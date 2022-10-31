Mason Shaw slowing becoming an NHL regular for Wild this season

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
CHICAGO — Many hockey fans know Mason Shaw’s story by now.
After being selected by the Wild in the 2017 NHL Draft, he suffered three separate knee injuries as he started his professional career. The 23-year-old still managed to work his way to the highest level, making his NHL debut last season when he got onto the ice during a Dec. 9 game against the San Jose Sharks.
Though he spent most of his time in the minors last season, Shaw is slowly becoming an NHL regular this season. He was back in the Wild lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, marking his third consecutive game on the current road trip.
“I’m definitely as comfortable as I’ve ever been around this group,” Shaw said. “To get a few games in a row is big. I think my confidence grows every day I’m around here. There’s certainly a little bit more familiarity. But I know there’s never time to take my foot off the gas.”
Asked about Shaw earlier this week, coach Dean Evason heaped praise. He loves what the 5-foot-10, 185-pound winger brings to the bottom half of the lineup.
“He’s just going to play hard, right?” Evason said. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, and we would never know it because he gets his nose dirty every shift.”
Shaw is currently playing alongside Connor Dewar and opposite Sam Steel. Together they enjoy making life miserable on opposing teams.
“That’s my game,” Shaw said. “That’s how I’ve got to this point. Just being someone that’s hard to play against.”
That mentality is something former Iowa Wild coach Derek Lalonde grew to appreciate during his time with Shaw in the minors.
“I love Mason,” said Lalonde, now the coach of the Detroit Red Wings. “That’s a kid that in the little time I spent with him, I had a really good feel on what he’s about. I root for that kid. This is exciting for him.”
That excitement is clear simply by talking to Shaw. He’s thrilled to be playing at the highest level, and isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I think we’re lucky to do this as athletes and play hockey as a career,” Shaw said. “Every day I just enjoy coming to the rink. Sure, there were some hard times in there. I think that makes these days so rewarding.”
His parents Aaron and Lindsay got to watch him play a game in Los Angeles last season. Now, if everything goes according to plan, they will get to watch their son in Minnesota soon enough.
“You never really know what’s going to go on day to day around here,” Shaw said with a smile. “Hopefully in the near future they can get to another one.”
Marcus Foligno missed Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury. Tyson Jost took his place in the lineup.
The Chicago Bulls lost 114-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday despite coming back from a 19-point deficit.
The Bulls fell to 3-4 after dropping both games of a back-to-back.
Here are six takeaways from Saturday’s loss.
The loss to the 76ers was more of the same as the Bulls fell behind 37-22 after one quarter.
This season has seen a consistent pattern of the Bulls digging themselves into a hole in the opening quarter, then spending the rest of the game attempting to climb out. The Bulls are 29th in the league in first-quarter defensive rating, allowing opponents to shoot 57.1% in the opening quarter of their first seven games. They have outscored only two opponents in the first quarter.
While the Bulls have been able to pull off some massive comebacks this season, consecutive losses Friday against the San Antonio Spurs and Saturday against the 76ers showed how big early deficits will be untenable as the team moves deeper into the season.
“I can’t sit there and say it’s one player — it’s that group,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It’s a group of five players. It’s something we’ve probably got to take a look at and evaluate.”
The star 76ers center is 12-0 against the Bulls since entering the NBA in 2014. He scored 25 points Saturday after sitting out Friday’s victory against the Toronto Raptors for load management as he returns from a knee injury.
The smaller Bulls often struggle to defend dominant centers such as Embiid because of his size and ability to score from all points of the court. Nikola Vučević spent more time guarding Embiid without Andre Drummond (left shoulder strain), whose absence left the Bulls undersized in the paint.
Embiid was left entirely unguarded on the game-winning play, hitting a 3-pointer without a hand in his face to extend his eight-year streak against the Bulls.
Vučević responded after a shaky night in San Antonio to lead the Bulls with 23 points and 19 rebounds. He went 5-for-7 from 3-point range, hitting four of his 3s in a scorching third quarter.
