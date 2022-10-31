RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil and its president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the winner of Sunday’s election, woke up Monday with a familiar question to Americans: Will the loser back down?
Massachusetts wind project ‘no longer viable’ developer says
Offshore wind farm.
Davee Hughes United Kingdom | time | Getty Images
The developer of a major offshore wind power project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to suspend review of the contract for a month, saying rising global prices, inflation and shortages in the supply chain were disrupting the plan.
The Commonwealth Wind project, which would provide 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power from 2028, ‘is no longer viable and could not proceed’ without changes to the power purchase agreement, a petition says recently filed by the developer.
Commonwealth Wind’s lawyers in the motion cited global increases in commodity prices, in part due to the war in Ukraine, a sudden spike in interest rates, prolonged supply chain constraints and inflation. persistent as reasons for the expected increase in construction costs.
“A one-month suspension would provide the parties with an opportunity to assess the current status of the project and possibly agree on changes to the PPAs…that may allow the project to return to viability,” they wrote. .
The rising costs of the Massachusetts project come as the United States aggressively bolsters its offshore wind industry. The Biden administration has set a goal of authorizing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with clean energy while creating new national jobs.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is also set to hold its first-ever offshore wind lease sale on the West Coast in December. To date, he has arranged 10 lease sales and issued 27 active commercial wind leases in the Atlantic Ocean, from Massachusetts to North Carolina. .
The Presidential Inflation Reduction Act passed earlier this year includes a federal tax provision that will support offshore wind. The provision provides a 30% tax credit for offshore wind projects whose construction begins before January 1, 2026.
More offshore wind developers are expected to claim the tax credit as construction costs for their plans continue to rise.
Commonwealth Wind said a stay would allow the parties to consider possible approaches to restoring the viability of the project, including cost-cutting measures and tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Even with a brief pause in the process, the developer said the project is expected to be commissioned in 2028 and will help the Commonwealth reach its goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the year. decade, said the developer.
“Commonwealth Wind remains fully committed to the Project and to providing cost-effective renewable energy from the Project to Massachusetts residents and businesses in a manner that advances … Commonwealth energy and climate policies,” the attorneys wrote.
cnbc
Joe Biden is working on another $50 billion Ukraine aid package after midterm
The White House is discussing an additional $50 billion in aid for Ukraine after the midterm elections, according to NBC News.
President Joe Biden is considering that move, particularly if Democrats lose their majority in the House and Senate, the report notes, citing “officials familiar with the discussions.” The number should be around 50 billion.
If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Democrats lose power in the midterm elections, Ukrainian aid would be one of their last priorities before the change of power in January.
The report also notes that Biden “got carried away” in June during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he continued to ask for more money, even as Biden had just announced additional aid from Ukraine. a billion dollars.
Biden raised his voice on the call, telling Zelensky he should be more grateful for the help he was getting.
Republicans and even some Democrats are showing more resistance to the flood of aid dollars and equipment pouring into Ukraine.
Biden wants to spend an additional $13.7 billion in aid to Ukraine as his huge slush fund already approved by Congress earlier this year runs out.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 3, 2022
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned in an interview earlier this month that there would be no “blank check” on aid to Ukraine if Republicans took power in november.
It sparked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who reacted by describing McCarthy as “pro-Putin.”
The Liberal Democrats also raised concerns about the Biden administration’s stance on Ukraine by sending a letter signed by 30 liberals to the House of Representatives before it was withdrawn by the chair of the congressional progressive caucus, Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Biden has signed $65 billion in aid for Zelensky.
Last week, Biden expressed frustration with McCarthy over his remarks about Ukraine aid spending, suggesting he had put the world at risk.
“These guys don’t understand,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Pennsylvania. “It’s much bigger than Ukraine. It is Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. These are very serious, serious and consequential results. They have no sense of American foreign policy.
Breitbart News
Election in Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be the country’s next president; Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilians delivered a narrow victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics.
Da Silva won 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%, according to the country’s electoral authority. Yet the morning after the results were announced – and congratulations from world leaders poured in – Bolsonaro had yet to publicly back down or react in any way, even as truckers blocked some roads across the country in a sign. of protest.
Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated – unproven – allegations of possible electoral manipulation ahead of the vote, raising fears that if he lost he would not accept defeat and would try to challenge the results.
