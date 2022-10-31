Shad Khan and Robert Kraft join Florida and Georgia in condemning anti-Semitism

Sports News

“This must stop. I ask everyone to make it their mission to end ignorance and hatred. Let’s be better.” Georgia defeated Florida on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. James Gilbert/Getty Images

After an electronic display bearing an anti-Semitic message appeared Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., where Georgia and Florida played in an SEC rivalry game, the two college football programs and the owner of the Jaguars of Jacksonville, Shad Khan, responded Sunday by condemning him.

The two schools released a joint statement to say they “stand together against hate” after the electronic scroll emerged following top-ranked Georgia’s 42-20 victory.

“We strongly condemn anti-Semitic hate speech screened outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages who appeared in Jacksonville,” the statement said, also citing messages that were posted Friday on Interstate 10. “The University of Florida and the University of Georgia jointly denounce these and all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and unite against hate.

The SEC lent its support, saying it “denounces all forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud of the diversity of our campus communities and join universities in Georgia and Florida as we unite against hate.

Khan echoed those messages and said in a statement released by the NFL Jaguars that he was “personally appalled to learn of the anti-Semitic rhetoric and messages that marred the Saturday experience.” Khan added: “I know it’s not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I ask everyone to make it their mission to end ignorance and hatred. Let’s get better.

Later Sunday, an ad from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of the Kraft Family Foundation and the Kraft Group’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism appeared during the first quarter of the game between the Patriots and New York Jets, encouraging people to denounce hate speech.

Antisemitism became a flashpoint for the NBA over the weekend, when Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets responded in a combative postgame press conference on Saturday to accusations of antisemitism after the The team and owner Joe Tsai have condemned Irving’s recent social media post linked to a book and movie that have been called anti-Semitic.

Irving shared a post on Thursday related to a movie titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film, released in 2018, is based on a 2015 book of the same name, and the film’s description states that it “uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac , Jacob, the sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity have concealed for centuries regarding the true biblical identity of the so-called “Negro.”

After the Nets game on Saturday, Irving denied being anti-Semitic but did not apologize for his social media posts. Irving quibbled with the idea that he “promoted” the film and the book, saying he merely “spread it.”

“We are in 2022,” Irving said. “History is not supposed to be hidden from anyone. I am not a divisive person when it comes to religion. I embrace all walks of life. You see it on all my platforms. I speak to all races, all cultures, all religions.

“My answer [to the backlash] would be, it’s not about educating yourself about what semitism is, what anti-semitism is, it’s really about learning the root words of where things came from and understanding that it it is an African heritage that also belongs to the people. Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not. The claims of anti-Semitism and who are God’s first elect, we get into these religious conversations and it’s a big no-no. I don’t live like that. I don’t live my life that way.

Friday, Tsai tweeted “that Kyrie seems to be supporting a movie based on a book full of anti-Semitic misinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands that it hurts us all and that as a man of faith it is wrong to promote hatred based on race, ethnicity or religion.

Although it did not name Irving, the NBA released a statement on Saturday saying, “Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and goes against the values ​​of equality, inclusion and respect for NBA. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring that such words or ideas, including anti-Semitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue to work with all members of the NBA community to ensure everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.

Friday, Irving tweeted that he “didn’t want to disrespect anyone’s religious beliefs”.

“The ‘anti-Semitic’ label imposed on me is unjustified and does not reflect the reality or the truth in which I live on a daily basis. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and all religions.