After struggling to shrug off subpar performances during a streaky first full season in Chicago, Vučević’s ability to bounce back quickly from the Spurs game was a promising sign for the Bulls even in a loss.
LaVine missed an attempt to put the Bulls ahead with the game tied 109-109 and 1:41 on the clock. He pulled up for a 20-footer, missing a wide-open Vučević behind the 3-point line.
LaVine said after the game he wished he had passed the ball to his teammate for a potential go-ahead shot.
“After looking, I should’ve thrown it to Vooch. He was wide open,” LaVine said. “It was a bad read on my part. That’s a learning process of us being in that situation.”
The 76ers became the latest team to scorch the Bulls from 3-point range, going 14-for-29. The Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot at a 42.6% clip and make 14.4 3-pointers per game.
Although the Bulls are only seven games into the season, Donovan said the sample size isn’t too small to identify this as a clear weakness. The issue is exacerbated in the first quarter, when the Bulls are allowing teams to shoot the majority of their 3-pointers.
“We’ve got to be better about starting the game,” Donovan said. “There are some times when you are in help and you’re in rotations and you’re trying to protect the paint, but we’ve got to have better awareness and recognition.
“One area we can really clean up is in transition because that’s where we’re really, really poor right now.”
Dosunmu (thoracic bruise) and Drummond were out Saturday after suffering injuries Friday in San Antonio.
Dosunmu was quickly cleared from concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head Friday but was sidelined Saturday because of stiffness in his neck and upper back. Drummond similarly returned to Friday’s loss after falling to the ground on his left shoulder but could not play Saturday.
Neither injury is expected to result in extensive missed time, but both absences reflected the players’ importance. The Bulls missed the rim dominance of Drummond, who has accounted for nearly a quarter of their rebounding this season. And Dosunmu’s absence forced Alex Caruso into the starting lineup, disrupting the rotations and weakening the second unit.
Dosunmu’s and Drummond’s availability for Tuesday’s game in Brooklyn has yet to be determined.
The Patriots managed to emerge with a 22-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday, improving the team record to 4-4.
It wasn’t a vintage display for Bill Belichick’s team, but it was enough for the legendary coach to claim his 325th career win as NFL head coach (officially placing him second place on the all-time list behind Don Shula).
Here are some takeaways:
Mac Jones needed a strong performance and a win against the Jets after last week’s disastrous home loss to the Bears.
In the end, he was only able to get the latter, but he and the Patriots fans will take it for now. Jones, who finished the day 24 of 35 for 194 passing yards (adding a touchdown and an interception) showed resilience by leading New England’s first possession of the second half for a touchdown after a tough start to the game, and should be credited for escaping a tough division game on the road with a win.
And yet, his performance itself left much to be desired. At several key moments, Jones was actually lucky enough not to have been punished for making bad decisions.
The most important of them came towards the end of the first half. Two plays after a Zach Wilson interception, the New England offense had the ball at the Jets’ 25-yard line with just 37 seconds left in the half.
Apparent miscommunication between Jones and his receiver left his pass floating in the arms New York defensive back Michael Carter II. Carter quickly returned the ball for what appeared to be a touchdown, but the play was called off due to a rough call from the passer on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers.
Jones also fumbled in the game (but was picked up by the Patriots) and tried to force a third pitch in double coverage in the fourth quarter as New England tried to slow time. If even one of these games had worked slightly differently, the game might have ended with a different outcome.
The only stat important to Jones and the Patriots after that is winning, but the 24-year-old’s decision-making with football continues to be a concern.
A week after giving up 243 rushing yards to the Bears in a loss, the Patriots defense is off to an inauspicious start. The New York offense, led by Wilson, scored in two of its first three practices.
But even as Jones and the Patriots offense struggled to respond (posting an interception and a turnover in consecutive possessions after the Jets’ touchdown in the second quarter), the New England defense rose to keep the tight match.