For da Silva, the high-stakes election was a stunning comeback. His imprisonment for corruption sidelined him in the 2018 election won by Bolsonaro, who used the presidency to promote conservative social values while delivering inflammatory speeches and testing democratic institutions.
“Today the only winner is the Brazilian people,” da Silva said in a speech Sunday night at a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo. “It is the victory of a democratic movement that has formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies for democracy to emerge victorious.”
Da Silva promises to govern beyond his party. He says he wants to bring in centrists and even some right-leanings, and restore the kind of prosperity the country enjoyed when he was last president from 2003 to 2010. Still, he faces winds opposites in a politically polarized society.
Bolsonaro’s four years in office were marked by outspoken conservatism and the defense of traditional Christian values. He claimed his rival’s return to power would introduce communism, the legalization of drugs, abortion and the persecution of churches – things that did not happen in da Silva’s first eight years in power.
It was the country’s tightest election since returning to democracy in 1985, and the first time a sitting president has not been re-elected. Just over 2 million votes separate the two candidates; the previous closest race, in 2014, was decided by a margin of around 3.5 million votes.
Some of Bolsonaro’s supporters outside his home in Rio on Sunday night cried election fraud. And overnight, truckers who supported Bolsonaro blocked several roads across the country, including a stretch of the Rio de Janeiro-Sao Paulo highway, local media reported. Videos posted to social media early Monday morning showed traffic coming to a complete halt. Similar reports have appeared in several other states.
Da Silva’s victory extended a wave of recent left-wing triumphs across the region, including in Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
The president-elect will inherit a nation tense against itself after his January 1 inauguration, said Thomas Traumann, an independent political analyst who compared Sunday’s results to Biden’s 2020 victory.
“Lula’s huge challenge will be to pacify the country,” he said. “People are not only polarized on political issues, but also have different values, identity and opinions. Moreover, they don’t care about the values, identities and opinions of the other side.”
Among the world leaders who offered their congratulations on Sunday evening was US President Joe Biden, who in a statement highlighted the country’s “free, fair and credible elections”. The European Union also commended the electoral authority for its efficiency and transparency throughout the campaign.
Bolsonaro had led throughout the first half of the count, and as soon as da Silva passed him, cars on the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking. People could be heard in the streets of the Ipanema district of Rio de Janeiro shouting: “It’s turned!”
Da Silva’s hotel headquarters in downtown Sao Paulo only erupted after the final result was announced, underscoring the tension that characterized this race.
“Four years of waiting for this,” said Gabriela Souto, one of the few fans allowed in due to heavy security measures.
Outside Bolsonaro’s home in Rio, ground zero for his support base, a woman on top of a truck said a prayer over a loudspeaker, then sang excitedly, trying to generate energy as the tally was growing for da Silva. But supporters decked out in green and yellow barely responded. Many woke up when the national anthem played, singing loudly with their hands on their hearts.
For months it appeared da Silva was headed for an easy win as he stoked nostalgia for his presidency amid a booming Brazilian economy.
Bolsonaro’s administration has been widely criticized for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in 15 years. But he has built a dedicated base by portraying himself as a hedge against left-wing policies he says undermine individual freedoms while producing economic turmoil and moral rot. He sought to build support in an election year with vast government spending.
“We did not face an adversary, a candidate. We faced the machine of the Brazilian state put at its service so that we could not win the election,” da Silva told the crowd. in Sao Paulo.
Da Silva implemented an extensive social welfare program during his tenure as president that helped lift tens of millions into the middle class. The man universally known as Lula left office with an approval rating of over 80%, prompting US President Barack Obama to call him “the most popular politician on Earth”.
But he is also remembered for his administration’s involvement in vast corruption uncovered by sprawling investigations.
Da Silva was imprisoned for 580 days for corruption and money laundering. His convictions were later overturned by Brazil’s highest court, which ruled the court president had been biased and colluded with prosecutors. This allowed da Silva to run for president for the sixth time.
Da Silva pledged to increase spending for the poor, restore relations with foreign governments and take bold steps to eliminate illegal clear-cutting in the Amazon rainforest.
“We will again monitor and monitor the Amazon. We will fight all illegal activities,” da Silva said in his speech. “At the same time, we will promote the sustainable development of communities in the Amazon.”
The president-elect has pledged to set up a ministry for the native peoples of Brazil, which will be led by an indigenous person.
But as da Silva attempts to achieve these and other goals, he will face strong opposition from conservative lawmakers.
This year, unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since 2015 and, although headline inflation has slowed during the campaign, food prices are rising at a double-digit rate. Bolsonaro’s social benefits have helped many Brazilians get by, but da Silva has emerged as the candidate most willing to keep the aid going in the future and raise the minimum wage.
In April, he tapped centre-right Geraldo Alckmin, a former rival, to be his running mate. It was another key part of an effort to create a broad pro-democracy front not just to unseat Bolsonaro, but to facilitate government.
Building bridges between a diverse — and divided — country will be key to its success, said Carlos Melo, professor of political science at Insper University in Sao Paulo.
“If Lula manages to talk to voters who didn’t vote for him, which Bolsonaro never tried, and seek negotiated solutions to the economic, social and political crisis we have,” Melo said, “then he could reconnect Brazil at a time when people might disagree and still do certain things.”
___
Carla Bridi contributed to this report from Brasilia.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ABC7
Election in Brazil: Bolsonaro, Trump of the Tropics, does not concede the victory of Lula
“Departure [Monday] I need to know how we are going to govern this country,” Lula told supporters on Sunday evening. “I need to know if the president we defeated will leave a transition.”
Lula defeats Bolsonaro and wins a third term as president of Brazil
For many here, Bolsonaro’s silence comes as no surprise. The president, his sons and his supporters have for months laid the groundwork to contest a defeat with unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. Bolsonaro summoned foreign diplomats in July to cast doubt on electronic voting and claimed last week that national law had been violated because radio stations gave Lula more campaign time.
Election officials dismissed all of the claims as fictitious and called Sunday’s election safe and valid. On the contrary, irregular checkpoints set up on Sunday by Bolsonaro-linked police in territory loyal to Lula appeared to delay voters from getting to the polls.
After following much of Trump’s playbook during his rise to power and power, analysts say Bolsonaro could do the same in defeat: refuse to concede, declare Lula’s presidency illegitimate and use his base unconditional to play the role of intermediary while preparing for the next election.
“It’s the Trump model,” said political analyst and author Marcos Nobre. “That is to say, whoever won the fair and square election is illegitimate. Bolsonaro will seek to weaken Lula in every way. »
His loss comes as the specter of criminal investigations hangs over him and his family.
In scattered but growing incidents, Bolsonaro supporters began blocking highways late Sunday and demanding that he refuse to back down. Brazilian police reported 70 blockades in 11 states and the Federal District of Brasilia on Monday morning. They included one of the main highways in the country, which connects São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the largest metropolitan areas in the country.
A congressman who represents truckers said the roadblocks were the work of “criminals who don’t represent the class.” “The Independent Truckers Parliamentary Caucus does not support any form of protest against the election results! Nereu Crispim tweeted. After Sunday’s result, the Rio Grande do Sul deputy said democracy had won and “hate had lost”.
Brazilian police accused of suppressing Lula’s vote
The company that manages highways in the state of Mato Grosso said at least four sections of road were blocked. “Lula will not be our president,” said a woman in a video published by O Globo media.
For Bolsonaro, the options span the spectrum. Will he hold his ground, demand a vote audit and trigger a Trump-style constitutional crisis in 2020? Or, because his conservative movement has done much better than expected, is he cementing a strong position as Brazil’s most powerful opposition leader since the return of democracy – using his massive social media platform as pulpit of intimidation to complicate the work of Lula? Or, as some have suggested, is he leaving Brazil to escape the possibility of criminal prosecution?
Her closest entourage remained largely mum. But some Bolsonaro allies encouraged him to back down. “It’s time to disarm the mind, reach out to your adversaries,” said House Speaker Arthur Lira. “We reaffirm fairness, stability and confirmation of the popular will. We cannot accept revanchism and persecution from any side. Now is the time to look to the future.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the country’s top election official, told reporters on Sunday night that he had called both candidates before the winner was announced to brief them on the election results. Bolsonaro, he said, had responded “with extreme politeness”.
Moraes described the elections as clean and safe and insisted there was no “real risk” that the results could be challenged. “It’s part of the rule of law,” he said.
“There has been a major polarization and now it’s more up to the winners to unite the country,” he said.
