.
As for Flavin, the businesswoman posted an Instagram photo with a telling caption.
“These girls are my priority,” she captioned a smiling snap with her daughters Sophia, 26, Sixtine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, on August 10. “Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.
Stallone told Page Six two weeks later that his marriage was “irretrievably broken,” saying, “I love my family. We address these personal issues in a friendly and private manner.
However, the duo revealed their reconciliation the following month.
“They decided to meet at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the couple’s rep told Page Six in September.
The spokesperson called the couple, who married in May 1997, “both extremely happy”.
Stallone and Flavin’s divorce was thrown out earlier this month, and they have since been spotted out to dinner and at a Ralph Lauren show with their daughters.
New York Post
‘Dirty Dancing’ Cast Member Testifies Harvey Weinstein Masturbated on Her Tits and Face
A dancer who was a cast member of the film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights testified in court Thursday that during production of the film, Harvey Weinstein isolated her, then masturbated using his weight to hold her down on a bed.
The witness who was called ‘Ashley M’ in court told the court that she was hired as a dancer for the 2004 film produced by Weinstein’s company, Mirimax, but during production in Puerto Rico in 2003 she caught Weinstein’s attention. , the New York Post reported.
The witness went on to say that Weinstein asked to speak to her outside the studio and, once they were alone, told her he wanted her to give him a “naked massage.”
The 22-year-old said Weinstein told her that acquiescing to her demands would help her career.
“He said it would just be a naked massage…and not worry about it,” Ashley M. said in tears during the court proceedings. “He said, ‘Look at Gwyneth Paltrow and what it’s done for her career. “”
‘Dirty Dancing’ actress claims Weinstein masturbated on her breasts, face
— New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2022
The witness said she initially refused and returned to filming, but later, during dinner break, she was pushed aside by Weinstein and his assistant, Bonnie Hung.
They told her she should accompany them to her car where Hung assured her that they would only talk about the dancer’s future.
“I gave (Hung) a ‘Can you help me’ look with my eyes,” Ashley M. testified. ‘do not worry. I will be with you all the time. He just wants to talk about projects.
Ashley M went with Weinstein and Hung because she felt assured nothing would happen. But when the car stopped, the three entered a private hotel room and Hung closed the door behind them when Ashley and Weinstein entered the room.
The witness added that Weinstein quickly became sexually aggressive.
“He said, ‘It’s not like we’re having sex…it’s naked cuddling,’” Ashley M. said. “I was really scared. I didn’t know what to do. I I said stop. I just remember in my head saying, ‘What am I doing?’ I knew he was just really big and Bonnie was probably there, I didn’t know what to do.
She added that she weighed a little 115 pounds during that 2003 production and Weinstein physically overpowered her and pinned her to a bed. He then began to masturbate on her chest and breasts, she claimed.
“He said, ‘It’s okay, it’s not like we’re having sex,’” Ashley M. explained. .”
The witness said that after it was over, she cleaned up, got dressed, and when she came out of the room, Hung was standing there waiting for them.
Ashley M added that she told production heads what Weinstein had done earlier in the day, but never bothered to tell anyone about the bedroom incident. hotel, because she thought no one would do anything.
“I felt like at the time everyone was scared for their careers,” she told Assistant District Attorney Marlene Martinez. “No one helped me at dinner. Why would they help me now?
Weinstein has not been charged in the alleged assault on Ashley M, but prosecutors are allowed to call witnesses to testify to “prior wrongdoing” to show a pattern of behavior.
The former Hollywood power producer’s legal team says every woman who had sex with Weinstein engaged in ‘transactional sex’ to advance her career and all knew exactly what they were doing.
“Look at my client,” Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, told the jury last week. “It’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think those beautiful women slept with him because he’s hot? No, it’s because he’s powerful.
As reported by Breitbart News, Harvey Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of rape and sexual assault in a criminal trial in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. And if convicted in the ongoing trial in Los Angeles, he could end up spending the rest of his life in prison.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
