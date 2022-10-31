News
The Halloween crowd in Seoul | CNN
If you’re in a crowd and people are close enough to bump into you, it may be too crowded.
That’s according to G. Keith Still, visiting professor of crowd science at the University of Suffolk and director of GKStill International, a consultancy that trains event organizers in hazard detection.
Such events, like the apparent surge in crowds during packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul and the Houston Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021, have resulted in many deaths and injuries.
Yet, who has studied the dynamics of crowd behavior and safety for more than 30 years, said organizers can help prevent crowd crushing incidents by monitoring a crowd’s density in real time and regulating the flow of people in a place.
Crowd density can be calculated in number of people per square meter, which is approximately one square meter. Younger, shorter people take up less space than older, taller people, but generally speaking things get uncomfortable once you hit five people per square yard, Still said — and all that is. more crowded can become dangerous.
“When bodies touch, that high energy and density can lead to these surges and crowd meltdowns,” Still said.
A sign that a crowd has become too dense is what Still called a “wheatfield effect”, where people sway uncontrollably. He said one example can be seen in online videos of a 2005 Oasis concert in Manchester, England, just before a large wave swept through the crowds towards the stage.
The key to preventing a disaster, Still said, is for organizers to monitor density and, if it starts to get high, slow or stop the flow of people entering the area. He said it is much more difficult to reduce the crowd once the situation has become too dense.
If a room becomes too crowded, Still said, performers should stop and ask everyone to step back. Over the years, several artists, including A$AP Rocky and Linkin Park, have done just that.
If you’re in a crowd, Still said you can help keep yourself safe by watching areas that are likely to become most crowded and pushing your way out of the crowd if you don’t have enough personal space. .
You can learn more by viewing an interactive chart here.
News
Zach Wilson struggles, throws 3 interceptions in 22-17 loss against Patriots
Weeks after snapping their 12-game losing streak to AFC East opponents, the Jets were trying to end another streak against the rival Patriots.
New England has defeated Gang Green 12 straight times dating back to 2015. The Patriots extended the streak to 13 as it was a terrible day for the Jets offense.
The Patriots (4-4) defeated the Jets (5-3) 22-17 on a 63-degree sunny day at MetLife Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick increased his record against the Jets to 35-10.
After not turning the ball over for three consecutive weeks, Zach Wilson had a Sunday to forget. He completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
In his first game in a Jets uniform, James Robinson had 17 yards on five carries. The Jets without running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) only mustard up 51 rushing yards as they averaged 3.4 yards per attempt.
Wilson made a number of boneheaded decisions including a pass he appeared to be throwing away but Patriots safety Devin McCourty picked it off near the sideline. Then his third interception also went to McCourty as that set up a Nick Folk field goal.
While the Jets defense did their part in holding the Patriots offense to just six points at halftime, Wilson’s decision making hurt the Jets all around. His two second half interceptions put Gang Green’s defense in bad situations as the Patriots were able to generate points with a short field.
With no Hall due to season-ending injuries, the Jets weren’t able to rely on the rushing game, which led them to five victories this year. Because of that, Wilson had to throw the ball more and the end result was more turnovers.
After both teams went three and out on their first offensive drives, the Jets got on the board first with a 28-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The play was set up by Wilson’s 54-yard pass to Garrett Wilson.
At the end of the first quarter, the Patriots tied the game up at 3-3 after Folk’s 31-yard field goal.
With 12 minutes left in the second quarter, Gang Green found the end zone for the first time. Wilson completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin. The Jets took a 10-3 lead following a 6-play, 75-yard drive.
The Patriots appeared like they were set to tie the game as they got to midfield. But a deflection by Bryce Huff allowed Michael Carter II to pick off Mac Jones’ pass at the Jets’ 24 yard-line. However, the Jets couldn’t do anything with the turnover as they punted the ball after three plays.
Before halftime, Jones threw a pick-6 to Carter II. However, a roughing the passer call on John Franklin-Myers negated the interception and points. New England settled for a 42-yard field goal by Folk that cut its deficit to 10-6 at halftime.
Following the break, the Patriots offense clearly made some adjustments because their offense was clicking on the first drive of the second half. Rhamondre Stevenson started the third quarter with a 35-yard run, which put New England in enemy territory. Then five plays later, Jones found Jakobi Meyers for a 5-yard touchdown that gave the Patriots a 13-10 advantage.