The president’s attorney general, a man who critics say shielded Bolsonaro from corruption investigations, said last night that Lula had won: “Three hours after the end of the vote, and with almost 99% of the ballots counted , Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was mathematically elected President of Brazil, with more than 50% of the voters’ votes.
Sergio Moro, the investigating judge who sent Lula to jail on charges that were later overturned, was appointed Bolsonaro’s justice minister and is now, after a row, an elected senator, said “it’s as democracy is”.
“Let’s work for the unity of those who want the good of the country,” he tweeted. “I will always be on the side of what is right! I will be in opposition in 2023.”
One of Bolsonaro’s strongest allies, evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia, recognized “the will of the sovereign people”.
“My prayer, as the Bible says, is to intercede for the powers that be,” he tweeted. “God save Brazil from social, political and economic chaos,” he tweeted.
The cannibal versus the satanist: toxic politics is poisoning Brazil
Others demanded that Bolsonaro reject the results. Carla Zambelli, a pro-Bolsonaro lawmaker who pointed a gun at an unarmed black man after a political row in São Paulo on Saturday, praised truckers for their blockages. She shared a video of protesters setting tires on fire to close a highway in the state of Goiás. “Stay, don’t fade,” she tweeted last night as the protests began.
Trump, in a pre-election video statement, endorsed Bolsonaro as “one of the great figures in all of politics and all of the leaders of countries.”
“There is no possibility that the result of the electronic ballot boxes will be correct,” Stephen K. Bannon, a former Trump strategist and supporter of Bolsonaro, told Folha de Sao Paulo news outlet. “We need an audit bulletin by bulletin, even if it takes six months. In the meantime, the president should not agree to leave.
The president’s attorney general – a man who critics say shielded the president from corruption investigations – said last night that Lula had won: “Three hours after the end of the vote, and with almost 99% of the ballots counted, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was mathematically elected President of Brazil, with more than 50% of the voters’ votes.
Whether Bolsonaro relents or not, Lula will now grapple with a Senate and Chamber of Deputies in which his own supporters are minorities, and a country where the most prosperous and powerful states – including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro – are headed by governors allied to the incumbent.
washingtonpost
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
By MARK SHERMAN (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race Monday, debating whether to end the use of affirmative action in higher education.
The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and were hearing from from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission.
Following the overturning of the half-century precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, the cases offer a big new test of whether the court now dominated by conservatives will move the law to the right on another of the nation’s most contentious cultural issues.
Early in the arguments, liberal justices asked questions suggesting support for the schools’ policies. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s newest justice and its first Black female, said race was being used at the University of North Carolina as part of a broad review of applicants.
“There are 40 factors about all sorts of things that the admissions office is looking at. … They’re looking at the full person with all of these characteristics,” she said.
Justice Elena Kagan called universities the “pipelines to leadership in our society” and suggested that without affirmative action minority enrollment will drop.
“I thought part of what it meant to be an American and to believe in American pluralism is that actually our institutions, you know, are reflective of who we are as a people in all our variety,” she said.
The Supreme Court has twice upheld race-conscious college admissions programs in the past 19 years, including just six years ago.
But that was before the three appointees of President Donald Trump joined. Jackson was chosen this year by President Joe Biden.
Lower courts upheld the programs at both UNC and Harvard, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants.
The cases are brought by conservative activist Edward Blum, who also was behind an earlier affirmative action challenge against the University of Texas as well as the case that led the court in 2013 to end the use of a key provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act.
Blum formed Students for Fair Admissions, which filed the lawsuits against both schools in 2014.
The group argues that the Constitution forbids the use of race in college admissions and calls for overturning earlier Supreme Court decisions that said otherwise.
Colleges and universities can use other, race-neutral ways to assemble a diverse student body, including by focusing on socioeconomic status and eliminating the preference for children of alumni, Students for Fair Admissions argues.
The schools contend that they use race in a limited way, but that eliminating it as a factor altogether would make it much harder to achieve a student body that looks like America.
The Biden administration is urging the court to preserve race-conscious admissions. The Trump administration had taken the opposite position in earlier stages of the cases.
UNC says its freshman class is about 65% white, 22% Asian American, 10% Black and 10% Hispanic. The numbers add to more than 100% because some students report belonging to more than one category, a school spokesman said.
White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also is just under 28% Asian American, 14% Black and 12% Latino.
