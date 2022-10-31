Shad Khan and Robert Kraft join Florida and Georgia in condemning anti-Semitism

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
After an electronic display bearing an anti-Semitic message appeared Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., where Georgia and Florida played in an SEC rivalry game, the two college football programs and the owner of the Jaguars of Jacksonville, Shad Khan, responded Sunday by condemning him.
The two schools released a joint statement to say they “stand together against hate” after the electronic scroll emerged following top-ranked Georgia’s 42-20 victory.
“We strongly condemn anti-Semitic hate speech screened outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages who appeared in Jacksonville,” the statement said, also citing messages that were posted Friday on Interstate 10. “The University of Florida and the University of Georgia jointly denounce these and all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and unite against hate.
The SEC lent its support, saying it “denounces all forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud of the diversity of our campus communities and join universities in Georgia and Florida as we unite against hate.
Khan echoed those messages and said in a statement released by the NFL Jaguars that he was “personally appalled to learn of the anti-Semitic rhetoric and messages that marred the Saturday experience.” Khan added: “I know it’s not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I ask everyone to make it their mission to end ignorance and hatred. Let’s get better.
Later Sunday, an ad from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of the Kraft Family Foundation and the Kraft Group’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism appeared during the first quarter of the game between the Patriots and New York Jets, encouraging people to denounce hate speech.
Antisemitism became a flashpoint for the NBA over the weekend, when Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets responded in a combative postgame press conference on Saturday to accusations of antisemitism after the The team and owner Joe Tsai have condemned Irving’s recent social media post linked to a book and movie that have been called anti-Semitic.
Irving shared a post on Thursday related to a movie titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film, released in 2018, is based on a 2015 book of the same name, and the film’s description states that it “uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac , Jacob, the sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity have concealed for centuries regarding the true biblical identity of the so-called “Negro.”
After the Nets game on Saturday, Irving denied being anti-Semitic but did not apologize for his social media posts. Irving quibbled with the idea that he “promoted” the film and the book, saying he merely “spread it.”
“We are in 2022,” Irving said. “History is not supposed to be hidden from anyone. I am not a divisive person when it comes to religion. I embrace all walks of life. You see it on all my platforms. I speak to all races, all cultures, all religions.
“My answer [to the backlash] would be, it’s not about educating yourself about what semitism is, what anti-semitism is, it’s really about learning the root words of where things came from and understanding that it it is an African heritage that also belongs to the people. Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not. The claims of anti-Semitism and who are God’s first elect, we get into these religious conversations and it’s a big no-no. I don’t live like that. I don’t live my life that way.
Friday, Tsai tweeted “that Kyrie seems to be supporting a movie based on a book full of anti-Semitic misinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands that it hurts us all and that as a man of faith it is wrong to promote hatred based on race, ethnicity or religion.
Although it did not name Irving, the NBA released a statement on Saturday saying, “Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and goes against the values of equality, inclusion and respect for NBA. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring that such words or ideas, including anti-Semitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue to work with all members of the NBA community to ensure everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.
Friday, Irving tweeted that he “didn’t want to disrespect anyone’s religious beliefs”.
“The ‘anti-Semitic’ label imposed on me is unjustified and does not reflect the reality or the truth in which I live on a daily basis. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and all religions.
New Delhi:
Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Monday announced a nearly 90% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September 2023-23 quarter, driven by higher expenses.
The company’s net profit stood at Rs 12,547.70 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, Tata Steel said in an ESB filing.
Its total income from July to September 2022 stood at Rs 60,206.78 crore compared to Rs 60,657.98 crore a year ago.
The company’s total expenditure rose to Rs 57,684.09 crore from Rs 47,239.63 crore earlier.
Local company Tata Steel is one of the world’s leading steel producers.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other inflammatory comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed was hacked.
Police Lt. John Cannon, who was once the Near North Police District’s shift commander, resigned on October 15 – nearly a year after the Civilian Police Accountability Office discovered he had done showed “flagrant disregard” for department policies and recommended that he be fired.
“Lieutenant. Cannon’s posts disparage the same protected classes he was sworn to protect and serve, including Muslims, African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, the LGBTQ community, and women,” the report said. COPA report.
“Through his use of social media, Lt. Cannon has demonstrated his inability to treat all citizens of Chicago with justice and fairness,” he said.
It was unclear what action, if any, had been taken by the Chicago Police Department. Police officials did not respond when asked if the superintendent. David Brown accepted COPA’s recommendation to fire Cannon.
Max Caproni, executive director of the Chicago Police Board, said Cannon’s allegations were never referred to the board, which adjudicates serious police disciplinary cases.
Cannon’s attorney, Dan Herbert, did not respond to questions.
COPA’s investigation was prompted by a complaint that also flagged Officer Robert Bakker’s ties to the far-right Proud Boys, the watchdog agency said. Bakker was not fired following an investigation, sparking a recent firestorm at City Hall.
In Cannon’s case, COPA focused on 19 allegations related to social media posts, 16 of which were upheld. One called the firefighters gay. Another proclaimed former President Barack “Obama is Isis,” with a photoshopped photo of Obama wearing a hijab.
In a shocking example cited by COPA from July 2018, Cannon appeared to respond to body-worn camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Harith Augustus, a noted South Shore barber whose death sparked protests and unrest.
“Brave young warriors face to face with an urban terrorist and the best trained professional police officer prevailed,” he wrote. “Great work from all the new batch of warriors. Love it.”
Cannon was publicly identified as “Samuel Hipster” – the name he used on Facebook – in June 2020 after filing a lawsuit against the former dean of the University of Illinois Law School, where he studied.
Cannon argued that emails sent by administrators to the school community following the police killing of George Floyd discriminated against white people and police officers.
He followed up the complaint with a lawsuit claiming that a classmate sent an email on behalf of a group of lawyers calling for the removal of Chicago police officers from the school. Cannon argued that the call amounted to “a discriminatory and harassing broadcast of hate speech”.
Cannon also claimed that the student “hacked” into his “private Facebook account” and posted his content to “defame” him and “discredit his complaints”.
Cannon spoke to at least two outlets after filing his complaint, saying his posts had been manipulated to make him look like a “bigot or a racist or an infamous actor”.
“I think my reputation has been significantly damaged,” he told ABC-7. “So I think law school has a responsibility to get me back to where I was before these attacks.”
Despite these claims, Cannon admitted to investigators that he never noticed anyone else using his account and, for the most part, admitted that he made the inflammatory posts.
Those posts appeared to be a direct screenshot of his page, COPA noted, meaning they were “accessible to someone who shared the lieutenant’s posts publicly.”
Cannon later said he “meant someone accessed his social media without permission,” COPA said. But Cannon “provided no evidence that anyone improperly accessed his account,” the agency noted.
In fact, Cannon clearly identified himself on his Facebook page, even using his full name for the profile link and web address. He also posted a selfie and a letter congratulating him for making the law school dean’s list, COPA found.
“Liberal police who hate this law school’s classes probably hate that a rotten cop is kicking … over there,” he wrote in a caption linked to the letter’s photo. . “Just give me my law degree, you one-holes.”
NEW YORK — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.
Some users have reported seeing a message that they are locked, but can still scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were left out altogether. Some reported that their follower numbers had dropped, likely because those accounts were locked.
It was unclear if the problem was an internal issue or if the social media site had been hacked. An email addressed to the company, which is owned by Facebook parent company Meta, was not immediately returned.
The villain is back.
Trae Young, the greatest Knicks foil since Reggie Miller, is set to return to the vitriol at MSG on Wednesday. The Hawks point guard buried the Knicks in consecutive seasons, including his Broadway Bow during the 2021 playoffs.
His presence triggers Knicks fans into a tizzy, with ‘F—k Trae Young’ certain to serve as the game’s soundtrack.
Still, at least one Knicks player would prefer if that energy was redirected.
“To be honest, it’s almost like a distraction. It could be,” Evan Fournier said. “For me personally, I’d rather have the fans go crazy and push us rather than go after another player. Because actually, I would enjoy it. If I’m Trae Young and I see the whole arena going after me, I enjoy it.
“It means I’m good. It means I’m freaking good. Have the whole arena want to see me struggle, like then I know I own them. So there are different perspectives, but that’s my take.”
Lines were crossed when a Knicks fan spat on Young during the 2021 playoffs, but otherwise the heat is fully embraced. Young even made a guest appearance at an MSG wrestling show last year, not long after his 36-point performance eliminated the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round.
Then Young dropped 45 points in his only game at MSG of last season, as the Hawks effectively ended the Knicks’ playoff hopes by sending them to 12 games under .500 in late March.
“There’s certain guys you shouldn’t talk to and just leave alone,” Young said after that game. “I feel like I’m one of those guys in that category.”
The Knicks (3-3) have dropped two straight on a reality-check road trip to Milwaukee and Cleveland. They were pummeled in both cities by superstars – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell, respectively – as Tom Thibodeau’s squad was overmatched defensively.
They get another opportunity at a star Wednesday against the Hawks, who were 4-2 heading into their Monday match up in Toronto.
Young, who was averaging 31.5 points before Monday, will be the focal point of the fans.
“Yup. Hawks vs. Knicks,” Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said with a smile. “Very excited.”
SEOUL, South Korea — Seoul police have assigned 137 officers to handle a crowd of Halloween revelers expected to number more than 100,000 over the weekend — a move that has come under heavy criticism at following the death of more than 150 people when the group exploded.
By comparison, nearly 7,000 police were dispatched to another part of the South Korean capital on Saturday to monitor the dueling protests that drew tens of thousands of people, but still fewer people than those who poured in in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on the same night. Even the task force set up to investigate the reasons for the surge in crowds, with 475 members, is more than three times larger than the detail attributed to crowd control.
As South Korea mourns, officials face tough questions about preparations for the celebrations and demands for accountability in the wake of the country’s worst disaster in nearly a decade.
The national government insisted there was no way to predict the crowd would spiral out of control.
Experts disagree. The deployment of so few police, they said, showed officials were ill-prepared when they knew in advance there would be a huge gathering after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed these days. last months.
In addition to assigning more personnel, police and officials in Yongsan district, which governs Itaewon, should have pedestrianized some streets and taken other measures to reduce crowds in narrow alleys like the one where the deaths occurred. , said experts.
PHOTOS: ‘Man-made disaster’: Officials slammed over Seoul deaths
Instead, Itaewon’s 137 officers were tasked with policing crime, with a particular focus on narcotics use, meaning that for all intents and purposes, “no one was dealing with pedestrian safety. “said Kong Ha-song, professor of disaster prevention at South Korea. University of Woosuk.
The deaths should be considered a “man-made disaster”, said Lee Changmoo, a professor of urban planning at Hanyang University in Seoul.
The authorities faced similar criticism in national media and on social media. The headline of an editorial in the Hankyoreh newspaper on Sunday described the tragedy as “all too avoidable”. The newspaper said its reporting showed a pedestrian was run over by a mob in Itaewon a day before Halloween festivities – although no one was injured.
Saturday’s deaths occurred in a downhill lane between a dense row of storefronts and the famous Hamilton Hotel. The path was clogged with a crowd of revelers before some of them fell and toppled “like dominoes”, witnesses said.
Rescuers were so overwhelmed by the number of people lying motionless on the ground that they asked pedestrians to help them with CPR. But Choi Sukjae, an emergency medicine specialist and chief spokesperson for the Korea Association of Emergency Physicians, said CPR, which should ideally be administered within minutes, would not have done much harm. difference in many cases because paramedics were delayed. to the stage because the area was so crowded.
Kong, the disaster prevention professor, said more police and officials should have been called in to watch for potential bottleneck points. He suggested that the crash could have been avoided if the authorities had imposed one-way traffic lanes, blocked the entrance to some narrow lanes and temporarily closed the Itaewon subway station to prevent excessive numbers of people from entering. move in the same direction.
Officials could also have temporarily closed Itaewon’s main road to cars, as they did during the annual Itaewon Global Village festival earlier in October, giving people more space to disperse, Kong said.
Lee, the urban planning professor, criticized Interior and Security Minister Lee Sang-min, who claimed, without giving further details, that having more police and firefighters on the ground would not have not prevent the tragedy.
Asked about the number of officers assigned, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said 137 were still more than it dispatched in 2020 and 2021, excluding units specifically assigned to control measures. viruses. Police and government officials have acknowledged that this year’s crowds were larger – but it’s unclear by how much.
Kong added that the absence of a central organizer on Saturday – when young people flocked to bars and nightclubs to celebrate Halloween but no specific event was promoted – may have contributed to the tragedy. .
“Our country generally does a good job following the playbook and maintaining crowd control at events where there is a specific organizer,” he said. “But officials often don’t know what to do or don’t even care about events that aren’t created by a specific organizer…although it’s those events that usually require closer scrutiny.”
Hong Ki-hyeon, a senior official with the national police agency, acknowledged the problem at a Monday news conference, saying the police did not have an established method for handling such gatherings.
“At events like festivals that have a specific organizer, discussions are held between relevant municipalities, police, firefighters and medical experts who prepare and cooperate under different roles,” Hong said. “That’s what we were missing in this accident.”
Yongsan District declined to answer questions about the preparations. Instead, District Mayor Park Hee-young said in a statement Monday that his office was deploying “all administrative resources” to support the injured and the families of the victims.
For the past two years, the district’s preparations for Halloween festivities have focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 among revelers. Workers visited bars, restaurants and nightclubs to check if they were following social distancing rules, and checkpoints were set up in crowded areas where public workers and volunteers took the temperature of revelers .
Saturday’s crash was the country’s biggest disaster since 304 people, mostly high school students, died when a ferry sank in April 2014. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures .
South Korea has a long history of crowd crushes and deadly stampedes, but none as deadly as Saturday’s. In 2005, 11 people were killed and dozens were injured at a pop concert in a crowd crush in the southern town of Sangju.
In 1960, 31 people died after being crushed down the stairs of a train station as large crowds rushed to board a train during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Patriots beating the Jets is nothing new. New England have won 13 in a row against rivals New York.
Even this year, the Patriots team, which was strangled the previous week by the Bears, found a way to snap the Jets’ four-game winning streak.
Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott compared the Jets’ struggles against the Patriots to a son trying to beat his father in a game.
“It’s like when you’re playing against your dad and you’re sitting there and you know you’re better than him,” Scott said on SNY’s postgame show. “You are more athletic. You are stronger. You are lively. And he beats you with that old man game. He beats you when he puts the ball between his legs with a hook shot or something crazy like that. Like, they’re the best team, but they let the Patriots drag them into a lousy shitty game.
The Jets lost two of their best players, running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera Tucker, to season-ending injuries. But New York has always played down its competition, Scott said.
“They let it hang out and the Patriots did what they always do,” Scott said. “They allow you to fight.”
The night before Halloween, it looked like the Patriots saw Jets quarterback Zach Wilson see ghosts. He threw three interceptions, including two on Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty.
“Zach Wilson fought. You talk about being nervous in the pocket. Don’t trust,” Scott said. “The protection was excellent, he was only fired once [Sunday]. But he’s nervous in the pocket, making misguided throws. Throw from his back foot. Throwing an interception when trying to throw the ball. These are things you can’t have if you want to be considered a functional quarterback.
Rhamondre Stevenson was the Patriots’ leading receiver with 7 catches for 72 yards. He was nearly as productive on the ground, adding 71 more yards.
“We knew he was the one player they had in prime time that was the difference maker and they let him win the game,” Scott said.
While it wasn’t a result Jets fans expected, their broadcasters can’t deny that Sunday’s game was something new.
“Everyone thought from the Jets’ perspective this would be the game, they said things had changed. This team had a game that we’ve seen about 1,000 times between these two,” Steve said. SNY Gelbs.
