No winter coats needed! Warmest Halloween in 22 years on deck
Trick-or-treaters can leave their winter coats at home this year with this weekend’s warm temperatures expected to stick around this week.
Monday’s warmer weather means it should still be in the 60s at sunset on Halloween night.
It’s the first time in more than twenty years that the mercury has nudged 70 on Hallow’s Eve, according to meteorologist Eric Ahasic at the National Weather Service Twin Cities office.
“It’s about as nice a Halloween as you can ask for,” he said, “That is, if you’re into warm Halloweens.”
And who wouldn’t be?
Temperatures around the Twin Cities should be in the mid-60s and maybe hit 70 on Monday, he said.
“It will be a little cooler in the evening during trick or treating,” he said, noting it will still be in the 60s.
“You don’t have to wear winter coat over your Halloween costumes this year,” he said.
The last warmest Halloween in the Twin Cities was in 2000 when it was 71 degrees.
“1990 was another year when we hit 70 on Halloween—and the following year, as you know—in 1991 was the Halloween blizzard everyone talks about.”
This year’s Halloween will be about 15 degrees warmer than the average, he said.
The average high temperature for Halloween is 51 degrees with an average low of 35 degrees, he said, noting that last year had a high of 49 degrees.
Look for a high of close to 70 again on Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold-front rolling in on Thursday with high temperatures closer to 50s with a chance of rain this weekend.
Omaha Facebook Group Creates Map of Houses Decorated for Halloween
If you're looking for a free spook, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts have you covered. With the help of a map, they take you to dozens of houses, ranging from spooky to even spookier for the spooky season. "There's one called Nightmare on Redick if you look for Redick Street, they have their whole front yard and driveway and everything," said map creator Miranda Collins. It's all through the "Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts" Facebook group. Once the admin approves your membership application, you get access to a Google map with dozens of houses adorned with holiday decorations. Some of them are best seen in daylight, others are best at night. "We have a few houses that love a night without fear and a few houses that are scary on Halloween," Collins said. The map also has the best times of the week to view, such as weekends. "Usually what people do is they pick a house that's sort of away from home, drive there, and then drive back hitting the houses on the way back" , she said. Collins said all of the information is available in the comments section when you click on each home.
If you’re looking for a free scare, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts has got you covered.
Using a map, he takes you to dozens of houses, ranging from spooky to even spookier for spooky season.
“There’s one called Nightmare on Redick if you look for Redick Street, they have their whole front yard and driveway and everything,” said map creator Miranda Collins.
It’s all in the “Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts” Facebook group.
After the admin approves your membership application, you get access to a Google map with dozens of holiday-decorated homes.
Some of them are best seen in daylight, others are best at night.
“We have a few houses that love a night without fear and a few houses that are scary on Halloween,” Collins said.
The map also has the best times of the week to view, such as weekends.
“Usually what people do is they pick a house that’s sort of away from home, drive there, and then drive back hitting the houses on the way back” , she said.
Collins said all of the information is available in the comments section when you click on each home.
News
Saquon Barkley bottled up as Giants take a while to get to run game
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered Sunday with the NFL’s third-worst rushing defense.
The Giants were coming off their franchise’s first-ever game with their quarterback and running back going over 100 yards on the ground.
Yet it took Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka seven offensive snaps to hand the ball off to Saquon Barkley in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Daboll said there were a couple run-pass option calls on the Giants’ opening two drives, and the Seahawks defense dictated pass.
“There were some RPOs in there that Mike called that they took away the run,” Daboll said. “So we threw a quick out to Slayton or we hit a slant to 17 [Wan’Dale Robinson].”
But Kafka also play-actioned Jones twice from under center and had clear passes called on both 3rd and 4s. It just felt like the Giants overthought the early game plan, rather than trying to set a tone with their bread and butter.
Right tackle Tyre Phillips’ first of two false starts bumped them back to 3rd and 9 on the second drive into an obvious passing situation, as well. That was another problem: the Giants committed six penalties to the Seahawks’ three.
“Give Seattle credit,” Daboll said. “They did everything better than we did today.”
Even when the Giants started running the ball, of course, they struggled to find room.
Barkley finished with 20 carries for a season-low 53 yards and a 1-yard TD, plus nine yards receiving on three catches.
“They made plays,” Barkley said. “They made more plays than us. We’ve just got to be a little bit better.”
Pete Carroll’s defense also was more attentive to Jones’ naked bootlegs and scrambling. The Giants’ QB managed only 20 rush yards on six carries. The offense averaged only 2.8 yards per carry.
Obviously, Daboll and Kafka have done a masterful job this season with the roster they have. Any criticisms must be couched with the talent at their disposal. And the strategy of starting pass, while the defense keys on the run, had worked in Jacksonville.
But on this day, it hurt the offense in such a hostile environment that the Giants didn’t lean on their strength out of the gate.
NO FOCUS ON DEADLINE AFTER LOSS
Daboll didn’t want to talk about any other possible trades approaching Tuesday’s 4 p.m. league-wide NFL trade deadline.
“It’s just after a game here,” he said. “My focus is really not happy with the outcome today.”
Jones had a similar response.
“Yeah, I mean, that’s something that we don’t control as players and you know, that’s up to those guys,” he said of the front office. “That’s up to those guys upstairs to make those decisions. Whatever they do and whatever they decide, we’ll go with, but that’s not our job and not in our control as players.”
GO … MARINERS?
Carroll accidentally bumped referee Jerome Boger on the sideline in Sunday’s fourth quarter, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But Boger’s call on the penalty was the memorable moment.
“The coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners was in the restricted area,” Boger announced of his sideline infraction.
Carroll laughed postgame when he heard Boger had called the Seahawks the Mariners by accident.
“No way,” Carroll said with a smile. “Awesome. Gotta get a little hit and run.”
GATES GETS BACK
Offensive lineman Nick Gates played five offensive snaps in his triumphant return to an NFL game 409 days after his horrific left leg fracture in Week 2 of last season in Washington.
“It sucks we lost, but it was a little moral victory for me,” Gates said.
Gates underwent seven surgeries and never knew if he’d play football again. But on his first snap back, he blocked the Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin as a jumbo tight end to help Barkley score his 1-yard TD.
Gates laid on his back, pumped his fists and kicked his legs with joy as Barkley scored behind a formation with seven offensive linemen.
“It definitely feels good to get back out there with the team and be out there with the guys,” he said.
Jones called Gates’ entering the game a “cool moment.”
“So much respect to him and how hard he’s worked,” Jones said.
ODDS AND ENDS
Brian Daboll said the Giants’ players will come into the facility on Monday, then he’s giving them off the rest of the bye week … There were some noticeable differences in personnel on defense: CB Nick McCloud started at slot corner and played 33 defensive snaps, and rookie LB Micah McFadden (26) played more snaps than Tae Crowder (21), while Jaylon Smith (52) manned the middle of the field and rarely came off … Defensive tackle Nick Williams left Sunday’s game in the first half with a biceps injury and did not return. Punt returner Richie James was carted off the field and diagnosed with a concussion after his second lost fumble of the game in the fourth quarter. Rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu was checked in the medical tent in the first quarter but stayed in the game. Leonard Williams went down in the second quarter and received a look from the trainers during the Seahawks’ first touchdown drive. But he missed one play — DK Metcalf’s 3-yard TD catch — and then returned for the extra point.
DOWN MEN ON OFFENSE
The Giants’ inactives were WR Kenny Golladay (knee), RT Evan Neal (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) and LB Austin Calitro (healthy). With Neal and LG Ben Bredeson (injured reserve/knee) out, rookie Josh Ezeudu started at left guard and Phillips started at right tackle.
“I thought I might have a heart attack”
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte walked down the tunnel after Rodrigo Bentancur’s last-minute winner against Bournemouth to avoid “a heart attack”.
Spurs’ Italian manager was furious in midweek after his side were cruelly denied a Harry Kane goal in injury time against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League by VAR.
And he clearly wanted to avoid another infuriating moment on the touchline in his side’s comeback win over the Cherries.
The Conte ticker would certainly have worked overtime at the Vitality Stadium after dismal defending saw Tottenham lose 2-0 to the promoted side.
They were eyeing a third Premier League defeat in a row before Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies leveled the scores.
But, two minutes into added time, Uruguayan substitute Bentancur reacted first from a corner kick to guide the winner of the game, leading Conte to walk away.
And he admitted that after the trauma of their Champions League draw in midweek he needed to stay relaxed in case things got worse.
“I came back when I knew the goal was legal,” said the emotional Italian.
shock
Man United 1-0 West Ham LIVE REACTION: Rashford’s 100th goal seals dramatic win
“I was thinking in my mind and in my heart that I could have a heart attack because in two days to score and then have a goal disallowed. I said I’m going down and staying calm and then I’m waiting for the decision of the referee. But of course it was great to see the desire of my players and the reaction they had.
Even though there was a huge scare on the south coast, Conte was delighted with the display of resilience from his stars, who were strong in the second half.