It started by forcing a quick three-and-out, and continued with the first of what would turn out to be three interceptions against Wilson.
In the second half, Belichick’s defense found a rhythm, throwing a shutout until New York’s final practice as the game was almost underway.
The pass rush only managed a pair of sacks (both in the fourth quarter), but the stats belied the unit’s effectiveness in constantly forcing Wilson to scramble and throw off-balance.
This had a direct impact on the game, with Devin McCourty netting a pair of interceptions as he took advantage of Jones’ wayward forced throws.
David Andrews, who suffered a concussion on a hit in Week 7, missed the game as it remains within league protocol. Measuring his loss in the roster is hard to fully quantify, but the overall inconsistency of New England’s offensive line on Sunday likely speaks to Andrews’ importance to the team (both in terms of leadership and capacity).
There were plenty of individual struggles to report, including rookie guard Cole Strange. The 2022 first-round pick looked relatively solid for seven weeks, but had what was clearly his worst game of the year on Sunday. He committed several penalties and was beaten by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams for a sack on Jones.
Eventually, Strange was even replaced for a time at left guard by Isaiah Wynn.
Wynn, another former Patriots first-round pick, had his share of problems against New York. He played inconsistently in the first half at tackle, allowing a sack (the fifth straight game in which he has done this). He was sent to the bench for a time in favor of veteran Marcus Cannon.
Unfortunately for Jones and the Patriots offense, Cannon fared no better. He allowed a defender to get a hold of Jones’ arm on what turned out to be the Patriots quarterback’s only interception of the day (the ball deflected high in the air as a result), and he helped to pressure what would have been the choice. -six before half-time (cancelled only by the Franklin-Myers penalty).
Despite Sunday’s positive result, it’s clear the Patriots have work to do on the offensive line.
For another week, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in total yards. Even with fellow running back Damien Harris now back in the lineup after a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Stevenson again saw the majority of the runs.
Yet for all his effectiveness as a runner – a job he excelled at – it was Stevenson’s contributions in the passing game that further elevated his status.
Creating a safety valve for Jones, Stevenson caught seven of eight targets, totaling 72 yards in the process.
Even with inconsistent offensive line play and periodic passing play, Stevenson helped lead the Patriots into field goal range on several occasions (a feat that ultimately proved vital).
Amidst all the back and forth and the ups and downs of the afternoon, one player was consistently excellent.
Nick Folk, the 37-year-old kicker from New England, had five field goal attempts, including one from 52 yards.
Although the Patriots offense produced its only touchdown of the day getting in on fourth down, Folk was there to quietly score field goals every time he was called.
In the end, despite all the pre-game talk of the Jets 5-2 and the plethora of exciting young players New York has, it was a veteran kicker who contributed 16 points that tipped the odds. New England. It was, after all, the Patriots’ 13th straight win over the Jets.
Since 2019, far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has led an administration marked by inflammatory rhetoric, its testing of democratic institutions, its widely criticized handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in 15 years.
But he has built a dedicated base by championing conservative values, pushing back against political correctness and portraying himself as protecting the nation from leftist policies he says undermine individual freedoms and produce economic turmoil.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, became the country’s first working-class president in 2002.
Lula resigned after serving two terms in 2010 with approval ratings close to 90%. But the following decade saw the Workers’ Party (PT) he helped found embroiled in a tangle of corruption scandals and blamed for plunging Brazil into a brutal recession.
His seemingly irretrievable downfall was cemented in 2018 when he was jailed for corruption and barred from running in that year’s election, which Bolsonaro went on to win. Lula’s 580-day imprisonment seemed like the melancholic end to a fairy-tale life that saw him rise from rural poverty to become one of the world’s most popular leaders.
But Lula was released at the end of 2019 and his convictions were overturned on the grounds that he had been unfairly tried by Sérgio Moro, a right-wing judge who went on to hold a position in Bolsonaro’s cabinet.
Lula, who first ran for president in 1989, announced his sixth presidential election in May, promising to beat Bolsonaro by staging “the greatest peaceful revolution the world has ever seen”.
