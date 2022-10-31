News
‘That’s my fault.’ How Justin Fields’ mental error after David Montgomery’s fumble symbolized the Chicago Bears’ blowout loss.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had little interest in a deep dive into his third-quarter fumble Sunday.
“I dropped the ball,” Montgomery said inside a glum visitor’s locker room at AT&T Stadium.
Quarterback Justin Fields was similarly matter-of-fact in describing his reaction once the football was on the turf, then in the possession of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
Fields, during a split-second concentration lapse, hurdled Parsons rather than touching him — which allowed the Cowboys star to get back to his feet and rumble 36 yards for a pivotal touchdown.
“That’s my fault for just hopping over him,” Fields said. “I should have tagged him. But I can’t tell you the last time I made a tackle. I just have to be (more) aware in that situation.”
Parsons admitted he initially didn’t know what to do until he heard teammates urging him to get up and go.
“Coach has been hounding on me about my superpower and just running to the ball regardless of if you make the play or don’t,” Parsons said. “You just never know what happens on the football field.”
In a wild game with a handful of Texas-sized twists, that collective breakdown by two of the Bears offensive leaders proved costly and was part of a miscue-filled third-quarter stretch that veered the Bears into a 49-29 loss.
“We’ve showed multiple times during the course of our situations tape that we show every Friday that you have to touch guys down,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “That’s part of pro football. That was big.”
Simple mistakes. Big ramifications. That’s how Sunday’s loss must be filed away at Halas Hall. It left Eberflus delivering a straightforward message after his team’s fifth defeat in seven games.
“I told our players, ‘Guys, we’re going to look at the tape and we’re going to see it,’” Eberflus said. “There’s no mystery here. It’s about good fundamentals and technique. And you have to do that down in and down out.”
For the Bears, the video review of Sunday’s stumbles likely will prove twice as painful as the loss itself, a forced reliving of all of their breakdowns — from missed tackles to poor gap control to dropped passes to head-scratching coaching decisions.
Yes, Montgomery’s fumble plus Fields’ mental error were notable blunders that contributed to the disappointing performance. But the log of such moments was pretty darn lengthy.
The Bears defense, for example, was a hot mess from the beginning, allowing touchdowns on the Cowboys’ first four possessions and surrendering 442 total yards in just 57 plays (7.8 yards per play). Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
The Cowboys converted 9 of 11 third-down attempts, none bigger than a third-and-1 with 10 minutes, 46 seconds remaining. Running back Tony Pollard eluded Eddie Jackson and Roquan Smith in the backfield, then bounced a power run outside to the left, cutting between Al-Quadin Muhammad and Nick Morrow for a back-breaking 56-yard touchdown and a 20-point lead.
“We had a pressure on there for that particular run,” Eberflus said. “And the guys who are away from the pressure have to hammer the ball back to the pressure. But the ball kept getting outside.”
Safety Jaquan Brisker agreed Pollard’s long touchdown run was one of a handful of gut punches that staggered the Bears.
“That wasn’t our best football,” Brisker said. “We have to play cleaner ball. We have to trust ourselves and trust our teammates. And now we have to look ourselves in the mirror and play Chicago Bear defense.”
By afternoon’s end, the Bears unraveling became a big arrow pointing to an obvious but uncomfortable conclusion: This team just isn’t there yet, still not equipped to compete regularly with the NFL’s better teams.
Six days after an attention-grabbing 19-point road win over the New England Patriots, Sunday’s blowout loss offered another bit of evidence that this squad lacks enough talent, experience and consistency to make a meaningful run in 2022. These Bears are too error-prone. The roster has too many holes.
So again the analysis must go beyond the game results and include a deeper assessment of where the Bears may be making meaningful growth for the future.
To that end, Sunday’s 371-yard, 29-point output against a feisty Cowboys defense offered encouragement. As the owners of the league’s most productive rushing attack, the Bears churned out their third consecutive performance with at least 200 yards on the ground, rolling up 240.
Fields posted a season-best 120.0 passer rating, completing 17 of 23 for 151 yards and two touchdowns while adding 60 rushing yards and an early 3-yard touchdown run.
In a lot of ways, that all felt like a step.
“It’s a positive thing for the guys,” Eberflus said. “I think the guys are starting to really jell. You can see we have implemented some things that are really enhancing the skill levels of our players. I think it’s starting to open up some things.”
Added Fields: “The offense today played well. Of course there’s always room to grow and get better. But we put up 29 points. I think that was the most points (the Cowboys) let up this year.”
Even within discouraging losses, the Bears will continue hunting for silver linings and evidence of progress. They also must continue gaining experience in measuring-stick games against quality opponents.
Sunday wrapped up an eventful, emotion-filled seven-day stretch for the Bears that included that energizing win in New England, the midweek trade of captain Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles and the most lopsided loss of the season.
With so much for his team to absorb and process, Eberflus wanted his players to understand Sunday’s outing should be reviewed independent of anything that came before it or may come after.
“Every performance stands alone by itself,” Eberflus said. “When you ride the wave of momentum, it can become a tricky thing for a young football team. So you have to look at every performance for what it is.”
Sunday’s performance was at times exciting but filled with bothersome and untimely slip-ups.
()
News
New York City and State to Pay $36 Million to Men Cleared of Malcolm X’s Murder | Malcolm X
New York City is settling lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, agreeing to pay $26 million for wrongful convictions that led them to spend decades behind bars.
New York State will pay an additional $10 million. David Shanies, a lawyer representing the men, upheld the settlements on Sunday.
“Muhammad Aziz, Khalil Islam and their families have suffered because of these unjust sentences for over 50 years,” Shanies said in an email.
Shanies said the settlements send a message that “misconduct by police and prosecutors is causing enormous damage, and we must remain vigilant to identify and correct injustices.”
Last year, a Manhattan judge threw out the convictions of Aziz, now 84, and Islam, who died in 2009, after prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and of exculpatory evidence had undermined the case against the men.
Shanies said that over the next few weeks the settlement papers will be signed and the New York court dealing with probate matters will have to approve the settlement of Islam’s estate. The $36 million total will be split equally between Aziz and Islam’s estate.
Aziz and Islam, who have maintained their innocence since the start of the 1965 murder at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, urging black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary”. His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Towards the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split from the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, began to speak of the potential for racial unity. This earned him the wrath of some members of the Nation of Islam, who considered him a traitor.
He was shot while beginning a speech on February 21, 1965. He was 39 years old.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan, admitted shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam were involved.
The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case rested on eyewitnesses, although there were inconsistencies in their testimonies.
Lawyers for Aziz and Islam said in complaints that Aziz and Islam were at their home in the Bronx when Malcolm X was killed. They said Aziz had spent 20 years in prison and more than 55 years living with the hardships and indignity of being unjustly labeled the convicted murderer of one of the city’s most prominent civil rights leaders. the story.
Islam spent 22 years in prison and died hoping to clear his name.
theguardian
News
Dolphins defense rebounds for second-half shutout of Lions; G Liam Eichenberg leaves with knee injury
The way the Miami Dolphins started off defensively Sunday in Detroit, it looked like any offensive drive that didn’t result in a touchdown would be enough to sink them against the Lions.
The Dolphins surrendered touchdowns on their first three defensive series. It got a little better deeper into the first half; they allowed field goals on the next two.
But after that, a shutout of Detroit in the second half. After accumulating 326 total yards of offense in the first half, the Lions were held to 67 after halftime.
“If you get guys that keep playing, you can survive a barrage of jabs to the chin,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “Keep your head down and just keep chopping wood and eventually our style of play will come out.”
In the second half, Miami forced Detroit into a pair of punts after the Dolphins came out blazing offensively with back-to-back touchdown drives. In the fourth quarter, the Lions took a deep shot on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 35-yard line and couldn’t connect with quarterback Jared Goff looking for Josh Reynolds. Detroit never saw the ball again after turning it over on downs.
“It was just players coming together, saying we got to go out there, do it ourselves, play harder, play faster and make plays,” said cornerback Kader Kohou, who started opposite Xavien Howard in his return from an oblique injury and was in coverage on the fourth-down stop. “We didn’t do a lot of big adjustments. We didn’t need to.”
Added outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips: “We kind of regrouped, refocused at halftime, and we finally got back to what we are as a defense.”
Among five Lions plays that went for 20-plus yards in the first half, quarterback Jared Goff had a 58-yard pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson and a 43-yarder to wide receiver Kalif Raymond for 43 on the first play of the second quarter.
“We were really shooting ourselves in the foot,” said undrafted rookie Verone McKinley, who was up from the practice squad for the third time this season and started Sunday. “They did some good things, of course, but for us, just missed tackles, a couple of penalties, things like that that we could correct.”
Adjustments played a role in the turnaround at halftime, but they didn’t tell the whole story.
“There was some adjustments, yes,” McDaniel said. “More than anything, we have a lot of pride from guys on that side of the ball, players and coaches included, and they projected their frustration in the appropriate manner.”
It also helped that Miami’s two touchdown drives to start the second half were each in excess of five minutes. Detroit only had three possessions in the second half.
Eichenberg exits
Dolphins left guard Liam Eichenberg exited Sunday’s game with 12 seconds left in the third quarter due to a knee injury. It occurred on tight end Mike Gesicki’s decisive touchdown that gave Miami its first and only lead.
Eichenberg appeared to have another player roll up under him blocking for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to deliver the touchdown strike. He was assisted by two trainers onto a cart and driven off the playing field. The second-year blocker out of Notre Dame was ruled out shortly thereafter.
“He was playing really well, so that was disappointing for sure and heart goes out to him,” McDaniel said. “We’ll be getting some information back [Monday] as to the severity of that.”
Said center Connor Williams: “Heartbreak. He works his tail off, does everything you can ask of him. It was heartbreaking.”
Robert Jones came in for Eichenberg for the final two drives of the afternoon.
“I hate that it had to come like that,” Jones said. “I pray and hope that Liam’s good and he can come back to play. … Still a lot to improve on. Went out here, tried my best. I feel like I did OK. I just got to keep working, keep improving and keep being focused.”
Added left tackle Terron Armstead of Jones’ play: “Rob did extremely well. No surprise at all. He’s definitely ready, capable of filling in.”
Rowe inactive, McKinley starts
Miami had a surprise healthy scratch among its five inactives Sunday. Safety Eric Rowe was held out, despite not having an injury designation going into Sunday and with the Dolphins short at his position with Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
Pregame, Rowe tweeted, “I’m just as shocked too…”
According to the CBS broadcast, the decision by Miami coach Mike McDaniel had to do with lack of special teams contributions that Rowe provides. The Dolphins started undrafted rookie Verone McKinley, a practice-squad elevation for the third time this season against the Lions, opposite Jevon Holland.
“We’ve done it before, and to be able to do it in the NFL is like a dream come true for both of us,” said McKinley, who was college teammates with Holland at Oregon. “We’re excited to build on it. We kind of have that chemistry already. We watch a lot of film together. We do a lot of stuff together off the field. It just starts to translate.”
Mostly, McKinley played as the deep safety.
“We got to do a lot of different things,” McKinley said. “For me, being that security blanket, letting him showcase the type of player he is and me be able to play off of him.”
The Dolphins had cornerback Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah play after they entered questionable with groin and back injuries, respectively. Howard had two tackles. Ogbah didn’t have one but got a hit on Goff.
Other Dolphins inactives were wide receiver River Cracraft, who was ruled out with a neck injury on Saturday, quarterback Skylar Thompson, running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
The Dolphins will go through a third consecutive Sunday where offensive lineman Austin Jackson does not play since returning to practice from his ankle injury. Jackson’s 21-day window to be activated off injured reserve is approaching this week. He practiced on Oct. 12 and 13 but has not been seen on the practice field since. If he doesn’t get activated, he must spend the season on IR. Brandon Shell remains Miami’s starting right tackle on Sunday in Detroit.
South Florida connections
Lions kicker Michael Badgley is the Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leader in points scored (403) after his UM career from 2. Their kick returner, Maurice Alexander, is an FIU grad who played high school football for Miami Booker T. Washington and Homestead High.
Among on-field guests on Sunday at Ford Field, in addition to Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, were Bennie Blades, the great UM and Lions defensive back, and Stephen Tulloch, a Detroit linebacker from Miami who attended Killian High.
The Lions also have Miami Northwestern grad and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor on the active roster and former American Heritage linebacker James Houston, who was coached in high school by Dolphins defensive assistant Patrick Surtain, on the practice squad. Detroit also has former Broward County high school football coach Wayne Blair as a defensive quality control assistant.
—Sanders was honored at halftime of Sunday’s game at Ford Field, where the franchise announced it was building a statue outside the stadium for the Lions legend. Sanders also took part in the pregame coin toss.
()
News
Alvin Kamara fires Raiders for three touchdowns as trade rumors heat up
Alvin Kamara was the Las Vegas Raiders’ worst nightmare on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints earned all three touchdowns for a 24-0 shutout at Caesars Superdome.
Kamara did it both on the ground and in the air, rushing for a score and catching his other two from quarterback Andy Dalton. He finished with 62 rushing yards on 18 carries while throwing in nine receptions for 96 yards to lead the Saints in both categories.
Two of those touchdowns came in the first half as the Saints defense kept the ball in the hands of the offense with solid play and a few turnovers.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
On the Saints’ second practice, Kamara capped an 11-play walk with a 3-yard touchdown run. Then, after Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a pass, Kamara completed a six-play drive by going 16 yards on a pass from Dalton.
