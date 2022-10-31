News
Schumer: I received death threats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he received death threats after discussing the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. .
“There have been more threats against elected officials. It’s been documented that I got a few,” Schumer said during his Spectrum News NY1 debate against Republican rival Joe Pinion.
“We need to calm down the rhetoric,” he told Union College in Schenectady, “and condemn the violence where it happens.”
But Pinion criticized Schumer for using divisive rhetoric and encouraging violence against two conservative Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Schumer said in March 2020 that judges would “pay the price” if they voted to restrict abortion rights.
“There’s only one person on that stage whose rhetoric literally drove an American to the door of a Supreme Court justice to kill him. That was Chuck Schumer,” Pinion said.
“It was Chuck Schumer whose divisive rhetoric led to the environment we see today.”
Schumer said at the time: “’You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go ahead with these horrible decisions.
The senator backtracked after being publicly condemned by Chief Justice John Roberts and GOP lawmakers, saying he was talking about a political backlash.
Schumer said Sunday night: “The words I used that day were probably the wrong choice of words. I said it then and I say it now.
But he insisted that “I have never advocated violence in any way. I never, I never do, I never will.
Schumer, a former congressman, is seeking a fifth term.
Pinion, a former conservative television commentator, also said the media had a “greater responsibility” to promote civil discourse and discourage heated rhetoric and condemn hate and violence.
Schumer said ‘thank goodness’ that Paul Pelosi should make a ‘full recovery’ after speaking to President Pelosi several times.
Timberwolves doomed by poor shooting in loss to shorthanded San Antonio
Even the most cautious Timberwolves’ fan or organizational member likely would’ve looked at Minnesota’s first seven games to open the 2022-23 slate and figured the Wolves were destined for a 5-2 start, if not better.
Yet Minnesota stands at 4-3 after its 107-98 loss to the Spurs on Sunday in San Antonio.
“Just didn’t play. We didn’t compete enough. We didn’t beat them,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “We had chances, and just never took them. Just didn’t do enough.”
The Timberwolves shot just 40 percent from the field — including an abysmal 14 percent from 3-point range — struggling to generate any offensive flow. Towns carried Minnesota’s offense in the first quarter, scoring 15 points. But after that, everything was a grind.
“I didn’t think we did a very good job of cutting and spacing tonight against their extreme tight shell,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Obviously we didn’t shoot the ball well. But we didn’t generate enough quality looks, either. A lot of them were very contested.”
The Spurs (5-2) were sans five players who played in San Antonio’s win last Monday at Target Center. The Spurs were trotting out rookies and end-of-the-bench rotation players who’d barely seen action this season prior to Sunday night. It didn’t matter. San Antonio simply out-executed Minnesota for much of the evening, playing a far smoother, more vibrant brand of basketball.
Such has been the issue through seven games for Minnesota. Everything feels forced. Nothing is coming naturally. The Wolves have largely just managed to out-talent four opponents with small stretches of strong play through this “soft” portion of the campaign.
“I think that sometimes we make the game harder on ourselves than we really need to, and it hurts us in the end. Just got to do a better job of finding ways to win,” Towns said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to use your smarts to win the game. Sometimes you can use brute strength to win the game, but I think tonight, when you’re playing a coach like (Spurs bench boss Gregg Popovich), you’ve got to think the game and take what’s given.”
Minnesota trailed San Antonio by 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter. But entering the final frame, Finch employed a lineup that featured Naz Reid and not Rudy Gobert nor Towns. Reid finished with 11 points in nine minutes. In his time on the floor, Minnesota outscored the Spurs by nine points.
The Timberwolves had the Spurs’ lead cut to four points when the reserve center exited with 6 minutes, 24 seconds to play.
“That unit was great. They looked good in their zone and they got out and moved the ball. They had great spacing. We were able to get to the rim,” Finch said. “Naz was really, really good. We just couldn’t … maybe should’ve stuck with that lineup a little bit longer. I went back and we really kind of went flat again.”
Indeed, San Antonio reclaimed control once the Wolves went back to the Towns and Gobert pairing, which isn’t causing the matchup nightmares Minnesota likely hoped it would, and is proving rather easy to play against. Rarely when those two are on the floor does it feel like the Timberwolves have some massive advantage.
“We all said this would be a work in progress, and that’s what it is,” Finch said of those two. “I see good things, I see opportunities to keep growing and learning, figuring stuff out offensively and defensively.”
Those answers need to come rather quickly. Minnesota’s schedule stiffens significantly in the coming games. The Timberwolves head to Phoenix on Tuesday before returning home Friday to meet Milwaukee in a nationally-televised contest.
White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Reveals Multiple Mysterious Deaths
(Warning: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season two.)
A few people left the White Lotus for good.
That’s right: The opening scene of HBO’s October 30 season 2 premiere The White Lotus confirmed that several guests met their creator during their stay in paradise. However, this time around the body count does not include a White Lotus Complex Manager. (Shout out to Armond’s first season.)
The episode opened with guest Daphne, played by The fat guyit is Megann Fahy, gushing about his vacation to some White Lotus newcomers. “You’re going to die,” she said with a smile. “They’re going to have to drag you out of here.”
Daphne’s joy was short-lived, as her last dip in the Ionian Sea featured an unidentified drowning victim. To make matters worse, when the cops started investigating the scene, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the director of the Sicilian site, was told by an employee that “other guests have been killed”.
Of course, like in the first season, we wondered who might be among the casualties in season two.
No winter coats needed! Warmest Halloween in 22 years on deck
Trick-or-treaters can leave their winter coats at home this year with this weekend’s warm temperatures expected to stick around this week.
Monday’s warmer weather means it should still be in the 60s at sunset on Halloween night.
It’s the first time in more than twenty years that the mercury has nudged 70 on Hallow’s Eve, according to meteorologist Eric Ahasic at the National Weather Service Twin Cities office.
“It’s about as nice a Halloween as you can ask for,” he said, “That is, if you’re into warm Halloweens.”
And who wouldn’t be?
Temperatures around the Twin Cities should be in the mid-60s and maybe hit 70 on Monday, he said.
“It will be a little cooler in the evening during trick or treating,” he said, noting it will still be in the 60s.
“You don’t have to wear winter coat over your Halloween costumes this year,” he said.
The last warmest Halloween in the Twin Cities was in 2000 when it was 71 degrees.
“1990 was another year when we hit 70 on Halloween—and the following year, as you know—in 1991 was the Halloween blizzard everyone talks about.”
This year’s Halloween will be about 15 degrees warmer than the average, he said.
The average high temperature for Halloween is 51 degrees with an average low of 35 degrees, he said, noting that last year had a high of 49 degrees.
Look for a high of close to 70 again on Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold-front rolling in on Thursday with high temperatures closer to 50s with a chance of rain this weekend.
Omaha Facebook Group Creates Map of Houses Decorated for Halloween
If you’re looking for a free scare, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts has got you covered.
Using a map, he takes you to dozens of houses, ranging from spooky to even spookier for spooky season.
“There’s one called Nightmare on Redick if you look for Redick Street, they have their whole front yard and driveway and everything,” said map creator Miranda Collins.
It’s all in the “Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts” Facebook group.
After the admin approves your membership application, you get access to a Google map with dozens of holiday-decorated homes.
Some of them are best seen in daylight, others are best at night.
“We have a few houses that love a night without fear and a few houses that are scary on Halloween,” Collins said.
The map also has the best times of the week to view, such as weekends.
“Usually what people do is they pick a house that’s sort of away from home, drive there, and then drive back hitting the houses on the way back” , she said.
Collins said all of the information is available in the comments section when you click on each home.
Saquon Barkley bottled up as Giants take a while to get to run game
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered Sunday with the NFL’s third-worst rushing defense.
The Giants were coming off their franchise’s first-ever game with their quarterback and running back going over 100 yards on the ground.
Yet it took Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka seven offensive snaps to hand the ball off to Saquon Barkley in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Daboll said there were a couple run-pass option calls on the Giants’ opening two drives, and the Seahawks defense dictated pass.
“There were some RPOs in there that Mike called that they took away the run,” Daboll said. “So we threw a quick out to Slayton or we hit a slant to 17 [Wan’Dale Robinson].”
But Kafka also play-actioned Jones twice from under center and had clear passes called on both 3rd and 4s. It just felt like the Giants overthought the early game plan, rather than trying to set a tone with their bread and butter.
Right tackle Tyre Phillips’ first of two false starts bumped them back to 3rd and 9 on the second drive into an obvious passing situation, as well. That was another problem: the Giants committed six penalties to the Seahawks’ three.
“Give Seattle credit,” Daboll said. “They did everything better than we did today.”
Even when the Giants started running the ball, of course, they struggled to find room.
Barkley finished with 20 carries for a season-low 53 yards and a 1-yard TD, plus nine yards receiving on three catches.
“They made plays,” Barkley said. “They made more plays than us. We’ve just got to be a little bit better.”
Pete Carroll’s defense also was more attentive to Jones’ naked bootlegs and scrambling. The Giants’ QB managed only 20 rush yards on six carries. The offense averaged only 2.8 yards per carry.
