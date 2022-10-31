News
Matt Damon
Who is Matt Damon? Mostly mistaken for Mark Wahlberg due to their striking resemblance, Matt Damon is popularly known for playing the Jason Bourne character in the Bourne movie, an action-packed movie that won him several awards. He is also a recipient of several awards including the primetime Emmy award for outstanding actor. Today we… Read More »Matt Damon
The post Matt Damon appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Week 8 recap: Chicago Bears defense — and Justin Fields’ leap — allows 49 points in road loss to Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer rusty. The Chicago Bears found that out the hard way Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
In his second game back from a thumb injury that led him to miss five games, Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-29 Cowboys victory. Running back Tony Pollard, taking a full load with Ezekiel Elliott out, rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
In nine drives before the kneeldown, the Cowboys scored a touchdown six times, punted twice and Prescott threw an interception to Eddie Jackson on the other.
Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears offense put up 371 yards but couldn’t match the scoring pace as the Bears fell to 3-5.
Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards on eight carries. Bears coach Matt Eberflus pulled Fields for their final drive of the game with the Bears down 20.
The Bears trailed by 11 at halftime and made it a five-point game when running back Khalil Herbert scored on a 12-yard touchdown run with 9:42 to play in the third quarter. Fields was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt, and the Cowboys had a 28-23 lead.
Fields jump-started the drive with a 36-yard pass to Darnell Mooney, followed by a 6-yard pass to the wide receiver.
But the Cowboys easily hit back, with Pollard scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run. Tight end Dalton Schultz had catches for 30 and 14 yards on the drive.
The Cowboys followed with a touchdown off a takeaway. Bears running back David Montgomery fumbled, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recovered it. Fields ran up to the play but hopped over Parsons, and no other Bears player touched Parsons while he was down.
That allowed Parsons to pop back up and return the fumble 36 yards for a touchdown and a 42-23 lead.
Fields threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet but missed the two-point conversion throw to Mooney to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 42-29.
But Pollard broke for a 54-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, scooting past tackle attempts from Jackson, Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow and Jaquan Brisker, to make it a 20-point game.
Here’s how the Week 8 game unfolded.
Inactives announced
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play against the Bears as he deals with a knee injury. Elliott is the Cowboys leading rusher with 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but the Cowboys can lean on Tony Pollard, who has 375 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Noah Brown, defensive end Sam Williams, safety Malik Hooker, defensive tackle Tysten Hill, linebacker Jabril Cox and quarterback Will Grier are also inactive for the Cowboys.
Brown is second among Cowboys receivers with 25 catches for 339 yards.
For the Bears, right tackle Larry Borom is inactive as he deals with a concussion. The Bears declared Borom out Friday after he missed the entire week of practice.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter are also inactive for the Bears.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Read the full story here.
- It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the Patriots QB should be fined
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Halftime: Bears trail Cowboys 28-17
The Bears defense had a lot of trouble stopping quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense in the first half.
Prescott completed 16 of 20 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 28-17 Cowboys halftime lead.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson intercepted Prescott in the final minute of the half, and Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 36-yard field goal to cut into the Cowboys’ lead. It was the only drive the Bears stopped.
Prescott returned last week from a five-game absence because of a thumb injury. He looked at full strength from the start Sunday. He completed 10 of 11 passes for 107 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, on the Cowboys’ first two drives of the game for a 14-0 lead.
The Cowboys easily marched 75 yards to score on their opening drive, capped by Prescott’s 7-yard touchdown run. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard rushed for 26 yards and had a 16-yard catch on the drive.
After the Cowboys went up 14-0, the Bears responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Justin Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-7. Fields had carries of 15 and 14 yards on the drive.
But the Cowboys hit back. On third-and-1 at the Bears 43-yard line, Prescott burst outside for a 25-yard run, and Pollard followed with an 18-yard TD run for a 21-7 Cowboys lead. Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson made it 28-7.
Fields briefly went into the medical tent in the second quarter but emerged to lead a 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of the second quarter. His 17-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-14.
Fields threw an interception to Trevon Diggs on the drive, but it was negated by a roughing-the-passer call on Chauncey Golston.
