News
Publishing staffers call for end of Amy Coney Barrett’s book deal
More than 600 publishing industry staff have signed an open letter opposing Penguin Random House’s decision to publish Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s book over her adherence to the majority opinion of the Supreme Court which struck down Roe v. Wade.
Staff at publishers including Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, MacMillan and Penguin Random House said Judge Barrett’s Catholic faith influenced her support for overturning the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. country.
The open letter was first reported by Publisher’s Weekly.
The employees say in the letter that “we do not call for censorship”, noting that many of them “work daily with books that we find objectionable to our personal politics”.
“Rather, this is a case of a corporation privately funding the destruction of human rights with obscene profits,” the letter read. “Coney Barrett is free to say what she wants, but Penguin Random House must decide whether to fund her position at the expense of human rights in order to inflate her bottom line, or truly uphold the values she is proud to uphold. .”
The employees claim that the publication of the book violates the code of conduct of the German media company Bertelsmann, the parent company of Penguin Random House.
SEE ALSO: Higher Ground: Religious freedom comes to the fore around the world
They also say Human Rights Watch founder Robert L. Bernstein, former publisher of Random House, pointed to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which declares access to abortion a human right. .
However, the word “abortion” does not appear in the UN Declaration of Human Rights.
Judge Barrett signed the book deal in April 2021. Politico reported Ms. Coney Barrett received a $2 million advance for the upcoming book.
• This article was based in part on wire service reports.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Families have final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Florida school gunman Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered have had a chance to tell him what they think.
A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday and will end with Cruz being formally convicted by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer of her Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence the former Stoneman Douglas student to life without release. conditional – a result that most families criticized.
Every family of the 14 students and three staff members Cruz murdered can speak, as can the 17 people he injured in the seven-minute attack. The families gave very moving statements during the trial, but were limited on what they could tell jurors: they could only describe their loved ones and the toll the killings had on their lives. The injured could only say what had happened to them.
They were prohibited from addressing Cruz directly or saying anything about him – a violation would have risked a mistrial. And jurors were told they couldn’t consider statements from the family as aggravating factors as they weighed whether Cruz should die.
From now on, the bereaved and the scarred can speak directly to Cruz, if they wish.
“We can’t wait to speak without the safeguards that have been imposed on us,” said Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was murdered.
Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes, whose attorneys represent Cruz, said he has no problem with families venting their anger directly at Cruz.
“Rightly so,” Weekes said. The sentencing hearing “is not just an accountability process, but there are cathartic elements to it as well.”
“Hopefully after expressing (their anger), not only can the community hear the pain they carry, but the court can hear it and we will move on.”
Cruz shouldn’t talk, Weekes said. He apologized in court last year after pleading guilty to the murders and attempted murders – but the families told reporters they found the apology self-serving and aimed to drum up sympathy.
That plea paved the way for a three-month trial that ended Oct. 13 with the jury voting 9-3 for a death sentence — jurors said those voting for life believed Cruz was mentally ill and should be spared. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires unanimity.
Prosecutors had argued that Cruz planned the shooting for seven months before slipping into a three-story classroom, firing 140 rounds with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in hallways and classrooms. . He shot and killed wounded people after they fell. Cruz said he chose Valentine’s Day so it could never be celebrated at Stoneman Douglas again.
Cruz’s attorneys never questioned the horror he inflicted, but focused on their belief that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy caused brain damage and condemned to a life of erratic and sometimes violent behavior that culminated in the massacre – the deadliest mass shooting to date. to a trial in the history of the United States.
After his sentencing, Cruz will be transferred from the Broward County jail to the state correctional system treatment center near Miami and then later to a maximum security prison, his attorneys said. The Florida Department of Corrections declined to comment.
Ron McAndrew, a former prison warden in Florida, believes that because of Cruz’s notoriety, officials at that prison will place him in “protective management”, separate from other inmates, to prevent him from being harmed.
Cruz’s cell will be 9 feet by 12 feet (3 meters by 4 meters) with a metal bed, sink and metal toilet, McAndrew said. For one hour a day, he will be allowed alone in an outdoor cage that is usually 20 feet by 20 feet (6 meters by 6 meters) where he can exercise and bounce a basketball. Florida prisons don’t have air conditioning. McAndrew noted that because Cruz is serving a life sentence, he will be last in line for education and rehabilitation programs.
Cruz will be kept in preventive management until prison officials believe it is safe to place him in general population, a process that could take years, McAndrew said. It’s also possible that Florida will send Cruz to another state in exchange for one of its notorious prisoners, so the two can have more anonymity, the former warden said.
But eventually, Cruz will be placed in the general population, McAndrew said. He will have to sleep, work and mingle with the other prisoners. At 5 feet 7 inches (1.4 meters) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms), Cruz might struggle to defend himself – despite attacking and briefly pinning a Broward prison guard. It’s possible for a more physically imposing prisoner to become her protector – “but it comes at a horrific price,” McAndrew said.
Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son, teacher Scott Beigel, was murdered by Cruz, said she hopes Cruz “has fear in him every second of his life, just as he gave everyone that fear. of our loved ones he murdered, or the students and people he harmed.
Craig Trocino, a law professor at the University of Miami, said that one of the benefits of Cruz’s life sentence is that he will disappear from public view; a death sentence would have resulted in a decade of appeals, with the possibility of a new trial and possible execution. Every step would have been amply covered.
“No one will hear from him again until he dies,” Trocino said.
ABC News
News
‘MAGA extremists’ vilified Nancy for years
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the attack on Paul Pelosi was partly because “MAGA extremists” vilified Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for years.
Klobuchar said, “It was a vicious attack aimed at the President, which ended up hammering the President’s husband, and our prayers are with her and her husband, their children, their grandchildren. A vicious attack she’s been vicious in for years, and big surprise, it’s gone viral, and it’s gone violent. And I think it’s very important to note, as you mentioned, that Homeland Security warns that this has been going on for years. The attacks on her and this group of MAGA extremists who, by the way, are fielding presidential candidates that Donald Trump supports, did not end when Donald Trump left office. They extended to our politics.
She added: “A lot of people have been silent during this time, not Liz Cheney, not Adam Kinzinger, within their own party. I think it’s really important for people to realize that it’s not just this moment of this horrific attack, but that we’ve seen the violence perpetrated throughout our political system. People show up at polling stations, intimidating election officials. 1 in 6 local election officials have received threats of violence, doubling the number of threats against judges in the past four-year period alone. And then you have, as you noted, elected officials in Congress, ten times more threats over a five-year period. This needs to stop, and there are several things we can do from a safety perspective, which I’m happy to share with you, but it’s also about making sure we don’t add more deniers elections in our political system.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggests he’s underpaid because he’s black
ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports personalities in the industry and has had the ability to talk about anything and everything in this field while making a comfortable living.
Smith earns around $8 million a year under his current contract with ESPN, The New York Post reported in 2021. The report noted that he also had a “production $4 million a year” contract. The Athletic reported that Smith’s total compensation is $12 million.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Smith and the “First Take” panel discussed the lack of American-born black players on either or the other team for the first time since 1950. The note was highlighted in an Associated Press article.
“We are still black in this country. We don’t always trust this country in terms of meritocracy. We know the bottom line is that just as women are underpaid compared to their male counterparts, black people are underpaid compared to their white counterparts,” Smith said. .
JESSE WATTERS PRESSES STEPHEN A. SMITH ON DEFENDING KAMALA HARRIS: ‘SO YOU SAYING IT’S BIDEN’S FAULT?’
“And so when you look at it from that perspective, and of course people look at me, I’m not talking about myself though, I have news for you, I’m underpaid compared to some people at the television what they get paid but that’s a topic for another day I won’t apologize to a fucking soul I’m underpaid After saying all this it’s not not about me.
Smith has been in the industry for years and apparently has several ESPN assignments other than just “First Take.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
According to Audacy, he is one of the highest paid sports broadcasters.
Fox
News
Jonathan Huberdeau left the Flames game “to take some shit”
Nature brought in Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau.