Obviously, Daboll and Kafka have done a masterful job this season with the roster they have. Any criticisms must be couched with the talent at their disposal. And the strategy of starting pass, while the defense keys on the run, had worked in Jacksonville.
But on this day, it hurt the offense in such a hostile environment that the Giants didn’t lean on their strength out of the gate.
NO FOCUS ON DEADLINE AFTER LOSS
Daboll didn’t want to talk about any other possible trades approaching Tuesday’s 4 p.m. league-wide NFL trade deadline.
“It’s just after a game here,” he said. “My focus is really not happy with the outcome today.”
Jones had a similar response.
“Yeah, I mean, that’s something that we don’t control as players and you know, that’s up to those guys,” he said of the front office. “That’s up to those guys upstairs to make those decisions. Whatever they do and whatever they decide, we’ll go with, but that’s not our job and not in our control as players.”
GO … MARINERS?
Carroll accidentally bumped referee Jerome Boger on the sideline in Sunday’s fourth quarter, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But Boger’s call on the penalty was the memorable moment.
“The coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners was in the restricted area,” Boger announced of his sideline infraction.
Carroll laughed postgame when he heard Boger had called the Seahawks the Mariners by accident.
“No way,” Carroll said with a smile. “Awesome. Gotta get a little hit and run.”
GATES GETS BACK
Offensive lineman Nick Gates played five offensive snaps in his triumphant return to an NFL game 409 days after his horrific left leg fracture in Week 2 of last season in Washington.
“It sucks we lost, but it was a little moral victory for me,” Gates said.
Gates underwent seven surgeries and never knew if he’d play football again. But on his first snap back, he blocked the Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin as a jumbo tight end to help Barkley score his 1-yard TD.
Gates laid on his back, pumped his fists and kicked his legs with joy as Barkley scored behind a formation with seven offensive linemen.
“It definitely feels good to get back out there with the team and be out there with the guys,” he said.
Jones called Gates’ entering the game a “cool moment.”
“So much respect to him and how hard he’s worked,” Jones said.
ODDS AND ENDS
Brian Daboll said the Giants’ players will come into the facility on Monday, then he’s giving them off the rest of the bye week … There were some noticeable differences in personnel on defense: CB Nick McCloud started at slot corner and played 33 defensive snaps, and rookie LB Micah McFadden (26) played more snaps than Tae Crowder (21), while Jaylon Smith (52) manned the middle of the field and rarely came off … Defensive tackle Nick Williams left Sunday’s game in the first half with a biceps injury and did not return. Punt returner Richie James was carted off the field and diagnosed with a concussion after his second lost fumble of the game in the fourth quarter. Rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu was checked in the medical tent in the first quarter but stayed in the game. Leonard Williams went down in the second quarter and received a look from the trainers during the Seahawks’ first touchdown drive. But he missed one play — DK Metcalf’s 3-yard TD catch — and then returned for the extra point.
DOWN MEN ON OFFENSE
The Giants’ inactives were WR Kenny Golladay (knee), RT Evan Neal (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad) and LB Austin Calitro (healthy). With Neal and LG Ben Bredeson (injured reserve/knee) out, rookie Josh Ezeudu started at left guard and Phillips started at right tackle.
“I thought I might have a heart attack”
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte walked down the tunnel after Rodrigo Bentancur’s last-minute winner against Bournemouth to avoid “a heart attack”.
Spurs’ Italian manager was furious in midweek after his side were cruelly denied a Harry Kane goal in injury time against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League by VAR.
And he clearly wanted to avoid another infuriating moment on the touchline in his side’s comeback win over the Cherries.
The Conte ticker would certainly have worked overtime at the Vitality Stadium after dismal defending saw Tottenham lose 2-0 to the promoted side.
They were eyeing a third Premier League defeat in a row before Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies leveled the scores.
But, two minutes into added time, Uruguayan substitute Bentancur reacted first from a corner kick to guide the winner of the game, leading Conte to walk away.
And he admitted that after the trauma of their Champions League draw in midweek he needed to stay relaxed in case things got worse.
“I came back when I knew the goal was legal,” said the emotional Italian.
“I was thinking in my mind and in my heart that I could have a heart attack because in two days to score and then have a goal disallowed. I said I’m going down and staying calm and then I’m waiting for the decision of the referee. But of course it was great to see the desire of my players and the reaction they had.
Even though there was a huge scare on the south coast, Conte was delighted with the display of resilience from his stars, who were strong in the second half.
“I also repeat the wickedness they put on the pitch because I saw in the eyes of my players the desire to win this game.
“Also when we drew 2-2 and then in our mind the only thought was to take the ball and start playing again. This reaction has been really positive, and I want it from my players.