Voting is closed in Brazil, where it is early Sunday evening.
The results will start rolling in quickly, and we’ll likely know the winner in a few hours – or around midnight in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil’s electronic voting system means ballots are counted quickly (and accurately).
Tom Phillips
The future of one of the world’s largest democracies and the Amazon rainforest was on a knife edge as Brazil held its most important election in decades and its far-right President Jair Bolsonaro struggled to cling to power as security forces engaged in a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign.
Polls on the eve of the election had shown Bolsonaro trailing his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, by a margin of four to eight percentage points, although first-round polls had underestimated support for the incumbent president. Lula recently won the first round with around 6 million votes, but fell just short of the overall majority that would have guaranteed him an outright victory.
“For many people it will be a very special day in the history of Brazil,” Lula told reporters as he voted in São Bernardo do Campo, the industrial city where the former labor leader began his political career. in the 1970s.
Tens of millions of progressive Brazilians hoped he was right when they turned out to vote against a radical right-wing president whom they accuse of catastrophically mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and wreaking havoc on the environment and Brazil’s international reputation.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the results of the second round of elections in Brazil. My name is Helen Sullivan and I’ll bring you the latest as it comes. If you have any questions or see any news you think I might have missed, you can find me on Twitter here.
With 156 million voters, Brazil is one of the largest democracies in the world and this is its most important election in decades, with progressives hoping Jair Bolsonaro will be overthrown by leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what would be one of the greatest political comebacks in history.
This is the second and final round of voting after Lula, who polls predicted would win an outright majority, won the first round but failed to secure an overall majority. Bolsonaro’s support has been stronger than expected and, with reports of notoriously pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks being set up in Lula’s strongholds, there are very real fears that the far-right incumbent could retain his position.
Polls put Lula, as he is known, ahead of Bolsonaro by four points. A former labor leader who lost three presidential elections before finally winning in 2002, the 77-year-old leftist ruled the country for eight years before stepping down from power with approval ratings above 80%.
Bolsonaro’s botched handling of the pandemic has claimed nearly 700,000 lives in Brazil and under his watch, deforestation in the Amazon has reached its highest level in 15 years.
We’ll have more on the candidates, the run-off campaign and bring you live results as they come in.
Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing four adults in the early hours of Sunday morning at a home in Aurora, Colorado.
Joseph Castorena, a 21-year-old man who police say “has a history of domestic violence”, was still at large as of Sunday afternoon.
His partner, an adult woman, and two “very young children” were found alive at home unharmed. Three adult men and one woman were found dead.
Police were initially called to the Aurora neighborhood home on Delmar Parkway about suspicious activity at approximately 2:06 a.m. The dispatcher heard gunshots during that phone call minutes later and police arrived at 2 a.m. 15.
Drive-by shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub leaves at least 6 injured, police say
Castorena, who is 5ft 4in, thin and has a lion tattoo on her neck, lives a few blocks from the crime scene with her family, police said.
“Earlier this week, a restraining order was issued directing the suspect not to come to the residence or approach the domestic partner,” Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates told reporters on Sunday. near the place. “It was an accumulation of events here that led to this.”
Castorena and her partner have children, but are out of state and safe, Oates said.
Police are using drones to search the Castorena neighborhood, which is considered armed and dangerous.
A Robbinsdale man died on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wis., early Sunday after a suspected drunken driver traveling the wrong way on the freeway struck his vehicle in a head-on collision.
Five other people were injured in the crash.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, shortly after 12:30 a.m., a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minn, was driving a Toyota Corolla the wrong way on westbound I-94 near Hudson when her vehicle struck a Toyota RAV4 driven by a Robbinsdale man.
Authorities say Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, the driver of the Corolla, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken to the St. Croix County Jail.
Mark Douglas Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, the driver of the Toyota, was killed. Several people were injured in the crash.
A news release on Sunday did not indicate which vehicle the people who were injured were in at the time of the crash.
The accident is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