“I also repeat the wickedness they put on the pitch because I saw in the eyes of my players the desire to win this game.
“Also when we drew 2-2 and then in our mind the only thought was to take the ball and start playing again. This reaction has been really positive, and I want it from my players.
Magic finding success in the paint but take a step back in loss to Mavericks
It’s still early in the season, but the Orlando Magic are having greater success scoring in the paint compared to last season.
This was a key for them in Sunday’s 114-105 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks, one of the league’s worst teams at protecting the rim.
Entering Sunday, the Magic were shooting 71.4% in the paint — the league’s second-best mark only behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (75.5%) and a significant jump from the 64.2% they shot inside the paint last season.
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft who entered Sunday averaging 23.5 points on 46.5% shooting (51.3% on 2s, 32% on 3s), 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 33.3 minutes (six games), is a significant reason for the uptick in paint efficiency.
His 11.5 drives per game led the team and he was shooting 63.6% inside the paint. Franz Wagner (61.5% shooting inside the paint) and Wendell Carter Jr. (75%) have also been more efficient scoring in the paint while Bol Bol (92.3% shooting inside the paint on 2.2 attempts) has been a difference-maker.
The Magic did a good job at attacking inside early against Dallas, not only finishing the first quarter with 14 points in the paint (7-of-10 shooting) but also getting the necessary paint touches to create open 3-pointers off drives and kicks. They made their first four 3-pointers, helping them take a 34-29 lead at the end of the first.
But the Mavericks (3-3) adjusted as the game went on and the Magic found it more challenging to create those paint touches that lead to spray-out 3-pointers.
Orlando finished with 44 points in the paint on 22-of-35 shooting but only took 29 3-pointers, their second-fewest in a game this season so far, making 11 (37.9%).
A big step for the Magic (1-6) will be a higher volume of paint touches (18.8 per game for No. 27) and field goal attempts (11.7 for No. 25). They were in the bottom six in both categories entering Sunday.
“We’ve talked about that day from Day One — our ability to finish at the rim and get to the rim because it causes so many different problems,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “Obviously, paint touches are key. Attacking the rim whether that’s finishing, getting to the free throw line or kicking the ball out for feet-set 3s.”
Banchero led the Magic with 18 points but went 6 of 20 from the field. His streak of consecutive 20-point games to start his career ended at six, tying Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson for the third-most in NBA history.
Wagner also struggled, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Both Banchero and Wagner had 4 assists.
Carter had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists while Bol had 16 points (7 of 10) and 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his career to go with 3 blocks.
R.J. Hampton led the bench with 15 points (6-of-9 shooting, 3 of 4 on 3s), 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Kevon Harris added 12 points (3-of-4 shooting, 2 of 3 on 3s) and 3 rebounds off the bench.
The Magic once again started with the jumbo lineup of Wagner, Banchero, Bol, Carter and Terrence Ross because of injuries to several players: Cole Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Sunday was the Magic’s first time matching up against Luka Dončić, who entered the game with averages of 35.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
Dončić scored 30 first-half points to keep the Mavericks in the game, finishing with 44 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 37 minutes.
Mosley coached Dončić for three seasons (2018-21) while he was an assistant with the Mavericks.
“His poise is still there,” Mosley said of Dončić. “His ability to lead these guys is great. You can see him using his voice a ton more with these guys. Obviously, he just does such a dynamic job of putting guys in positions to be successful and make shots.
“You can’t give him the same doses of everything. By the first quarter, he’s playing a game of chess — deciding what coverages you’re in, how you’re doing it, what you’re doing. you have to keep it mixed up.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
US to deploy nuclear-capable bombers to Australia – media – RT World News
The US military has devised a plan that would see nuclear-capable B-52 strategic bombers deployed to Australia on long-term rotational missions, and turn the country’s Northern Territory into a crucial military hub in the Washington’s standoff with Beijing, the national broadcaster reported. Monday.
The Pentagon would seek to build a “squadron operations facility”, which would include a maintenance center and parking area sufficient for six B-52s at the Royal Australian Air Force’s Tindal military base, according to ABC’s Four Corners survey program.
The airbase expansion could cost up to $100 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The new facilities are “required to support strategic operations and conduct multiple 15-day training exercises during the Northern Territory dry season for deployed B-52 squadrons”, the report said, citing US documents.
A “enhanced air cooperation” between Australia and the United States was discussed at last year’s AUSMIN Ministerial meetings, but while the parties agreed on “rotational deployment of American aircraft of all types”, there was no official confirmation of B-52 deployment plans to Tindal.