And once the second half started with the Saints driving, Kamara made a short pass down the middle through a porous Raiders secondary for his third score of the day to make it 24-0.
SAINTS’ ALVIN KAMARA FACED TRIAL AFTER FEBRUARY ASSAULT CHARGE AT LAS VEGAS CASINO
Kamara’s performance comes two days before the NFL’s trade deadline, which the dynamic back could be a part of. The Saints, despite the win, are still below .500. Still, they’re playing in an NFC South division that’s been brutal so far.
Kamara won’t be a free agent until the 2026 season, so it would take a long time to land him.
The Saints defense made it easier at the end of the day with three sacks, a turnover and an interception by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who had just 101 for 15 yards for 26 through the air. Jarrett Stidham would eventually come in late in the game to throw for 72 yards on 8 for 13.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a problem last week against the Houston Texans, rushing for over 100 yards with three touchdowns. But the Saints kept it quiet in this one, rushing for just 43 yards on 10 carries.
COWBOYS GET HELP FROM THE DEFENSIVE LINE VIA TRADE WITH THE RAIDERS
The Raiders had 183 total rushing yards to the Saints’ 367 yards.
Taysom Hill assisted in the running game, getting the call 10 times for 61 yards to assist Kamara. Chris Olave also had 52 yards in the receiving game on five catches.
The 3-5 Saints will have a tougher task next week in the Superdome when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night for another prime-time game.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Raiders, looking to get out of their 2-5 rut, will travel to Jacksonville to face a Jaguars team returning from London with their fifth straight loss.
Fox
News
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa electric in Dolphins’ win over Detroit — can he be that guy consistently now?
There he was. There was the quarterback the Miami Dolphins saw in drafting him. There was the thinking, the accuracy, the playmaking and fully-functioning package right down to the aftermath when Tua Tagovailoa talked about his favorite play in a day of favorites, an 11-yarder to receiver Trent Sherfield, that was ruled just short of the end zone in the third quarter.
“I think they took away his touchdown,” Tua said to the media after the Dolphins’ 31-27 win against Detroit.
He singled out this play for more than his telling coach Mike McDaniel not to use it, that he didn’t like it, and being proved wrong after seeing Sherfield open across the middle. All day Tagovailoa made magic with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He wanted Sherfield to be rewarded with a touchdown, too.
“They took that away — do we agree?” he asked, then turned to another reporter and asked. And another. And …
“That’s five, six,” he said, still counting, having fun now. “There’s about 12 people raising their hand.”
He smiled here, still fighting for another yard Sunday when his offense had a full load of them. Tua had a big fourth quarter in coming back against Baltimore more than a month ago. This was the first game in three years his offense put the accelerator down from the first play and didn’t let up until he was done completing 29-of-36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.
Did he feel unstoppable?
“Well, we feel the only guys that can stop us is ourselves,” he said.
His best complete game?
“I wouldn’t say so, not yet,” he said. “Too early still.”
Ever since he arrived, the parade was ahead of Tua, as if he’d already accomplished what people hoped he would. Now some accomplishments have started this year. It was true he was great on Sunday. It’s also true he did what most every quarterback does against 1-6 Detroit, too.
The Dolphins (5-3) 31 points in their strong performance?
They didn’t match the average 32.3 points Detroit’s defense surrendered the previous six games.
So there’s room to say this Dolphins offense showed the signs of impact you want and say they have to show it consistently to say something special is at work here. Does this game allow this offense to get on tracked now? Does it show this type of game next Sunday against a good Chicago (3-5) defense?
Is this what to expect from Tagovailoa now, too? That’s the real question here, the one that’s been asked in some form since draft day.
So this performance by this offense, including Tua, only matters beyond Sunday if it builds to something more. There were signs all through the day. McDaniel went to a play in which Tua threaded an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki to give the Dolphins lead in the third quarter they held to the end.
“That was the fourth option,” McDaniel said.
That was the quarterback they drafted, the one they wanted, the arm that’s been given the league’s fastest supporting cast with Hill and Waddle. Hill is the MVP of this team, the guy defense’s fear. He had 12 catches for 188 yards on Sunday. That’s four times he’s caught more than 160 yards this year. Mark Duper holds the team record with eight such games. It took Duper 69 games to get there.
“We didn’t want it to be a track meet,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said
It was a track meet where the Dolphins took gold and silver with Hill and Waddle, just as they will against most teams. Tua fit into that perfectly Sunday. Look at his third-down stats: 9 for 9 for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
He also ran 18 yards on a third down and then did something equally important. He slid to the ground as a Detroit defender closed on him. His teammates cheered that slide as much as the play considering the hits he’s taken this year.