The Jets appeared they were poised to at least tie the game up, but Zuerlein missed a 45-yard field goal. New England turned that into points as Folk’s 49-yard field goal extended its lead to 16-10.
Gang Green appeared to have left its energy in the locker room at halftime because all the momentum was on the New England side. After beginning their next drive on their 17, the Jets offense continued to be out of sync as they punted after three plays.
Marcus Jones’ 32-yard punt return set up another Folk field goal that increased the Patriots lead to 19-10. Following Wilson’s third interception, Folk kicked a 52-yarder that put New England up 22-10.
The Jets needed some fourth quarter magic like they’ve exhibited earlier this year but it was not meant to be. Gang Green couldn’t score any second half points as Belichick didn’t allow the Jets rushing attack to beat the Patriots.
Wilson completed a 63-yard pass to Denzel Mims. That got the Jets into New England territory, which led to a Conklin 9-yard touchdown pass that cut the Jets deficit to 22-17. But their onside kick failed as the Patriots ran the clock out for the win.
Next week, the Jets will host the Bills before their bye week. The Patriots will return to Gillette Stadium as they will host the Colts before their bye in Week 10.
News
“I don’t know how he saved it!”
Scott Minto has hailed David de Gea for his ‘standout’ display for Manchester United in their 1-0 win over West Ham.
Although he didn’t have much to do for the first 70 minutes of the game, the 31-year-old preserved United’s points with a number of impressive saves late in the game.
As well as rocking Michail Antonio’s sparkling effort over the bar, he also denied Kurt Zouma’s header from close range to keep the Red Devils in front.
With De Gea missing out on a place in Spain’s preliminary 55-man World Cup squad, he could be forgiven for licking his wounds, but his performance was full of combat.
Marcus Rashford was the game-winner by scoring his 100th goal for United, but the striker was full of praise for De Gea after the game, saying: “David was excellent today.
“I think it was Zouma’s head, I don’t know how he saved it, then Declan’s [Rice] at the end there.
“David is a top goalkeeper and he creates quality moments like that. It’s obviously a nervous moment when they put balls in the box with corners, set pieces, throw-ins game. It’s hard but it feels good when you get there.”
Speaking after his performance, De Gea said: “To be honest, I feel a bit tired. I think sometimes people think goalkeepers never get tired but we suffer at the end, I don’t think we have. made stoppage before the last 15-20 minutes to finish.
“I think we controlled the game but in the end it was very tough. They are a good team and they put the players up front.
“It’s a huge win for us if we want to reach and be in the best places we need to win games like today.”
Responding to praise for his display, De Gea said: “I think the whole team [deserves credit]not just defenders.
“We press well and get the ball high in the opposition half, so it’s huge for us to defend well.
“Of course we conceded a few chances at the end but we played against West Ham who are a great team with good players and I’m very happy to be honest.”
De Gea’s performance drew plenty of applause, including from Scott Minto who greeted the Spaniard along with the rest of United’s defensive line.
He told talkSPORT: “It was amazing, what a game of football.
“I think we saw a different team from Manchester United, certainly in the second half where they had to hang on to win the three points.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that in this great run they’ve had, especially in the Premier League.
“These two saves by David de Gea. He’s had his critics and deservedly so over the past two seasons with a lot of players, but he’s stood out.
“Harry Maguire had a great game, but [Lisandro] Martinez, what a player, what a signing and Diego Dalot had an incredible performance and Casemiro in that midfield, then they are standout players for me and what a huge three points for Manchester United.
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field:
Tyreek Hill is The Man
OK, so you already knew wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the NFL’s leading receiver, is the Dolphins’ MVP this season. Hill was a one-man gang Sunday at Detroit with his 12 receptions for 188 yards. He had deep receptions, short receptions, YAC (Yards After Catch), and showed good hands. It’s stuff we see from Hill every week but it’s always amazing. Entering the Lions game he had 773 receiving yards through seven games, a franchise record. He had at least 10 receptions and 150 yards in three of his first six games with the Dolphins, the first time in NFL history that had been done.
It’s easy to see why Hill, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his previous six seasons, is blazing a trail to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — Chris Perkins
Tua Tagovailoa regains timing
Last week there was talk about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being a bit off in his timing with receivers. There was no such talk Sunday at Detroit as Tagovailoa was sharp and in sync with his receivers.
Tagovailoa ended 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 138.7 passer rating.
Against Pittsburgh last week, Tagovailoa was making a return after a two-game absence while in concussion protocol. He had three or four passes that should have been intercepted.
But Tagovailoa returned to his usual accurate self against the Lions, putting the ball where it needed to be in traffic and for the receivers to get YAC (Yards After Catch). And he made a couple of nice runs with well-timed slides.
Yeah, there were a couple of underthrown passes to Hill, but even those are turning into fortune this season as many have resulted in fantastic receptions by Hill or defensive pass interference calls.
Secondary is shaky early, regains footing late
You knew there would probably be struggles with the injury-riddled defensive backfield. And there were. But they eventually recovered and turned in a solid second half to contribute to the victory. And they showed why they continue to be the best success story on this team.
Safety Verone McKinley III and cornerback Kader Kohou started, meaning the Dolphins had two undrafted rookies in the starting lineup alongside cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland.
Additionally, cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene, coernabck/safety Justin Bethel and safety Clayton Fejedelem contributed.
The Dolphins were playing their first game without safety Brandon Jones (knee), who was regularly the eighth man in the box to provide run support and perhaps the best defensive back at blitzing. As play began Sunday, Jones had the NFL’s fastest sack, according to NFL Next Gen stats, at 2.13 seconds against New England’s Mac Jones in the opener. The second-fastest in Dolphins safety Jevon Holland at 2.17 seconds against Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: the secondary is a shining example of how the union of players, coaches and front office is supposed to work.
‘Soft’ part of the schedule
The Dolphins are taking advantage of the so-called “soft” part of the schedule having defeated Pittsburgh and Detroit, and while having three other “softies” in the coming weeks.
Next week the Dolphins are at Chicago (3-5), then host Cleveland (2-5), have a bye, and then host Houston (1-4-1) entering the Sunday afternoon game against Tennessee).
Get through this part of the schedule with just three or four losses and the Dolphins are set for the rugged finishing part of the schedule that features consecutive road games at San Francisco, at the Los Angeles Rams, and at Buffalo, followed by a Christmas Day game against Green Bay, a game at New England and then the finale against the New York Jets.
Run game surfaces again
Running back Raheem Mostert (14 carries, 64 yards) led a running game that compiled 109 yards on 23 carries. That’s good news because the Dolphins’ running game has been off and on this season. But at Detroit, the ground game helped the Dolphins get off to a good start and finish the game strongly.
The Dolphins entered averaging 85.4 yards per game rushing, 29th in the league.
The Dolphins have now rushed for more than 100 yards in three of their last four games. They’re 2-1 in those games, losing to the Jets (season-best 137 yards rushing) and defeating the Steelers (111 yards) and Lions (107 yards).
Scoring offense
The Dolphins scored four touchdowns while posting 31 points, their second-best total of the season behind the 42 points at Baltimore.
The Dolphins scored on three touchdown passes and a rush. Three of the touchdowns were in the red zone (at or inside the opponents’ 20-yard line) and the other was a 29-yard reception by Waddle, one of his two touchdowns on the day.
By the way, the Dolphins again went to the direct snap again for a rushing touchdown. This time it was fullback Alec Ingold who shifted behind center Connor Williams, took the snap and plowed into the end zone for a 1-yard fourth-quarter touchdown. Last time it was tight end Durham Smythe against the New York Jets.
McDaniel on fourth down, the rundown
Coach Mike McDaniel gambled on a fourth down conversion attempt and the Dolphins won. He’s pretty good on fourth downs. The Dolphins are an impressive 5 of 10 on fourth down this season.
Against Detroit, the Dolphins faced fourth and four at their own 44-yard line in the first quarter while trailing, 7-0. Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Jaylen Wadddle for a nine-yard gain. But two plays later rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders fumbled after a reception.
Regardless, the Dolphins have been good on fourth down attempts.
One of the Dolphins’ 10 fourth down attempts was the fake punt against Minnesota two weeks ago on fourth and one from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line with 13:31 left in the third quarter and the Dolphins trailing, 10-3. The Vikings punted four plays later. No harm done.
Most recently, McDaniel opted to go for it on fourth and three against Pittsburgh in the third quarter from the Steelers’ 14-yard line, declining the chance to go up by nine points. Running back Chase Edmonds was stopped for no gain. But Pittsburgh ended up punting.
Most famously, McDaniel went for it on fourth and seven against New England. That one resulted in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.
In between:
* Successful fourth and one direct snap to fullback Alec Ingold against Baltimore for a 1-yard gain in the second quarter when the Dolphins trailed, 14-7. The drive ended four plays later when the Dolphins punted from their own 27;
* Successful fourth and one against Baltimore for a 1-yard gain when Tagovailoa went up the middle from the Dolphins’ 45-yard line when the Dolphins trailed, 14-7, at the two-minute warning. The drive ended two plays later when Tagovailoa’s pass to Waddle was intercepted. The Ravens turned it into a touchdowns and a 21-7 halftime lead;
* Unsuccessful fourth and four at Cincinnati with 57 seconds left from the Bengals’ 45-yard line. Teddy Bridgewater passed to Tyreek Hill short right;
* Unsuccessful fourth and one at the Jets with 7:36 left from the Dolphins’ 34-yard line while trailing, 33-7. Mostert went right end and was thrown for a 4-yard loss. The Jets scored for a 40-17 lead;
* Unsuccessful fourth and 7 from the Jets’ 14-yard line with 1:06 left and the Dolphins trailing, 40-17. Skylar Thompson threw incomplete short right to Myles Gaskin;
* Successful fourth and five from the Dolphins’ 48-yard line with 6:08 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins trailing 16-10. Bridgewater passed to Hill for a 14-yard gain. Three plays later Waddle lost a fumble;
* The Dolphins lined up for a fourth down attempt on fourth and one against New England but the Patriots were called for a neutral zone infraction.
Playing smart(er)
The Dolphins aren’t a dumb team, but they’re playing that role very well at times. Turnovers and penalties are both key areas to watch in that regard.
The Dolphins ended with seven penalties for 55 yards at Detroit, and they sustained a turnover (lost fumble by rookie wide receiver Braylon Sanders) in the Lions victory.
Two key penalties (taunting by linebacker Elandon Roberts; holding by left guard Liam Eichenberg) haunted the Dolphins in the first quarter on their way to a 14-0 deficit.
The Dolphins lost the turnover battle to Detroit, 1-0, but won the game.
The Dolphins entered the Lions game minus-2 in turnover margin, tied for 20th in the league. They were tied for sixth in penalties (48) and eighth in penalty yards (374).
The Dolphins, according to CBS-TV, entered the game committing 19 more penalties than their opponent, the league’s largest differential. By halftime that margin swelled to 23.
The Dolphins were charged with three penalties in the first half but had seven that were declined.
AFC East teams are road kings
The Dolphins are now 2-2 on the road having defeated Detroit and Baltimore (in a miraculous comeback) while losing to Cincinnati and the New York Jets.
The Dolphins are at Chicago next week.
Interestingly, the AFC East opened play today with a collective 10-5 (.667) road record. The Dolphins were the only team in the division with a losing broad record. The Jets were 4-0, the Bills were 3-1, and the Patriots are now 3-2 after defeating the Jets.
The Jets and Bills were at home Sunday.
The NFC East opened play Sunday with a 9-3 (.750) road record. They were the only two divisions with winning road records. Philadelphia and Dallas were at home Sunday while the New York Giants and Washington were on the road in afternoon games.
This team is mentally tough
The Dolphins showed incredible toughness and fight in the Detroit victory. That’s nothing new. They’ve done that all season. But it was an impressive second half showing for the Dolphins to score 13 third-quarter/second half points and hold Detroit scoreless.
Despite early issues with penalties, the Dolphins got it together, found their footing, and won a game against an inferior opponent, a necessity in the NFL.
Tyreek Hill emphatically put himself back on pace to break the NFL season receiving-yards record
It was not supposed to be this easy. Entering Week 8 Hill was 152 yards behind the number he would need to get back on pace to break the NFL season receiving-yardage record — The Lions’ Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 from 2012. He was past 152 yards a couple minutes into the third quarter! Now, at 961 yards, Hill is on pace for 2,042 yards. —
Since the drafting of Jaylen Waddle, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has become a first-possession machine for the Dolphins
In the 17 games where Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle have both started games for the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa has excelled on the first possession of games. Tagovailoa’s stats in that timeframe: An exceptional 108.6 passer rating (70-88, 666 yards, four touchdown passes, one interception), putting an average of 2.8 points per first possession on the scoreboard).
What a game by Zach Sieler
Jared Goff hadn’t had a singe pass batted at the line this season. Sieler got two, and then added a huge second-half sack.
The past two visits to Ford Field have been disastrous for Dolphins starting offensive linemen
Joe Philbin’s 2014 squad had gotten on a roll as they traveled to Ford Field at 5-3 and the winners of three in a row. Their offensive line was anchored by Pro Bowl left tackle free-agent import Branden Albert. However, during that game, Albert got rolled up on, ending his season. And the Dolphins’ offense lost a degree of its consistency. Then, on Sunday, left guard Liam Eichenberg was carted off. His injury wasn’t shown on a replay, though it did appear to occur after Mike Gesicki had caught the touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa. Players don’t get carted off very often. Luckily, the Dolphins likely don’t play in Detroit again for eight more years.
With fans itching to see Miami trade for a running back, remember Mike McDaniel’s NFL origins
Mike McDaniel, until this season, had spent his entire career for Broncos and Washington coach Mike Shanahan or Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. The Shanahan running game during those 23 seasons (1995-2008, 2010-13, 2017-21) has never had a leading rusher for a season who was picked in the first round of a draft. Four seasons were led by second-round selections. The other 19 were led by players selected after the 100th draft pick (or who had been released by a previous team). In fact, in five of those years the leading rusher had been undrafted, or an unwanted free agent. The Dolphins have more money invested in the position than Denver, Washington or 49ers ever did.
The list:
1995-98, 2001: Terrell Davis, 196th pick of draft; 1999: Olandis Gary, 127; 2000, ‘05: Mike Anderson, 189; 2002-03: Clinton Portis, 51; 2004: Reuben Droughns, signed off the street; 2006: Tatum Bell, 41; 2007: Selvin Young, off the street; 2008: Peyton Hillis, 227; 2010: Ryan Torain, 139; 2011: Roy Helu, 105; 2012-13: Alfred Morris, 173; 2017: Carlos Hyde, 57; 2018: Matt Breida, off the street; 2019: Raheem Mostert, off the street; 2020: Jeff Wilson, off the street; 2021: Elijah Mitchell, 194
The Broncos’ recent futility, despite an elite defense, and its Dolphins connection
Denver, before its 21-17 win in London against Jacksonville, had a three-game losing streak where their defense had allowed fewer than 20 points in each game. It was the first time such a losing streak had occurred since the 1-15 2007 Dolphins had a four-game losing streak where they had allowed 17 points or fewer (46 points, 11.5 points a game, allowed in the skid from Oct. 28-Nov. 26 against the Giants in London, the Bills, the Eagles and the Steelers).
On deck: At Chicago Bears, Soldier Field, Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Dolphins head into a stadium where they haven’t lost in 34 years, and extending that win streak would set up Miami to make hay with home games coming up against the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. The Dolphins will be tested by uber-mobile second-year quarterback Justin Fields (on pace for 901 rushing yards). The early forecast doesn’t portend any cold fronts or rain events.
News
UK immigration center burnt down (VIDEO) – RT World News
A man threw three improvised explosive devices at a migrant processing center in Dover before killing himself
A migrant procession center in the English port city of Dover became the target of an attack on Sunday with the use of “incendiary devices”, Kent Police have confirmed. According to the Reuters photographer who was on the scene, the assailant committed suicide after throwing the Molotov cocktails.
“Officers have established that two to three incendiary devices were thrown into the Home Office immigration office,” Kent Police said in a statement emailed to media.
Law enforcement added that “a minor injury has been reported” and that “the suspect has been identified and located.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement posted on its website, said the “incident involving a fire” took place at 11:24 a.m.
Emergency services arrived at the scene after the Reuters photographer reported that a man threw three petrol bombs through the car window, with one of the devices failing to detonate. Then, according to the witness, the assailant drove to a nearby gas station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, tied him to a metal pole and drove off, committing suicide.
Some witnesses said that while throwing the bombs, the man was laughing.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Sunday evening describe the incident as “hard” and says she is “receive regular updates on the situation.”
“We must now support these officers in their investigation,” he added. she says.
In recent years the issue of illegal migration has been one of the most painful for Britain, as the number of illegal migrants undertaking the dangerous boat journeys from France to the UK via the English Channel continues to increase. On Saturday, nearly 1,000 suspected migrants are believed to have arrived in the UK – the highest number since August.
While nearly 40,000 people have reached British shores since the start of this year, British authorities processed only 4% of asylum claims last year. Meanwhile, hotels for asylum seekers are costing British taxpayers, who are now struggling with soaring energy and food prices, £5.6million a day, and the Department of Health ‘Interior believes that the bills will rise further.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27
Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over/loss to the Detroit Lions:
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
The Dolphins did what they had to do to get the victory, including clamping down defensively in the second half. They allowed 27 points in the first half and none in the second half. Not only, they scored four touchdowns on the day, including two in the second half. Nice job of recovering to get a victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
Strong resolve shown by the Dolphins, specifically with the defense getting second-half stops after the Lions got whatever they wanted in the first half. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was efficient throughout, and it looks like he’s fully back, connecting often with WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in his second game since returning from concussion. He took advantage of the Lions’ last-ranked defense and banged-up secondary.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Any road win is a good win and the Dolphins get to 5-3. Tua Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle early and often as they appeared to be uncovered.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
The Dolphins were down 14-0, but it just didn’t feel like they were ever truly behind the eight-ball. The defense looked awful, but showed some resilience late. Tua was razor sharp, and Tyreek Hill remains the NFL’s most dangerous receiver and is back on pace to break the NFL single-season receiving-yardage record.
This will be updated.
News
Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
By DIANE JEANTET and CARLA BRIDI (Associated Press)
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls in Brazil closed Sunday afternoon in a polarizing presidential runoff that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president vowing to return the country to a more prosperous.
The second round took the form of a close contest between President Jair Bolsonaro and his political enemy, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known and controversial political figures who arouse both passion and repugnance.
The vote will determine whether the world’s fourth-largest democracy maintains the same far-right political course or returns a leftist to the top job – and, if the latter, whether Bolsonaro accepts defeat. There have been several reports of what critics said were attempts to suppress the participation of da Silva’s likely voters.
Polling stations in the capital, Brasilia, were already packed in the morning, and in one of them a retired government employee, Luiz Carlos Gomes, said he would vote for da Silva.
“He is best for the poor, especially in the countryside,” said Gomes, 65, from Maranhao state in the impoverished northeast region. “We were always hungry before him.”
Since voting is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available a few hours after the polls close in the late afternoon. Most opinion polls have given a lead to da Silva, universally known as Lula, although political analysts agreed the race has become increasingly close in recent weeks.
For months, it appeared da Silva was heading for an easy victory as he stoked nostalgia for his 2003-2010 presidency, when Brazil’s economy was booming and welfare aid helped dozens of million people to join the middle class.
But while da Silva led the October 2 first-round election with 48% of the vote, Bolsonaro was a solid runner-up with 43%, showing that opinion polls significantly underestimated his popularity. Many Brazilians support Bolsonaro’s defense of conservative social values and he has bolstered his support through vast government spending.
Candidates in Brazil who come out on top in the first round tend to win the second round. But political scientist Rodrigo Prando said this campaign was so atypical that a victory for Bolsonaro could not be ruled out.
More than 150 million Brazilians are eligible to vote, but around 20% of the electorate abstained in the first round. Both da Silva and Bolsonaro have focused their efforts on attendance. The electoral authority prohibited any operation of the federal highway police from affecting the passage of voters on public transport.
Still, there were multiple reports of checkpoints and traffic stops. The Globo television channel reported more than 500 arrests, half of them in the northeast region, a stronghold of the Workers’ Party. The party filed a request for the arrest of the director of traffic police and demanded that polling stations in the region remain open until later.
Human Rights Watch, an international non-profit organization, said in a statement that it was “very concerned” by the reports.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, the president of the electoral authority, Alexandre de Moraes, said the director of police clarified that no stop had lasted more than 15 minutes, that turnout had not been affected and that polling stations would close at 5 p.m. local time as planned.
“(Stops) were made in accordance with traffic regulations and this blocked some voters, but all arrived at their polling stations. No bus has returned to its point of origin,” de Moraes said, adding that all traffic stops have since been suspended.
“If there has been abuse of power, it is an electoral crime. And we’re going to look at that,” de Moraes said.
Gleisi Hoffmann, who leads the Workers’ Party, told reporters in Sao Paulo that she did not believe all voters had effectively blocked their vote, but also said her party did not have an estimate of the number of voters. people who might have been deterred.
“We can’t think these voters arrived just because the traffic police said so,” Hoffmann told a news conference. “The traffic police chief is a Bolsonaro campaign activist.”
Bolsonaro was the first to vote at a military compound in Rio de Janeiro. He wore the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.
“I’m waiting for our victory, for the good of Brazil,” he told reporters afterwards. “God willing, we will be victorious this afternoon. In fact, Brazil will be victorious.
Da Silva cast his vote on Sunday morning in Sao Bernardo do Campo, a city outside Sao Paulo where he lived for decades and began his political career as a labor leader. He wore white, as he often did during the campaign, rather than his party’s traditional red.
“Today we choose the type of Brazil we want, how we want our society to be organized. People will decide what kind of life they want,” da Silva told reporters. “That’s why this is the most important day of my life. I am convinced that Brazilians will vote for a plan where democracy will prevail.
The candidates have offered few proposals for the country’s future beyond asserting that they will pursue a large social protection program for the poor, despite very limited fiscal space in the future. They railed against each other and launched online smear campaigns – with many more attacks coming from within Bolsonaro’s camp.
On the eve of the election, Bolsonaro shared a video of former US President Donald Trump supporting him on Twitter, saying he had secured universal respect for Brazil on the world stage. Da Silva specifically criticized Bolsonaro for the nation’s fallen stature abroad, pointing to a lack of state visits and bilateral meetings.
“Don’t lose it, don’t let this happen,” Trump said in the video. “It would not be good for your country. I love your country, but that wouldn’t be right. So get out there and vote for President Bolsonaro. It does the job like few could.
His four years in office were marked by proclaimed conservatism and the defense of traditional Christian values. He claimed that his rival’s return to power would introduce communism, the legalization of drugs, abortion and the persecution of churches – things that did not happen during da Silva’s first eight years in power.
On Sunday, Livia Correia and her husband, Pedro, brought her two young children to a polling station in Rio’s Copacabana neighborhood, where Bolsonaro supporters regularly gather. They were all wearing green and yellow shirts. Livia, 36, said she voted for Bolsonaro because he stands up for what is dear to him: “family values, God and freedom of expression”.
Da Silva focused on Bolsonaro’s widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the president failed to care for the most needy members of society. And he painted Bolsonaro as an opponent of the Amazon rainforest, given that he disgraced environmental authorities and presided over a surge in deforestation.
But for many, the record of da Silva’s Workers’ Party is equally off-putting. A sprawling investigation revealed the party’s involvement in sweeping corruption scandals that have ensnared politicians and senior executives.
Da Silva himself was imprisoned for 19 months for corruption and money laundering. The Supreme Court overturned his convictions in 2019, on the grounds that the judge was biased and colluded with prosecutors. That didn’t stop Bolsonaro from reminding voters of the convictions.
The president’s formidable digital mobilization has been on display in recent days as his campaign introduces new – and unproven – allegations of possible electoral manipulation. It has reignited fears that Bolsonaro could challenge the election results if he loses – just like Trump, whom he admires.
For months, he claimed the country’s electronic voting machines were prone to fraud, though he never presented evidence, even after the election authority gave him a deadline to do so.
More recently, the allegations centered on airtime for political ads. Bolsonaro’s campaign claimed radio stations could have harmed their candidate by failing to air more than 150,000 election spots.
“If da Silva wins we’re going to have a problem,” said Pedro Correia, 40, who joined his wife and two children in Copacabana.
“It’s impossible for him to win,” he said.
___
Carla Bridi reported from Brasilia. Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese contributed from Sao Paulo.