The 11-year-old veteran came off the Flames bench midway through the first period on Saturday and briefly sent panic to the Calgary faithful. He returned to action, however, and was not nursing any sort of injury.
“I think he had to go take like-t,” Flames head coach Darryl Sutter told reporters matter-of-factly after his team’s 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Warning: Graphical language
Upon Huberdeau’s return, the Flames took a 2-1 lead in the second before Edmonton scored two goals in the third to win Alberta’s second battle of the season; Calgary won 4-3 on October 15.
Huberdeau, 29, is in his first season north of the border in Calgary after playing his first 10 NHL seasons with the Panthers. He was traded to Calgary in July in a blockbuster trade that saw the Flames send star Matthew Tkachuk to Florida for Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick. Huberdeau then signed an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with the Panthers. The trade happened shortly after Johnny Gaudreau left the Flames for the Blue Jackets in free agency.
The Flames (5-2) lost in the playoffs to the Oilers in five games last season and are hoping the players they signed through the trade will take them forward this season.
Huberdeau has one goal and four assists so far this season, following a career-high 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) last season.
New York Post
News
After a short week — and a win — Ravens head into ‘mini bye’ with injuries and optimism
When Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey headed to the locker room just before halftime Thursday night, tending to a minor hamstring injury, he didn’t like what he saw.
“I came in and I was like, ‘Crap, this guy is in here, this guy is in there,’” he recalled. Tight end Mark Andrews had left in the second quarter with a minor shoulder injury. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman had aggravated a foot injury in the first half. Even cornerback Daryl Worley, a special teams contributor, had jogged off the field early, too.
That was always the risk of the Ravens’ short-week game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: With just four days to recover from Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, they’d have to play through some pain, maybe even subject themselves to more on a humid night in Tampa, Florida. “I was like, whatever I can do,” said Humphrey, who got his hamstring wrapped and missed 17 defensive snaps overall.
But the Ravens knew the potential rewards of a short week, too. After a 27-22 win over the Buccaneers that secured their first winning streak of the season and another week atop the AFC North, they don’t play until Nov. 7, a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Then comes a bye week. By the time the Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 20 for a Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers, they’ll have played just one game in a 23-day span.
”I think it’s big,” outside linebacker Justin Houston said. “I think we had a lot of guys go down tonight and in the previous two games, so we look beat up. So I think this mini bye is going to help us get everybody back together and let us rest and recover for that game [against New Orleans].”
After enduring one of the most injury-marred years in recent NFL history, the Ravens have taken things slow with some players, mindful of the long season ahead.
Running back Gus Edwards, who left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury that Harbaugh indicated is minor, played just 16 offensive snaps, still limited in practice by his surgically repaired knee. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, ramping up his workload after a pair of season-ending ankle injuries, played 61 of 76 offensive snaps. Running back Justice Hill, who dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this season, got 16 snaps. Houston, sidelined for three weeks by a groin strain, played 24 of the defense’s 68 snaps.
But in their second half against a Tampa Bay team that came into Thursday’s game banged up and left the loss with even more injuries, the Ravens had the sharper edge. They outscored the Buccaneers 24-12 and outgained them 297-197 after halftime.
“I’m really proud of the guys because at the end of the game, our guys just had a little bit more left,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You could see it in terms of the execution.”
Said right tackle Morgan Moses: “It’s a short week of preparation, it’s a dogfight out there, and it’s really just, who’s going to last longer?”
The Ravens did. That wasn’t lost on quarterback Lamar Jackson. After another day of aches, pains and trips to the team’s medical tent, the Ravens could relax, if only for a few days.
“It feels wonderful,” he said.
()
News
World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 at Philly
The World Series takes a day off today as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 scheduled for Monday night.
The series is tied at one win apiece after Houston’s Framber Valdez sliced Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving a five-point lead in a 5-2 win.
Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-point four-point advantage over Zack Wheeler. A throwing error by shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed another run in the first, and Alex Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.
Still, the wild-card Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park after stealing home-court advantage. They will start right-hander Noah Syndergaard in Game 3 against Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr.
It won’t quite be a day off for Philadelphia fans. The 6-0 Eagles are expected to host the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping the city at the center of the sports world.
SERIES SCHEDULE (Every hour ET)
Game 3: Monday at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m., FOX
Game 4: Tuesday at Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m., FOX
Game 5: Wednesday in Philadelphia, 8:03 p.m., FOX
Game 6 (if needed): Friday at Houston, 8:03 p.m., FOX
Game 7 (if needed): Saturday at Houston, 8:03 p.m., FOX
NOT RUBTED THE WRONG WAY
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he wasn’t concerned about Framber Valdez’s unusual rubbing of hands during Game 2, playing down speculation on social media that the southpaw was up to something fishy .
Videos circulating the internet showed Valdez repeatedly rubbing his left thumb over his right palm, then rubbing the ball between throws. Valdez kicked the white ball in the seventh inning of the Astros’ 5-2 win, which tied the series with one win apiece.
Thomson said the Philadelphia dugout noticed what Valdez was doing, but didn’t worry he was adding a foreign substance to the ball.
“Yeah, we did…it’s all over Twitter,” he said. “Referees check these guys after almost every inning, and if something happens, MLB will deal with it.”
HERE IT IS
For the first time in a sluggish postseason, Jose Altuve looked like himself in Game 2 of the World Series.
Altuve started the game with a sparkling rally double, single in the fifth, then showed his supernatural batting skills in the seventh, clipping a fastball thrown to the front for another single.
The last had the 5-foot-6 Spark Plug laughing after reaching first base. Houston was happy to see that smile.
The 2017 AL MVP had been curiously quiet this month, opening the playoffs with a worst 0-for-25 drop and entering Game 2 with a paltry 4-for-37 this postseason.
“Boy, that was great to see,” said manager Dusty Baker.
SCHWARBER’S BLOWS
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber took two meaty cuts in the eighth inning of Game 2 – sending the balls a combined 756 feet – and has nothing to show for it.
With a runner to the start and no outs, Schwarber fired reliever Rafael Montero’s 96-mph fastball to the right-field line, a commanding shot near the post. After some initial confusion, right field umpire James Hoye appeared to signal a fair ball, and the Phillies leadoff batter trotted around the bases.
The six referees then met to discuss the play. They went to a replay review, which showed the ball hung just like a foul – just as Astros fans in this corner had been reporting since the 2-2 pitch climbed 403 feet.
When Schwarber got back in the box, he got another 96 mph fastball. He hit another deep shot, this one 353 feet out and caught by right fielder Kyle Tucker with his back against the wall.
BACK TO RACK FOR BATTERIES
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats Saturday night after it was determined that the pattern he swung in Game 1 was no longer allowed in the majors. Maldonado went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Game 1, Houston’s 6-5 10-inning loss to Philadelphia.
The bat he used in this game – a Marucci AP5 – was an Albert Pujols design. In 2010, Major League Baseball changed bat specifications for safety reasons, reducing the barrel diameter from the longtime 2.75 inches to 2.61 inches.
The switch to slightly thinned bats was designed to reduce the risk of them breaking into multiple pieces. As part of the move, players already in the majors and using bigger bats could continue to swing them.
Maldonado made his major league debut in 2011 and therefore could not use any of the bats that had been acquired.
___
More AP MLB: and
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly works out during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the World Series of Baseball between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrates winning in Game 2 of the World Series of Baseball between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5-2. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Fans cheer during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series of Baseball between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
Publishing staffers call for end of Amy Coney Barrett’s book deal
Families have final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
Dogecoin Witnesses $33.11M Liquidation Amid Musk Fiasco
‘MAGA extremists’ vilified Nancy for years
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggests he’s underpaid because he’s black
Will Binance Oracle Hamper Chainlink Growth Amid The Bullish Run
Jonathan Huberdeau left the Flames game “to take some shit”
After a short week — and a win — Ravens head into ‘mini bye’ with injuries and optimism
World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 at Philly
Win over Rutgers doesn’t mean Gophers have fixed three key problem areas
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News4 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches