He is the sultan of contrepèteries and the Aga Khan of anagrams. Today’s word puzzles are defined by Frank Paul, a legend in the world of quizzes and puzzles.

Paul is known to UK viewers as a champion of Only Connect and was co-host of Channel Four’s Answer Trap. He is also a fine artist, the son of artists Celia Paul and Lucian Freud.

Paul is a genius in the field of word games. I hope you find the following puzzles as joyful as I do.

1. Counterpetries of money

A contrepèterie occurs when two consecutive words (or elements of the same word) exchange their initial letters or sounds. Rephrase the following sentences using a pair of double lines.

Example: delicate followers greet men from France. Answer: Frail henchmen salute the French

a) Hummus ingredients select a dairy product.

b) Orangutans and gorillas ate fruit that grew on the vines.

c) The meal brought to school had no impact.

d) Rodents suppress feline fury.

e) Infants make noise to fight illness.

2. Tri-anagrams

Rephrase each of the following sentences using three words that are anagrams of each other. The number of letters in the anagram is in parentheses.

Example: The most agile members of the clergy do not give up (7). Answer: The spriest priests persist

a) The present reptile expresses remorse (6)

b) Keeps the most unpleasant parts of the eyeballs (7)

c) An opera heroine adds toppings to Mexican food (5)

d) Removal of waste on the strongest fiber strands. (seven)

e) Companies that sell goods at a reduced price initiate price reduction proceedings. (ten)

3. Double blanks

Fill in the blanks in the following sentences. Each blank space contains the same sequence of letters, in the same order, although they may be punctuated differently or include spaces. The sentences are all coherent, so sometimes surreal!

Example: Children’s books should feature easy-to-read _______________ little animals and a charming atmosphere, and I believe we should _______________ any children’s author who explores more sinister themes, forcing them to explain themselves to a jury of outraged parents. Answer: the first blank is “prose, cute”, the second is “pursue”

a) Her fiancé left her shortly after her marriage proposal when he discovered that she had sold _______ to buy pickled _______

b) I was explaining, “The purpose of ________ is to store information,” when a student shouted, “I refuse to learn anything about biology that isn’t mentioned in the Book of ________!”

vs). My superstitious roommates, who keep wishing for what they presume to be a shooting star only to find out it’s actually a _______________ their bad luck loudly as I try to sleep, lamenting that if it had been a shooting star, their dreams would have _______________ .

d) I strongly suspect that some members of the film crew whom I invited to my home stole Japanese food: it is surely no coincidence that as soon as the _______________ _______________, sushi and katsu curry have started to disappear.

e) “How should the light that disbelieved in refraction be _______________?” It should be thrown away prism!” As soon as I heard that _______________ tears of laughter.

I’ll be back with the answers at 5pm UK. SPO NOILERS, I mean NO SPOILERS!

Instead, please suggest your favorite counterfeit pairs and triple anagrams.

Frank Paul’s Twelve Christmas Quiz Photography: Oneworld Books

If you liked today's puzzles, you'll love Paul's latest book, The Twelve Christmas Quiz, which comes out on Thursday. Alan Connor of this parish calls him a "21st Century Lewis Carroll".