Fields completed 8 of 11 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
()
News
Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United’s 100th goal as England boss Gareth Southgate watches as Christian Eriksen delivers ‘a full-back nightmare’ in win over West Ham
Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United to claim a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.
The striker planted a powerful header past Lukasz Fabianski in the Hammers goal after a wonderful curling cross from Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford.
Rashford made his debut for the Red Devils in 2016 aged 18, scoring in a Europa League game against FC Midtjylland days before netting twice in a 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.
Strikes saw him become the club’s third-youngest goalscorer in a league game and their youngest European goalscorer.
And now he has now reached a century of striking in 318 appearances thanks to his header against the Hammers.
But it was the Danish star’s cross that really impressed a former Premier League star.
Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Chelsea and West Ham star Scott Minto said: “Let me tell you, it’s a full-back’s nightmare when the ball is whipped around with such quality. and that guy is able to run and jump on you in like Marcus Rashford did.
“There’s a very good one-two with Bruno Fernandes doing very well with his header, but Eriksen makes that contact and there aren’t many people in world football, or certainly in the Premier League, who can whipping the ball when it’s nice to bounce off the half volley with the pace to the far post and just invite someone in at the end.
GAME DAY
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE REACTION: Superb gunners return to top of table
struck
Arteta gives positive update on Saka as Arsenal star limps in Forest win
PIE
Ronaldo clears Neville much to Carragher’s delight after criticizing Man United star
stopped
Auba unlikely to be at Chelsea next season and Cucurella ‘seems lost’, says ex-Blue
MORE
Van Dijk loses opener at Anfield as Klopp bemoans ‘limited squad’ in Leeds loss
send a message
Maddison reveals what Guardiola told her during heated chat: ‘It’s not that easy’
“Marcus Rashford, he had tasted it earlier with the header and it was a ball header. It was a good connection and I’m telling you now, the keeper had absolutely no chance.
For Rashford it was his sixth goal of the season and a centurion strike for his boyhood club.
With Gareth Southgate also watching at Old Trafford, Rashford will be delighted to have scored.
The striker looks likely to travel to Qatar with the England squad for the World Cup, as long as he is fit, but the goal past his national team boss will help allay any worries.
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Another second-half comeback lifts Vikings over Cardinals 34-26
Once again, the Vikings fell behind in the second half against a lesser team. And once again, they pulled the game out.
Minnesota back from a 17-14 deficit in the third quarter Sunday to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26.
Trailing 34-26, the Cardinals had a chance to tie the score but turned the ball over on downs in Vikings territory with 2:39 left in the game when linebacker Jordan Hicks, who played the past three years with Arizona, stopped Eno Benjamin inches short of a first down after a 3-yard catch.
The Vikings won their fifth straight game to up their record to 6-1, their best start since they started 6-1 in 2009. The Cardinals dropped to 3-5.
It was the third straight home game and the fourth game out the last four that the Vikings have trailed in the second half against an inferior team. Minnesota previously came back to win 28-24 over Detroit and 29-22 over Chicago, both at home, and battled back to defeat New Orleans 28-25 in London.
The Vikings were helped out by three Arizona turnovers, which led to 13 points. They Cardinals forced Minnesota into one turnover but only got a field goal out of it.
It looked early on as if the Vikings might blow the depleted Cardinals out. They took a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter before Arizona closed the deficit to 14-10 at halftime and took a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals were playing without five injured starters. They were without offensive linemen Rodney Hudson, D.J. Humphries and Max Garcia, running back James Conner and linebacker Dennis Gardeck.
At halftime, former Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen was inducted into the Ring of Honor. Allen, who grew up on a horse ranch in California and was known for his sack dance in which pretended to rope a calf, rode in for his induction speech on a horse.
The Vikings looked to be in good shape in the third quarter after Alexander Mattison scored on a 7-yard touchdown run and Dalvin Cook on a 4-yard TD run to turn a 17-14 deficit into a 28-17 lead. The Cook touchdown was set up by safety Harrison Smith’s 31st career interception.
But the Cardinals strormed back. Kyler Murray threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Rondell Moore, who broke attempted tackles on the play by linebacker Eric Kendricks and former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. That cut the deficit to 28-23, and a two-point conversion failed.