“The guys were happy to see that,” Tua said.
He stood here, the end of his best game, even if he didn’t want to say it.
“This is sort of what I envisioned [Sunday], but the greatest thing about this game is you can never get content,” Tagovailoa said. “You’ve got to continue to keep growing. We’ll go and watch the film and look at things that you know we could have done better. That’s the best part of it.”
There he stood, the player the Dolphins saw in drafting him. The next question is if he can be that player most Sundays.
()
News
Marshall Space Flight Center building 4200 imploded
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – The house of the administrative headquarters of the Marshall Space Flight Center was demolished on Saturday morning.
Building 4200 served as the administrative headquarters for 63 years, seeing incredible feats accomplished in NASA’s history. The Marshall Space Flight Center played an unprecedented role in space exploration with the development of the Saturn V rocket that powered the Apollo missions to the Moon.
Other projects included engines and propulsion hardware for the Space Shuttle program, science communications for the International Space Station, and space launch system management.
The first Flight Center employees began moving into the building in June 1963 after it was constructed by Electronic and Missile Facilities Inc. of Valley Stream, New York. In addition to housing the Research Projects Division, Aeroballistics Division, Future Projects, and Launch Operations Directorate, there was a hair salon, library, cafeteria, and other services in Building 4200.
Building 4200 which was demolished on Saturday morning was the former MSFC headquarters.
Many well-known personalities have visited the building, including First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson and General Chuck Yeager.
Marshall Space Flight Center Historic Preservation Officer Scott Worley said it best with the demolition of the building.
“Buildings are collapsing,” Worley said in a statement. “But the rockets keep going up. Our work is beyond the sky.
Watch the implosion in the video at the top of this story.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
“I’m trying to calm him down!”
James Tarkowski has praised Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford, describing the goalkeeper as “incredible”.
The centre-back moved to Goodison Park over the summer after completing his contract with Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.
While the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation last season, this season has been a marked improvement for Frank Lampard’s side who sit 12th in the table.
Tarkowski came to life with Everton like a duck to water and hails the impact of Pickford and fellow England international Conor Coady for making life easier for him at his new club.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Tarkowski said: “I think it’s key, especially when you can get consistency in your partnership.
“I had it with Ben Mee and Nick Pope at Burnley which worked pretty well and right now I have the same with [Conor] Coady and Jordan [Pickford].
“Jordan is an incredible goalie. You can see with some of the saves he made against Fulham he is the best.
“He’s been doing it for years now and Coady’s experience, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve seen. The way he talks and the way he plays, it’s been a pleasure to play with. those two.
shock
Man United 1-0 West Ham LIVE REACTION: Rashford’s 100th goal seals dramatic win
hero
Ferdinand stopped Ronaldo’s move to Man City with 3am intervention, new book claims
GAME DAY
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE REACTION: Superb gunners return to top of table
struck
Arteta gives positive update on Saka as Arsenal star limps in Forest win
PIE
Ronaldo clears Neville much to Carragher’s delight after criticizing Man United star
to like
Luiz calls Pereira emotional after Copa Libertadores win after 2021 heartbreak
Pickford is renowned for his vocal nature between the sticks and Tarkowski joked he was considering more extreme measures to stop the goalkeeper being in his ear during games.
He explained: “I’m trying to calm him down. I’m going to start fining him when he gets out of his box because he’s still out there talking to me!
“He’s good, to be fair, because he can see the whole game behind you and he knows his football, so he comes out to let me know what’s going on so we’re not caught off guard.
” He is classy. That’s how he likes to play football, he’s full of energy and it shows when he plays but honestly what a goalkeeper and against Fulham you saw the best of him.
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
‘That’s my fault.’ How Justin Fields’ mental error after David Montgomery’s fumble symbolized the Chicago Bears’ blowout loss.
New York City and State to Pay $36 Million to Men Cleared of Malcolm X’s Murder | Malcolm X
Dolphins defense rebounds for second-half shutout of Lions; G Liam Eichenberg leaves with knee injury
Alvin Kamara fires Raiders for three touchdowns as trade rumors heat up
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa electric in Dolphins’ win over Detroit — can he be that guy consistently now?
Marshall Space Flight Center building 4200 imploded
“I’m trying to calm him down!”
Men acquitted of Malcolm X murder will receive $36 million
Halfway through the season, the Jets still have a quarterback problem
Mikel Arteta gives positive update after Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was forced into injury against Nottingham Forest with the World Cup just three weeks away
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News4 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches