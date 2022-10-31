‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief

Photographs and videos circulating on Chinese social media show workers returning home.

Beijing:

Masses of migrant workers are fleeing Covid-stricken Zhengzhou amid an outbreak-triggered lockdown at China’s biggest iPhone factory.

“Workers have escaped from #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking in, they are marching to hometowns over 100 kilometers away to beat Covid app measures designed to control people and stop it #China,” BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell tweeted.

The workers escaped #Applethe largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lock at foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking in, they march to hometowns over 100 kilometers away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #Chinapic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU —Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

Videos shared on Chinese social media showed people jumping a fence outside the factory, owned by manufacturer Foxconn, in the central city of Zhengzhou.

It was previously reported that a number of workers had been placed in quarantine due to an outbreak of the disease.

Zhengzhou Foxconn employs about 300,000 workers and manufactures half of the world’s iPhones, according to McDonell. Amid the chaos of the Covid lockdown and food shortages, videos on Douyin, a Chinese video hosting service, show many migrant workers from Henan province walking home…because no public transport is available. is available due to lockdown.

Since Saturday, photographs and videos circulating on Chinese social media appeared to show Foxconn workers returning home, crossing fields during the day and along roads at night.

Footage also shows local residents near the highway setting up free fuel stations to help Foxconn workers. Without help from the government or Foxconn, they can only rely on the kindness of strangers.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted Covid cases in the seven days to October 29, compared to 97 infections in the previous seven days.

The city of around 10 million people has been partially locked down as a result, as China continues to use strict lockdown measures to deal with Covid – the zero-Covid policy.

Foxconn, which acts as a supplier to US-based Apple, has hundreds of thousands of workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not provided an official tally of the number of people infected.

Under China’s strict zero-Covid policy, cities have the power to act quickly to quell any virus outbreak. This includes everything from large-scale lockdowns to regular testing and travel restrictions.

Many had hoped that President Xi would drop the legislation before the end of the year, but at the recent 20th Communist Party Congress he made it clear that was unlikely to happen anytime soon.