“The possibility of deploying US Air Force bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power,” the US Air Force reportedly told the program.
The accumulation of its military means by Washington is not limited to Tindal. The United States is building a massive $270 million jet fuel storage facility on the outskirts of Darwin, about 200 miles from the air base. At the same time, a joint US-Australian spy base, Pine Gap, near Alice Springs, would suffer a “major upgrade.”
In 2021, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced the creation of a new security pact AUKUS, which envisages supplying Canberra with conventionally armed and nuclear-powered submarines, thus considerably strengthening its naval capabilities.
While AUKUS members say the pact is simply meant to protect the international system that upholds human rights and the rule of law, China has criticized the alliance, arguing that its plans pose serious risks to nuclear security.
This view has to some extent been echoed by Russia. In August, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that AUKUS could “explode” the entire Asia-Pacific region, since the pact is on the way to becoming “a military-political alliance”. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, however, dismissed the idea, saying Washington was not looking to implement “an Asian NATO”.
You can share this story on social media:
Cavaliers too much for Knicks as Donovan Mitchell dominates
CLEVELAND — It started with an explosion from Donovan Mitchell, a spin move around a helpless Obi Toppin and a soaring one-handed jam.
From there, Mitchell took the wheel of his steamroller over the Knicks. He found teammate Kevin Love for a few 3-pointers, and hit a few of his own.
Over just two minutes in the fourth quarter — starting that Mitchell jam — the Cavaliers erased an eight-point deficit. And by the buzzer, they won by a healthy margin, 121-108, because nobody could stop Mitchell.
“He’s got great quickness. He’s shifty with the ball,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s at the rim or shooting 3. If you trap him, he’s unselfish. He’ll make the right play. He’s a great player.”
The Knicks could use Mitchell. Definitely on Sunday night, and probably beyond.
Their former trade target turned Sunday into a personal showcase, with an unsaid message hanging over the proceedings: New York’s front office screwed this up.
Of course, there are months and years to determine whether that holds true. But that plethora of future draft picks in New York’s treasure chest, pumped up by team president Leon Rose as his golden parachute, don’t look as promising as Mitchell did Sunday. Nothing did.
The Westchester product scored 38 points with 12 assists. The Cavs outscored the Knicks in the fourth quarter, 37-15, when Mitchell turned on the afterburners.
There was obvious motivation for Mitchell. He wanted to join the Knicks and they never completed the deal, although there’s questions about the willingness of Jazz president Danny Ainge to trade Mitchell to New York.
Mitchell claimed there was nothing extra Sunday, even if his production said otherwise.
“I always love playing against my home team,” said Mitchell, who has scored at least 31 points in five of his six games this season. “It’s easy to point to the summer and say that but I’m pretty much friends with everybody on that team, so it’s always good to play against your guys and I have nothing but love for them.
“Everybody will probably make it that (about the trade that didn’t happen). Not what it is. Got nothing but love for those guys over there. When it’s your home team you want to go out there and play hard. That’s what I was trying to do.”
The Knicks got double-digit scoring from RJ Barrett, (15), Jalen Brunson (16), Evan Fournier (16) and Julius Randle (15).
But they couldn’t keep up with Mitchell and Kevin Love, who knocked down nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points.
Although he denied it, Mitchell came out like he had a point to prove. He scored 15 points with five assists in the opening 8 minutes, knocking down five treys in that first quarter.
“He had a great game,” Brunson said. “I think we just have to do a better job of making it tougher for him. Once a guy like that gets going and has confident from the start, it’s kind of hard to slow him down. But it’s a team effort. It’s not just one guy guarding him. It’s all of us. We have to be more on a string defensively. Looking out for each other. But I got to give him credit, he’s capable of doing that.”
The Knicks were the favorites all summer to land Mitchell, negotiating with the Utah Jazz while dangling their future draft picks and almost entire roster. But they didn’t dangle enough.
The Cavs swooped in and now own the Eastern Conference’s second-best record at 5-1 with five consecutive victories.
Thibodeau, according to sources, was in favor of acquiring Mitchell and he’d he could make a backcourt with Jalen Brunson work. On Friday, he declined to entertain questions about the failed trade negotiations.
“You already know the answer to that,” he said. “We don’t deal with hypotheticals.”
Mitchell is satisfied with his result.
“You gotta ask (the Knicks if they’d like a do-over). Like I said, I’m happy to be here,” Mitchell said. “It’s over with. We got a good win. We’re 5-1. We will see these guys again in a month or two.”
