Russell Westbrook and Lakers break through for win over Nuggets – Orange County Register

LOS ANGELES — For much of the past year, home hasn’t been a haven for Russell Westbrook.

His grand entry into the franchise he had cheered on since childhood quickly crumbled under the pressure of defeat, and Westbrook – struggling with turnovers and meltdowns – often found himself the unwitting posterboy of the Lakers’ weaknesses. He told reporters that at some point he stopped wanting his family to come to home games, watching their father get booed and feeling the sting of unruly fans themselves.

The clouds were unleashed on Sunday night – just a week away from the low point of his Lakers tenure – when Westbrook waved the home crowd to their feet and cheered on an Anthony Davis free throw. Fans stood and cheered, entirely behind the beleaguered 33-year-old guard, as if seeing the light for the first time.

The biggest development for the Lakers is that they won: with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at home, they are no longer the last NBA team without a win (1-5). But arguably the game’s most defining moments were infused by Westbrook, who came off the bench for the second game in a row and sent the fans into a cheering frenzy.

Westbrook had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, showing the aggression and energy of his prime in Oklahoma City. The Lakers outscored the Nuggets by 18 points when he was on the floor.

While his three Big Three teammates poured heavily in the Lakers’ first win of the year — LeBron James had 26 points while Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds — the reception Westbrook received was perhaps the loudest and warmest he’s had in any of his lake-like games.

It was all the more surprising considering that a week ago: Playing critical minutes against Portland, the Lakers struggled to attack the Trail Blazers’ plan to hide in the paint against Westbrook. Westbrook made the situation worse by making a late error – stopping for a jumper with 27 seconds left – which led to the Lakers losing a 7-point lead with two minutes remaining.

In the meantime, he missed a road game against Denver and then returned against Minnesota in a bench role that head coach Darvin Ham says should be the status quo going forward. Somehow, that move unlocked the dynamic version of Westbrook the team envisioned in 2021 when they traded him.

His team also reacted: After one of his fourth-quarter shifts after forcing a turnover and making a 3-pointer, Ham stood with his head leaning against Westbrook, as if to encourage him to keep the heat on.

“The way he played in Minnesota, the way he played tonight is amazing,” Davis said of Westbrook. “He thrived in that role.”

The Lakers gained momentum as the game progressed, outplaying their visitors in each of the last three quarters. After starting the season shooting an NBA-worst 23% from behind the arc, they were 13-for-30 on 3-pointers against Denver.

Davis played with obvious back pain to face defending MVP Nikola Jokic. The last of his 10 field goals was a key setback as the Lakers held on to their lead, but Davis grimaced as he landed and finished the game limping.

James started off as slow as anyone, blowing his first four shots from close range. But he and Davis combined for 15 of the Lakers’ 28 points in the fourth quarter, including a dagger-like three. Lonnie Walker IV had 18 points, while Austin Reaves added 10.

But Westbrook had the biggest blow, reaching the free-throw line with 47 seconds left to a roar of approval. As he left, the arena was screaming, “I Love LA”

Maybe LA is finally starting to love him back.