Then Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons had a srip sack of Kirk Cousins, and recovered the fumble at the Vikings 24. That led to a 34-yard field goal by Matt Prater, which made it 28-26.
The Cardinals had a chance to get the ball back for a go-ahead drive. But Greg Dortch lost a fumble on a punt, which was recovered by Minnesota linebacker Troy Dye at the Arizona 25.
That led to a 5-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to K.J. Osborn with 8:36 left in the game. But Greg Joseph banged the extra-point attempt off the left upright, leaving the score at 34-26.
Cook had 20 carries for 111 yards for his first 100-yard game of the season. He previously had three games of 90 or more yards.
Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson had six catches for 98 yards and Adam Thielen six for 67 yards.
The Vikings took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive on a 17-yard touchdown run by Cousins. They later went up 14-3 in the second quarter on Cousins’ 1-yard TD pass to Johnny Mundt
The Cardinals came back to their 17-14 lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Murray to DeAngelo Hopkins with 47 seconds left in the first half and on a 8-yard TD pass from Murray to Zach Ertz early in the third quarter.
News
Russian chess grandmaster beats reigning world champion to reach final – Reuters
Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated Magnus Carlsen in the semifinals of the 2022 Fischer Random World Championships on Saturday
Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi qualified for the final of the 2022 Fischer World Random Championships on Saturday after defeating reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in Reykjavik.
Carlsen won against Nepomniachtchi to claim his fifth world championship at the end of last year. This weekend, however, Nepomniachtchi got a form of revenge by winning against the big Norwegian.
Nepomniachtchi initially lost a game behind Carlsen, raising fears he could lose again to the 31-year-old.
In what chess.com described as an “impressive” performance, however, Nepomniachtchi roared to win 3-1.
He will meet Hikaru Nakamura in the final of the competition in the Icelandic capital on Sunday afternoon.
Nakamura needed just three games to dispatch 18-year-old world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov 3-0, meaning the Japanese-American or Nepomniachtchi will be crowned only the second champion of the Fischer Random World Championships. the history of chess.
Wesley So won the inaugural championship in 2019, and this year $150,000 will be awarded to the winner and $85,000 to the runner-up.
If successful, Nepomniachtchi will cap off a successful 2022 in which he also won the Candidates Tournament and sealed qualification for the next World Championship title match.
Nepomniachtchi should have been in line to face current champion Carlsen, but Carlsen has already indicated that he will not be defending the crown against him, meaning Nepomniachtchi will face Candidates Tournament runner-up Ding Liren.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Tua Tagovailoa sharp throughout, Dolphins defense gets second-half stops to down Lions
The Miami Dolphins said all week they wouldn’t take the Detroit Lions or this seemingly soft stretch in the schedule lightly.
It was clear early why they shouldn’t. But after they couldn’t stop the Lions high-powered offense in the first half, one-win Detroit started looking like one-win Detroit, and the Dolphins kept charging as they didn’t allow the Lions to score in the second half.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 29 of 36 for 382 yards and three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill went for 180 yards on his 11 receptions, and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught two touchdown passes as the Dolphins (5-3) won an inter-conference game with all kinds of early offensive fireworks, 31-27, on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.
Tagovailoa was much sharper than his first game back from missing two recovering from his concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He found Hill and Waddle consistently against Detroit’s last-ranked defense whenever he needed, putting the Lions away with a third-down conversion to Hill with under two minutes to play.
Hill’s fourth game surpassing 150 receiving yards is tied for most in a Dolphins season with Mark Duper in 1984. Hill reaches the mark with more than half the schedule remaining.
The Miami defense struggled throughout against a Lions offense that was high-scoring through its first four games but didn’t get into the end zone in either of its past two outings. Quarterback Jared Goff faced minimal resistance in coverage in the first half but could not find the end zone after halftime, finishing 27 of 37 for 321 yards and a touchdown.
The Dolphins took their first lead Sunday with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Tagovailoa found tight end Mike Gesicki for an 11-yard touchdown. It put Miami ahead, 31-27, after twice trailing by 14 points in the first half.
The Lions (1-6) got to the Miami 35-yard line with just under three minutes to play, but going for a fourth-and-1, Goff tried a deep pass to Josh Reynolds against Miami cornerback Kader Kohou and couldn’t connect to turn the ball over on downs.
The Dolphins, after trailing by 10, 27-17, at halftime, went 75 yards over nine plays and 5:49 to open the second half, capping the drive with fullback Alec Ingold sneaking into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown after motioning to take a direct snap from under center.
It was all Lions to start Sunday. They built an early 14-0 lead by scoring touchdowns on their first two drives and forced a Miami turnover in between.
First, Detroit marched 75 yards in five plays with running back Jamaal Williams charging in for a 7-yard rushing touchdown up the middle.
After undrafted rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, lost a fumble on the first reception of his career and Miami’s first offensive drive, Detroit scored again when D’Andre Swift beat linebacker Jerome Baker by starting his route outside and cutting in for the 7-yard touchdown catch.
The Dolphins then began matching the Lions score for score. Jaylen Waddle capped back-to-back drives with wide-open touchdown catches. First, it was from 5 yards out, with Tagovailoa lofting a pass to the back of the end zone. Then, Waddle got behind the defense as Tagovailoa dropped a throw in for a 29-yard score.
Then, the teams exchanged field goals before halftime. Former Miami Hurricanes kicker Michael Badgley connected on field goals of 42 and 26 yards, the latter as time expired in the first half, while Miami’s Jason Sanders hit one from 45 yards out.
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, while beat on a long reception by Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson early, led Miami with 12 tackles. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler had a sack and two pass deflections.
Miami left guard Liam Eichenberg exited on Gesicki’s touchdown deep in the third quarter. He was carted away and quickly ruled out with a knee injury.
The Dolphins are back on the road in the NFC North next week, with a trip to Chicago to face the Bears.
This story will be updated.
()
News
WC women top Wittenberg in the swimming pool
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College women’s swim team shared a double-double on Saturday afternoon, beating Wittenberg University 149-54 and losing to Transylvania University 149-81.
Two Fightin’ Quakers – Sierrz Szuhay and Mckenna Garn – won individual events as Szuhay took victory in the 100-meter backstroke (1:13.67) and Garn won the 200-meter backstroke (3:01.90). The pair also finished second as Szuhay hit the wall in 2:42.89 in the 200-meter backstroke and Garn clocked 1:25.04 in the 100-meter breaststroke. Alayna Fierman was right behind Garn in the aforementioned event, placing third with a time of 1:26.48.
Fierman’s third place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke was just one of the top three finishes among the three for the afternoon rookie. She placed second in the 100-meter butterfly (1:20.00) and third in the 200-meter IM (2:55.92). Adrienne Reynek took third place in two freestyle events: the 400-meter freestyle (5:38.14) and the 800-meter freestyle (11:38.49).
Both Wilmington relay teams finished second as Szuhay, Garn, Sydney Overmyer and Audrey Bibb hit the wall in 2:18.70 in the 200-meter medley relay and Garn, Anna Endlsey, Bibb and Szuhay completed a time of 2:07.86 in the 200 meter freestyle relay.
“We’ve already had the best performances of a lifetime this season and a major improvement from our previous competition dates,” said head coach Trip Breen. “The team as a whole has started to finish races better, but this is an area where we absolutely need to continue to improve. I am waiting or looking forward to our next competition dates.
Wilmington will return to the water next weekend at Hiram College.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
Matt Damon
Week 8 recap: Chicago Bears defense — and Justin Fields’ leap — allows 49 points in road loss to Dallas Cowboys
Bermuda Tech Summit Showcases Island’s Innovation and Connects Global Tech Leaders
Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United’s 100th goal as England boss Gareth Southgate watches as Christian Eriksen delivers ‘a full-back nightmare’ in win over West Ham
Another second-half comeback lifts Vikings over Cardinals 34-26
Dogecoin Continues To Thrive With Over 93% Gains
Russian chess grandmaster beats reigning world champion to reach final – Reuters
Tua Tagovailoa sharp throughout, Dolphins defense gets second-half stops to down Lions
WC women top Wittenberg in the swimming pool
Hyde10: Tua leads big passing day, defense finds its footing – 10 thoughts on Dolphins win in Detroit
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News4 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches