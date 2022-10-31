Mikel Arteta gives positive update after Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was forced into injury against Nottingham Forest with the World Cup just three weeks away

Elon Musk made it official on Sunday – democracy is on life support.

For anyone wondering what the world’s richest man had in mind for one of the world’s most powerful social media platforms, the answer came around 5 a.m. when Musk tweeted a link to a vicious and false conspiracy theory to his 112 million followers on his new toy, Twitter.

I’m not going to repeat that ugly anti-LGBTQ trash here, but suffice to say it’s a tidy pile of garbage about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, who is married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). It brings together several stories of hate and conspiracy, all part of the far-right attempt to overthrow a democracy that I personally love.

And of course, it involves the frenzied fear of sexuality that has come to define the GOP.

Incidentally, this counterfeit moral panic about who we love and how we identify has long been used by fascists and white supremacists to rally the masses. So let’s not pretend this is just some rich guy’s opinion. There’s more to the story, as Mr Musk claims – it’s just not the story he’s talking about.

Musk, who tried to cover himself by saying the theory was a “small possibility”, has since deleted his post. Yet it is reposted on all social media platforms and channels – those of QAnon, those of the Nazis, those espousing a violent civil war. But these echo chambers are less important than what just happened on Twitter, with its ability to spread lies around the world in seconds.

An unmoderated Twitter can be democracy’s tipping point if we don’t do something soon. Within 24 hours of Musk taking over the site, use of the n-word increased by 500%, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute – although Musk says its moderation policies have yet to change. Hate has found its home, in the middle of our public square.

I am a strong supporter of freedom of expression. There are no simple solutions here, but it can no longer be a side issue for the government. Midterm reviews are days away and violence is already expected. Musk’s tweet shows that Twitter has become a willing participant in feeding the machine of propaganda and lies that drives some to believe that violence is justified.

As Professor Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, told me on Sunday when I interrupted him walking his dog on the beach, “Companies have the right to establish their operating conditions, but when some are so big and influential that it is important that they act with a sense of civic responsibility. And if not, the law should regulate them to the extent that it can be done without violating the 1st Amendment.

Levin added, “The company’s new standard bearer sets the tone that Twitter will be a place where targeted misinformation and rumors can flow with the approval of the man behind the curtain.

Musk, of course, did not come up with this conspiracy theory himself. I watched it take shape in real time within minutes of the attack – it only took a few minutes. The right-wing machine that intends to demonize and dehumanize anyone who blocks its march towards authoritarianism kicked into high gear as soon as news broke that a 42-year-old man wielding a hammer had burst into the house from Pelosis to San Francisco shouting, “Where’s Nancy?”

The House Speaker was in Washington, DC, but her 82-year-old husband was at home. Paul Pelosi was brave and quick, surreptitiously calling 911. A smart dispatcher sent for help, even though Pelosi couldn’t talk freely about the situation with his attacker there. Police arrived two minutes later and saw Pelosi struggling with the intruder, whom police identified as David DePape, over the hammer. The intruder got the tool and started punching Pelosi, who had skull surgery but is expected to recover.

This story has aroused the joy of some. After writing about it on Saturday, a reader named Steve (he gave me his last name, but I don’t print it) emailed me with the subject line: “I hope the man who did this is fine.”

Steve continued, “I only wish Pelosi was there on the other end of that hammer!”

Steve wasn’t the only person in favor of killing our politicians, and Musk wasn’t the only figure plunging headlong into the sewers of hate.

Memes and so-called witticisms were almost inevitable, many beginning with some variation of “It may be too soon, but…” as if the assassination attempt on the most powerful female politician of America was a big joke.

Arizona Republican Legislator Wendy Rogers tweeted a “Halloween costume” of a headband with a hammer ready to strike the wearer’s head.

Former candidate for governor of California Larry Elder, the “wise man of South Central”, as he describes himself, wrote: “Too soon? Poor, Paul Pelosi. First, he is arrested for impaired driving, then gets attacked at his home. Hammered twice in six months.

The story Musk retweeted also came from close to home: The Santa Monica Observer, owned by former City Council candidate David Ganezer. The editorial board of this newspaper denounced this publication for “publishing false news”, in particular that Hillary Clinton had died and that a lookalike had taken her place in a debate with Donald Trump.

What makes comments like Musk’s so alarming is that denial is a key part of far-right strategy, and one that adherents find fun and empowering. Nothing is ever their fault. Nothing is ever what it seems.

It’s not possible that DePape was taken to extremes by a regime of incendiary lies – all featured on his personal blog, where he ranted against transgender people and Jews, and dabbled in conspiracies, including that an alien race of lizards have infiltrated society, albeit mostly Democrats.

It had to be something else, something the far right finds abhorrent, even diabolical. Musk’s message was a response to Hillary Clinton, one of the far-right’s most hated figures. Clinton had tweeted on Saturday, attaching a Times article on DePape’s online delusions: “The Republican Party and its spokespersons are now routinely spreading deranged hate and conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and subsequent actions.

When the rich, powerful and influential become peddlers of undemocratic ammunition, they become dangerous to democracy. Musk, in a note to advertisers last week, wrote, “Twitter obviously cannot become a gratuitous hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences.”

But then he did just that.

If we don’t hold Musk and others like him accountable now, we may not have the chance.