The “comeback kid” Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the center of Danish politics – POLITICO
COPENHAGEN — Danish politics has a new kingmaker, if not a new king.
As Danes head to the polls on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s new party has surged to third place in the polls – it is set to win 21 of the 179 parliamentary seats on offer.
But more importantly, neither left-wing nor right-wing parties would likely be able to form a government without Rasmussen’s backing – giving him a decisive word on whether the ‘red’ or ‘ blue” of the allied parties could obtain an overall majority. in the election.
Rasmussen is using this position to push for a centrist government with parties on both sides of the divide, an effort that could potentially upend the post-war national political order.
Some have even suggested that he could use his kingmaker position to introduce himself as the new prime minister. A recent survey show that 27% of Danish voters would prefer Rasmussen as the new head of state, second only to current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
“Just a few weeks ago we didn’t even know if Rasmussen would be able to get enough votes with his new party, the Moderates. Now he is one of the leading figures in this election campaign,” said Thomas Larsen, political analyst at public radio station Radio4.
“He is also known in Danish politics as the comeback child, like Bill Clinton in the United States,” Larsen added.
Rasmussen, who is considered a tough negotiator and an experienced politician, was Prime Minister from 2009 to 2011 and then from 2015 to 2019 for the Danish Liberal Party, Bellied. But he quit the party in 2021 after a disappointing election result the year before and the leadership’s reluctance to embrace a more centrist agenda.
With his new party, he hopes to form a centrist government with Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party to circumvent more extreme political views on both sides.
Rasmussen says the need for a centrist government is underscored by the prospect of energy shortages, runaway inflation and war in Ukraine, which took on more urgency with the sabotage last month of two pipelines carrying fuel. gas from Russia to Germany via Danish waters. Frederiksen said she was also in favor of such a constellation.
The competition
Rasmussen’s return to the political scene was facilitated by the poor performance of his main competitors in the polls.
Although Frederiksen’s Social Democratic Party is expected to remain the largest, it has waned in popularity in recent months, with many Danes questioning its involvement in recent scandals. This follows a coronavirus-related illegal cull of the country’s mink population in 2020, as well as fallout from the arrest of Denmark’s intelligence chief.
The blue parties on the other side of the line are not doing much better.
For weeks, polls have shown that Søren Pape Poulsen, leader of Denmark’s conservatives, would be one of Frederiksen’s main competitors to become Denmark’s next prime minister.
Breaking with tradition, Poulsen announced that he would stand for election as a candidate for prime minister, alongside Frederiksen and Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen. Previously, blue bloc parties had worked together to back the leader of the Liberals as prime minister if they won a majority in the general election.
But Poulsen stumbled in the polls after revelations that her now ex-husband’s claims that he was Jewish and related to a former president of the Dominican Republic were false.
Rasmussen’s former party, the Liberals, has struggled in recent years to recover after a series of internal crises, including the departure of several key members, and is expected to lose 20 seats. One such member is former immigration minister Inger Støjberg, who launched a new party, the Danish Democrats, less than a year after she was sentenced to two months in prison for ordering the illegal separation of refugee couples.
“The left and right blocs are increasingly seeing Rasmussen as a threat and have really started attacking him in the past week,” Larsen said.
Clearly, this will be a tough coalition negotiation, according to Steffen Hjaltelin, a former campaign adviser to Rasmussen and craftsman of several Liberal Party election campaigns.
“The first thing I expect will happen if Frederiksen needs the votes of the moderates is that Frederiksen will offer Rasmussen a key post in his government, either as foreign minister or as finance minister,” he said. he declared.
“Faced with this scenario, the other two major parties, the liberals and the conservatives, would be more than willing to offer him the post of prime minister in a coalition with them,” Hjaltelin added.
This would put both Rasmussen and the radical right parties in a difficult situation, in which they will have to show their true colors.
“The moderates were created, among other things, to keep the radical right out of all influence. But to become Prime Minister, he now needs their support,” said Hjaltelin. “And the radical right will have to change their positions and support a party created to keep them from influence. It won’t be easy.”
Elijah Moore says he doesn’t know about his chemistry with Zach Wilson
Elijah Moore has been evading media members like Barry Sanders used to dance away from defenders 20 years ago.
But finally, Sunday after the Jets 22-17 loss to the Patriots, Moore was ready to talk to the media after he requested a trade from the Jets over a week ago.
The second-year receiver said he wished he had handled things differently than he did.
“What happened with me, I can’t change that,” Moore said. “I just wish it didn’t cause so much of a distraction for my teammates.
“It is what it is, things that happen behind the scenes that people really don’t know about. It isn’t all necessarily bad, but there are a lot of conversations that need to stay in house.
“I feel good about where I’m at. I check in with the same preparation as I did before. I put my best foot forward.”
Two weeks ago, after the Jets 27-10 victory against the Packers, Moore voiced his displeasure with how he was being used in the Jets offense. In that game, Moore was targeted zero times.
He took to Twitter to let the Jets and fans know he was not happy with the number of touches he received.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
Later that same week, Moore wasn’t present during a Thursday practice leading up to the game against the Broncos. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Moore was excused from practice due to a personal matter. But hours later, Moore had requested a trade, which the Jets denied after a reported verbal disagreement with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
Moore was later made inactive for the game against the Broncos as he stayed in New Jersey instead. He returned to the team on Monday and practiced throughout the course of the week.
Moore didn’t play a ton in the loss against the Patriots. He was targeted once in the game as the pass sailed over his head. Saleh said Moore’s lack of playing time had nothing to do with his trade request.
It isn’t a coincidence that Moore’s production went down once Zach Wilson became the starter once again after he suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise during the preseason.
During the first three weeks of the season, Moore recorded 12 catches for 139 yards. Since Wilson’s return, Moore has caught just four passes for 64 yards.
When asked about his chemistry with Zach Wilson, he was blunt and completely honest.
“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you,” Moore said. “I don’t get the ball, I don’t know.”
The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. The Jets have continued to say that they have no plans to trade Moore.
However, if the team does not plan on using the former second-round pick, it might be in their best interest to move on and get some draft capital for Moore. As a rookie in 11 games, Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns. This year in seven games, Moore has just 16 receptions for 203 yards and zero touchdowns.
When asked if he still wanted to be traded, Moore declined to answer the question directly.
“It doesn’t really matter,” Moore said. “I’m here and while I’m here, I want to do the best I can for my teammates.
“I love all my teammates and they’re my brothers. We didn’t get the win today, but we are trying to focus on the next game.”
Schumer: I received death threats
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he received death threats after discussing the brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. .
“There have been more threats against elected officials. It’s been documented that I got a few,” Schumer said during his Spectrum News NY1 debate against Republican rival Joe Pinion.
“We need to calm down the rhetoric,” he told Union College in Schenectady, “and condemn the violence where it happens.”
But Pinion criticized Schumer for using divisive rhetoric and encouraging violence against two conservative Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Schumer said in March 2020 that judges would “pay the price” if they voted to restrict abortion rights.
“There’s only one person on that stage whose rhetoric literally drove an American to the door of a Supreme Court justice to kill him. That was Chuck Schumer,” Pinion said.
“It was Chuck Schumer whose divisive rhetoric led to the environment we see today.”
Schumer said at the time: “’You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go ahead with these horrible decisions.
The senator backtracked after being publicly condemned by Chief Justice John Roberts and GOP lawmakers, saying he was talking about a political backlash.
Schumer said Sunday night: “The words I used that day were probably the wrong choice of words. I said it then and I say it now.
But he insisted that “I have never advocated violence in any way. I never, I never do, I never will.
Schumer, a former congressman, is seeking a fifth term.
Pinion, a former conservative television commentator, also said the media had a “greater responsibility” to promote civil discourse and discourage heated rhetoric and condemn hate and violence.
Schumer said ‘thank goodness’ that Paul Pelosi should make a ‘full recovery’ after speaking to President Pelosi several times.
Timberwolves doomed by poor shooting in loss to shorthanded San Antonio
Even the most cautious Timberwolves’ fan or organizational member likely would’ve looked at Minnesota’s first seven games to open the 2022-23 slate and figured the Wolves were destined for a 5-2 start, if not better.
Yet Minnesota stands at 4-3 after its 107-98 loss to the Spurs on Sunday in San Antonio.
“Just didn’t play. We didn’t compete enough. We didn’t beat them,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “We had chances, and just never took them. Just didn’t do enough.”
The Timberwolves shot just 40 percent from the field — including an abysmal 14 percent from 3-point range — struggling to generate any offensive flow. Towns carried Minnesota’s offense in the first quarter, scoring 15 points. But after that, everything was a grind.
“I didn’t think we did a very good job of cutting and spacing tonight against their extreme tight shell,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Obviously we didn’t shoot the ball well. But we didn’t generate enough quality looks, either. A lot of them were very contested.”
The Spurs (5-2) were sans five players who played in San Antonio’s win last Monday at Target Center. The Spurs were trotting out rookies and end-of-the-bench rotation players who’d barely seen action this season prior to Sunday night. It didn’t matter. San Antonio simply out-executed Minnesota for much of the evening, playing a far smoother, more vibrant brand of basketball.
Such has been the issue through seven games for Minnesota. Everything feels forced. Nothing is coming naturally. The Wolves have largely just managed to out-talent four opponents with small stretches of strong play through this “soft” portion of the campaign.
“I think that sometimes we make the game harder on ourselves than we really need to, and it hurts us in the end. Just got to do a better job of finding ways to win,” Towns said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to use your smarts to win the game. Sometimes you can use brute strength to win the game, but I think tonight, when you’re playing a coach like (Spurs bench boss Gregg Popovich), you’ve got to think the game and take what’s given.”
Minnesota trailed San Antonio by 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter. But entering the final frame, Finch employed a lineup that featured Naz Reid and not Rudy Gobert nor Towns. Reid finished with 11 points in nine minutes. In his time on the floor, Minnesota outscored the Spurs by nine points.
The Timberwolves had the Spurs’ lead cut to four points when the reserve center exited with 6 minutes, 24 seconds to play.
“That unit was great. They looked good in their zone and they got out and moved the ball. They had great spacing. We were able to get to the rim,” Finch said. “Naz was really, really good. We just couldn’t … maybe should’ve stuck with that lineup a little bit longer. I went back and we really kind of went flat again.”
Indeed, San Antonio reclaimed control once the Wolves went back to the Towns and Gobert pairing, which isn’t causing the matchup nightmares Minnesota likely hoped it would, and is proving rather easy to play against. Rarely when those two are on the floor does it feel like the Timberwolves have some massive advantage.
“We all said this would be a work in progress, and that’s what it is,” Finch said of those two. “I see good things, I see opportunities to keep growing and learning, figuring stuff out offensively and defensively.”
Those answers need to come rather quickly. Minnesota’s schedule stiffens significantly in the coming games. The Timberwolves head to Phoenix on Tuesday before returning home Friday to meet Milwaukee in a nationally-televised contest.
White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Reveals Multiple Mysterious Deaths
(Warning: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season two.)
A few people left the White Lotus for good.
That’s right: The opening scene of HBO’s October 30 season 2 premiere The White Lotus confirmed that several guests met their creator during their stay in paradise. However, this time around the body count does not include a White Lotus Complex Manager. (Shout out to Armond’s first season.)
The episode opened with guest Daphne, played by The fat guyit is Megann Fahy, gushing about his vacation to some White Lotus newcomers. “You’re going to die,” she said with a smile. “They’re going to have to drag you out of here.”
Daphne’s joy was short-lived, as her last dip in the Ionian Sea featured an unidentified drowning victim. To make matters worse, when the cops started investigating the scene, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the director of the Sicilian site, was told by an employee that “other guests have been killed”.
Of course, like in the first season, we wondered who might be among the casualties in season two.
News
No winter coats needed! Warmest Halloween in 22 years on deck
Trick-or-treaters can leave their winter coats at home this year with this weekend’s warm temperatures expected to stick around this week.
Monday’s warmer weather means it should still be in the 60s at sunset on Halloween night.
It’s the first time in more than twenty years that the mercury has nudged 70 on Hallow’s Eve, according to meteorologist Eric Ahasic at the National Weather Service Twin Cities office.
“It’s about as nice a Halloween as you can ask for,” he said, “That is, if you’re into warm Halloweens.”
And who wouldn’t be?
Temperatures around the Twin Cities should be in the mid-60s and maybe hit 70 on Monday, he said.
“It will be a little cooler in the evening during trick or treating,” he said, noting it will still be in the 60s.
“You don’t have to wear winter coat over your Halloween costumes this year,” he said.
The last warmest Halloween in the Twin Cities was in 2000 when it was 71 degrees.
“1990 was another year when we hit 70 on Halloween—and the following year, as you know—in 1991 was the Halloween blizzard everyone talks about.”
This year’s Halloween will be about 15 degrees warmer than the average, he said.
The average high temperature for Halloween is 51 degrees with an average low of 35 degrees, he said, noting that last year had a high of 49 degrees.
Look for a high of close to 70 again on Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold-front rolling in on Thursday with high temperatures closer to 50s with a chance of rain this weekend.
Omaha Facebook Group Creates Map of Houses Decorated for Halloween
If you’re looking for a free spook, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts have you covered. With the help of a map, they take you to dozens of houses, ranging from spooky to even spookier for the spooky season. “There’s one called Nightmare on Redick if you look for Redick Street, they have their whole front yard and driveway and everything,” said map creator Miranda Collins. It’s all through the “Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts” Facebook group. Once the admin approves your membership application, you get access to a Google map with dozens of houses adorned with holiday decorations. Some of them are best seen in daylight, others are best at night. “We have a few houses that love a night without fear and a few houses that are scary on Halloween,” Collins said. The map also has the best times of the week to view, such as weekends. “Usually what people do is they pick a house that’s sort of away from home, drive there, and then drive back hitting the houses on the way back” , she said. Collins said all of the information is available in the comments section when you click on each home.
If you’re looking for a free scare, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts has got you covered.
Using a map, he takes you to dozens of houses, ranging from spooky to even spookier for spooky season.
“There’s one called Nightmare on Redick if you look for Redick Street, they have their whole front yard and driveway and everything,” said map creator Miranda Collins.
It’s all in the “Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts” Facebook group.
After the admin approves your membership application, you get access to a Google map with dozens of holiday-decorated homes.
Some of them are best seen in daylight, others are best at night.
“We have a few houses that love a night without fear and a few houses that are scary on Halloween,” Collins said.
The map also has the best times of the week to view, such as weekends.
“Usually what people do is they pick a house that’s sort of away from home, drive there, and then drive back hitting the houses on the way back” , she said.
Collins said all of the information is available in the comments section when you click on each home.