Nine states already prohibit any consideration of race in admissions to public colleges and universities: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington.
In 2020, California voters easily rejected a ballot measure to bring back affirmative action.
Public opinion on the topic varies depending on how the question is asked. A Gallup Poll from 2021 found 62% of Americans in favor of affirmative action programs for racial minorities. But in a Pew Research Center survey in March, 74% of Americans, including majorities of Black and Latino respondents, said race and ethnicity should not factor into college admissions.
Jackson and Chief Justice John Roberts received their undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard. Two other justices went to law school there.
But Jackson is sitting out the Harvard case because she was until recently a member of an advisory governing board.
A decision in the affirmative action cases is not expected before late spring.
Watch out for this parking scam that targeted a woman at Target in Framingham
“They sprayed my tires with, I believe it was balsamic vinegar, which made it look like brake grease.”
A Massachusetts woman who was dragged out of her car in the Framingham Target parking lot says her wallet was stolen by two crooks.
Eileen Savoia was in her car, ready to drive out of the parking lot, when two men knocked on her window and said something was leaking near her rear tires, so she got out to look, according to WCVB.
“They sprayed my tires with, I believe it was balsamic vinegar, which made it look like brake grease,” she told the news station.
With Savoia out of the car and distracted, one of the men grabbed her wallet from her purse, she said. By the time she got back in her car to call AAA, they were gone.
Framingham Police have asked anyone who saw this or a similar incident to call them. They believe the suspects could be in any of the surrounding towns, particularly Natick, where there are many shopping malls, WCVB reported. The incident is still under investigation and police were checking surveillance video from the Target parking lot and the bank where the scammers attempted to use Savoia’s debit card.
Boston
UK government slammed for ‘miserable’ conditions at migrant centers
LONDON — British politicians from both opposition and government parties on Monday called on the Conservative government to improve conditions at an overcrowded migrant facility described by an independent inspector as “miserable”.
Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston, a former airfield in south-east England, after another treatment center was hit by petrol bombs on Sunday by a assailant who then committed suicide. There were already 3,000 people in the facility, which is believed to hold about half.
Lawmakers are demanding Home Secretary Suella Braverman come to parliament on Monday to answer questions about conditions at Manston.
It is meant to be a temporary processing center where new arrivals spend 24 hours before moving into longer-term accommodation, but refugee groups say some people have been stuck there for weeks.
Chief Border Inspector David Neal, who recently visited the area, said last week that conditions were “miserable”. He told lawmakers there had been cases of diphtheria and “it’s a really dangerous situation.”
Tory lawmaker Roger Gale, who represents the Manston area in parliament, said the situation was a “breach of humane conditions”.
“Until about five weeks ago the system was working as expected, very well indeed,” he said. “It is now broken and it needs to be fixed quickly.”
Gale accused the government of deliberately worsening conditions in Manston by refusing to book hotel rooms for asylum seekers.
“There are just way too many people and this situation should never have developed, and I’m not sure it wasn’t developed deliberately,” he told the BBC. “I want the person responsible for creating this problem to be held accountable.”
The UK receives fewer asylum seekers than many European countries, including France and Germany. But there has been a surge in the number of people trying to cross the English Channel in dinghies and other small craft. Some 40,000 people have made the dangerous journey on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes so far this year, up from 28,000 in 2021 and 8,500 in 2020.
Dozens of people have died, including 27 people in November 2021 when a crowded smuggling boat capsized.
Britain and France have been squabbling over how to stop the smuggling gangs organizing the trips.
The UK government has announced a controversial plan to send people arriving in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda – a plan it says will deter people from crossing the Channel and break the business model of smuggling gangs . Critics say the plan is immoral and impractical, and is being challenged in court.
Braverman, who was appointed in September by ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss, is an enthusiastic supporter of the stalled Rwandan plan and has been accused by critics of demonizing migrants.
The government says the problems are caused by an increase in the number of migrants, but critics accuse the government of allowing a backlog to develop. Labor immigration spokesman Stephen Kinnock said there was “chaos and confusion, and incompetence now at the heart of the government’s immigration and asylum policy”.
“The government, rather than doing the heavy lifting and the hard work of clearing the backlog, is making headlines with things like the Rwandan plan, which is just unworkable, unethical and unaffordable,” he said. he told Times Radio.
ABC News
